The long history of the UK deep state and some of its activities

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The UK deep state has a long history dating back centuries, with its power waxing and waning. The City of London, with its legal privilege and financial influence, has been a key component of the UK deep state, with groups like the Bank of England and the Bullingdon Club playing important roles.

It has been influenced by various groups, including the Milner Group, the Pilgrims Society and the Secret Elite, which have worked to promote British imperial and foreign policy interests, including engineering World War I and involvement in World War II.

Among others, the UK deep state has been linked to paedophile rings, including the Paedophile Information Exchange, and has been involved in covering up evidence and blocking prosecutions and has been implicated in various scandals, including the cover-up of VIPaedophile cases, such as those involving Jimmy Saville and Eric Stuart Joyce, and the suppression of whistle-blowers.

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In 2026, several countries began blocking Wikispooks’ IP address. “Possibly someone doesn’t want you to know who “flew the plane,” who was in Jeffrey Epstein’s Black book or the identities of the 200+ Bilderbergers who were busy with covid,” Wikispooks says.

If you are in one of the countries that have blocked Wikispooks’ site, you can access it via a VPN or the Tor browser. The UK has blocked access to Wikispooks. For those who are in countries that are unable to access Wikispooks and don’t use a VPN or the Tor Browser, we have reproduced the Wikispooks page on the UK’s deep state below.

By Wikispooks, updated 7 April 2026

The UK deep state (UK/DS) goes back centuries, as does “democratic” government in the UK – although this website focuses on its post-WWII history. Credit for the early 20th century history below is largely due to Carroll Quigley‘s masterful exposé, The Anglo-American Establishment. Later history is derived from many different sources. In 2018-19, the Integrity Initiative leaks shone a spotlight onto some of the workings of the modern UK deep state. The group was officially wound up in 2023 after Russia formally declared it an undesirable organisation, but its members continue to show up, highlighting the ability of deep state operatives to outlive particular deep state factions.

Wikispooks UKDeep state

Table of Contents

History

The territory of the modern UK was controlled by monarchies for centuries, so the power of the deep state inevitably waxed and waned according to the personality of any particular monarch and his (or, occasionally her) royal entourage. The rules of succession were occasionally disputed (most notably in the Wars of the Roses), providing opportunities for deep politicians to act as “kingmakers” who could mount the requisite armed men (or maybe just hire an assassin) to mount a challenge to the reigning monarch and put forward their own candidate.

Norman Invasion

James C. Scott notes that “the conquering Norman elite that came after 1066 to dominate Britain consisted of a mere two thousand families.” [1]

City of London

Full article: City of London

The City of London is a small area (a.k.a. the “Square Mile”) in central London with a long history of legal privilege. Its origins are undocumented, but it goes back at least as far as the Norman Conquest.[2][3] Around 1189, the City gained the right to have its own mayor.

Middle Ages

Magna Carta, signed in 1215 in the reign of King John reaffirms that “the City of London shall have/enjoy its ancient liberties.”[4] It created the UK parliament, initially a unicameral system with no elections until 1265. It developed in form and function over the centuries, but was always situated in London, the centre of governance, banking, commerce and therefore also of the UK deep state for centuries. As the market economy increased in importance in the Middle Ages, groups of traders acquired influence – for example, the Merchant Venturers of Bristol. While the influence of regional nobility and military commanders gradually began to be eclipsed by that of international financiers, the UK royal family remained of central importance.

Bank of England

Full article: Bank of England

The Bank of England was set up in 1694 (the world’s second central bank) by King William III as a compromise with the financiers who, increasingly well organised, were ever more reluctant to lend him money for military ventures. They were granted a royal monopoly on the right to issue UK pounds out of nothing (and charge interest on them). Since this meant that an unlimited number of pounds could be created, it was easier for the king to borrow money from them when he wanted to raise an army. Originally a private business, it was nationalised in 1946 and placed under nominal government control. As with many deep state groups, financiers and central bankers have played a key role in the deep state in the UK.

Colonies

Like the other European nation states, the UK awarded itself de jure control over various other parts of the world, especially in Africa and the Far East. A YouGov poll from 2019 stated that “a third of people in the UK believe Britain’s colonies were better off for being part of an empire, a higher proportion than in any of the other major colonial powers.”[5]

18th Century

Hellfire Clubs

Several different groups were founded in the UK in the 18th century with the name “Hellfire Club.” These were exclusive groups for “men of quality.” Their exact purposes are generally unknown because of their secrecy.

Bullingdon Club

Full article: Bullingdon Club

The Bullingdon Club in the late 19th century

Founded in 1780, as an Oxford University sporting club, the Bullingdon Club developed into an elite dining and drinking club with a reputation for drunken antics and property damage. This developed into an important milieu for UK deep state groups. Members include Boris Johnson, George Osborne and David Cameron.

19th Century

Russ Winter writes that “According to Rothschild archives, in 1875, the London banking house of N. M. Rothschild & Sons advanced the prime minister, Benjamin Disraeli, acting for the British government, £4 million to purchase Suez Canal shares. Disraeli was a close personal friend of Lionel de Rothschild and, “according to legend,” this was transacted on a gentleman’s agreement, with no documentation, a technically unsecured loan for a sum of over £550 million today.”[6]

The Milner Group

Full article: The Milner Group

Alfred Milner 1st Viscount Milner KG GCB GCMG PC a seminal UK deep politician

In February 1891 the millionaire mining magnate Cecil Rhodes formed a secret society which although – or perhaps, because – it was highly influential is still largely unknown because its members had positions of great influence in the teaching of history in the UK (in particular, in Oxford university‘s Corpus Christi college) and used this influence to expunge many traces of their influence from the historical record – as the seminal deep politics researcher Carroll Quigley exposed in The Anglo-American Establishment: “One wintry afternoon in February 1891, three men were engaged in earnest conversation in London. From that conversation were to flow consequences of the greatest importance to the British Empire and to the world as a whole. For these men were organising a secret society that was for more than fifty years to be one of the most important forces in the formulation and execution of British imperial and foreign policy.” [7]

Jim Macgregor and Gerry Docherty lay out detailed claims in their book Hidden History: The Secret Origins Of The First World War, how the Secret Elite, pursuing a shared vision of a global British Empire, deliberately engineered World War I in an effort to check the rise of their teutonic rival.

“Five principal players, Cecil Rhodes, William Stead, Lord Reginald Esher, Lord Nathaniel Rothschild and Alfred Milner were the founding fathers, but the secret society developed rapidly in numbers, power and presence in the years before 1914. Influential old aristocratic families that had long dominated Westminster were more deeply involved, as was King Edward VII, who operated within the inner core of the Secret Elite. Cecil Rhodes, a mining magnate who made millions in South Africa, had long talked about setting up a Jesuit-like secret society, pledged to take any action necessary to protect and promote the power of the British Empire. He sought to ‘bring the whole uncivilised world under British rule, for the recovery of the United States, for the making of the Anglo-Saxon race but one empire’. *In essence, the plan was as simple as that.”—Jim Macgregor, Gerry Docherty [8] * W. T. Stead, The Last Will And Testament of Cecil Rhodes, p.59

20th Century

Committee of Imperial Defence

Full article: Committee of Imperial Defence

The UK Prime Minister Arthur Balfour formed the Committee of Imperial Defence which prepared Britain for war.

The Pilgrims Society

Full article: The Pilgrims Society

The Pilgrims society, which began in the UK in 1902 and in the USA in 1903, was a deep state milieux of major importance to the Anglo-American establishment. It was (and is) a dining club attended by a select group including financiers, central bankers, diplomats, soldiers, politicians and of course deep politicians.

World War I

Full article: World War I

The UK establishment worked hard to get the US involved in World War I, overcoming an isolationism which wanted no part in the European’s war. Woodrow Wilson was a compliant deep state functionary, campaigning with the slogan “he kept us out of the war” while planning how to mobilise the US population for war. The sinking of the Lusitania was an important step in this process.

Interwar Years

Personally enriched by World War I, members of the Secret Elite continued to be important in determining the constitution and policies of the UK government.[9] As the relative power of the British Empire began to decline as respect to the rapidly industrialising USA, the centre of deep political gravity moved across the Atlantic from London to Washington. The Cliveden Set (a term coined in 1937) were a faction of the deep state researched by Carroll Quigley. They were sympathetic to fascism and their influence did not survive World War II.

A 2009 report revealed Italian President and friend of Hitler, Benito Mussolini, got his start in politics in 1917 with the help of a £100 weekly wage from MI5. The Guardian argued, “for the British intelligence agency, it must have seemed like a good investment. Mussolini, then a 34-year-old journalist, was not just willing to ensure Italy continued to fight alongside the Allies in the First World War by publishing propaganda in his paper. He was also willing to send in the boys to ‘persuade peace protesters to stay at home’.” Mussolini’s payments were authorised by a handler named Samuel Hoare, an MP and MI5’s man in Rome, who ran a staff of 100 British spooks in Italy.

World War II

Full article: World War II

The WW2 Attack on Pearl Harbour was presented to the US public as a surprise event

In a repeat performance of the First World War, the UK establishment worked to get the US involved in World War II, overcoming resistance from a US population which was not enthusiastic. The turning point was the Japanese invasion of Pearl Harbour. This was announced to the US public as a bolt from the blue, although various people have disputed this, including John Ainsworth-Davis, who claimed to have sunk an Allied submarine to perpetuate the illusion that it was a surprise. Female spooks were a vital part of the UK’s spooks apparatus as early as before the Cold War, as MI5 used Girl Scouts for messaging between spooks.[10]

Post 1945

The USSR, although a wartime ally, quickly came to be feared. There ensued a decades-long rivalry known as the Cold War, which was a defining influence on geopolitics for most of the rest of the 20th century. There was an associated rush to create nuclear weapons (the UK was the second nation state to do so after the USA developed the atomic bombs with which it brought WWII to a close), which necessitated the creation of nuclear power stations to create the fissile isotopes.

An analogous defining influence on the geo-deep political arena was Operation Gladio, a.k.a. the “stay behind network,” which crystallised around the end of WWII in Europe. This trained teams of men and provisioned them with military supplies such as weapons, explosives, radios, gold etc. This continent-wide network was so secret that heads of governments were often not informed about it. Under the loose control of the team of spooks who set it up, it was used by the CIA (and MI6?) and remained secret until the 1980s, when the determination of Italian judge Felice Casson, combined with the laziness and corruption of its members, brought the group to national prominence. The operation was (and arguably still is) of defining importance in understanding “terrorism” in Europe,[11] which has been important once in the 20th century – “the troubles” associated with the Irish Republican movement. In the 21st century, this was reinvented as Operation Gladio/B, which replaced fascists with Muslims to institute the “war on terror.”

1950s

The first Bilderberg 1954

Two important deep state milieux were started in continental Europe in the early 1950s – the Pinay Cercle and the Bilderberg, both of which remained almost unknown to the general public for over 50 years.[12] Born out of the Cold War, the former was extremely anti-communist in its make-up and was initially unknown in UK deep political circles, but was to assume major importance in the 1970s, after Brian Crozier became chair of the group. The Bilderberg actively promoted the European Union and closer ties with the USA. The first Bilderberg had several UK participants:- Colin Gubbins (who was one of the first 12 men approached by Jozef Retinger as he was planning the formation of the group), Clement Davies, Oliver Franks, Hugh Gaitskell, H. Montgomery Hyde, Robert Boothby, Harry Pilkington and Tom Williamson.

1960s

The Clermont Set was a deep state milieu in London whose members were compulsive gamblers and womanisers[13] with multiple connections to other deep state groups, including the Bilderberg and Le Cercle. After homosexuality was made legal in England in the 1960s, it was replaced with underage sexual contact as a standard tool of sexual blackmail by the UK intelligence agencies. Particularly notorious venues included Dolphin Square (conveniently located for Westminster), the Elm Guest House (also in London) and the Kincora Boys Home in Northern Ireland.

1970s

Iain Macleod died in 1970, a month into his job as Conservative Chancellor of the Exchequer. In 1976, Harold Wilson was unseated after Clockwork Orange, a UK deep state project to remove him as Prime Minister. The deep state blocked his efforts to ban mercenaries, arguing that the services of Keenie Meenie Services were essential to the safety of UK diplomats abroad.[14]

Paedophile Information Exchange

The Paedophile Information Exchange, active from 1974–1984 attracted UK politicians and establishment figures, expanding the VIPaedophile control vector. Since then, many top politicians have been alleged to have been active paedophiles, and numerous investigations were carried out, but the fixed pattern was that after evidence had been gathered and statements taken, high-level authorities either misplaced the dossiers of evidence or decided not to continue with the prosecutions.[15] This pattern lasted until the posthumous exposure of Jimmy Saville.

Le Cercle

Full article: Le Cercle

Le Cercle, an action-oriented deep state milieu, was chaired from 1971-85 by Brian Crozier, a UK deep politician. Circumstantial evidence connects the highly secretive group to multi-billion-pound arms deals.[16] It sent at least 7 members to speak at the 1979 JCIT[17], which launched the global effort to promote “terrorism” as a replacement threat for the MICC.[18] A close friend of Margaret Thatcher, Airey Neave, was killed by a car bomb in Westminster, officially by the IRA, after reportedly talking of “cleaning the stables” as far as the UK intelligence agencies.

Airey Neaves car

Installation of Thatcher

Full article: 1979 General Election

In the 1970s, Margaret Thatcher was chosen to lead, first the UK Conservative Party and in 1979, the UK. Her victory in the 1979 General Election was the focus of the Shield committee, a deep state faction which was publicly unexposed until co-founder Brian Crozier revealed its existence in his memoirs. The leaked Langemann Papers detail a successful operation to achieve a regime change in the UK, suggesting that Le Cercle was behind Thatcher’s election victory.

1980s

In the UK, “Thatcherism” was used to describe the policy of privatisation and “deregulation” – advancing a similar economic agenda to the cabal-led administrations of Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush. This was initially unpopular, and Thatcher’s government was decidedly unpopular until the Falklands War. She went on, however, to win 3 successive elections. Although she made a good impression at the 1975 Bilderberg, she later fell out with the Bilderbergers, possibly because she announced herself unwilling to swap the UK Pound for the Euro. Thatcher is reported to have been involved in various corrupt arms deals to funnel money into Tory central office. The BBC purchased an expose entitled Secret Society about her secret cabinet committees, but never broadcast it.[19]

In the early 1980s, MI5 countered CND‘s surge in popularity using “dirty tricks” organised by groups such as Winston Churchill II‘s Campaign for Peace Through Freedom.[19]

1990s

After a decade of disillusionment under Conservative Party rule, Tony Blair was elected to power in the 1997 General Election. Blair’s deep state connections were not widely known at the time. Later, it emerged that a prep school friend, Bill Gammell, was also a close friend of George W. Bush, because his father was an investor in Bush-Overbey, which George H. W. Bush owned. Blair maintained a “close relationship” with Bush as the Western commercially-controlled media put it – i.e. was a compliant puppet of the cabal.

21st Century

The “War on Terror” has seen the “counter-terrorism” industry profit greatly from an unprecedented militarisation of UK law and society. The UK’s foreign intelligence agency, MI6, is increasingly well understood to be closely aligned with elements of the CIA and the Mossad. Public apathy and establishment inaction in the face of documentary evidence of illegal universal surveillance by intelligence agencies, as announced by Edward Snowden, have effectively normalised the practice. After around 2015, the UK deep state has been active in stoking Russophobia.

2000s

September 11th

Full article: 9-11

A still unexplained glitch in the matrix of 9 11

In the UK, the events of September 11, 2001 were reported on by the UK corporate media as uncritically as in other Western European nation states. The BBC did carry reports of bombs going off in the world trade centre on the day, but these were not repeated. A remarkable report which is still not adequately explained by the BBC[20] was that WTC7 had collapsed about 20 minutes before it actually did. The UK deep state successfully repressed any serious examination of the circumstances in favour of the US government’s “19 hijackers” line, although the BBC did report that several of the purported 19 hijackers were still alive.

7-7 Bombings

Full article: 2005 London bombings

In London on the 7th July 2005, people were killed by explosions at 4 locations, an event which was blamed on “Islamic terrorists” and was exploited to advance the global deep state agenda of rolling back civil liberties while rolling out a police state with increased use of armed police, mass surveillance etc. No CCTV of the bombings has been released, reportedly due to technical problems by Verint Systems, the Israeli-owned company which was responsible for the London Transport CCTV. Tony Blair was incommunicado on a plane at the time of the bombings.

2010s

With public suspicion growing about the purposes of the “War on Terror”, a decision was made to try to reboot the Cold War.

Cold War II

Full article: Cold War II

In 2015, Chris Donnelly founded the Integrity Initiative to promote Russophobia in an attempt to help start Cold War II. Under the cover of exposing Russian “disinformation,” this group planted its own disinformation and established clandestine networks of influence to try to prevent the appointment of Putin-friendly officials in key positions. The UK deep state has continued to promote war on Syria. The UK public, however, are increasingly suspicious of broadcasts such as Saving Syria’s children, which was broadcast just after a vote in the UK parliament about bombing Syria, and by the BBC’s own admission featured unannounced audio editing and used “unverified” footage which alleged chemical weapon use by the Syrian government..[21]

Re-Colonising

In 2019, following images of violent protests in Zimbabwe, a discussion was held at one point on whether to “Re-colonise” the country.[22]

Skripal Affair

Full article: Skripal Affair

How Colin Powell might have made the case for Russian involvement in the Scripal Affair

In March 2018, Sergei Skripal and his daughter were acutely ill, reportedly from Novichok poisoning. Although the formula for Novichok was publicly known, the UK government claimed that the fact that it was first synthesised in the USSR was strong evidence that Russia was behind the attack.

The Integrity Initiative Leak revealed that the UK government-sponsored Integrity Initiative was intensely interested in public perceptions about this event and was using its now shuttered website to promote the UK official narrative of the attack.

Institute for Statecraft/Integrity Initiative

Full articles: Institute for Statecraft, Integrity Initiative

In November 2018, ‘Anonymous’ leaked documents about the Integrity Initiative, a project of the Institute for Statecraft (IfS). This series of 7 leaks spanning nearly 6 months revealed that the hitherto unnoticed charity was in fact an organ of the UK deep state involved in propaganda and subversion, while projecting these same activities on Russia. Senior fellows included a number of known spooks or deep state operatives and several others with spooky connections. The group’s leader, Chris Donnelly, appears to be suffering from a permanent war mentality, and the documents reveal that this ethos permeates the group.

Promotion of Cold War 2.0 and Russophobia worldwide by exposing “Russian propaganda” was one of the group’s main activities.[23] It was also active in working with groups such as the Active Change Foundation to promote the “war on terror” and researching the use of social media in perception management.[24]

Although many members denied the company to have even existed[25], even after The Times reported the censure and cutting of funding to the IfS, on 20 March 2023, the institute was declared an undesirable organisation in Russia, seemingly hinting that the IfS still exists.[26]

“Clusters”

Full article: Integrity Initiative/Clusters

Starting in late 2016, the Integrity Initiative planned to expand its influence by metastasising globally. Focusing mostly on Europe, it adopted a cell-like structure of “clusters” which involved dozens (if not hundreds) of selected people. The group was continuing to metastasise at the time of the leak. Documents reveal that such clusters had spread to over 20 nation states in at least 4 continents. It is known to what extent the groups continued after the official closure of the Institute for Statecraft in August 2023.

2020s

Covid-19

A delegation of armed police visit a gym in Liverpool in October 2020 to impose a fine and demand it be shut down immediately27

The UK has been conspicuously compliant with the SDS policies surrounding covid-19. The supposed “opposition” frequently supported the Conservative government to prevent serious debate and stifle rebellion in Conservative ranks.

After an initial announcement by Boris Johnson that the UK would pursue a herd immunity strategy, the government performed an abrupt about-face and instead aggressively promoted a lockdown. The NHS and government turned a deaf ear to activist Tess Lawrie and her campaign to promote the use of ivermectin.

David Amess was a UK MP who was highly critical of the covid-19 official narrative. In October 2021, just days before a debate on the topic in the UK parliament, he was stabbed to death by a “lone nut.”

Mass Surveillance

“The UK’s communications watchdog Ofcom has overturned its ban on the use of GSM gateways (COMUGs) for overseas phone calls – leaving one of the longest prosecutions in modern English legal history hanging in the balance. The decision comes after a controversial public consultation exercise held earlier this year, in which The Register caught the Home Office‘s secret spy powers unit trying to anonymously lobby the regulator and keep the ban.”—Gareth Corfield (10 July 2017) [28]

Exposure

UK VIPaedophile

Full article: UK/VIPaedophile

Rumours of organised sexual abuse by influential people abounded since the 1960s, but the UK deep state managed to contain the evidence. The VIPaedophile phenomenon gained a lot of traction after Jimmy Saville was posthumously outed as a serial rapist, necrophiliac and child abuser. Saville was a highly public figure whose sexual proclivities were a subject of rumour for decades, but his contacts with groups such as the BBC and the UK Royal family meant that people did not out him as he was perceived as untouchable.[15] The Jeffrey Epstein affair further exposed the UK VIPaedophile phenomenon after Andrew Windsor was implicated.

Eric Stuart Joyce is a former major for the British Army, a very expensive Labour MP from 2005 to 2015, a former Parliamentary Private Secretary to UK ministers and Shadow Minister for Northern Ireland during a short stint in 2010 under Ed Miliband. He has been convicted numerous times for all sorts of “indecency”[29] including, multiple counts of assault – some on other Members of Parliament describing it as “a wild west scene” – including on children as young as 14 years old, drunk driving, and “having pornographic pictures of multiple children as young as 12 months old on his computer” according to a BBC report. No investigation was seemingly done on the networks Joyce could download his footage from.[30]

Integrity Initiative Leak

Full article: Integrity Initiative/Leak

In November 2018, ‘Anonymous’ published a tranche of internal documents online from the Integrity Initiative (II). The documents revealed that the II had established “clusters” that it had used to subvert the political process by a coordinated release of information, and that it was researching the role of social media in shaping public perceptions about the Skripal affair. Many members of the Institute for Statecraft are spooks, many are “terror experts” or work in “anti-corruption“, many have directorships, many are multilingual and several have worked as “advisors” to senior figures in the UK government. Most have tried to erase all signs of their affiliation with the Integrity Initiative/Institute for Statecraft, although the IfS operations have continued.

Whistle-blowers

Carne Ross who exposed the UK deep states obstruction of the Chilcot inquiry

Whistle-blowers such as Colin Wallace, Harry Ferguson and Richard Tomlinson have reported on corruption they witnessed first hand, but few have so clearly exposed the larger forces at work as Carne Ross, whose article in The Observer published on 25 July 2010 spoke directly about the UK deep state’s blocking of crucial files to the Chilcot inquiry. It began, “I testified last week to the Chilcot inquiry. My experience demonstrates an emerging and dangerous problem with the process. This is not so much a problem with Sir John Chilcot and his panel, but rather with the government bureaucracy – Britain’s own ‘deep state’ – that is covering up its mistakes and denying access to critical documents … I asked for access to all the documents I had worked on as Britain’s Iraq ‘expert’ at the UN Security Council, including intelligence assessments, records of discussions with the US, and the long paper trail on the WMD dossier.

“Large files were sent to me to peruse at the UK mission to the UN. However, long hours spent reviewing the files revealed that most of the key documents I had asked for were not there. I was told that specific documents, such as the records of prime minister Tony Blair‘s visit to Syria, could not be found. This is simply not plausible.” [31]

In 2018, The Guardian reported that 44% of the UK population believed “the most widespread conspiracy belief,” that “even though we live in what’s called a democracy, a few people will always run things in this country anyway.” [32] This compares to 3/4 of the US population, whose greatest fear in 2017 was of “corrupt government officials.”

In 2021, the UK deep state retaliated against ex-ambassador Craig Murray, after his public exposure of them on his blog.

Cover-up

The Milner Group had tight control over the UK’s historical record through its clique of historians at Oxford University‘s Corpus Christi College , who collaborated to try to remove evidence of the group’s existence from the historical record.[33] As a result, the group was little understood at the time. By contrast, the modern UK deep state seems less proficient at covering its tracks and faces a much tougher job in the age of the internet, the independent media and the Streisand Effect.

Corporate Media

Since the popularisation of the term in February 2017, the commercially-controlled media in the UK have written various pieces about the phrase “UK deep state.”

In March 2018, Mike Smith headlined an article for the Daily Mirror, ‘What evidence is there that a ‘Deep State’ exists in Britain – and is it secretly ruling the country?’ It began, “Conspiracy theorists believe a shadowy society of elite individuals is controlling our lives.” Reporting on the opinions of Steve Hilton, it commented that when “Steve Hilton talks about the deep state, he’s really referring to the Civil Service,” which it termed “the least sinister conspiracy theory in the world.” However, it concluded “the idea of wealthy men deciding issues of national interest over a drink in a smoky sitting room, surrounded by oak panelling and leather armchairs, may sound fanciful. But perhaps it is more realistic than you think …”[34]

Integrity Initiative Cover-up

Full article: Integrity Initiative/Cover up

Commercially-controlled media studiously report on the Integrity Initiative Leak, although it was discussed in the UK parliament. The Wikipedia page for the group was removed after 6 days.[35]

In late January 2019, the Integrity Initiative and its parent group, the Institute for Statecraft, both “temporarily” shut down their websites after continued exposure in the independent media, although archive sites had copies of their staff list, which, when supplemented by the leaked documents, have allowed for research into the group.

In 2020, English Wikipedia still had an entry about the group, although only 3 sentences mentioned the leak.

Covid-19 Lockdown

Full article: COVID-19/Lockdown/UK

Boris Johnson was reported to have said in 2021 that “old people should accept covid fate,” suggesting that their death was not worth a lockdown and was perhaps imminent. Another report argued he also said, “asked why we’re destroying the economy for people who will die anyway.” [36][37] A pseudonymous BBC whistle-blower wrote, “How any attempt at balance has been abandoned in favour of supporting and promoting covid restrictions.”[38]



Events Carried Out

Examples

Page name Description Milner Group/Society of the Elect The subset of the Milner Group which managed the UK deep state around a century ago UK/Military

Related Quotations

Events Planned

Related Documents

References

About Wikispooks

Wikispooks is an online encyclopaedia founded in 2010 in the United Kingdom by Peter Presland to facilitate a collective re-examination of recent history. It focuses on the deep state cabal of elites controlling global events, “deep politics,” false flag operations and government conspiracies. It positions itself as an alternative to Wikipedia, saying that mainstream corporately funded information is corrupt and establishment-controlled.

Featured image: Clement Attlee (1883-1967), British Labour Prime Minister. “Attlee’s welfare state was the main precursor of today’s Deep State, versions of which now operate across the world. The primary objective of this mutation (but not of its post-war grandparents) is the subversion of the nation-state.” Source: ‘Deep State reaches corners that terror doesn’t even know exist’, Brussels Signal, 7 April 2026 (Note: This article focuses on the civil service and government quangos as an instrument of “ the deep state.”)

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