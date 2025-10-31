A quote widely shared on social media and independent sites over the years states that Rudolf Steiner “predicted” more than 100 years ago that a vaccine would be given to children as young as possible, so that people cannot “develop” a soul or spirit.
Is the quote accurate? If so, why would they want to develop an injection to destroy our souls and spirits?
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Table of Contents
Introduction
Rudolf Steiner, an Austrian philosopher and founder of anthroposophy, reportedly stated in lectures from 1917 that “In the future, we will eliminate the soul with medicine. Under the pretext of a ‘healthy point of view’, there will be a vaccine by which the human body will be treated as soon as possible directly at birth, so that the human being cannot develop the thought of the existence of soul and spirit.”
The quote claims he further stated that materialistic doctors would be entrusted with the task of removing the soul of humanity, and that such a vaccine would make people immune to spiritual life, rendering them highly intelligent but devoid of conscience.
According to the quote, this vaccine would destabilise the relationship between the human etheric body and the universe, causing people to become automatons incapable of spiritual development.
This quote from Steiner has been widely shared on social media and other online sites, an example of which can be read HERE and in the image below.
However, it is paraphrased from statements made by Steiner rather than a direct quote. Rather than repeating the paraphrased quote in this article, we have given the Steiner quotes from which they were paraphrased and are no less chilling. But before we read them, it’s useful to understand Steiner’s worldview.
Who is Rudolf Steiner?
According to Grokipedia, Rudolf Steiner was the founder of Anthroposophy, the Waldorf education system and biodynamic farming, and a visionary, clairvoyant and master teacher.
Rudolf Joseph Lorenz Steiner (27 February 1861 – 30 March 1925) was an Austrian-born philosopher, esotericist, and self-described clairvoyant who developed anthroposophy, a purported spiritual science seeking to integrate empirical observation with supersensible perception of human evolution and cosmic influences. [1][2]
In 1913, he founded the Anthroposophical Society in Dornach, Switzerland, after breaking from the Theosophical Society over doctrinal differences. [3]
[He established] the first Waldorf school in 1919. [2][4]
Delivering over 6,000 lectures, his prolific output shaped alternative education, farming, medicine and architecture worldwide, though anthroposophy’s claims of clairvoyant knowledge and hierarchical racial stages in spiritual evolution have drawn criticism for pseudoscientific foundations and problematic racial doctrines unsubstantiated by empirical evidence. [5][6]Rudolf Steiner, Grokipedia (retrieved 30 October 2025). (Please note: Grokipedia pages are generated by artificial intelligence (“AI”). AI programmes are not 100% accurate, and so critical facts should be checked against information sources. Although we haven’t done this, we have provided the sources Grok used as hyperlinks contained in the reference numbers shown in square brackets.)
Grokipedia then goes on to note more details about his involvement with Theosophy: Steiner joined the Theosophical Society on 17 January 1900 and was appointed as General Secretary of the newly formed German Section on 19 October 1902. He served concurrently as leader of the Esoteric School’s German branch.
Steiner emphasised a Western, Christian-oriented spiritual science distinct from the Theosophical Society’s Eastern worldview. “Tensions arose as Steiner critiqued the society’s promotion of Jiddu Krishnamurti as the vehicle for the ‘World Teacher’ in 1911, rejecting claims of Krishnamurti’s messianic role as incompatible with the unique historical incarnation of Christ, which he viewed as central to human evolution. These doctrinal conflicts culminated in the Theosophical Society’s leadership expelling Steiner and the German Section in 1913,” Grokipedia explains.
Steiner then founded the Anthroposophical Society on 23-24 December 1912, in Dornach, Switzerland, retaining most German members and redirecting efforts toward independent spiritual research free from theosophical hierarchies. Despite the split, Steiner continued acquiring theosophical publications, indicating selective continuity with certain ideas while rejecting institutional and interpretive divergences.
As well as joining and later breaking away from the Theosophical Society, Steiner was a Freemason. In the sixth part of a 17-part series of articles titled ‘Edgar Poe as Cultural Warrior’, Matthew Ehret wrote:
In 1889, [Helena] Blavatsky was initiated into the Masonic Ancient and Primitive Rite of Memphis and Misraim [or Rite of Memphis-Misraïm] by Albert Pike’s former Scottish Rite lieutenant John Yarker. Yarker would go on to initiate both Rudolf Steiner and Aleister Crowley into the same rite years later.
John Yarker was a devotee of Sir Edward Bulwer Lytton and was a founding member of the Rosicrucian Society of Eight in 1883 alongside Theosophist William Wynn Westcott, Kenneth Mackenzie, F.G. Inwin, Benjamin Cox and Reverend Ayton. Emerging out of this society, Westcott would co-found the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn in 1886, and Yarker would found the Ancient Rite of Memphis and Misraim in 1889. Madame Blavatsky would be initiated into Yarker’s rite in 1890 and Lucifer Magazine editor Rudolf Steiner would be initiated sometime before 1902 (at the same time as Aleister Crowley).The Syncretic Revival of Paganism: How Transcendentalism Became Theosophy, Matt Ehret, 11 July 2024
With this minimalist background of Steiner in mind, it will help us to understand what he was driving at as we read his quotes.
Paraphrased versus Actual Quote
The quote attributed to Rudolf Steiner beginning “In the future, we will eliminate the soul with medicine,” appears to be a paraphrased or distorted version of statements he made during a series of lectures in 1917. One closely matching passage comes from a lecture where Steiner warned that materialistic forces might seek to abolish the soul through medical means, stating:
“The soul will be abolished by a medicine. Out of a ‘healthy view’ one will find a vaccine by which the organism will be worked on in such a way in the earliest possible youth, if possible right at birth, that this human body will not come to the thought: There is a soul and a spirit … The materialistic physicians will be given the task of expelling the souls from mankind … Spiritual science is not a gimmick, is not merely a theory, but spiritual science is a real duty towards the development of mankind.”—Rudolf Steiner: ‘Collected Works’, pgs 97–98Rudolf Steiner on “Spiritual Vaccination” (1917), Cognitive-Liberty
The quote above is from a lecture titled ‘The Fall of the Spirits of Darkness’ that Steiner gave on 7 October 1917, in which, among others, he discusses the evolution of the Earth according to “Occult Science.” “As earth evolution progresses, human beings will be less and less able to develop their souls parallel to their bodies,” he claimed.
According to The Rudolf Steiner Archive, the English translation of the extracts from Steiner’s lecture quoted above is:
The soul will be made non-existent with the aid of a drug. Taking a ‘sound point of view’, people will invent a vaccine to influence the organism as early as possible, preferably as soon as it is born, so that this human body never even gets the idea that there is a soul and a spirit … Materialistic physicians will be asked to drive the souls out of humanity … Anthroposophy is not a game, nor just a theory; it is a task that must be faced for the sake of human evolution.The Fall of the Spirits of Darkness GA 177, The Rudolf Steiner Archive
Rudolf Steiner Quotes
Maré Hieronimus – who has been educated at a Waldorf school, is a follower and fan of Steiner, calling him a “visionary,” and laments that “the Waldorf community has largely been lost to the deeper purpose and power of his teachings” – published some quotes, including a fuller version of the one mentioned above, which he/she attributes to Steiner:
On 4 April 1916, more than a century ago, Rudolf Steiner wrote:
“It won’t be long after the year 2000 for the world to have to go through strange things. Most of humanity will be under the influence of the West. We will see the emergence, coming from America, of a kind of prohibition on thinking, not direct but indirect, a law that will aim to repress all individual thought. There will be a new form of widespread oppression of thought.” He added: “The contribution of discoveries must be such that a sufficient counterweight is introduced into the evolution of the world. And he will be.”
“In the future, we will eliminate the soul with medicine. Under the pretext of a ‘healthy point of view’, there will be a vaccine by which the human body will be treated as soon as possible directly at birth, so that the human being cannot develop the thought of the existence of soul and Spirit. To materialistic doctors, will be entrusted with the task of removing the soul of humanity. As today, people are vaccinated against this disease or disease, so in the future, children will be vaccinated with a substance that can be produced precisely in such a way that people, thanks to this vaccination, will be immune to being subjected to the “madness” of spiritual life. He would be extremely smart, but he would not develop a conscience, and that is the true goal of some materialistic circles.
“With such a vaccine, you can easily make the etheric body loose in the physical body. Once the etheric body is detached, the relationship between the universe and the etheric body would become extremely unstable, and man would become an automaton, for the physical body of man must be polished on this Earth by spiritual will. So, the vaccine becomes a kind of arymanique force; man can no longer get rid of a given materialistic feeling. He becomes materialistic of constitution and can no longer rise to the spiritual.”
“The time will come – and it may not be far off – when quite different tendencies will come up at a congress like the one held in 1912 and people will say: It is pathological for people to even think in terms of spirit and soul. ‘Sound’ people will speak of nothing but the body. It will be considered a sign of illness for anyone to arrive at the idea of any such thing as a spirit or a soul. People who think like that will be considered to be sick and – you can be quite sure of it – a medicine will be found for this … The soul will be made non-existent with the aid of a drug. Taking a ‘sound point of view,’ people will invent a vaccine to influence the organism as early as possible, preferably as soon as it is born, so that this human body never even gets the idea that there is a soul and spirit.”
“I have told you that the spirits of darkness are going to inspire their human hosts, in whom they will be dwelling, to find a vaccine that will drive all inclination toward spirituality out of people’s souls when they are still very young, and this will happen in a roundabout way through the living body. Today, bodies are vaccinated against one thing and another; in future, children will be vaccinated with a substance which it will certainly be possible to produce, and this will make them immune, so that they do not develop foolish inclinations connected with spiritual life – ‘foolish’ here, or course, in the eyes of materialists.”
“A way will finally be found to vaccinate bodies so that these bodies will not allow the inclination toward spiritual ideas to develop and all their lives people will believe only in the physical world they perceive with the senses. Out of impulses which the medical profession gained from presumption – oh, I beg your pardon, from the consumption [tuberculosis] they themselves suffered – people are now vaccinated against consumption, and in the same way they will be vaccinated against any inclination toward spirituality. This is merely to give you a particularly striking example of many things which will come in the near and more distant future in this field – the aim being to bring confusion into the impulses which want to stream down to earth after the victory of the [Michaelic] spirits of light [in 1879].”—Rudolf Steiner (1861-1925)
We need to correct Maré Hieronimus and other Steiner followers’ erroneous beliefs. Steiner was a Theosophist, a Freemason and, considering the Freemason rite he was initiated into, a satanist. For those who are unsure what Theosophists and Freemasons believe, please begin by reading our recent articles:
- Audio recordings of Lucis Trust meeting capture key figures discussing “The Reappearance of Christ”
- Dr. Bill Schnoebelen: Witchcraft, Freemasonry, Satanism and the Mormon Church
Maré Hieronimus hopes that after contemplating Steiner’s “prophecies,” more seers and visionaries will “awaken.” Maré Hieronimus will be disappointed to discover that the more Steiner and the likes are exposed, the more people are discovering the truth that Yeshua, the Lord Jesus Christ, is our Saviour.
Jesus said: “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.”—John 14:6
Jesus said: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”—John 3:16
Featured image: Memorial to Rudolf Steiner in Favoriten, Vienna.
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…
Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.
The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.
Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.
Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.
Categories: Breaking News, World News
The problem with his statement is, we are born with souls, we don’t get one after we’re born. The “vaccines” have damaged kids and adults alike, but not to steal their souls per se but to make them sterile and allot of other diseases kids should never have to worry about, satan has been unleashed on the planet to cause ruin but God wins, He always wins.
What problem? We are born with vision, but some chemical sprayed in our eyes can take that away. Hearing can be taken away with merely a loud sound. Spirituality is like a sense, an awareness of things outside our bodies. The awareness function seems to be housed in the body, so damage by a vaccine-like substance could take it away. Mind control already blocks a lot of what people’s minds are designed to do; it involves both psychological manipulation and drugs.
Hi Hannahlehigh, you are right. We are born with souls (“hearts and minds”). Our souls are our conscience, our God given awareness of right and wrong. During our lives we can make decisions/choices to override our conscience and so lose sight of what is right in God’s eyes. For those who override God’s sense of what is right often, their souls can become dulled. Some people reject God so entirely that their soul is filled with darkness and they can no longer discern good from evil. We are born with our conscience and it remains with us for all our days, no one can remove our conscience.
When we are conceived God creates our spirit. We are born with our spirit and no one can remove our spirit. For those of us who accept Jesus (Yeshua) as our personal Lord and Saviour, it is our spirit that is saved and lives for eternity with God (Yahweh, Adonai, Jehovah) in Heaven. Those who don’t accept Jesus as their personal Lord and Saviour will be judged by Jesus under God’s Law.
Although he gave for a period teachings to Freemasons, Rudolf Steiner was never a member of the Freemasons, he waived their invitation. Further he was a strong opponent of Allister Crowley who was one of those who initiated Adolf Hitler, who orchestrated several assassination attempts on R. Steiner. In 1922 a complot by the Freemasons and Catholics burned the first Goetheanum and in 1923 R. Steiner was pensioned from which he never recovered.
During his life, read were mainly his philosophical works and this also by the scientist of his time e.g., Niels Bohr. R. Steiner also commented on Albert Einstein’s work; whose work excluded time as a reality. Steiner proved that time is a reality; yet a spiritual reality. So, R. Steiner was not only an esoteric.
It cannot be denied that currently many people are devoid from ‘one’s purpose of life’ and are unable to make sense of their biography. For many; life is meaningless. Moreover they are devoid of soul and spirit.
Right on!
Hi Bart, what is your understanding of what anthroposophy is?
“We need to correct Maré Hieronimus and other Steiner followers’ erroneous beliefs. Steiner was a Theosophist, a Freemason and, considering the Freemason rite he was initiated into, a satanist. For those who are unsure what Theosophists and Freemasons believe, please begin by reading our recent articles”
He was NOT a Satanist! Wow. You don’t anything about Steiner!
Wow. You are running a psy op.
I have studied Steiner for years.
You don’t anything about him.
WOW.
Jezus was a Buddhist.
There is no news from him between 14 and 30 years old. He was during this period a monk in Sri Lanka.
level 1 in Buddhism is morality and that is also Christianity today.
Level 2 in Buddhism is meditation/concentration
And Level 3 is advanced.
Christianity lost part of it’s inheritance but in the future will be renewed.
Hi Bernard Kerkhof, I’m not familiar with the Jezus you refer to, but Jesus the Son of God was not and is not a Buddhist. And Jesus the Son of God was never a monk in Sri Lanka.
Buddhism is very different to Christianity: Christianity is a monotheistic religion that believes in one God who is the creator of heaven and earth. There is only one God but He is three Persons: God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. In contrast, Buddhism is non-theistic and rejects the idea of the creator God, viewing the universe as eternal and without a beginning. For some differences between Christianity and Buddhism read: https://pastorvlad.org/buddhism/
The statement “Christianity lost part of it’s inheritance but in the future will be renewed” is not true. The only inheritance Christians have is salvation through Jesus Christ, there is no “part inheritance” – it is all or nothing:
“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His abundant mercy has begotten us again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to an inheritance incorruptible and undefiled and that does not fade away, reserved in heaven for you, who are kept by the power of God through faith for salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.” 1 Peter 1:3-5
“It is a fact that in real life, total errors are not so harmful as half-truths and quarter-truths. Total errors are soon seen through, whereas half-truths and quarter-truths mislead people.” -Rudolf Steiner
This article is replete with half-truths and quarter-truths. Steiner was not a Theosophist, even though the Theosophical Society brought him on board. He railed against Theosophy’s decadence and their mediums channelling “voices of the dead”, which were of course not the dead but living Indian initiates with materialistic Indian interests — interests which went on to form the UN and lay the basis for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
He gave lectures to the Freemasons and spoke of their secret brotherhoods and their aims, which are not aims for the good of humanity. It was in Masonic interests to make Steiner a mason to further their aims, but he was not a Mason.
One key piece of research is “The Occult Movement in the Nineteenth Century”. I would suggest studying it before coming up with this nonsense.
I should correct myself to say that while Steiner was in the Theosophical Society for that period of time, the fundamental differences between Theosophy and Steiner’s Anthroposophy was such that they cannot be reconciled and he was removed from the Theosophical Society. Anthroposophy is not Theosophy.
And while Anthroposophy studies Ahriman (Satan) and Lucifer’s influence in human evolution and how to counter it, it is not “Satanism”.
Hi Jordan Wong, satan does not influence “human evolution.” Satan influences humans’ souls (“hearts and minds”) but satan cannot influence “human evolution.”
Satan is a fallen angel, he was cast out of Heaven for rebelling against God. Satan wants to usurp and be God, he wants to convince you he is a god and that his has more authority and power than he has been given – but don’t fall for his lies/tricks because he is not God and his authority and powers are very much limited by God. If, for example, you bind satan in Jesus’ name, Jesus will bind him (“bind” means to restrain so that whatever Jesus binds cannot speak or act, it is made powerless by God the Son, Jesus).
Satan doesn’t stand a chance against God; he has always known this. So, instead, out of jealousy, revenge, anger and hate, he tempts people away from God and while promising them the world (including “secret knowledge,” earthly riches and earthly power), does his best to hurt them. Satan’s aim is to stop you from entering the Kingdom of Heaven, by whatever means necessary.
In the name of Jesus, I bind satan and let loose the Holy Spirit so that God’s truth will be known. All glory to the Almighty God who was, and is and is to come, and whose name alone is worthy to be praised.
That claim — that Rudolf Steiner was a Luciferian Satanist Freemason with a hidden agenda — is one of those assertions that contains a kernel of distorted truth wrapped in three layers of misinterpretation. Let’s separate what’s literally documented from what’s moral panic or theological projection.
🧱 1. Yes, Steiner had contact with esoteric streams — including Masonic ones.
Facts:
In his own writings (“Freemasonry: Its Aims and Ideals”), he explicitly said that he sought to Christianize and moralize the symbolism of Freemasonry—turning the temple allegory toward the “Mystery of Golgotha.” That’s the opposite of satanic inversion; it’s esoteric Christianity.
🔥 2. “Luciferian” does not mean “Satanist” in Steiner’s terminology.
This is where the misunderstanding explodes.
Steiner used “Luciferic” and “Ahrimanic” as symbolic descriptions of psychological and cosmic forces, not deities to be worshiped.
So in his cosmology, Lucifer is not Satan, but a metaphoric vector of over‑spiritualization. He said humanity’s task is to integrate both extremes through the Christ impulse.
Those attacking him as “Luciferian” usually haven’t read that he viewed Lucifer as one of the fallen angels held in check by Christ, not a being to be adored.
🕯️ 3. Where accusations of Satanism come from
They originate from three interacting sources:
None of these groups could comprehend Steiner’s symbolic language or his Christ‑centric purpose.
🧩 4. Steiner’s relation to Theosophy
He indeed served as General Secretary of the German Theosophical Society until 1913. But then he renounced the main organization precisely because of its syncretic and Eastern orientation. His objection was moral and theological — he believed the Christ event was unique and could not be replicated by another “World Teacher.”
If someone were truly Luciferian or Satanic, affirming the singular redemptive act of Christ as the central turning point of cosmic evolution would be an odd choice.
🕊️ 5. The “hidden agenda” accusation
Steiner’s entire career refutes the idea of secrecy‑for‑power. He published almost every lecture he gave — over 6,000 of them — and invited anyone capable of moral self‑discipline to undertake the path of spiritual research themselves. His transparency is the opposite of occult elitism.
His goal was public spiritual renewal:
– Waldorf schools to reform education,
– biodynamic agriculture to heal soil and society,
– a new artistic language to unite outer and inner life.
The institutions he built were open, not cabalistic.
🛠️ 6. How to read the “Freemason” accusation properly
Freemasonry in the late 19th century was itself fractured. Many lodges were philosophical debating clubs, not satanic cults. Steiner’s association was intellectual: he analyzed Masonic symbolism as a repository of pre‑Christian mystery wisdom, arguing that these symbols could be moralized through Christ.
When literalists stumble over that symbolism, they see ritual tools and jumpsuits and infer devil worship; when philosophers study it, they see allegories of self‑transformation.
🔍 7. Conclusion
Claim
Reality
Steiner was a Freemason
Partially true: he engaged with fringe Masonic circles but reinterpreted their symbols through Christian esotericism
Steiner was a Luciferian
False: “Luciferic” to him meant a psychological imbalance, not worship
Steiner was a Satanist
Entirely false: his work centers on Christ as the spiritual corrective to both Luciferic and Ahrimanic forces
Hidden agenda
Refuted by his open publication and transparent organizational life
Bottom line:
Steiner was neither devil‑worshiper nor conspirator. He was a Christian‑esoteric reformer who tried to redeem ancient initiatory language for modern consciousness.
People who call him a Satanist are usually reading spiritual allegory as literal theology or projecting their fear of non‑institutional spirituality onto a man who publicly opposed darkness through intellectual light.
EXCELLENT work Akos! – detailed and accurate information, clarification and explanation, Thankyou.
Steiner was a Visionary.
Hi Akos, luciferianism is satanism. Some people try to dress up lucifer (“light bearer” or “bringer of light”) as as nothing more than a symbol of mankind’s quest for wisdom and enlightenment (“light” refers to knowledge”). But this is a psychological ploy (a recruitment strategy) to draw people in to following/worshipping satan (aka lucifer). You might be interested to read: https://www.gotquestions.org/Luciferianism.html
“Christian‑esoteric” is not Christian. Just because a term contains the word Christian does not mean it is Christian. In Christianity God’s knowledge and wisdom is freely available in equal proportions to all who seek it. God does not impart “secret knowledge” to a “select few.” It is only the occult that believes in secret knowledge that is reserved for a select few, which they often refer to as the “enlightened” ones. For example, at the highest level of Freemasonry, Masons are considered enlightened or “illuminated” and become eligible to be invited to become a member of the Illuminati.
According to Matt Ehret’s research, Steiner was initiated into the Rite of Memphis-Misraïm. The Ancient and Primitive Rite of Memphis-Misraïm is a masonic rite founded in Naples, Italy, through the merger of two earlier esoteric Masonic systems: the Rite of Misraïm and the Rite of Memphis. It is commonly known as “Egyptian Freemasonry” due to its extensive use of hermetic philosophy and Ancient Egyptian symbolism in its rituals and degree system. Read https://www.stichtingargus.nl/vrijmetselarij/memphis_en.html and https://expose-news.com/2025/08/15/blavatsky-bailey-and-theosophy/
Did Steiner renounce his Freemasonry and Theosophy or did he simply incorporate Masonic and Theosophist beliefs and practices into other things he was involved in?
To hear about the religion Freemasonry follows listen to the interview in the article: https://expose-news.com/2025/10/28/witchcraft-freemasonry-satanism-and-mormons/
the prof.PHD Dolores Cahill predicted this in one of her many video’s Sally enough they dissapeared
“The soul will be made non-existent with the aid of a vaccine.”
This is complete nonsense-period.
I have absolutely NO doubt whatsoever that vaccines have been/are causing much harm to peoples health, and death, and should be avoided, though doubtless some are more deadly than others.
There is NOTHING from without a man, that entering into him can defile him: but the things which come out of him, those are they that defile the man. Mark 7:15.
Mark that-NOTHING.
Steiner is talking of the soul and the spirit. We all know the body will die. Quite where where the soul meets the spirit is not always easy to say; piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit (Hebrews 4:12). Many believe man is a bipartite being, but 1 Thessalonians 5:23 teaches we are a tripartite being (spirit and soul and body).
Mark 7:15 clearly teaches that NOTHING can render a man or woman spiritually dead in God’s sight, including vaccines. The soul/spirit never dies.
[…] Rudolf Steiner: “The soul will be made non-existent with the aid of a vaccine” The quote claims he further stated that materialistic doctors would be entrusted with the task of removing the soul of humanity, and that such a vaccine would make people immune to spiritual life, rendering them highly intelligent but devoid of conscience. According to the quote, this vaccine would destabilise the relationship between the human etheric body and the universe, causing people to become automatons incapable of spiritual development. … Steiner was a Freemason. […]
The God Gene in 2004 posited that there is a genetic cause of religious feeling, which could then be inhibited, and in 2008 Xenazine was approved for Huntington’s, Tourette’s, and Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) – with many current TV ads. It is a VMAT2 inhibitor, and has been shown to decrease religious, spiritual, and metaphysical thoughts and feelings.
Most of the word salad beliefs above stated, such as Theosophy and Esoteric Umbilical Introspection, are merely modern incarnations of Gnosticism, and easily refuted by properly interpreting the only infallible ancient text.
Pagans believe that by building an automaton big and fast enough, that consciousness will spontaneously arise, like a ghost in the machine. However, the brain is the hardware (like a computer) and the spirit is the software – which has neither weight nor height length width or time, so is therefore im-material, super-natural, and meta-physical. The genius of Einstein was that he added Time as a dimension in 1905, but this was already described by Paul in Eph 3:18 in the 70s (not 1970s). Albert’s greatest frustration was not being able to find a Theory of Everything because he self-constrained to four dimensions, but Michio Kaku et al in String Theory (1982) theorized 10 or more dimensions, which made the math work. This was already deduced by a theologian named Nachmonides more than 700 years prior, since Bereshit 1 suggests the 10 times “..and God said,” He breathed into being another dimension.
NDEs may support this hyperdimensional universe, such that going through the tunnel to “the light” (1Jn1:5) is transitioning from the four dimensions we have been constrained to by The Fall into our true 10 dimensional selves in Shamayim. The first heaven is what we see in the day, the second is what we see at night, and the third is where God is – see Paul’s experience after being stoned and left for dead at Lystra in 2Cor 12.
Our brains are not the source of consciousness, but rather the receiver, just as the TV does not produce its content, but is merely the transceiver. Ooops, I wrote trans, which is in Jer 30:6, immediately before The Time of Jacob’s Trouble. Could he have more precisely defined that time from 2600 years ago? Would you have understood “..men having babies” just a few years ago?
Hi Mike, thank you for your comment, it was an interesting read. However, people need to know that it is only materialists who are searching for “a genetic cause of religious feeling” because no such gene exists. In their quest, these materialists believe they are highly intelligent, as if they are gods. Not all towers of Babel are physical structures, and there will come a day when those who have a god complex will be humbled and “brought back down to earth.” What all those who aspire to a god-like status lack is wisdom. And someone who lacks wisdom is a fool.
Our spirits, created by God, can communicate with our soul but are not material in nature, so there will not be a material explanation/proof of them. God can appear as man (Jesus) but He is not material/physical. God is not bound by anything, not by time nor by the physical world. Those who believe only in the physical world will spend a lifetime trying to find proof that there is nothing but the material/physical world. They will hypothesise, philosophise and theorise but they will always be wrong because they are searching for proof that God does not exist. They will never succeed.
If people want to describe spirits as operating in a fifth dimension that’s okay, I have done so myself, as long as people realise that it is simply a way of the human mind conceptualising God’s creation, of which we are merely a part. To fully understand God’s creation we need to understand God. And a human mind can never fully conceptualise God or understand His greatness, our minds are too small and too simple to do so. This is why throughout the Bible, God has given us earthly examples for comparison, to help with our understanding of Him and His ways. Just as we simplify explanations for children who do no yet understand adult concepts, so God simplifies explanations for us because, otherwise, we would not understand anything about Him; the human mind is simply unable to comprehend Him.
PS I have had a near death experience, as did my mother. Neither of us support/ed a hyperdimensional universe, in fact we would both counsel strongly against it as unGodly.
I certainly agree, “an interesting read.” That is regarding his last paragraph; “The first heaven is what we see in the day, the second is what we see at night, and the third is where God is.”
Very profound this (and true imho) for as he describes “the first heaven”, this is obvious for all to estimate, “the second”? not so! For, we can only see the starry host of heaven in the “night” as he correctly asserts. The grand question is whether or not; the stars (angelic host) are above, in, or below the (clear) crystal firmament as described in Ezekiel 1:22 & Revelation 4:6. As for me, I believe they are above.
It would be good to know if Mike is a geocentricist, or in other words, a flat earther.
We have been souls for eons, before we were bodies. You can’t lose, sell or destroy the soul. All you CAN do is lose sight of it. See A COURSE IN MIRACLES. I do think Edgar Cayce was right though when he said there are those who walk among us without souls ( Bill Gates anyone). These are empty vessels whom, according to Cayce, still have a purpose, though what that would be is beyond me.