In a potential second case against Bill Gates, a Dutch court allows independent experts to give preliminary evidence about the covid project

Please share our story!

In a potential second case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla and 15 other co-defendants, a court in Amsterdam has allowed preliminary evidence to be heard from independent experts Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, Catherine Austin Fitts and Joseph Sansone about “the covid project.”

A hearing has been scheduled for 9 March.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 1 + 7 =



On Monday, paralegal and writer Katherine Watt released an update on and a summary of the ongoing case in the Netherlands against Bill Gates and Albert Bourla, among others. Her update/summary comprises a video in which she discussed her ‘Case Orientation Case Document Reading Guide’ relating to the case.

The embed function for Watt’s video has been disabled so we are not able to include it as part of our article. However, you can watch it on Rumble by following THIS LINK.

Watt has provided a detailed summation of the case so far, and so the following is a skeleton outline of it.

In July 2023, a case was filed in the Netherlands on behalf of 7 plaintiffs against 17 defendants. The defendants are classified into five groups: government, semi-government, pharmaceutical industry, non-government and media. The 17 defendants are:

Government defendants: Dr. Everhard Hofstra, Dr. Jaap van Dissel, Dr. Marion Koopmans, Mark Rutte, Sigrid Kaag, Hugo de Jonge, Dr. Ernst Kuipers, Dr. Diederik Gommers, Wopka Hoekstra and Cornelia “Cora” Van Nieuwenhuizen.

Pharmaceutical industry defendants: Albert Bourla (Pfizer)

Non-government defendants: Feike Sijbesma (“special corona envoy”), William H. Gates III (“Bill Gates,” Gates Foundation), Agnes Kant (Lareb) and the State of the Netherlands.

Media Defendants: Giselle van Cann (Nederlandse Omroep Stichting, Netherlands Broadcasting Foundation), Paul Jansen (De Telegraaf)

The case is being heard in the Leeuwarden District Court. Attorney Peter Stassen is conducting proceedings on behalf of the 7 plaintiffs, one of whom has passed away.

According to a press release earlier this month, the central argument of the case is that covid-19 is not a disease but a project, namely ‘Covid-19: The Great Reset’. The proceedings also argue that the covid-19 injections play a crucial role in the implementation of this project and that Mr. Stassen’s clients were unlawfully misled by the defendants and consequently received a covid-19 injection.

Leeuwarden Litigation Case Orientation Case Document Reading Guide Katherine Watt 23 February 2026 pg 21

In separate proceedings, three applicants filed a request in March 2025 to hear evidence from nominated experts under oath before a judge. The applicants are considering making a claim of their own against the same 17 defendants, and to help them decide whether they should go ahead, they wish to have preliminary evidence taken in advance from renowned scientists. Their nominated experts are Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, Catherine Austin Fitts and Joseph Sansone.

In August 2025, the Leeuwarden District Court denied the request. The following month, the three applicants, also represented by Mr. Stassen, submitted an appeal against the denial to hear the evidence. The appeal was transferred to the Court of Appeal in Amsterdam.

In January 2026, despite the defendants submitting opposition to it, the Amsterdam court allowed the appeal to be heard. A hearing has been scheduled for 9 March 2026.

A press conference organised by Recht Oprecht Foundation has been scheduled immediately after the hearing, when Mr. Stassen and invited guest speakers will give an update on proceedings.

Further information:

Related articles from The Exposé:

Please share our story!