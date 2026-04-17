Surviving the Future (Part Three)

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Dr. Vernon Coleman offers some advice on how to survive the Great Reset future.

Acquire simple medical skills and prepare a first aid kit, limit rubbish accumulation and prepare for non-existent rubbish collections, prepare for financial restrictions, and be cautious of smart meters, new electrical equipment, and modern cars, as they can be used to control and spy on you. And buy a harmonica and learn to play it, he advises.

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By Dr. Vernon Coleman

The following advice is taken from `A Bigger Problem than Climate Change: The End of Oil’



1. In recent years, it has become increasingly difficult to obtain the services of a general practitioner out of hours. This is likely to continue (if not to get worse). Hospitals are likely to deteriorate still further as they struggle to cope with a top-heavy bureaucracy, an increasingly incompetent and unhappy workforce and an ongoing energy crisis. You should, therefore, make sure that you acquire some simple medical skills. Put together a simple first aid kit and a small library of easy-to-understand medical books.



2. The aluminium blankets used for long-distance runners and mountaineers are excellent for keeping warm.



3. Try to limit the amount of rubbish you accumulate. As oil becomes increasingly expensive and local councils struggle to cope with their dramatically increasing pension obligations so local services will deteriorate considerably. Rubbish collections, already threatened, will be non-existent. Try to free your home of as much rubbish as you can now. And be cautious about taking home new rubbish and clutter. You will need to find new ways to get rid of your rubbish in the future – either by burying it or burning it – though you may have to burn at night to avoid sneaky neighbours who will delight in earning social credit points by dobbing you in to the authorities. Garden bonfires will soon be verboten as the conspirators seek more new ways to clamp down and control everything we do. It is perfectly possible to have a bonfire in the rain or snow, by the way. Start your fire inside a large cardboard box to protect the early flames. And remember that fires need oxygen to burn well. A few empty boxes or, better still, empty plastic water bottles tucked into the rubbish will provide regular supplies of oxygen and keep your fire going.



4. Buy a harmonica and learn to play something resembling a tune. Better still, learn to play a tune. If you are living outside the digital world, they plan to recreate for us all, you may have to beg for your food. And you will be more successful if, instead of just begging, you try a little busking. Why the harmonica? Well, it’s the smallest and most portable instrument you can buy. They don’t necessarily cost a fortune. And it’s easier to produce something that sounds like music than it is with a piano or a saxophone.



5. Buy a set of drain rods so that you can deal with (at least some) blockages yourself. You will find that watching your waste water flow happily along a previously blocked pipe will be every bit as satisfying as having a hole in one on the golf course, hitting a six in a cricket match or smashing your opponent’s service for an ace in a tennis match. (Active participation in real sport will be banned in the New World. You will be allowed to watch sport on your television set or computer, though it will be played by professionals inside something that looks like an aircraft hangar and has all the joyful ambience of an aircraft hangar. The audience will be made up of specially selected supervisors whose tickets will be a reward for their continued obedience.



6. You will in future have a good deal of time on your hands. You will be spending much of your life in your home. Few people will go to work and there will be no leisure activities allowed outside the home. Travel will be banned. You will no longer be able to take holidays abroad or drive to a venue to watch a sporting encounter. When 75% of the available land has been re-wilded (as is the plan), there will be no room left for walking, climbing or cycling. Ironically, wildlife parks will be closed down and the wild animals (such as wolves and wild boar) which are allowed to roam on the re-wilded land will be dangerous. So, you will need to find new ways to amuse yourself.



7. Do not have a smart meter in your home. Smart meters are sold as a convenient way to measure your electricity usage. The pressure to have one fitted is massive. Governments and electricity companies insist that smart meters will help save you money. But smart meters are being installed so that the government and the electricity companies can control your supply of power. They will be able to turn off your electricity via your smart meter. And in some countries, this is already happening. Moreover, if your government registers you as a dissident or a troublesome citizen, they can and will cut off your electricity in an instant if you have a smart meter. And then they won’t turn it back on again until you behave.



8. If you have a mobile telephone (and they can be enormously useful), buy and use the oldest one that still works. Old 20th-century 2G telephones still work in some countries and so do 3G phones. Do not under any circumstances buy a 5G or 6G telephone or have one in your home. Try to avoid buying modern electrical equipment (it will spy on you if you do, and it will quite probably transmit your conversations to its maker). And if you have a motor car, do not buy or use anything made in the 21st century. Most modern cars will spy on you and on other motorists. If you buy a new car, it will tell the police if you exceed the speed limit and it will tell the police if it spots other motorists exceeding the speed limit.



9. Be prepared for financial payment systems to reject your business if you are outspoken. PayPal is notorious for doing this. One publisher who dared to produce one of my books had two PayPal accounts closed. And, of course, it is commonplace for banks to close the accounts of individuals whose activities are not considered acceptable to the establishment. If you are blocked by a financial services provider, you should complain vociferously to everyone who will listen to your complaint. But even if you have done nothing to upset the authorities, it is wise to have an alternative method of managing your finances.



10. Be prepared for your investments to be confiscated. Traditionally, investors were sent share certificates to keep in a drawer, filing cabinet or box at the bank. Years ago, back in the 1960s, the authorities got rid of share certificates. In a system started by the CIA, everything went digital. This was done, of course, “to make life easier for everyone.” Share certificates were replaced with fungible securities and investors were told that their investments were, of course, all kept segregated. This isn’t true, or at least it’s only partly true. Securities such as shares and bonds are no longer personal property. Pretty well everything is owned by the central banks (which are, of course, privately owned banks). The purchaser has a weak entitlement and beneficial ownership of their investments and they receive the dividends and, maybe, a proxy when there is a need for a vote of some kind. But the real owners are the people who are managing or holding the security which you bought. If a large investment company goes bust, it can help itself to its clients’ assets. The really big banks have an extraordinary amount of protection and extensive rights and they can steal from their customers if they get into financial trouble. In 2002, the EU gave financial companies the right to take their clients’ assets. A bankruptcy trustee can take a client’s money. If your broker goes bust, then you may lose everything. The client can buy and sell securities and can get dividends or interest and a proxy statement, but they don’t actually own whatever it was that they bought. Securities are held as pooled collateral. Everything changed in recent years. Today, there are derivatives and counterparties and central clearing counterparties and custodians and you have to assume, I am afraid, that in a real financial crisis, your holdings may well be legally stolen. This is all part of the suppression and subjugation of the people. Remember that in the US, FDR closed all the banks and allowed only some banks to open. People who had money in the banks which didn’t reopen lost their money. The smallest, newest banks are probably the most vulnerable.



11. All your telephone calls and emails are monitored, with computers looking out for keywords. You should also be aware of electrical gadgets in your home. It has been well known for years now that television sets and computers are likely to record your conversations, whether or not you have given permission for this to happen. It is also likely that many smart kitchen appliances, such as air fryers (especially equipment that has been made in China), are recording and transmitting your conversations.



12. Stay out of care homes, rest homes, nursing homes and other similar institutions. Few, if any, residents ever leave these places alive. The staff in these homes are legally allowed to give inmates tranquillisers (to keep them quiet) without their knowledge or permission. Accommodation in care homes costs a fortune. I think the money is better spent on buying equipment to enable you to stay at home and remain independent. Or live in a hotel.



Note: This article is taken from Vernon Coleman’s book `A Bigger Problem than Climate Change – The End of Oil’, which is available from the bookshop on my website.

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr. Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

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