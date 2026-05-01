Liberal Democrats Admit Human Rights Breach After Removing Candidate “Because He is Christian”

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The Liberal Democrats have admitted that they unlawfully discriminated against former journalist and parliamentary candidate David Campanale because of his Christian beliefs, in what is now one of the clearest recent cases of a major UK party breaching the rights of a Christian over matters of faith and conscience. The party has agreed to pay damages after conceding the claim, while Campanale is also seeking legal costs he says exceed £250,000. The admission has been reported across outlets including The Independent, Church Times and other outlets, and it goes well beyond an ordinary internal party dispute: it is an acknowledged human-rights and religious-discrimination breach.

David Campanale Was Deselected as Parliamentary Candidate for Liberal Democrats Because He is a Christian

Campanale had originally been selected as the Liberal Democrats candidate for Sutton and Cheam ahead of the 2024 general election, but was later deselected and replaced by Luke Taylor, who went on to win the seat. The central legal issue was whether Campanale had been treated unlawfully because of his Christian beliefs on contested moral questions. On that point, the party has now surrendered. Church Times reported that the Liberal Democrats admitted to several counts of unlawful religious discrimination, while The Independent said the party accepted it had breached Campanale’s human rights over his Christian faith.

The significance of that admission lies in what it says about the treatment of Christians in contemporary public life. This was not a outside activist dispute or a row about obscure process rules. It concerned whether a mainstream political party was prepared to accommodate a candidate whose convictions remained recognisably Christian when applied to public questions.

Earlier reporting on the case such as this 2024 article said the dispute touched on Campanale’s views on issues including abortion, same-sex marriage and trans matters. During the litigation, the party’s defence drew particular attention for arguing that Campanale should prove in court the truth of the Christian statement that Jesus Christ is “the way, the truth and the life,” a move that many Christians saw as both extraordinary and revealing.

It was reported this week that the party had also argued it was a “statement of fact” that the era of prominent Liberal Democrats with Christian beliefs such as Shirley Williams and Charles Kennedy “was over,” and had initially claimed it had a right to deselect candidates who expressed religious beliefs. Those reported positions gave the case a significance far beyond one constituency. They suggested not merely a breakdown in local relations, but a deeper hostility to the idea that orthodox Christian belief should still have a place inside a party that presents itself as liberal, pluralist and rights-based.

That is why the case has been felt so keenly by many Christians. Clearly, Campanale is not being vindicated only as an individual claimant. The outcome also confirms the broader concern that expressions of Christian belief are only permitted when they are private or ceremonial, and welcome scrutiny when touching live moral questions. GB News framed the case as a legal victory for Campanale, called “an Anglican layman” in some reports, who was prevented from standing for his religious beliefs. The party has admitted unlawful discrimination, and the issue at its heart was Christianity.

David Campanale is a former BBC investigative journalist who held a seat as a Liberal Democrat councillor from 1986 to 1994, and, having first been approved as a prospective parliamentary candidate in 2017, he was announced as the party’s candidate for Sutton and Cheam in January 2022. According to his legal claim, he was the subject of complaints made by members of the local party “almost immediately” in attempts to deselect him. The deselection eventually took place in August 2023.

The Church Times’ reporting says: “Among the examples of discrimination referred to in his legal claim are a meeting at the home of the local party’s president, Lord Tope, at which Mr Campanale was “interrogated” by about 30 members, and “mocked and abused in relation to his beliefs”. He was, the claim says, told not to campaign in certain wards, and was excluded from meetings and party literature.

The legal claim names as defendants the chairs of the party at the local, regional, and national levels. Named in the claim for having helped to lead the deselection campaign is Luke Taylor, now the Lib Dem MP for Sutton and Cheam, who replaced Mr Campanale as candidate.

Mr Campanale said in his claim that Mr Taylor had told him in a phone call that the Liberal Democrats were building a “secular party”, saying that “we are evidence based . . . you are religious.” Despite having raised concerns, he was left unsupported by the party at all levels, the claim says.

Information sent to local party members before the deselection vote stated that Mr Campanale was “unable, or unwilling, to understand and address the concerns expressed to him”, and that concerns about him were “in no way related to his personal and religious beliefs” — a claim that Mr Campanale disputes.”

Among the “protected beliefs” referred to in Mr Campanale’s legal claim are the belief that “marriage is exclusively the union of one man and one woman,” and that “abortion is wrong.”

For the Christian community, the case is both vindication and warning. It is vindication because the party has been compelled to admit what many suspected from the outset: that Christian belief was not just inconvenient in this case, but unlawfully penalised. It is a warning because the facts suggest how easily a modern institution can speak the language of equality while treating orthodox faith as a problem to be managed or removed. Campanale’s victory matters because it does not simply correct one injustice. Instead, it exposes the narrowing of official tolerance when Christian conviction collides with the moral assumptions of a political class that prefers belief to remain quiet and politically harmless.

David Campanale did not conceal his Christian faith, discover it late, or attempt to spring unfamiliar beliefs on his party after selection. He was open about who he was from the outset, in a country whose public life is still formally shaped by a Christian inheritance, and yet that did not prevent his removal as a parliamentary candidate. That’s what’s so revealing about this story. The issue is not a sweeping theory of persecution, but the much more concrete fact that a man standing for elected office could be unlawfully pushed aside because of beliefs he had never hidden and which should, in any serious understanding of democratic politics, have been entirely legitimate to hold.

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