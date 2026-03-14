Labour is not the only government to sell Britons out to Islam; Islamophilia will change Britain forever

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There are ample examples of the Labour government seeking to give Muslims preferential rights and privileges over Christian Britons. But this love-in with Islam did not start with the left-wing government. And the consequences of Islamophilic politicians will change Britain and the British way of life forever.

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In an article titled ‘How the Left’s love-in with Islam will change Britain’, The Telegraph describes the relationship between the British political left (“Left”) and Islamist groups as a growing political alliance that it argues is reshaping Britain’s social, political and cultural landscape.

“With local elections approaching, Sir Keir Starmer and his colleagues are desperate to win back the approval of Muslim voters they had long taken for granted. The results of this risk going beyond pure politics – shaping Britain and British society for years to come,” the article states.

Related: UK government to appoint “anti-Muslim hostility tsar” in an effort to entice Muslim voters to support Labour

At 6.5 per cent of the population of England and Wales, many of whom are too young to vote, Muslims are a minority. But the Muslim population is growing due to unprecedented immigration in recent years, and Muslim women are having more children than native Britons. So, the British Left’s love-in with Islam is here to stay, The Telegraph warns. And, “As Britain becomes a more Muslim country, British politics becomes more concerned with Muslim issues.”

Politicians being concerned with Muslim issues to solicit votes affects the lives of every British citizen, young and old alike. Take, as an example, the appointment of Sir Hamid Patel as interim chairman of the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (“Ofsted”) in March 2025, a role concerned with governance and oversight of school inspections. Ofsted also inspects childcare, adoption and fostering agencies, and initial teacher training. On 1 September 2025, Dame Christine Gilbert replaced Patel as Chair of Ofsted.

Patel is also the Chief Executive of Star Academies, a multi-academy trust overseeing 36 schools across England, which has a “mission to transform education in disadvantaged communities.”

Through the formal partnership programme ‘Lancaster Link’, Star Academies works closely with Lancaster University, “guaranteeing conditional offers or interview invitations for students at eligible Star Academies schools who apply to Lancaster University.”

“Sir Hamid Patel CBE influences national education policy through a number of senior roles, including Senior Board Member at Ofsted, Vice Chair of the National Institute of Teaching, Chair of the Confederation of School Trusts and Chair of the Education Honours Committee,” Lancaster University Management School noted in December 2025.

Patel is no longer listed as a board member at Ofsted. Ofsted does not indicate when he left the board. There’s no indication whether Lancaster University was referring to his brief interim role as chair from March to August 2025 or his previous role as a board member (from 2019 to at least 2025).

Patel is not merely a Muslim; he is a Mufti who is qualified to issue Fatwas, legal rulings on a point of Islamic law (sharia).

Times of India: ‘Islamisation of UK?’: Britain Appoints Cleric Mufti Patel As Education Chair; Right Wing Fumes, 15 March 2025 (5 mins)

The four countries that make up the United Kingdom are founded on Christian principles, Christian values and Christian laws. Appointing a Muslim cleric to influence and oversee an education system that has Christian foundations is a betrayal of the native populations. Why? Because it is well known that education can be used as a powerful tool to shape and control society by instilling dominant values, norms and ideologies. In authoritarian regimes, such as those imposed by Islamism, education is often tightly controlled to suppress dissent, promote state loyalty and eliminate alternative viewpoints.

The Fox in Charge of the Henhouse



The appointment of Sir Hamid Patel as interim chairman of Ofsted wasn't just a personnel change. It was a signal. The watchdog charged with protecting British education is now led by a man whose career was forged in the world of Islamic… pic.twitter.com/dChPztllek — Jim Chimirie 🇬🇧 (@JChimirie66677) August 20, 2025

Related: Former headteacher who urged pupils to ‘recite the Koran’ and ‘wear hijabs outside of school’ appointed as Ofsted chairman, GB News, 15 March 2025

Starmer’s government, if it can be called that, has made no secret of its preference for Islam over the UK’s Christian foundations, values and beliefs. However, as Hellish 2050 points out, the betrayal of native Britons in favour of Islam didn’t start with Starmer.

Providing a timeline going back as far as 2005, Hellish 2050 summarises how David Cameron also sold Britons out to Islam, when politicians should have been saying all along, as Rupert Lowe has recently said, “Speak English, pay tax, contribute, respect our way of life, follow our laws and love Britain.”

The message to all guests in our country must be this.



Speak English, pay tax, contribute, respect our way of life, follow our laws and love Britain.



Do all that, or go home. pic.twitter.com/45oYoHRRSH — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) March 13, 2026

By Hellish 2050

Conservative Muslim Forum, Eid 2009

From Vox Populi on Twitter (now X): “David Cameron outlining his plans to displace ‘white Christian faces’ with Muslims in every facet of British society, including the highest levels of command in the military and government. Conservative Muslim Forum Eid celebrations, 2009.”

🇬🇧☪️ David Cameron outlining his plans to displace "white Christian faces" with Muslims in every facet of British society, including the highest levels of command in the military and government.



Conservative Muslim Forum Eid celebrations, 2009. pic.twitter.com/VFzsDYIlA3 — VoxPopuli (@vpopulimedia) March 12, 2026

Transcript, David Cameron said:

As-salamu alaykum.

It’s not enough, as I’ve said many times, for a party like the Conservatives just to open the door and say “come on in,” if all you see is a sea of white Christian faces. You need to see people from your own communities getting to the top of the army. Getting to the top of the legal profession. Getting to the top of the businesses. And yes, getting to the top of the Conservative Party and politics, too.

So, the truth is: if we’re going to build that strong, vibrant and inclusive society, we need more role models like this. Many more Muslim men and women at the top of British businesses. Many more Muslim soldiers in the highest levels of command. And, of course, more Muslims in our path.

So, there’s not just one Muslim in the cabinet and one in the shadow cabinet, but British Muslims all across Government in positions of leadership and authority.

Eid Mubarak

Timeline of Betrayal

• 7 July 2005 London bombings: I am awakened to the evil of Islam. I read the Koran all the way through. I then realised that Prime Minister Tony Blair was blatantly lying to the public regarding Islam.

• December 2005: David Cameron became leader of the Conservative Party. He was the first politician to whom I wrote regarding the evils of Islam. He evidently ignored my warnings. I wrote to him and to numerous others in subsequent years.

• 2008: The Labour Government officially recognised Sharia councils (de facto courts) in the UK. With the connivance of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Rowan Williams.

• Eid 2009: The betrayal to Islam by David Cameron, see above.

• 2010: David Cameron became Prime Minister. And was described as “the heir to Blair.” Regarding the appeasement of Islam, there was nothing to distinguish them.

• 2013: The murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby in London by two jihadis. One of them stated (immediately after the murder and before police arrived) that At Tawbah (chapter 9 of the Koran) made them do it. That does seem to be the case. Prime Minister Cameron and London Mayor Boris Johnson completely denied that there was any connection between Islam and the terrorist act. But just look up Koran 9:5 and Koran 9:111 and 100+ other pro-jihad verses, to see that Cameron and Johnson blatantly lied.

• 2013: Prime Minister Cameron introduced Sharia Bonds into the City of London. These have been used subsequently by Middle East Sovereign Wealth Funds to buy up significant buildings in London.

• 2016: Cameron resigns as Prime Minister, following the EU membership referendum. His successor, Theresa May, and her successor, Boris Johnson, were every bit as much in denial of the reality of Islam as were Cameron and Blair.

There were numerous other examples of betrayal to Islam. That is just an outline list.

Fusilier Lee Rigby

An American’s view of David Cameron and Boris Johnson’s reactions to the murder of Lee Rigby:

Mighty D: David Wood – Cameron’s Betrayal, 12 August 2013 (9 mins)

Cameron Denies Link Between Terrorism And Islam

David Cameron answers questions in the wake of the Paris Attacks at his regular Prime Minister’s Questions session:

Channel 4 News: David Cameron and Jeremy Corbyn – PMQs 18 Nov 2015, 18 November 2015 (38 mins)

Cameron Claimed To Be A Christian

Screenshot of AIs response to a query Hellish 2050 has not noted what the query was or which AI program was used

[Out of interest, The Exposé conducted our own query. We asked Brave’s AI, “Is David Cameron a Christian?” The response was as follows, which is, for a politician, suitably vague.]

What Did Jesus Say About False Prophets?

Jesus very clearly described how to recognise false prophets: by their fruits. The fruits of Mohammed are utterly evil and utterly rotten.

How can any Christian, whether Prime Minister or not, fail to point out this fact? How can any true Christian appease Islam? Including the then Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Rowan Williams, whose political intervention in 2008 led to the Government officially recognising sharia councils (de facto courts).

Screenshot of AIs response to a query Hellish 2050 has not noted what the query was or which AI program was used

Screenshot of Matthew 7 15 20 from the Christian Bible

Featured image: UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks at a press conference, at 10 Downing Street in London, England, 15 March 2025, taken from ‘Rise of Political Islam in UK and Labour Party’s new dilemma’, First Post, 16 March 2025

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