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A new study has found that severe psychiatric morbidity, or mental illness, is common among gender-referred adolescents and appears to be more prevalent in those referred after the recent surge in referrals to specialised gender identity services in Finland.

Psychiatric needs do not subside after medical gender reassignment, the study concludes; rather, they worsen.

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Today, Irish outlet Gript highlighted a Finnish Study that provides more evidence regarding bad outcomes for people who are undergoing “gender transition.”

Published in Acta Paediatrica on 4 April, the study examined mental health issues, or psychiatric morbidity, of all under-23-year-olds who were referred to specialised gender identity services in Finland during the years 1996 through to 2019.

The study caused public consternation by showing unfavourable long-term outcomes for those who medically transitioned, Gript said.

Medically transitioned or medical gender reassignment refers to those who undergo hormonal and surgical treatments in an attempt to change their biological sex.

“Gender-referred [“GR”] adolescents exhibit elevated levels of psychopathology, particularly depression and anxiety,” the study noted. “Medical GR is often suggested to be beneficial, even vital, for the mental health of adolescents suffering from [gender dysphoria]” but according to a study by Hisle-Gorman et al, “After medical GR interventions, the overall need for mental healthcare had not decreased, and the need for psychotropic medication had increased across therapeutic classes.”

However, “it is not known if these needs reflect an increasing secular trend among youth in general and if those needs differ by gender,” the Finnish study said. And so, the researchers examined the records in Finland “aim[ing] to address these gaps.”

The study examined records for 2,083 people under the age of 23 who sought gender identity assessments and 16,643 who had not (the control group). For the control group, the researchers compared four males and four females, matched for birth year and municipality of birth, for each GR individual.

The study found:

Gender-referred adolescents showed significantly higher psychiatric morbidity than controls both before (45.7% vs. 15.0%) and ≥ 2 years after referral (61.7% vs. 14.6%). Those referred after 2010 had greater psychiatric needs than earlier cohorts, both before (47.9% vs. 15.3%) and ≥ 2 years after (61.3% vs. 14.2%) referral. Among adolescents who underwent medical gender reassignment, psychiatric morbidity increased markedly during follow-up – rising from 9.8% to 60.7% in feminising gender reassignment and from 21.6% to 54.5% in masculinising gender reassignment. S.-M.Ruuska, K.Tuisku, T.Holttinen, and R.Kaltiala, “Psychiatric Morbidity Among Adolescents and Young Adults Who Contacted Specialised Gender Identity Services in Finland in 1996–2019: A Register Study,” Acta Paediatrica (2026): 1–9, https://doi.org/10.1111/apa.70533 .

“For those familiar with the evidence, the findings came as no surprise. Although helpful, it is one more study pointing in the same direction. There are now many such studies, and none reliably demonstrate a clear long-term benefit for medical transition in either adults or children,” Gript wrote.

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