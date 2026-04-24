Covid “vaccines” did not save lives – simple mathematics proves it

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To prove that the so-called covid vaccines did not save lives does not require complicated statistics. All that is required is some simple mathematics, Dr. Sabine Stebel says.

In the following, she discusses a 2025 study that uses simple set theory and official data from Our World Data to prove that covid vaccinations did not save lives.

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By Dr. Bine’s Verbal Vitriole

Note from The Exposé: The following has been translated from German to English using an online translator, which we have edited for readability.

Politicians repeatedly claim that covid vaccinations have saved millions of lives.

Millions is a big number, so it should be measurable.

Spoiler alert: Ron Johnson sums up these misconceptions nicely:

But how do you prove what you know intuitively?

There is now a nice, short, simple publication that does this with official data and set theory (i.e. intuitive primary school mathematics). See: Sorli AS (2025). The Discrepancy Between the Number of Saved Lives with COVID-19 Vaccination and Statistics of Our World Data. J Clin Trials. S32:001.

Sandbox games at the end of the day, but someone has to stoop to that level.

Take a data source that was accepted by [the covid promoters or believers] and used by the believers themselves: Our World Data.

At Our World Data, look at how many people are dying around the world. If you want to refute believers, you have to argue in their belief construct, that is, that there was a pandemic and that the pandemic, not the measures, killed the people.

Sorli AS 2025 The Discrepancy Between the Number of Saved Lives with COVID 19 Vaccination and Statistics of Our World Data J Clin Trials S32001

This looks quite constant at around 56-57 million by 2020. The data is so clear that you don’t need statistics. You only need statistics if you don’t have any data. Real data can be seen in the raw data.

2020 is definitely higher with +6.3 million more deaths, so that was something measurable. Whether it is the virus or the measures cannot be determined purely from the numbers. Many people in poor countries may have starved to death during lockdowns. But that is not what this publication is about.

If it had been a pandemic, deaths would have had to decrease at some point. It certainly won’t be anymore [i.e. an increase in deaths] because more and more people are immune. The death process would therefore have to be at most the same in 2021.

… in 2020 there was no covid-19 vaccination, and in 2021 there was a covid-19 vaccination. The living circumstances on the planet were similar in 2020 and 2021. In 2020 and in 2021, we had covid-19 pandemics. The main difference in living circumstances of the global population was covid-19 vaccination in 2021. Our World Data confirms that covid-19 vaccination increased the “global mortality” in 2020, which was 6.30 million, by an additional 6.08 million in 2021, which means 96.5%, see Figure 1 below. The claim that vaccination reduced global mortality in 2020 by 63% in 2021 is a huge error of 159.5%. Sorli AS (2025). The Discrepancy Between the Number of Saved Lives with COVID-19 Vaccination and Statistics of Our World Data. J Clin Trials. S32:001.

But there is clearly a difference of 6 million people!

Sorli AS 2025 The Discrepancy Between the Number of Saved Lives with COVID 19 Vaccination and Statistics of Our World Data J Clin Trials S32001

Not only did the salvific, beneficial, award-winning healing injection not reduce the number of deaths, but it killed another 6.08 million on top.

This is simple elementary school maths: add and subtract.

Now comes “set theory.”

Applying set theory, the entire human population of the year 2021 is denoted as set HP. This set has three subsets: born people in 2021 (B), people who died in 2021 (D), and people whose lives were saved in 2021 by covid-19 vaccination (SL). This model is used in all articles that evaluate how many lives were saved with the vaccination. According to Our World Data, 133.45 million people were born in 2021. Subset B has 133.45 elements. According to Our World Data. 69.25 million people died in 2021. Subset D has 69.25 million elements. According to references [1,4], 14 million lives were saved with covid-19 vaccination. Subset SL has 14 million elements. If these 14 million elements were real, then in 2021 the official statistical data should be that in the year 2021, 55.25 million people died. This is not the case in physical reality, which means that set SL is non-existent in physical reality. Set HP used in articles claiming that vaccination saved lives has no bijective correspondence with physical reality because in a physical reality subset SL does not exist; see Figure 3 below: [In mathematics, bijective describes a very specific relationship between two sets.] In 2021, 6.08 million more people died than in 2020. Claiming that in the year 2021, 14 million people’s lives were saved contradicts statistical data. Subset saved lives (SL) is a fictitious set that has no physical reality. People whose lives were saved by covid-19 vaccination in 2021 were never born. They only exist in the theoretical models that predict these lives were saved. These models have no confirmation in statistical data and are an irreparable methodological error. [Emphasis added] Sorli AS (2025). The Discrepancy Between the Number of Saved Lives with COVID-19 Vaccination and Statistics of Our World Data. J Clin Trials. S32:001.

And where do the 6 million additional deaths come from?

Our World in Data also has an answer to this. Of course, you always have to use the same source for the data so that the data is coherent. You can’t compare apples with oranges, as believers love to do.

Sorli AS 2025 The Discrepancy Between the Number of Saved Lives with COVID 19 Vaccination and Statistics of Our World Data J Clin Trials S32001

“Negative causal relationship between vaccination intensity and mortality”sounds better than “The vaccination directly causally killed people.”

If covid-19 vaccines would save lives, the intensity of vaccination should diminish the mortality rate. More people were protected, and fewer people should die. On Our World data, we have a daily number of administered covid-19 vaccines. And we have daily numbers of mortality. These numbers are represented with graphs. When we compare these graphs, we see for 37 countries the expected positive causal correlation is negative [3,5]. Below are graphs of Slovenia (Figure 2). Sorli AS (2025). The Discrepancy Between the Number of Saved Lives with COVID-19 Vaccination and Statistics of Our World Data. J Clin Trials. S32:001.

The authors’ conclusion is clear:

Statistical data are the indisputable scientific facts on which the science of public health is based. Theoretical models of how many lives were saved with covid-19 vaccination without statistical support have no scientific validity and represent a methodological fiasco of public health science. A rigorous and transparent approach to public health science is necessary to ensure that policies and medical interventions are guided by objective data rather than theoretical assumptions. The failure to compare vaccinated and unvaccinated mortality rates systematically, as well as the omission of age-stratified statistical analyses, further undermines the credibility of claims that covid-19 vaccines significantly reduced global mortality. [Emphasis added] Sorli AS (2025). The Discrepancy Between the Number of Saved Lives with COVID-19 Vaccination and Statistics of Our World Data. J Clin Trials. S32:001.

About the Author

‘Dr. Bine’s Verbal Viriole’ is a pseudonym for Dr. Sabine Stebel, a German molecular biologist and expert in protein engineering and directed evolution. She is the author of the 2024 book ‘Einmal mit Profis arbeiten oder Ugurs Geständnis: Lektürehilfe zu “Projekt Lightsspeed“’ (English: ‘Working with professionals or Ugur’s confession: Reading aid for “Project Lightspeed”’) and has contributed to four other books. She publishes articles on her Substack page, ‘DrBine’s Newsletter’, which you can subscribe to and support HERE. You can also follow her on Telegram HERE.

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