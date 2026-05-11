“Safe and effective” is a marketing slogan, not a scientific conclusion

Please share our story!

“Safe and effective” was a marketing slogan, not a scientific conclusion. The manufacturers’ own trial data showed excess serious adverse events. The regulator’s own active monitoring found 1 in 7 people reporting medically serious reactions. The largest safety study ever conducted confirmed every major signal dissenting doctors were destroyed for raising. The immune mechanism data shows repeated doses may have been counterproductive. Two of the three products have been withdrawn.

Medical professionals’ own faith in vaccines has been rattled, with uptake of the covid-19 vaccine among healthcare workers during 2024/25 down to less than 12 per cent. Flu vaccine uptake has also fallen from 71% in 2022 to 45% in 2025.

And the Irish State – which effectively enforced vaccination – has not conducted a single study, review or investigation into any of the harms that have been documented at scale around the globe, Paul Madden writes.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 6 + 4 =



By Paul Madden, 7 May 2026

Table of Contents

The Data

You know someone. Everyone does now.

Someone who was perfectly healthy before taking a Covid vaccine and hasn’t been right since. Someone whose heart races all of a sudden for no reason. An uncle who developed tinnitus overnight. A sister whose periods changed. A parent who keeps catching Covid despite doing everything they were told. A healthy young person who died suddenly and nobody can explain why.

Over the last five years, you have witnessed or been told of tales like these. Coincidences. Anxiety. Long Covid. Bad luck. You have been told that the science is settled, that the vaccines are safe and effective, and that anyone who questions this is peddling misinformation. There is a convenience in not confronting the reality, a bliss in the ignorance.

The final instalment of this 8-part series presents the published, peer-reviewed, institutional science that your government, your health service and your media are not discussing. These are not conspiratorial claims or fringe studies from obscure journals. They are published in the most prestigious medical and scientific journals in the world — Science Immunology, Vaccine, Drug Safety, Nature Scientific Reports, Open Forum Infectious Diseases, and the Journal of Infection. They are authored by researchers at the Cleveland Clinic, the Global Vaccine Data Network, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, Stanford University, UCLA, Mahidol University, and the Statens Serum Institut in Denmark. They are peer-reviewed, open access and publicly available.

No Irish media outlet or public body has cited any of them. The HPRA has not referenced them. The HSE has not acted on them. The Covid Evaluation excluded vaccine adverse outcomes from its terms of reference. And no mainstream Irish journalist has reported on their startling findings to any degree of depth.

The most damning aspect of what is outlined below is that real scientists warned what might happen before these vaccines rolled out. Others flagged concerns and worrying trends as vaccines were being administered. They were systematically silenced.

1. One in Seven

In September 2025, the UK’s own medicines regulator — the MHRA — published the results of its Yellow Card Vaccine Monitor in Drug Safety, a Springer pharmacovigilance journal. This was not passive reporting, where people voluntarily submit complaints. This was active surveillance: the MHRA invited vaccinated people to register, then followed up with them at set intervals to ask what had happened.

Of 30,281 people who reported receiving a vaccine and were actively monitored, 52.1% reported at least one adverse reaction. And 13.7% — approximately one in seven — reported an event classified as medically serious.

One in seven people in the study suffered a serious medical event. Three people who registered to be actively monitored after vaccination were subsequently recorded as dead. 1 in 303 people observed had reported their heart pounding. 269 people reporting neurological sensation changes — nearly 1 in 100 of those observed in the study. 1 in 130 people reported issues with their lymphatic system. 1 in 145 had developed eye disorders, including visual impairment and 1 case of blindness. You don’t expect eye pain from an intramuscular injection.

The study’s own conclusion described the data as supporting “a favourable safety profile.” The authors noted that most reactions were “expected acute reactions” — meaning they were consistent with what clinical trials had already identified. But had people been warned of the potential for acute reactions. Can you recall your doctor sitting down with you to explain what might happen if you took the vaccine? Or was it more straightforward than that? Roll up the sleeve, pin prick, see you in two weeks for a top-up.

The consistency with expectations does nothing to reduce the scale of damage. If you vaccinate five million people and one in seven experiences a medically serious event, that is over 700,000 people. This study was conducted by the UK regulator, published under the names of MHRA staff, and is freely available online. It has not been reported by any Irish media outlet.

2. The Manufacturers’ Own Trial Data

Before the vaccines were authorised, Pfizer and Moderna conducted Phase III clinical trials on which the Emergency Use Authorisations were based. In 2022, a team of independent researchers — from UCLA, Stanford, Bond University, and the University of Maryland — re-analysed the serious adverse event data from those same trials. Their study was published in Vaccine, the leading immunisation journal. It can also be found here on PubMed.

These independent researchers used the Brighton Collaboration’s own list of adverse events of special interest — the same list the WHO had endorsed as the standard for monitoring vaccine safety. They found that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were associated with an excess risk of serious adverse events of special interest: 10.1 per 10,000 for Pfizer and 15.1 per 10,000 for Moderna, over and above the placebo group.

In plain English, in the manufacturers’ own trials, the vaccinated group experienced more serious adverse events than the unvaccinated group at a rate of 10 and 15 to 1. The excess risk of serious harm from the vaccine was in the same range as the reduction in Covid hospitalisations the vaccine provided. The authors called for “formal harm-benefit analyses, particularly those that are stratified according to risk of serious COVID-19 outcomes.” Stratified means broken down by age and health status — so that we could know whether a healthy 25-year-old faced more risk from the vaccine than from the virus.

Those analyses were never conducted. Not by Pfizer, not by Moderna, not by the EMA, not by the HPRA, and not by any Irish health body.

3. 99 Million People

In February 2024, the Global Vaccine Data Network — a WHO-aligned international collaboration spanning ten sites across eight countries — published the largest vaccine safety study ever conducted. It covered 99 million vaccinated individuals and was published in Vaccine. The study included patients from Scotland, New Zealand, France, Australia, Finland, Denmark and Canada.

The study confirmed statistically significant safety signals for myocarditis and pericarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle and the sac around the heart — after all three major vaccine brands (Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca). It confirmed Guillain-Barré syndrome — a condition where the immune system attacks the nerves, causing weakness and sometimes paralysis — after AstraZeneca. It confirmed cerebral venous sinus thrombosis — a type of blood clot in the brain — after AstraZeneca. And it identified new potential signals for transverse myelitis (spinal cord inflammation) and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (brain and spinal cord inflammation) that the authors said “require further investigation.”

Every major safety signal that dissenting doctors had been censored for raising was confirmed by the largest study ever conducted. The “further investigation” the authors recommended has not been conducted by the HSE.

This study only looked for 13 specific conditions. It did not look for lymphadenopathy (which the MHRA found in 1 in 129 people), eye disorders, menstrual disorders, tinnitus, paraesthesia, or any of the dozens of other reactions the MHRA’s OSM Resource 8 documented.

4. Nearly 30% of Teenagers Had Cardiovascular Effects

In 2022, researchers at Mahidol University in Bangkok, Thailand, did something no Western regulator had done. They took baseline cardiac measurements — ECG, echocardiography, and cardiac biomarker blood tests — from 301 Thai adolescents aged 13 to 18 before their second Pfizer dose, then monitored them at 3, 7, and 14 days afterwards. Published in Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease and available here to review.

Cardiovascular effects were found in 29.24% of participants. Nearly one in three teenagers who took the vaccine experienced heart trouble. The most common were a resting heart rate over 100 beats per minute (7.64%), shortness of breath (6.64%), palpitations (4.32%), chest pain (4.32%), and high blood pressure (3.99%). Seven participants — 2.33% — showed elevated cardiac biomarkers, meaning their blood tests indicated heart muscle damage.

The reason the numbers were so much higher than other studies is because the Thai researchers measured a baseline before vaccination. Without a baseline, you cannot detect subclinical damage — damage that exists but hasn’t yet produced obvious symptoms. Most Western monitoring relied on people presenting themselves to hospitals with symptoms. The Thai study looked for damage whether or not the teenager felt unwell. It found it in nearly a third of them.

The study stated in its conclusions that “the adverse cardiovascular manifestations observed in this adolescent cohort were both mild and transient.” Hopefully that proves true over time, but cardiovascular issues of any sort seems a high price to pay for adolescents with an infection fatality rate (IFR) of about 0.003%. The question of whether or not to vaccinate an adolescent comes down to: if you were told that in order to avoid a 1 in 33,333 chance of death, you had to accept a 1 in 3 chance of heart problems.

Professor Vinay Prasad of UCSF asked the question that should have been asked in every country: “Why isn’t a study like this being done in the US?” It wasn’t done in Ireland either. No baseline cardiac monitoring was conducted on any Irish adolescent before or after vaccination. Therefore, the extent of the damage cannot be accurately determined and pre-empting cardiovascular effects in teenagers and young adults would be a major logistical headache for the health service.

In September 2025 in the UK, this OpenSAFELY study revealed that myocarditis and pericarditis were found exclusively in vaccinated groups. There were ZERO cases of heart problems in the unvaccinated cohort. The study also showed zero Covid-19 deaths in either group across 1.26 million children between the ages of 5 and 15.

5. Your Immune System Is Learning to Ignore the Virus

Researchers at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität in Germany published a study in January 2023 in Science Immunology — one of the most prestigious immunology journals in the world — that may explain why so many vaccinated people keep catching Covid.

Your immune system produces different types of antibodies. The ones you want fighting a virus are IgG1 and IgG3 — aggressive, inflammatory antibodies that attack and destroy infected cells. IgG4 is different. It is the antibody associated with immune tolerance — the body learning to live with something rather than fight it. IgG4 is what your immune system produces when it encounters something repeatedly and decides it is not a threat. For example. IgG4 is what beekeepers develop after years of stings — their bodies learn to tolerate the venom rather than react to it. It is the antibody of surrender.

In effect, your immune system produces different types of antibodies to fight infection. Through a process known as class switching, it can change which type it deploys — and repeated mRNA vaccination switched production from aggressive, virus-killing antibodies to passive ones that tell your immune system to stand down.

The German researchers found that after the second mRNA vaccination, IgG4 made up just 0.04% of spike-specific antibodies. After the third dose, it had risen to 19.27%. This shift was not seen after viral vector vaccines (like AstraZeneca) or after natural infection, so only applies to Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The mRNA-only group had IgG4 levels thirteen to twenty times higher than the groups that included the adenoviral vector vaccine. The class switch is specific to the mRNA platform. Neither the AstraZeneca vaccine nor natural infection caused the same response. Only repeated mRNA vaccination did.

In simple terms, repeated mRNA vaccination was training the immune system to tolerate the spike protein rather than fight it. The more doses you received, the more your body learned to ignore the very thing the vaccine was supposed to teach it to attack.

A follow-up study published in Nature Scientific Reports in August 2023 added a critical detail: people who had been infected with Covid before vaccination did not show the same IgG4 shift. Their immune systems maintained the aggressive antibody profile. Natural immunity produced a more durable and functional immune response than repeated vaccination alone. Natural immunity was dismissed by NPHET and the vaccine certificate system refused to recognise it as an alternative to vaccination. It functioned better. People who got Covid naturally have a better immune response than people who were vaccinated.

In March 2025, a separate study in the Journal of Infection connected the dots directly: IgG4 class switching was associated with increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The tolerance mechanism was not theoretical. It was measurable, and it was making people more susceptible to the virus.

This is what the Cleveland Clinic found when it studied 51,011 of its own employees: “Risk of COVID-19 increased with time since the most recent prior COVID-19 episode and with the number of vaccine doses previously received.” The more doses you had, the more likely you were to catch Covid. Published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases (Oxford University Press), peer-reviewed, from the second-ranked hospital in the United States.

If you took three, four, or five doses because you were told each one would protect you better, the published science now suggests the opposite may have occurred. Your immune system may have been progressively trained to tolerate the virus rather than fight it. And no one in authority has told you this, because telling you would mean admitting that the policy of repeated boosting — which was enforced through workplace mandates, vaccine certificates, and social coercion — may have been counterproductive.

6. What’s in the Vial

In 2023, genomics researcher Kevin McKernan made a worrying discovery that has since been independently confirmed by laboratories across three continents. The mRNA vaccines contained a form of DNA contamination — residual plasmid DNA from the manufacturing process — at levels that multiple independent analyses found were hundreds of times above the regulatory safety limits set by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US.

This matters because of how the vaccines are made. The clinical trial product was manufactured using a highly purified process. The mass-produced product — the one injected into billions of arms around the world — used a different, cheaper method involving E. coli bacteria. This is the process change that former Pfizer Chief Toxicologist Helmut Sterz described in his testimony to the German Bundestag, which we covered earlier in Part 3.

The contaminating DNA was not just present — it was encapsulated inside the lipid nanoparticles that deliver the mRNA into your cells. This means the DNA was packaged in the same delivery system as the active ingredient, giving it a direct route into human cells. Among the DNA sequences found was the SV40 promoter-enhancer — a genetic element historically used in cancer research to switch genes on.

Phillip Buckhaults, a cancer genomics professor at the University of South Carolina, set out to disprove McKernan’s findings. He couldn’t. He confirmed them in his own laboratory and presented the results to the South Carolina Senate in September 2023: “The Pfizer vaccine is contaminated with plasmid DNA — it’s not just mRNA. It’s got bits of DNA in it, because I sequenced it in my own lab.”

A peer-reviewed methodological analysis published in Methods and Protocols (MDPI) in May 2024 examined why the manufacturer’s own testing failed to detect this contamination. The answer: Pfizer’s quality control tested for DNA using a method that targeted less than 1% of the DNA template’s sequence. It was measuring a fraction and extrapolating the rest mathematically. It was, in effect, checking one room of a hundred-room building and declaring the whole structure sound.

7. Cancer Signals

There are numerous published studies that call for further research with cancer signals now coming from population-level data across two continents, clinical pathology specimens, a systematic review of the global case literature, and a plausible immunological mechanism. In fact, more than 800 peer-reviewed studies on PubMed document the link between Covid-19 vaccination and myocarditis — heart inflammation in otherwise healthy people, disproportionately young men and boys.

One such study by the University of Bologna followed 296,015 residents of Pescara province from June 2021 to December 2023. Vaccinated individuals showed a statistically significantly higher likelihood of hospitalisation for cancer — a 23% elevated risk.

Another study in South Korea across 8,407,849 individuals found statistically significant increased risks of six cancer types within one year of vaccination: thyroid cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer.

A 2025 study in Japan found SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in breast cancer tissue (tumour) “possibly derived from mRNA vaccine.”

In April 2026, the National Cancer Institute in the US updated its SEER cancer monitoring data to include 2023 with a noticeable acceleration in cancer rates post-2021 in people under the age of 50 across colorectal cancer, brain tumours, intestinal, ovarian and stomach cancers. This is the official source for cancer statistics in the US.

This is consistent with the independent analyses of Edward Dowd and Roger Cunningham (The Ethical Sceptic) who have separately interrogated official government data sets to identify a sharp rise in excess mortality, disability trends, cancer mortality and other signals after 2021.

Both analysts have acknowledged that correlation does not imply causation but called for urgent investigation of the data.

For his work, Dowd was “fact-checked” here by factcheck.org. As a small addendum to the censorship machine (part 5 of this series), it’s worth noting that this particular fact-checking website is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which was founded by the former president of Johnson & Johnson, makers of the controversial Janssen vaccine. The “fact-check” came in April 2023. The Janssen vaccine had its EUA revoked in June 2023.

What All This Means

The people in your community who have told you “they just don’t feel right” are not imagining things. The person you know who hasn’t been the same since their vaccination is not an anecdote. They are a data point in a pattern that has been documented extensively by independent experts across ten countries, 99 million+ people and some of the most reputable scientific institutions on earth.

The data shows:

One in seven actively monitored people experienced a medically serious adverse event. 1 in 300 had developed heart problems.

The manufacturers’ own trials showed excess serious harm in the vaccine group.

Repeated mRNA vaccination trains the immune system to tolerate the virus rather than fight it, meaning vaccinated people get Covid more frequently than unvaccinated people.

More doses are associated with higher Covid infection rates.

Nearly 30% of properly monitored teenagers developed heart problems. 1 in 3 versus a 1 in 33,333 chance of death from Covid.

The mass-produced product contains DNA contamination hundreds of times above safety limits, delivered directly into cells.

The largest safety study ever conducted confirmed every major signal that dissenting doctors were destroyed for raising.

Several studies suggest that vaccinated individuals have an elevated risk of developing different types of cancer

Official US data is now showing what independent analysts were fact-checked for flagging in real-time

This is not misinformation. It is not a far-right conspiracy theory. It is published science. Every study cited above is linked and can be found in its respective journal, peer-reviewed, open access and available to anyone with an internet connection. The data is not hidden. It is simply not discussed. You may wonder why.

The Silence

The question that every Irish citizen should be asking is not whether the vaccines caused harm. The published evidence shows they did, at rates that merit urgent investigation. The question is why the institutions responsible for protecting public health are not investigating.

Ireland’s medicines regulator, the HPRA, has not published an active surveillance study equivalent to the MHRA’s Yellow Card Vaccine Monitor. It has not conducted prospective cardiac monitoring of vaccinated teenagers. It has not tested Irish vaccine batches for DNA contamination. It has not published a harm-benefit analysis stratified by age and risk. It has not cited the GVDN’s 99-million-person study or the IgG4 class-switching research in any public communication.

The HSE does not appear to have investigated Ireland’s 25 consecutive months of excess mortality from February 2022 to February 2024. It has not explained why December 2022 showed excess deaths of 27-28% when the acute pandemic had passed. It has not examined whether the excess mortality signal correlates with vaccination timing, dose number, or batch.

The Covid Evaluation has explicitly excluded vaccine efficacy and adverse outcomes from its terms of reference. The one mechanism the State created to examine the pandemic response was designed, by its own terms, to be incapable of examining the most consequential public health intervention of the pandemic.

And the Irish media — the same media that read out the nightly case counts for two years, that broadcast the advertising campaigns funded by €16.8 million of public money, that platformed every NPHET recommendation without scrutiny, that labelled questioners as cranks and conspiracy theorists — has reported on none of this.

The studies are comprehensive and peer-reviewed. The journals are prestigious medical journals and the evidence is damning. But the silence is deafening.

Safe and Effective?

“Safe and effective” was a marketing slogan, not a scientific conclusion. The manufacturers’ own trial data showed excess serious adverse events. The regulator’s own active monitoring found 1 in 7 people reporting medically serious reactions. The largest safety study ever conducted confirmed every major signal dissenting doctors were destroyed for raising. The immune mechanism data shows repeated doses may have been counterproductive. Two of the three products have been withdrawn.

Medical professionals’ own faith in vaccines has been rattled, with uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine among healthcare workers during 2024/25 down to less than 12 per cent. Flu vaccine uptake has also fallen from 71% in 2022 to 45% in 2025.

And the Irish State — which effectively enforced vaccination through social coercion, workplace pressure, legislative exclusion and the suppression of medical dissent — has not conducted a single study, review, or investigation into any of the harms that have been documented at scale around the globe.

Trust the Science?

The phrase “trust the science” has done irreparable damage to the field of medical science and authority in general. It is difficult to see how ordinary people who thought they were doing the right thing could trust those in power again.

The Irish government appointed NPHET to run the national health emergency and allowed them to rule with something close to an iron fist. They later admitted to a lack of epidemiological expertise. When experienced doctors flagged concerns, they were shot down immediately — sent through disciplinary procedures and undermined by media outlets. Elderly people were left to die in nursing homes while available hospital capacity was left idle. Damning expert medical papers, some of which have been in circulation for over four years, have not influenced health policy or made news headlines. Covid vaccines cause serious harm. They also cause recipients to get Covid more often. You were told they are safe and effective.

The very least, the Irish population is entitled to is honesty. The people trusted public health bodies, they trusted the government, they trusted the media. In failing to address this information, that trust continues to be abused.

The cost is measured in lives lost, in livelihoods, in damaged immune systems, in children who lost years of development, in teenagers left with heart problems, in elderly people who were needlessly left to die alone, in doctors whose careers were destroyed for asking the right questions, and in a trust deficit that will take a generation to repair — if it can be repaired at all.

The science was never settled. So many questions have never been answered. But the people who insisted that we “trust the science” are now brushing science under the carpet, refusing to engage with real-world data, pretending it never happened.

The only question that really matters now is this:

In the absence of accountability, how can citizens trust authorities to never let this happen again?

This is the final instalment of “Trust the Science — Ireland’s Covid Reckoning.” The full series is available on Paul Madden’s Substack.

About the Author

Paul Madden is an independent journalist, consultant, and former political candidate based in Galway. He writes about Irish politics, corporate power and institutional accountability.

Please share our story!