[…] mRNA covid injections cause serious cardiac harm to young people […]

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Studies show that the injections can lead to myocarditis, a condition that can have long-term adverse effects on cardiac health.

One study found that 29.24% of adolescents who received the Pfizer mRNA vaccine experienced cardiovascular manifestations, including tachycardia, shortness of breath and chest pain.

Another study found that the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines can cause dysfunctions in heart cells, leading to cardiomyopathy and increasing the risk of acute cardiac events, with effects that can last for years.

Yet the injections are still touted as “safe and effective.”

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By Dr. Guy Hatchard

For far too long, the New Zealand (“NZ”) government, its advisors and the media have been maintaining the fiction that criticism of mRNA covid “vaccines” is outside of “settled science.” In other words, the safety concerns being widely voiced are false and unfounded. In fact, mRNA vaccines are wrongly being claimed as safe in the face of incontrovertible evidence of risk. Last week, the Royal Commission on Covid-19 Phase 2 opened the lid of Pandora’s Box, but it didn’t look very far inside.

It asked some questions about the mandating of two doses of mRNA covid vaccinations for teenagers when there was a known risk of developing myocarditis, but minimal risk of harm from covid infection. Myocarditis safety signals were first documented in mid-2021 in Israel and elsewhere. The Commission found that our government was advised of risks but failed to inform the public. The Commission should have proceeded to closely examine the published scientific evidence of harm and its prevalence. It did not require Health NZ to quantify the extent of the problem among younger age groups in NZ. It is past time to address this breach of public trust, which not only put young people at risk but also did extensive harm to their health. It is also time to review the so-called science behind the false “safe and effective”assurances.

Covid mRNA Vaccines Cause Cardiac Harm to Youth

I am using the present tense here because myocarditis causes long-term adverse effects on cardiac health. The answers the public deserves are evident in scientific literature on the covid pandemic, and they give great cause for alarm.

In August 2022, we reported a paper which appeared in the Journal of Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease entitled ‘Cardiovascular Manifestation of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents’. This paper employed a powerful prospective methodology. It asked the questions before vaccination and then tested the participants for harm after vaccination. It enrolled 300 students aged 13-18 years and recorded symptoms, vital signs, ECG, echocardiography and cardiac enzymes at baseline, Day 3, Day 7 and Day 14 after Pfizer mRNA vaccination. The most common cardiovascular signs and symptoms found were tachycardia (7.64%), shortness of breath (6.64%), palpitation (4.32%), chest pain (4.32%) and hypertension (3.99%). Cardiovascular manifestations were found in 29.24% (91) of students, ranging from tachycardia or palpitations to myopericarditis. Myopericarditis was confirmed in one patient after vaccination. Two patients had suspected pericarditis and four patients had suspected subclinical myocarditis.

There are approximately 350,000 teenagers in this age group in NZ. As of March 2022, 92% (322,000) of them had received two doses of the mRNA covid vaccine. Based on the figures from the above study, if they were repeated at a large scale, as many as 93,000 Kiwi teenagers may have experienced some form of detectable cardiac disturbance within two weeks of vaccination. Approximately 7,000 may have developed some symptoms of clinical or subclinical myopericarditis, which might have been detected had Health NZ been appropriately monitoring cardiac outcomes.

What Happened in New Zealand?

On 15 December 2021, Astrid Koorneeff, Director National Immunisation Programme, wrote to the Hatchard Report on behalf of Dr. Ashley Bloomfield. Incredibly, she said: “An accurate measurement of all adverse events [subsequent to vaccination] is not required.”

On the same day, 15 December 2021, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, Director General of Health, wrote to the directors of District Health Boards (“DHBs”) (but not to the public) advising:

“Myocarditis and pericarditis have been established as very rare but serious adverse events associated with the Comirnaty [Pfizer mRNA] vaccine …. these conditions are usually diagnosed, investigated and managed effectively within our health system …. In New Zealand, the true incidence of vaccine-associated myocarditis is unknown as the onset of symptoms occurs in the first few days after vaccination and is potentially under-reported. However, the overall rate of this event in New Zealand is reported to be around 3 per 100,000 vaccinations.”

3 per 100,000 amounts to just 10 cases among teenagers in the whole of NZ. In other words, despite the knowledge that myocarditis was probably being under-reported, hospitals and doctors were given the false impression that myocarditis after covid mRNA vaccination was vanishingly rare. Health NZ apparently concluded it was not worth testing for. Instead, young people complaining of chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitation and tachycardia in large numbers were routinely advised that the symptoms were likely due to anxiety, despite the fact that Health NZ had been warned of the risk of myocarditis. Almost all were sent home without treatment or further investigation. There was virtually no testing for elevated troponin, the established marker of heart muscle injury. Some were simply advised to take ibuprofen.

The concerns we and many others raised at the time were not based on conspiracy theories, speculation or isolated anecdotal reports. They were based on the published results of carefully designed independent scientific studies and publicly available health data. Clearly, serious mistakes were made due to incompetence, disregard for safety and an irrational faith in the word “vaccine.” A word with deceptive associations of orthodoxy and safety that had been misapplied to a novel biotechnology intervention. An approach which had received a minimum of testing, whose exact long-term outcomes were unknown, but suspected by some to be adverse based on prior gene therapy outcomes. What is truly extraordinary is the fact that the fiction of safety has been maintained up to this day by Health NZ, the government, the media and the medical council in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary. mRNA boosters are still advertised as essential.

Our Beating Heart is at the Core of Our Health

In 2023, a paper was published in the British Journal of Pharmacology entitled ‘Cardiac side effects of RNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines: Hidden cardiotoxic effects of mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2 on ventricular myocyte function and structure’. This study investigated the effect of Moderna mRNA-1273 and Pfizer BNT162b2 covid vaccines on the function, structure and viability of isolated adult rat cardiomyocytes over a 72-hour period. Cardiomyocytes are the specialised, involuntary muscle cells of the heart responsible for generating the contractile force needed to pump blood throughout the body. It found the function of these vital cells was adversely affected by exposure to covid mRNA vaccines. The authors concluded:

“This demonstrated for the first time, that in isolated cardiomyocytes, both mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2 induce specific dysfunctions that correlate pathophysiologically to cardiomyopathy … which may significantly increase the risk of acute cardiac events.”

You can view a short video of affected cells at THIS link (please be warned, some might find this video disturbing). Normal untreated heart cells beat in a smooth, regular, rhythmic way (like a calm, steady heartbeat).

After 48–72 hours of exposure to the mRNA vaccine (which makes the cells produce spike protein):

• Moderna (mRNA-1273) – cells start beating very erratically, jerkily, irregularly or chaotically (like a heart that’s “fibrillating” or out of sync). This happens because the calcium release system inside the cell (controlled by something called the ryanodine receptor / RyR2) gets messed up.

• Pfizer (BNT162b2) – cells initially beat too strongly / too fast (over-activated by something called PKA), but over time, this overstimulation appears harmful and can weaken function.

This study was conducted in vitro (out of the body) on rat heart cells. These were not human cells. The authors have now followed up with a study of human cells published in February 2026 in Frontiers in Immunology entitled ‘mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines: intracellular processing and aggregation of the encoded spike protein as a mechanistic contributor to cardiac cellular stress’. The study investigated the function and breakdown of the mRNA-encoded spike proteins in cultured human cardiac cells in vitro known as AC16 cardiomyocytes. Instead of breaking down and disappearing as the trusting public had been told would happen within a few hours of exposure, covalently bonded high-molecular complexes formed from both the spike proteins and their subunits. The arrangement of these complexes always adhered to a consistent pattern. In AC16 cardiomyocytes, the various spike protein derivatives impaired not only cell proliferation, but also induced a pro-inflammatory response and oxidative stress. In other words, the attempt of the cell to clean up the invading spike protein resulted in the creation of structures which impaired its ability to function as a beating heart cell and regenerate itself. Other studies show these effects can last for years.

A Heart Cell Beats as a Result of Complex Factors

The separation of scientific investigation into distinct disciplines has given us the false impression that nature itself has separate and distinct parts. Whereas natural laws uncovered by different disciplines actually function as a holistic system. At smaller time and distance scales, nature becomes more unified and integrated. We tend to regard cell components as distinct classical objects similar to billiard balls, but at the scale of the cell, abstract field and quantum mechanical properties begin to play a significant role. Molecular structures are continuously integrated with these abstract underlying laws. The expressed and abstract levels of nature’s intelligence function together as a whole cellular system

Within the cell, there are mechanical systems with resonant modes which depend on the physical characteristics of the cytoskeleton and its component parts. The mechanical structures involved and their resonant frequencies will be altered by the addition of high-molecular complexes of unusual shape, like those uncovered by the paper cited above. There are chemical, biochemical and genetic chains of events; these too will be disrupted by the presence of genetically-active, introduced mRNA molecules. The cell is largely water, and there will be wave-like movements associated with the beat of the heart cell, which will be impeded. At the tiny time and distance scale of the cell, there are electrical currents, electromagnetic and quantum fields, which underlie and actually create the cooperative characteristics of molecular structures. Following the introduction of mRNA vaccines, these fields have to operate in a foreign cellular landscape which will trigger unanticipated outcomes.

Finer still, the heart is an instrument which responds to experiences and states of consciousness. It beats faster when faced with fear. It responds to the needs of a baby. It falls in love. It feels pain. It registers humour. All these are real, as we have all experienced for ourselves. This is not imagination or non-science. Aside from being our personal experience, multiple studies demonstrate that the heart is closely connected with the brain and with mental health. Deeper still, consistent theories of physics cannot be formulated without considering the role of consciousness, not just as an observer, but as an instigator of physical events.

Like the introduction of a computer virus, mRNA sequences contain instructions which instigate rogue actions within the cell. The regular beating of our heart cells upon which our life depends – the pulse of life – can be mixed up by a genetically active mRNA sequence, whose effect is genomic dysregulation.

Time for Action

Having read this summary of what we know and what we have known or suspected about mRNA injections for several years, you must conclude how fundamentally wrong it is to continue to recommend mRNA covid vaccines as “safe and effective” for the public. They are designed to bypass the cell membrane and enter the cytoplasm where they interfere with the very fundamentals of life itself. The implications of this report are crying out for action to pause and eventually ban their use. Incredibly, the extent of cardiac harm among the wider public remains not just uninvestigated, but there is every indication that this is a deliberate strategy to avoid exposure and blame. A cynical strategy that has left thousands of vaccine-injured in NZ and millions around the world without compensation or adequate treatment.

The Hatchard Report has already reported in 2024 an analysis of official mortality data for young people in NZ which shows a 188% increase in mortality following covid vaccination in 2021/22. Testing for the biomarkers of cardiac disease should be free to access, especially for younger age groups. To assess the full extent of covid vaccine injury, Health NZ needs to use its data records to assess the health outcomes of the covid mRNA vaccinated when compared to those of the unvaccinated. This should cover a broad range of conditions, including heart health, immunity, neurological illness, mental health and cancer.

Alarm bells should be ringing. Immediate action should be initiated. The scant but deeply alarming information on myocarditis among young people publicised by the Royal Commission is a wake-up call. It is time for NZ to roll up its sleeves and get to work to rectify past and present wrongs in the health service. There are some hard facts to face, some big mistakes to rectify and some apologies to make, like this one in the Herald from Heather du Plessis-Allan. Too little, too late, but very welcome all the same. Better late than never, lives, young and old, are at stake. It is time to stop persecuting doctors and others here in NZ and overseas who raised the alarm early on. Last week, the UK Telegraph published an eloquent scientific defence from a leading cardiologist, which everyone should read, entitled ‘I blew the whistle on covid jabs five years ago. Now, I’m fighting for my medical licence’. Sadly, the NZ media has so far passed on the opportunity to republish it. It is time to change the song sheet and face the music.

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, is a New Zealander who was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID).

You can subscribe to Dr. Hatchard’s websites, HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL, for regular updates by email. GLOBE.GLOBAL is a website dedicated to providing information about the dangers of biotechnology. You can also follow Dr. Hatchard on Twitter HERE, Facebook HERE and Substack HERE.

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