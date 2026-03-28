Ruling on whether the Dutch court will allow nominated witnesses in a potential case against Bill Gates is expected on 9 April

Please share our story!

At the end of a hearing held in the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, the judge said that the court’s ruling is expected to be issued on 9 April.

The ruling will decide whether provisional evidence proceedings regarding the “covid project” against 17 defendants, including Bill Gates and Albert Bourla, will be allowed to proceed.

The applicants’ nominated experts are Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, Catherine Austin Fitts and Joseph Sansone.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 6 + 4 =



In March 2025, three petitioners filed a request to hear evidence from nominated experts under oath before a judge. The petitioners are considering making a claim against the 17 defendants regarding the “Covid-19 Project: The Great Reset.” To help the three applicants decide whether they should go ahead with their case, they wished to have preliminary evidence taken in advance from renowned scientists. Their nominated experts are Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, Catherine Austin Fitts and Joseph Sansone.

In August 2025, the Leeuwarden District Court denied the request. The petitioners, represented by Dutch attorney Peter Stassen, submitted an appeal. In January 2026, the Amsterdam court allowed the appeal to be heard and a hearing was scheduled for 9 March 2026. The hearing has now taken place.

The three petitioners are considering a case against the same 17 defendants as a second ongoing case filed by 7 plaintiffs in July 2023, also in the Netherlands – for which the lead attorney was jailed. The defendants (see chart below) include Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, the Dutch state and Dutch state media.

Related: Arno van Kessel finally released, De Andere Krant, 26 February 2026

“Not one of the defendants themselves showed up. They sent lawyers and hid DESPITE BEING ORDERED TO APPEAR IN PERSON,” Interest of Justice pointed out in a recent update.

Chart of defendants taken from Leeuwarden Litigation Case Document Reading Guide Bailiwick News Katherine Watt 23 February 2026 pg 2

As for the petitioners’ nominated expert witnesses, “Sasha Latypova and Dr. Joseph Sansone attended the hearing in person … Dr. Michael Yeadon, Katherine Watt and Catherine Austin Fitts did not attend in person – their expert testimony has been submitted to the court as written affidavits and video recordings, which Stassen presented on their behalf,” Interest of Justice reported.

Over 60 people attended the hearing in support of the petitioners.

“Stassen’s presentation covered the Epstein files and their connection to Gates and the planning of pandemic-for-profit, the role of the Dutch Queen Maxima in the Epstein-Gates-WHO network, the unvalidated PCR test as the engine of the fake pandemic, the classification of the injections as bioweapons under CBRN military frameworks and the global genocide being carried out through these shots,” Interest of Justice said.

The ruling by the Amsterdam Court of Appeal is expected to be issued on 9 April 2026. The ruling will be on whether the court will allow the petitioners’ request for provisional evidence proceedings to proceed, overruling the previous denial by the lower Leeuwarden District Court.

“That ruling determines whether Sasha [Latypova], Mike Yeadon, Katherine Watt, Catherine Austin Fitts, and Joe Sansone will be permitted to formally testify in the pre-trial evidence hearing. If yes, the main civil trial – at which Gates and Bourla have already been ordered to appear in person – moves forward with the full weight of expert testimony on the record. That trial is scheduled somewhere between May and October 2026. A separate second hearing for the original six plaintiffs in Leeuwarden is also expected, possibly in October,” Interest of Justice said.

When we last wrote about the hearing which took place on 9 March, we mentioned that the lawyers for the plaintiffs would be holding a press conference shortly afterwards. Below is a video of the press conference, some of which is in Dutch but most of which is in English. If you select the “Transcript” option at the end of the video description, an English translation is available.

Stassen, Latypova and Sansone spoke at the conference. Stassen kicked it off; we have embedded the video to begin at this point. “Today, I think, was historic because we had the chance to be very clear and to show very well what is actually happening,” he said.

Stichting Recht Oprecht: Press Conference of The Covid 19 Project The Great Reset, 10 March 2026 (57 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Rumble HERE.

Further resources:

Featured image: Dutch attorney Peter Stassen speaking at the press conference on 9 March 2026.

Please share our story!