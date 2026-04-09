Designer Wars to depopulate and to destroy

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Dr. Vernon Coleman believes that the war with Iran is a “designer war” and is part of a larger plan to depopulate and destroy, and to kill hundreds of millions of people, particularly in Asia and Africa.

The conflict is also about controlling land, oil, and commodities, he says. It will lead to energy shortages, food crises and economic devastation, with the ultimate goal of introducing a digital ID and a cashless society – all part of the Great Reset to create a technocratic, totalitarian world.

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Dr. Vernon Coleman

The War against Iran may be temporarily suspended (perhaps only while ammunition stockpiles are renewed) but it is about more than stealing land and oil and destroying an entire civilisation – it’s also about killing hundreds of millions, particularly in Asia and Africa, and destroying the global economy. This is a half-hearted peace, a peace full of tension and uncertainty and guaranteed betrayal; a peace as fragile as an old man’s bones. In that it now controls the Strait of Hormuz, Iran is stronger. The blustering, bombastic Trump now has a reputation in the gutter and his skills as a negotiator have been exposed as worthless. The dollar‘s days as the reserve currency are numbered. China and the yuan are winners.



The obvious, overt aim of the unprovoked attack on Iran was, as with all recent wars, to grab land and commodities (especially oil). All recent wars have been at least partly about commodities (especially oil). Even Gaza has oil. And it seems clear that the designer war between Russia and Ukraine was devised to destroy productive land and oil. It is, in short, part of the depopulation plan.



Similarly, there are covert, unspoken purposes for the attack on Iran – which is another “designer” war.



The first aim is to kill a lot of people, as part of the depopulation plan, which is an essential part of the Great Reset and which is, indeed, the reason behind the absurd pseudoscientific manufactured nonsense known as global warming, about which I’ve been warning for many years.



Worldwide, 40% of crops are grown on land which requires irrigation powered by diesel. Without diesel, farmers cannot grow or harvest crops. Fishing boats are stuck in their harbours because they have no fuel. No fishing boats means no fish. Wheat is the biggest food crop in the world but grain drying requires energy, which isn’t available. There is, it seems, plenty of fuel for transporting troops and bombs, but little for producing food. There is energy galore for the servers required for AI, but none for farming and fishing.



Did the poikilothermic, psychopathic warmongers know all this before they started their criminal activities?



Of course they did! They are taking over the world and plan to run it and destroy it. The wars aren’t going to stop – they are part of the plan to take us into the Great Reset.



Energy shortages are being used as a weapon and the thousands dying in the Middle East are clearly just beginning of a major land and oil grab.



You almost certainly did NOT read in the mainstream coporate press that the shortage of oil and fertiliser, and the higher prices of energy and food, will mean that hunger in Asia and Africa will increase. The deaths there could quickly reach hundreds of millions. Around 700 million people were hungry and close to starving to death before the United States and Israel started their current unprovoked war in the Middle East. And countries struggling to catch up with the 21st century will be held back – as planned. (Where are the Black Lives Matter campaigners when they’re needed?)



All this was predictable.



I first described the oil problems in 2007 in a book called ‘Oil Apocalypse’ – in which I predicted that we would all have to become accustomed to a simpler life without fossil fuel energy. (A new edition of the book is now available called `A Bigger Problem than Climate Change: The End of Oil’. It’s available via the bookshop on my website.)



There will, of course, be other deliberate consequences of this unprovoked attack.



The war will push up energy prices everywhere – particularly outside North America – with disastrous consequences. Economies in the Far East and Europe will be crushed. There will be huge increases in the prices of fuel and food and there will inevitably be shortages. The UK (because of the Government’s insane policies over North Sea Oil) already has a major energy problem. This entirely unnecessary war will exacerbate the problem. Energy prices in the UK are already the highest in the world. They will continue to rise. Businesses will fail and unemployment will rocket. Misinformation and disinformation and good old-fashioned lies will hide the truth.



And where are the tens of millions of refugees from Iran going to run to? Many, inevitably, will flee to Britain – the country which is helping to bomb the country “back to the Stone Age.” That will go well, won’t it?



Countries and people everywhere are interdependent these days and the consequences of the designer war will include energy rationing of one form or another (those naïve enough to have had smart meters fitted may find their supplies being shut off). Electricity, which depends heavily on burning fossil fuels, will become ever more expensive. Electric cars will have to be shut off to save power for heating and lighting and cooking.



The thoroughly illegal attack on Iran was designed to create a food crisis (and cause countless millions of deaths), to create an energy crisis (destroying the global economy, causing chaos and providing an excuse for the introduction of a technocratic, totalitarian world and, ultimately, a digital prison). You may sneer, you may snigger, but the aim of those ultimately behind the attack (and pulling Donald Trump’s strings) is to take control of the world.



The fake covid pandemic was designed to create compliance, and proved very effective at that. (The AIDS panic which characterised the 1980s was, as I pointed out at the time, wildly exaggerated and was an attempt to do what covid did more effectively.)



And if things get really bad, the authorities will take advantage of the situation to introduce some sort of digital ID. Fuel and food will be rationed and available only to those who join up to their government’s digital ID programme.



It is vital that millions of us are prepared to refuse digital ID when it is introduced. And to help with that, we have to prepare ourselves and become as independent of the State as we can be.



Make no mistake about it, we are being pushed into the Great Reset, the technocratic nightmare so beloved by so-called leaders such as Charles, the man who would be English king but who is no king to me.



Our governments are the real enemy.



We may not be dodging bombs but we are, nevertheless, fighting for our lives. Among many other things, our government is banning analogue phones. When the internet goes down or is under total control, we will have no other form of communication. Your modern smartphone and laptop will be less useful than a couple of cans connected with a bit of string. You will be on your own.



We are heading for global hyperinflation, an energy crisis which will take us all back to pre-industrial revolution days and an attempt to force through digitalisation, a cashless society, ID cards and the accursed technocratic Great Reset.



And let us remember the countless millions in Asia and Africa who will die as a direct and intended result of this merciless conflict.



The Iranians have the moral high ground in this war. They were the victims of an unprovoked attack. Just think about where that leaves the American and Israeli governments. (Please note that I said “governments,” not people.)



The authorities find me so frightening that I’m not allowed to make videos or do interviews. This is the only place where I still have a voice. I’m banned everywhere for the modern crime of telling the truth and accurately predicting what will happen. Please keep in touch and ask your friends to visit my website on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for as long as the site survives. My next three articles will contain simple, practical advice on `Surviving the Future’.



And you can read more detailed analyses of what has happened, is happening and is going to happen in my books – available via the bookshop on my website.



Please share my articles as widely as you can – as so many of you were kind enough to do with my videos in 2020.



It seems a good time to resurrect the triptych with which I used to end all my videos in 2020, 2021 and 2022:



Distrust the government. Avoid mass media. And fight the lies

Note: Vernon Coleman’s latest book is called `How and why they want to deliberately destroy your life’. For more details, please CLICK HERE.

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr. Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

Featured image: Nations with which Iran has diplomatic relations. Source: Wikipedia. Historically, the Iranian regime was viewed as a theocratic dictatorship, but since 2013, the regime has been actively working towards transitioning Iran to a technocratic, totalitarian state. Yet, according to Wikipedia as at 8 April 2026, Iran maintains diplomatic relations with 165 countries, but not the United States and Israel – a state which Iran derecognised in 1979. Iran has an adversarial relationship with Saudi Arabia, and Iran and Turkey have been involved in modern proxy conflicts such as in Syria, Libya and the South Caucasus.

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