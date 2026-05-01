What can the Rock-Water Circuit Theory tell us about life on Earth?

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Dr. Pierre Kory and Matt Bakos are writing a book called ‘The Blueprint of Life: The Hidden Architecture that Powers Life and Health‘, which introduces the Rock-Water Circuit Theory.

The Rock-Water Circuit Theory draws on geology, hydrology and other sciences to describe what the authors believe to be a new understanding of the origins and continuance of life on Earth.

Unexpectedly, Dr. Kory believes he has found that this theory is symbolically described in ancient alchemical texts.

Word of caution: alchemy posits itself as a mixture of science and religion, but it is more religion than science.

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Over the last few months, Dr. Pierre Kory has been publishing chapters from a yet-to-be-published book that he and Matt Bakos (“MB”) are writing called ‘The Blueprint of Life: The Hidden Architecture that Powers Life and Health’.

“MB and I believe our work points toward a new understanding of Earth as a self-renewing life-support system,” Dr. Kory said in a recent article.

The Rock–Water Circuit Theory draws on geology, hydrology, origin-of-life research, biochemistry and atmospheric science. A hypothesis which Bakos and Dr. Kory believe is a new understanding of the origins and continuance of life on Earth.

In this cycle, an energy-supporting mineral chemistry forms in rock. It is then opened by weathering, mobilised by water, carried into living systems and eventually returned to Earth. Over geologic time, it is reformed into rock, weathered again and returned into circulation, Dr. Kory explained.

It is the last cycle – from life back to rock and from rock back into water – that the authors believe gives a new understanding of the origins and continuance of life on Earth – the Rock-Water Circuit Theory.

Unexpectedly, Dr. Kory found that the Rock-Water Circuit Theory “seemed to reappear – symbolically but consistently – in texts written long before modern scientific language existed … Water … stood at the centre of everything: modern chemistry, biology and the older symbolic languages.”

“I had followed water through mineral interfaces, charge separation, proton flow, biological organisation and the larger cycling of life itself,” he explained. “What I had not expected was to discover how many traditions had already described water as possessing unusual and even transformative properties.” He continued:

Hermetic and alchemical texts spoke of “Living Water” and of baths in which matter is dissolved and recomposed. Scripture spoke of “waters of life,” “living fountains” and of the Spirit moving over the waters at creation. Daoist alchemists described circulating inner fluids that renew the body. For a long time, I would have read all of that as metaphor, or as spiritual language without a clear physical meaning. But once we had Shimanishi’s process in hand, numerous phrases from alchemy and Scripture began mapping with striking fidelity onto both his method and the Rock–Water Circuit. What modern science now describes in the language of chemistry, physics and biology, older traditions described symbolically. Water was treated as the active medium that carries, dissolves, mediates, renews and enables transformation. As the connections mounted, I began to suspect that the language was not just poetic. It might also have been recording, in symbolic language, something that modern science would later describe more precisely. The Blueprint of Life: Entering the Hermetic Canon , Pierre Kory, 29 April 2026

Alchemical Texts Support The Idea

“When people hear the word alchemy, most immediately think of medieval cranks trying to turn lead into gold … [however] alchemy long predates the medieval caricature most people now associate with it,” Dr. Kory said.

He informs us that alchemy’s roots span from roughly 3000 BC in Egypt, to Hellenistic Hermeticism in the first centuries AD, then to the eighth century in Islam and finally into Renaissance Europe.

“What follows is not the conventional understanding of [three selected alchemic texts]. It is a novel interpretation MB and I arrived at over months of testing the texts against Shimanishi’s process, the Rock–Water Circuit and the chemistry itself.”

The three alchemic texts that Dr. Kory is referring to are ‘The Emerald Tablet of Hermes’, ‘The Six Keys of Eudoxus’ and ‘Letter from a Woman Alchemist on the True Stone of Wisdom’. He has published articles for each, which you can read by following the links below:

Hermetic and Alchemical Traditions

Although in this particular article Dr. Kory’s focus is on the physical world, he does note the spiritual nature of alchemy:

Among the major streams of Western alchemy, the Hermetic tradition became one of its most enduring and influential, shaping how generations of alchemists understood nature, transformation, and the aim of the Work. Its legendary source was Hermes Trismegistus, “Hermes the Thrice-Greatest,” a Hellenistic figure formed from the union of the Greek god Hermes and the Egyptian god Thoth, deities associated with communication, wisdom and sacred knowledge. The writings attributed to him treated material and spiritual reality as parts of one intelligible order, governed by hidden correspondences between visible and invisible processes. That is why Hermetic texts mattered so deeply to alchemists: they offered a framework in which matter, spirit, nature, medicine and divine order were not separate subjects, but different faces of one Work. From that tradition emerged the concept of the Great Work. The Blueprint of Life: Entering the Hermetic Canon , Pierre Kory, 29 April 2026

This is where we should stand guard over our souls (hearts and minds); when science merges with spirituality, it too easily becomes more religion than science. While the science employed may hold value, it is the religious belief that presides over it all and people who innocently tinker with these “sciences,” before they realise it, are drawn into following a religion. And this is the case with alchemy. History proves it to be a religion that masquerades as science. It is not a “medieval crank” religion; it is a very old religion whose origins are found in an ancient satanic plot that endures to this day.

We have warned about the Hermetic and alchemy (religious) traditions in a previous article. So, in an effort to help our readers separate science and religion when reading about how alchemy supports the Rock-Water Circuit Theory, let’s revisit it.

Hermeticism and alchemy are deeply intertwined esoteric systems that originated in the Hellenistic period of ancient Egypt, drawing on a fusion of Greek, Egyptian and other Near Eastern philosophical and religious ideas. Hermeticism forms the philosophical and religious foundation for much of Western esoteric thought.

Alchemy, often described as the “Hermetic art” or “Hermetic philosophy,” shares the same foundation and was profoundly influenced by Hermetic principles. While alchemy is commonly associated with the physical transmutation of base metals into noble metals like gold and the quest for the Philosopher’s Stone, its ultimate goals extended far beyond material wealth to include spiritual transformation, the attainment of immortality and the enlightenment of the human soul. The alchemical process was seen as a metaphor for the inner journey of the practitioner, reflecting the Hermetic principle of “as above, so below,” which posits a fundamental correspondence between the macrocosm (the universe) and the microcosm (the individual).

Both the Hermetic and alchemy traditions emphasise the unity of all things, the existence of a universal life force and the use of symbols and correspondences to convey spiritual truths. Throughout history, many alchemists were also Hermeticists, and vice versa, with their works frequently referencing each other’s principles and symbolism. This synthesis played a crucial role in the development of later esoteric movements, such as Rosicrucianism.

As noted by Gary Wayne, the Theosophical Society adopted alchemical and Hermetic traditions to build a bridge between science and religion, endeavouring to develop the spiritual powers of humanity. Theosophy was a reinvention of Globalist pantheism by Helen Petrovna Blavatsky and Colonel Henry Stell Olcott in 1875. Evolution of the spirit (which they refer to as soul) is at the heart of the Theosophist religion. At the end of this age, Theosophists believe worthy humans will ascend to become the “architects” of future universes, like lucifer.

The Lucis Trust, originally known as Lucifer’s Press, is an offshoot of the Theosophical Society established by Alice Bailey. Bailey also founded the Theosophical Network, which has established arcane schools and organisations all dedicated to implementing world government. The Lucis Trust and its derivative organisations are plugged in to the highest levels of Freemasonry.

Bailey’s arcane schools teach occult philosophy to initiate a “New Group of World Servers” to assist the Masters of the Great White Lodge. The White Lodge in Theosophist and occultic systems is a Secret (Snake) Brotherhood of “Advanced Souls” that forms the hidden world government.

Any logical mind will conclude that the Hermetic and alchemical traditions are a religion, even if scientists don’t realise or recognise it. What is key to remember is that religion is not a science, and science is not a religion. The two are mutually exclusive and can never be equal partners; if someone tries to marry the two, the religious belief will always override the science. Try not to be blinded by “the science.”

Further reading:

Featured image: Esoteric and witchcraft alchemy pentagram signs on a medieval manuscript. Antique parchment with a chart featuring historical symbols for elements, planets, zodiac signs, minerals and mystical concepts. Source: iStock

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