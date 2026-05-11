Dutch court rejects appeal for provisional evidence to be heard against covid criminals, but it’s not over

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On 9 April, the Amsterdam Court of Appeals rejected 3 applicants’ appeal to allow provisional evidence hearings regarding the covid project to go ahead. What are they so afraid of?

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At the end of March, we published an update on whether a provisional evidence proceedings, whether testimonies from Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, Catherine Austin Fitts and Joseph Sansone about the covid “pandemic” will be allowed to be heard before a Dutch judge.

In March 2025, three petitioners filed a request to hear evidence from nominated experts under oath before a judge. The petitioners are considering making a claim against 17 defendants regarding the “Covid-19 Project: The Great Reset.” The evidence would help the three petitioners decide whether they should move forward with a case against the 17 defendants, including Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, the Dutch state and Dutch state media.

The Amsterdam Court of Appeals said its decision would be handed down on 9 April 2026, which the court has done. You can read the court’s order HERE.

On 9 April, Peter Stassen, who is representing the three petitioners, issued a press statement. “Today, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal delivered its ruling … The Amsterdam Court ruled that the appeal is inadmissible.” In other words, the provisional evidence proceedings cannot go ahead.

This is not the end of the road in seeking accountability from the 17 defendants in a Dutch court. The same 17 defendants are the subject of an ongoing case filed in July 2023 by 7 plaintiffs, who are also represented by Peter Stassen after the lead attorney, Arno van Kessel, was jailed under spurious grounds.

The following is Stassen’s press release of 9 April.

Following the ruling of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal dated 9 April 2026 (Case number: 200.360.223/01) regarding the appeal against the rejection by the Leeuwarden District Court dated 20 August 2025 (Case number: C/17/199273 / HA RK 25-17) to hear Mike Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Catherine Austin Fitts, Katherine Watt and Joseph Sansone by way of preliminary evidentiary proceedings regarding the true nature of the covid-19 injections in the project ‘Covid-19: The Great Reset’.

Today, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal delivered its ruling. In that ruling, the Amsterdam Court ruled exclusively on the admissibility of the appeal. The Amsterdam Court ruled that the appeal is inadmissible because there is allegedly no ground for breaking the judgment. It is thus the judgment of the Amsterdam Court that the District Court in Leeuwarden did not violate any fundamental standards in the first instance.

Nevertheless, this appeal case concerning the admission of experts constitutes a legal marker for the separate proceedings on the merits in the court of Leeuwarden (Case number: C/17/190788 / HA ZA 23/172) in which the same parties have been sued. The declaratory judgment sought in the proceedings on the merits pertains to the period leading up to the rendering of the final judgment in that case. This appeal has removed any possible misunderstanding regarding the continued unlawful conduct of the defendants.

While the core of the requested and presented expert evidence indicates clearly that the covid-19 injections is a bioweapon or indistinguishable to a bioweapon, the defendants have falsely clung to a false official narrative of, among others, “a safe and effective vaccine” that has nothing to do with the truth. The defendants have, because of this attitude, in this appeal again clearly shown their obedience to the official covid-19 narrative, which is a condition for being an executor of the Covid-19 Great Reset project. The court in Leeuwarden has a big historical responsibility to deal with this in the right way, in which context the planned hearing in the proceedings on the merits in the court of Leeuwarden is of great importance.

The proceedings in the merits will have a five hours oral hearing that takes place on 22 October 2026 from 12:30 to 17:30. The court in Leeuwarden is informed that the proposed experts will be in court on behalf of my clients. This is a procedural right of my clients embedded in procedural Law. New evidence is allowed until four weeks before the court hearing and more conclusive evidence will be presented.

The clients and myself a very grateful for all the offered help, information and kind words we received.

Peter Stassen

Why Do They Not Want Evidence To Be Heard?

Fiona Rose Diamond interviewed Stassen after the Amsterdam Court of Appeals hearing on 9 March. In the hearing, Stassen managed to mention a lot about the agenda humanity is facing.

“We can prove without any doubt that this official narrative of CO 19 is fake and the things are going so quick now. We also mentioned the Epstein files which shows that there is a very evil elite led by bankers really evil to this world and to all the people living here,” he said.

He left the judges with a thought: That they must decide who are the children of God and who are the children of the devil.

“It needs to be told in that way,” Diamond said. “It’s [Stassens court statements] unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”

In her report, Diamond played some clips from the experts that the petitioners requested the Court of Appeals to hear, as well as the hearing itself.

After watching the video below, it will become evident why courts do not want evidence to be heard in front of a judge.

Mass Non-Compliance: Fiona Rose Diamond Reports on The Bill Gates Case: The Narrative on Trial, 17 March 2026 (29 mins)

You can watch a 1 hour 30 minute auto dubbed version of the March 2026 hearing at the Amsterdam Court of Appeals on Stichting Recht Oprecht’s YouTube channel HERE.

Related: For the First Time Ever, the Covid Jabs Are Called “Bioweapons” in Court! What Was Called “Conspiracy” Is Now Evidence In Court! AMG News, updated 29 April 2026

Featured image: Peter Stassen, attorney representing plaintiffs in Dutch case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla et al.

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