Surviving the Future (Part One)

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Dr. Vernon Coleman offers some advice on how to survive the Great Reset future.

Consider owning an older car, as they are often more reliable, cheaper to run, and more private than new cars, he says. Be cautious of exposure to very low frequency electromagnetic fields and prepare for potential electricity, water and food shortages and outages.

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By Dr. Vernon Coleman

The following advice is taken from Vernon Coleman’s book entitled `A Bigger Problem than Climate Change – The End of Oil’.

1. New motor cars are filled with gadgets (most of which you will probably never need) and are consequently far more difficult to operate. Our last motor car was constantly giving out false warnings and I can’t remember how many times I had to check the tyre pressures only to find that the car had overreacted and that there had been no significant change in any of the pressures. The real worry is that modern cars will tell the authorities where you are and will even provide the police with information if you exceed a speed limit. There is a good deal of evidence to show that old motor cars, which are simpler in design and have far less to go wrong, can be more reliable than new cars and much cheaper to repair if they do go wrong. Surprisingly, perhaps, it is often much cheaper to buy spare parts, including bits of bodywork, for old cars than for new ones. Manufacturers do not keep stocks of spares for new cars, whereas parts for old cars are available from vehicles which have reached the end of their working life and are being broken up for spares. In the UK, there is an additional advantage with cars which are over 40 years old in that there is no road tax to pay and no MOT (Ministry of Transport test) necessary. Insurance costs for old cars are likely to be much lower than insurance costs for new cars. Surprisingly, old cars are often more reliable, more private (they don’t tell the authorities where you are), cheaper to run and more fun. Cars which were built in the early years of the 21st century are the last vehicles which are likely to last more than a few years. The more complicated a car becomes, the more it will cost to repair, and the more likely you are to be told that your car isn’t worth repairing. They are also the last cars which actually have any character. Electric cars have a life of seven or eight years at most. After that, they become worthless because their batteries are no longer capable of storing a charge. Replacing the batteries would cost more than the car is worth. Indeed, after seven or eight years, it may cost money to get rid of an electric car because of the cost of disposing of the batteries. Buyers of electric cars are unbelievably naïve if they think they are helping the planet in any way.



2. Scientists, medical scientists and doctors report that exposure to very low frequency electromagnetic fields can potentially damage the human body’s DNA by increasing the production of free radicals in the cells. This can lead to DNA strands breaking down and to other genetic alterations. We are, all of us, surrounded by very low-frequency electromagnetic fields. I detailed some of the health problems associated with electricity in my book `Superbody’. No one in the medical establishment takes these problems seriously. There is, however, no doubt that electricity power lines and the huge amount of electrical equipment by which we are surrounded are damaging our health. Do not use a mobile phone more than absolutely necessary. Do not let children sit close to the television. Do not go to bed with an electric blanket switched on. And do not use an electric car.



3. The electricity is going to go off. I don’t know when or for how long. But it’s going to go off a good deal. There will be shortages and outages. Homes will be dark and cold, factories and offices will be shut and shops will be empty. When the electricity supplies fail, there will be confusion and chaos. There are two things of which we can be certain. First, that our governments will make no real effort to prepare the country, or us, for the coming chaos. Second, when the problem arrives, they will limit themselves to filling the streets with policemen and soldiers to bludgeon those involved in the inevitable angry protests. The chances are that from time to time, they will turn the electricity back on for a while. Keep a supply of rechargeable batteries and plug them in when the electricity is available. And make sure you keep at least a month’s supply of food, drinking water and necessities such as loo paper and tissues. If you can, keep as much long-dated food (such as rice and pasta) as you can afford and can store safely. If you buy food which you have to throw away, you should no more regard it as a waste of money than you regard insurance payments as a waste of money.



4. Never buy food obtained from a “bioengineered source.” Never buy any foodstuff which is made by a company which is in any way associated with Bill Gates. Bioengineered food will have been altered at a basic level – either at genetic or cellular level. The excuse will probably be that it will last longer. The food may or may not last longer. But you won’t.



5. If you see the word “nanotechnology” run away as fast as you can.



6. It is more important than ever to look after yourself – especially if you are elderly. Go round your home and look for danger points. If you are likely to need them, have grab handles fitted beside steps and stairs and beside the bath. Make sure you have no loose rugs which could cause a fall. If you have a garden, make sure it is safe. If you are working with tools or in the garden, wear good gloves and goggles. I either wear proper butcher’s gloves, which are designed to provide protection from sharp knives or, if I need longer gloves, I wear thick gauntlets.



7. The commonest cause of death among the elderly is falling over and needing to go to the hospital. The elderly invariably die when they are put into a hospital. They catch infections (which are rife in hospitals) which are then left untreated or inadequately treated. And if they don’t catch an infection, they will be quietly killed by doctors and nurses who have been trained to believe that the elderly are nothing much more than a nuisance and burden. The killing will be done with a kill shot, which will consist of a good dose of midazolam (a benzodiazepine for which no one could find any more honest purpose) and a morphine derivative. The commonest cause of falling in the elderly is tripping while hurrying to the door or to the telephone. A good rule of life for the elderly is that one should never hurry. Nothing and no one is worth a fractured hip.



8. Do not buy mainstream corporate newspapers. Do not watch mainstream corporate television. Do not listen to mainstream corporate radio. Do not visit websites which are managed by mainstream corporate media organisations. Do not pay the BBC licence fee (but do make sure you don’t break the law, of course). The day the BBC dies, our fight for freedom will be greatly strengthened. Deprived of their readers, viewers and listeners, the mainstream corporate media organisations will die. And good riddance to them.



9. Lots of people who don’t know better will laugh at his but one of the most valuable pieces of medical equipment is a hot water bottle. Most homes don’t have one but every home should have at least two. One should be an ordinary hot water bottle. The other should be a hot water bottle in the shape of a horseshoe. It’s best to have bottles which are covered in something soft – partly because that helps to stop the bottle burning and partly because it is (for most people at any rate) more cuddly than rubber. Hot water bottles are an excellent way to soothe sore muscles wherever they are. The horseshoe-shaped bottle is excellent for sore necks and shoulders. And if you have an injury or a sore joint, you can fill the bottle with ice or cold water to help keep down bruising and swelling.



10. If your home has downpipes, try to have water butts fitted to as many of them as possible. Pay the extra and buy the lids to cover them so that they don’t fill up with dead leaves and other debris. Water is essential and when the pumping stations don’t work, there is a real likelihood that your taps will dry up. Even if you have your own water supply, you could be without water if your supply relies on anything other than gravity to reach your home. Water in a borehole will stay where it is without electricity. Water from a spring will keep bubbling. You can buy water purification tablets and water purification cups online. These are usually bought by travellers, campers and explorers, but you can use these to purify the water you take from your water butts. If you don’t need the water from your butts for drinking and cooking, you can use it to flush the loo and for washing. Keep a stock of bottled spring water. Keep it in a cool, dark place.



12. Don’t plan on taking trips abroad. Be aware that travel is going to become nigh on impossible unless you are one of the billionaire conspirators who will continue to fly around the world in their private jets or cruise the seas in their mega yachts. (The billionaire conspirators have planned for the stark future I am describing. Their yachts are equipped with desalination plants, banks of solar panels – which they can use by sailing to areas where the sun is managing to filter through the dust particles they’re sprayed in the sky – and huge diesel tanks.)



Note: The advice above is taken from Vernon Coleman’s book `A Bigger Problem than Climate Change – The End of Oil’, which is available from the bookshop on his website.

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr. Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

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