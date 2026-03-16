Another UN “anti-Islamophobia day” passes without recognition of the hatred for non-Muslims displayed in the Koran

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Yesterday was the UN’s “International Day to Combat Islamophobia.” To celebrate, Hellish 2050 is giving free copies of the book ‘Can the Koran be Banned in Scotland and India?’.

Hellish 2050 also points out that Islamophiles fail to recognise the hatred for non-Muslims as is written in the Koran.

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In a recent article, we highlighted the UK government’s plan to tackle “anti-Muslim hostility.” The policy paper for Labour’s “Protecting What Matters” plan states: “Working with the United Nations, the Council of Europe and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), we will use our diplomatic network to press for laws and policies that protect religious or belief minorities and promote inclusive, tolerant societies.”

Whenever we see the “collaboration” of the United Nations, we know the UK government are being obedient servants to the controligarchs’ global plans and not the four nations whom it is their duty to serve. We shouldn’t be surprised, then, to discover the push for the “Islamophobia” agenda is coming from the UN.

Related: Controligarchs: Control freaks and billionaires who think the world is overpopulated

In 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to observe the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” every year on 15 March. The date, 15 March, was chosen as it is the anniversary of the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand.

For the UN and its supporters, the day serves as a global call to action to combat Islamophobia, defined as racism, discrimination, hostility or violence against Muslims or Islam.

In 2025, UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Miguel Ángel Moratinos Cuyaubé of Spain, the UN’s High Representative for the Alliance of Civilisations, as the UN Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia. “Let’s eradicate the scourge of Islamophobia from every country and community,” Guterres said.

To celebrate the UN’s anti-Islamophobia day 2026, Hellish 2050 is providing a free PDF copy of the book ‘Can the Koran be Banned in Scotland and India?’.

What supporters of the anti-Islamophobia agenda fail to point out, Hellish 2050 says, is the discrimination and hatred for non-Muslims displayed in the Koran and other Islamic scriptures and provides some examples.

By Hellish 2050

Of course, if hate speech is to be tackled, it must be tackled consistently. There is a very large amount of hatred within the Koran.

If there are any readers with particularly deep pockets, we could have a go at bringing the case to court in Scotland. And have another attempt in India too. See ‘The Calcutta Qur’an Petition’ below.

The hate speech laws in Scotland were introduced by the then Justice Minister Humza Yousaf. It would be wonderfully ironic if that Muslim would set back the cause of Islam in Scotland. Hoist by his own petard!

The hate speech laws in Scotland are functionally similar to those in India. The attempt to ban the Koran in India failed. Not for any weakness in the legal argument, but because of political interference in the court processes.

‘Can the Koran be Banned in Scotland and India?’ by Hellish 2050

Book description: Legislation in Scotland and in India that outlaws “hate” speech and writing have the potential consequence that the Koran may have to be banned. An attempt was made in India in 1985; however, that failed, seemingly due to political expediency. Could such a legal challenge succeed in Scotland? It certainly seems to be a possibility!

Download a free PDF copy of ‘Can the Koran be Banned in Scotland and India?’ HERE. Purchase a paperback copy HERE and the eBook HERE.

‘The Calcutta Qur’an Petition’ by Sita Ram Goel

Book description: Muslims in India have often sought shelter under Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for preventing every public discussion of their creed in general and of their prophet in particular. Chandmal Chopra of Calcutta filed a Writ Petition in the Calcutta High Court on 29 March 1985 stating that publication of the Quran attracts these Sections of the I.P.C. because it “incites violence, disturbs public tranquillity, promotes, on ground of religion, feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will between different religious communities, and insults other religions or religious beliefs of other communities in India.”

Purchase a paperback copy of the book HERE and the eBook HERE.

United Nations

International Day to Combat Islamophobia 15 March United Nations

International Day to Combat Islamophobia 15 March United Nations

UK Parliament

UN International Day to Combat Islamophobia debated on Tuesday 10 March 2026 Hansard UK Parliament

Welsh Assembly

Written Statement International Day to Combat Islamophobia Welsh Government 13 March 2026

Curious Observation

Dr. Bill Warner has spent years examining Islam. He estimates that some 270 million non-Muslims have been murdered over the centuries in the name of Allah. Far more than every other totalitarian ideology combined.

Those who oppose “Islamophobia” never ever mention the hatred within the Koran and other Islamic scriptures.

Does that strike you as very strange?

Here are just a few example verses:

Please note The Exposé has not checked these verses against the Koran Various English translations of the Koran can be found online For example you can search or read English translations of the Koran online HERE or HERE

Further reading: A few quotes from the Koran, Hellish 2050, 9 March 2026

Support ‘Project Phoenix’

Upgrade to a paid subscription [to Hellish 2050’s Substack] and receive four eBooks (PDF files) – ‘Project Phoenix UK’, ‘Concise Islam’, ‘Abrogated Koran’ and ‘Allah is a Zionist’ – as a thank you.

My calling is to do something positive every day to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming (see the ‘Book Catalogue’). My books are supportive of our freedoms and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”? Writing a book that criticises Islam.

I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate. I have to subsist on low-value jobs such as gardening and dog sitting. And selling books too!

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Featured image: Secretary-General António Guterres meets with Grand Imam Ahmed El Tayeb at the Al Azhar Mosque in Cairo. Guterres expressed his solidarity and underscored the need to fight the scourge of Islamophobia (2019). Source: United Nations

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