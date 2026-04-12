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Barbara Loe Fisher, co-founder and President of the National Vaccine Information Centre, emphasised the importance of informed consent regarding vaccination in a presentation to the Florida Department of Health.

She emphasised that there are no exemptions to informed consent because science is not perfect, doctors are not infallible and vaccines can cause harm.

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On 16 March, Barbara Loe Fisher, co-founder and President of the National Vaccine Information Centre (“NVIC”), gave a presentation on informed consent ethic to Florida Department of Health employees.

Titled ‘The Informed Consent Principle: A Guide for Public Health Policy and Medical Ethics’, Loe Fisher began her presentation with a video of a debate she had with a medical doctor from Johns Hopkins University about mandatory vaccination in 1997.

National Vaccine Information Centre: Grand Rounds Presentation Florida Department of Health, March 16, 2026, Tallahassee, Florida, uploaded 7 April 2026 (59 mins)

The text of her presentation has been published on the NVIC website HERE. The following are some highlights from the presentation.

The 1997 debate Loe Fisher had with a medical doctor was the first time the subject of informed consent to medical risk-taking was discussed on national television. It was also the first time it was suggested that there is a possible link between the administration of multiple vaccines in early childhood and increases in chronic disease and disability among children.

The US vaccine safety and informed consent movement was launched in 1982 by parents of DPT vaccine-injured children. The world of vaccines has changed dramatically since 1982: there are more college-educated parents today who conduct their own research and so are aware of the risks of vaccination, particularly during the response to the covid pandemic, where they were exposed to lockdowns, mandatory masking, online censorship about the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and mandatory use of an mRNA biological product that was labelled a vaccine.

The covid vaccine not only failed to prevent infection, but it is also associated with an enormous number of suspected injuries. The covid vaccination campaign resulted in over 1.6 million covid vaccine adverse event reports, including heart and brain inflammation and death, being made to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (“VAERS”), Loe Fisher said.

Despite this, many doctors still dismiss vaccine reactions as “normal” or “coincidental” and unrelated to the vaccination just given.

It’s no surprise then that there isa serious crisis of trust in public health policy and law, with public perception of the safety and effectiveness of vaccination and the wisdom of mandatory vaccination laws being challenged at the grassroots level.

It’s not just covid vaccines that are being eyed by the public with scepticism.

“There are questions about whether atypically manipulating the immune system to mount inflammatory responses over and over again by giving multiple doses of vaccines in early childhood and throughout life could be an important co-factor in the rise in chronic disease and disability in our society,” Loe Fisher said.

“There are unresolved issues discussed in the medical literature, such as asymptomatic infection and transmission of pertussis and measles in highly vaccinated populations that give evidence for waning immunity and also the evolution of microbes into vaccine-resistant strains.

“These facts are being debated even as efforts by-industry backed corporations to censor those conversations in the digital public square continues in this country and in Europe.”

She then explained why measles vaccines are ineffective and unnecessary, which we haven’t gone into here. You can read about this beginning with the section of her presentation titled ‘Reported Cases of Measles: There’s More to the Story’.

The measles vaccine is pivotal because the introduction of the measles vaccine in the mid-20th century marked the beginning of a crusade to eradicate the virus from the earth with mandatory measles vaccination campaigns, similar to the smallpox vaccine. This crusade has expanded to include multiple vaccines, with the number of doses given to children increasing significantly over the years.

The number of vaccine doses given to children has exploded from 23 doses of 7 vaccines between two months and six years old in 1983 to over 70 doses of 17 vaccines given to children between the day of birth and age 18 today. This expansion of vaccine mandates has raised important questions about the ethics of medicine and the importance of individual human life.

Loe Fisher then explained the history of the vaccine mandates, beginning with the smallpox vaccine and the public protests to it, including the Jacobson v. Massachusetts case.

In 1809, the first mandate for US citizens to be vaccinated against smallpox was enacted by the state of Massachusetts. In 1855, the State’s legislature became the first to pass a law requiring children to show proof of smallpox inoculation to attend school.

In 1905, Henning Jacobson, a Lutheran pastor, refused to be re-vaccinated due to severe reactions he and his son had experienced to previous vaccines. His case ultimately made its way to the US Supreme Court. The Supreme Court’s ruling, agreed by 7 of the 9 judges, established the constitutional authority of state legislatures to pass mandatory smallpox vaccination laws, with the court arguing that the “greater good” rationale outweighs individual liberty and autonomy.

“If you take the time to read the majority opinion, it is characterised by a provincial view that medical doctors are omnipotent and incapable of error. The judges conveniently ignored the lack of scientific and medical knowledge about the unknown biological mechanisms and potential genetic or other high-risk factors involved in smallpox vaccine reactions that can cause individuals to suffer injury and death. Instead, they insisted that police powers of the state must be employed to force a one-size-fits-all vaccine mandate to protect the health and security of the state,” Loe Fisher said.

“121 years later, it is clear that the categorical statements those seven judges made in 1905 are unscientific, illogical and frightening.”

Yet, the Jacobson v. Massachusetts ruling is the most important Supreme Court opinion in the history of American public health law, and it has been upheld and strengthened in numerous court cases over the past century.

The “Greater Good,” Eugenics and Forced Sterilisation

The 1927 Supreme Court decision in Buck v. Bell, led by Chief Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., a self-identified Darwinian atheist and utilitarian, endorsed the use of force to achieve the “greater good,” and gave the state of Virginia the authority to sterilise Carrie Buck, a 17-year-old single mother who was incorrectly judged to be mentally retarded.

The utilitarian premise that “the ends justify the means” was also echoed in the concept of Social Darwinism and eugenics, which was viewed as a new science by intellectuals and social reformers during the 1920s and 1930s. Prominent figures such as American biologist Charles Davenport and Margaret Sanger endorsed the practice of eugenics.

By 1932, compulsory sterilisation laws had been passed in 29 US states and the practice of eugenics was widely endorsed by leading US scientists, medical doctors, lawyers, professors, businessmen, politicians, philanthropists and social reformers, before being adopted by Hitler in 1933 as a central piece of his plan to protect the common good by eliminating people he considered to be a threat to the health, security and economic well-being of the State.

The concept of eugenics was also integrated into US public school textbooks, with the National Education Association having a Committee on Racial Well-Being to help teachers incorporate eugenics content, and courses on eugenics being offered at prestigious universities such as Harvard, Columbia, Cornell and Brown.

The implementation of eugenics policies in the United States led to the involuntary sterilisation of over 60,000 mentally disabled or chronically ill Americans by the time it became politically incorrect in the 1940s.

Establishment of The Nuremberg Code

Hitler was influenced by the US eugenic laws and incorporated them into his own ideology that blended utilitarianism, social Darwinism and nationalism.

Hitler’s ideology led to the identification of certain groups, including severely handicapped children, the chronically sick and the mentally ill, as “useless eaters” who were considered a threat to national health, security and prosperity. The list of “useless eaters” eventually expanded to include minorities, the elderly and those who held certain religious or political beliefs.

The 1947 Doctors’ Trial at Nuremberg, where doctors were charged with crimes against humanity for conducting horrific scientific experiments, including vaccine experiments, on captive children and adults in concentration camps, discredited utilitarianism as a pseudo-ethic and led to the establishment of the Nuremberg Code.

The Nuremberg Code, which was developed as a result of the Doctors’ Trial, emphasises the importance of voluntary consent and the protection of individual inviolability. The Code’s first principle states that the voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential and must be given without any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress or coercion.

The Nuremberg Code has become a timeless guide to ethical behaviour for scientists, physicians and public health officials. And its principles have been widely accepted, including the affirmation of the natural rights to autonomy, protection of bodily integrity and freedom of thought, conscience and religious belief in the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

In contrast to post-World War II Europe, where the horrors of the Holocaust and forced scientific experimentation led to a re-evaluation of eugenics and utilitarianism, the United States did not require its prominent citizens who had promoted and participated in eugenics to reflect on their actions or face public disgrace, resulting in a lack of awareness among younger generations about the history of utilitarianism and eugenics in the US.

The current education system in public schools prioritises science and maths but often neglects the study of philosophy and its impact on human history, including the dangers of utilitarian thinking that led to the acceptance of eugenics in America in the early 20th century.

The influence of utilitarian philosophers like Dr. Peter Singer, who believes it is ethical to euthanise disabled babies and elderly or disabled persons who are deemed to have no useful purpose in society, is a concern that younger generations should be aware of, as they will be steering the nation into the future.

The Importance of Individual Freedom and Choice

The freedom to acquire knowledge and follow one’s conscience is a fundamental, inalienable right. It is essential to protect this right, as it allows people to make choices that align with their values and morals, and helps them to avoid harm to themselves or their children.

The ability to make choices about one’s own health and well-being is a crucial aspect of individual freedom, and if the state can force individuals to undergo medical procedures against their will, it can lead to a slippery slope where other individual freedoms are taken away in the name of the “greater good.” This is why it is essential to protect the right to informed consent and the freedom to make choices about one’s own body.

The NVIC advocates for the repeal of vaccine mandates, allowing the law of supply and demand to dictate the use of vaccines, where people can choose to use vaccines that they consider safe, necessary and effective, and reject those they consider unsafe, unnecessary and ineffective.

The principle of informed consent to medical risk-taking should be codified into US public health policy and law, as there are no exemptions to informed consent. Science is not perfect, doctors are not infallible and vaccines can cause harm. Preserving the public’s health requires respect for personal liberty.

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