The covid vaccine and heart disease

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Dr. Vernon Coleman warned in December 2020 that the mRNA covid-19 injections could cause serious adverse events, including myocarditis, heart attacks and strokes.

Yet, the corporate media ignored the evidence and instead found other explanations for the increase in cases of heart disease.

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By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Back in December 2020, I warned that the mRNA covid injections could cause a huge number of serious adverse events – including myocarditis, heart attacks and strokes. The warning, the first in the world I believe, was largely ignored. Doctors sneered and ignored it and fact-checkers denied it – even though the warning was based on evidence from the American Government. I had long since been banned by YouTube for telling the truth about the vaccine but the video had over a million views on Brand New Tube alone and was widely copied. (That platform was later “hacked” and destroyed.) Once again, however, the mainstream corporate media ignored the evidence.



Soon, healthy young adults, including fit sports professionals, were collapsing and, in some cases, dying with heart trouble. There were so many heart problems among school children that there was a call to put defibrillators in all schools.



It was obvious that the heart troubles were caused by the covid-19 vaccine. But the mainstream corporate media refused to warn that the covid injections were causing myocarditis and heart attacks. Instead, they found other, sometimes bizarre, explanations for this new epidemic of heart disease.

The Evening Standard in London says that up to 300,000 people were facing heart-related illnesses due to something called “Post Pandemic Stress Disorder.” The new disease even had its own acronym: PPSD.

Wales Online reported that a TV doctor called Amir Khan had allegedly said that the huge increase in energy prices could be responsible for the increase in heart attacks and strokes.

The Daily Record said that paracetamol, the painkiller, increases heart attack risks and the risk of strokes.

On the other hand, the Daily Express had a headline which read: ‘Heart attacks: Does skipping breakfast increase your risk?’

The Daily Mirror in Sri Lanka said the Delta variant of covid could cause heart trouble in patients with no previous history of problems. And the Daily Mirror in the UK said there was now a new miracle injection which would prevent heart attacks.

“Make ‘em ill with one jab and mend ‘em with another” is pretty standard drug company policy.

A television station in Los Angeles reported that doctors had warned that Super Bowl games might trigger heart attacks.

The Mayo Clinic in the US stuck to the old excuse and said that stress and chaos can cause heart disease. (I first pointed that out in 1978 in a book called ‘Stress Control’.)

The Sun reported that the weather can cause heart attacks.

It was even argued that all the heart attacks were caused by people eating too much good food. And other journalists claimed that vitamin D shortages were causing the trouble.

Bayer, a drug company, argued that “long covid” increases heart trouble. This was an interesting suggestion because a French study of 26,000 people suggested that the symptoms of long covid were largely psychological. Even the wretched fact checkers agree with that. But the truth, as I’d been saying since “long covid” first appeared, is that the symptoms of “long covid” are, by coincidence, exactly the same as the symptoms of vaccine injury. What a surprise.

[Related: French study finds that the only “long covid” symptom associated with lab-confirmed infection is loss of smell]

The amazing thing is that despite all these sometimes bizarre theories, I did not find one major newspaper, TV station or radio station anywhere in the world prepared to admit that all these heart troubles, strokes and other illnesses might, just might, be caused by the covid-19 vaccine – which had actually been proven to cause heart problems.



If the truth had been shared, thousands and thousands of lives could have been saved.



Amazingly, doctors are still accepting their thirty pieces of silver to vaccinate the unwary and the ill-informed with the covid-19 vaccine – a substance which I believe to be the most dangerous medical product ever made.



Note: The above is based on material published in the book `The End of Medicine’ by Vernon Coleman. Click HERE to buy a copy of the book.

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

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