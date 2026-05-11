Unite the Kingdom Rally 16 May: “Four Nations. One Kingdom. Under God.”

A Unite the Kingdom (“UTK”) rally is scheduled to take place this weekend, on Saturday, 16 May 2026, in London.
Although details of the rally were yet to be released, according to an April article by The Guardian, who were quoting Islamo-communists calling themselves “the pro-Palestinian movement,” the Metropolitan Police approved a route through central London, including Kingsway, the Strand, Trafalgar Square, Whitehall and Parliament Square.
Last week, Tommy Robinson released details of the route.
Organised by Tommy Robinson, the UTK event is a peaceful, people-led demonstration advocating for national unity, free speech and cultural preservation across the UK’s Four Nations – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Using slogans such as “Four Nations. One Kingdom. Under God,” the rally builds on momentum from a previous September 2025 rally, which drew millions (although official estimates claimed attendees numbered between 110,000 and 150,000).
Related:
- Hundreds of thousands attend the Unite the Kingdom rally in London
- Tommy Robinson: Westminster Council revoked the licence for Unite the Kingdom rally, “Two days ago, we had no demonstration”
- Tommy Robinson: Unite the Kingdom protest proved the establishment has lost its power to silence the majority
Below is the UTK Collective’s latest Unite The Kingdom anthem. UTK events are part of Urban Scoop, a UK-based independent media platform and news outlet associated with Tommy Robinson. Sharing the video in an email campaign, Urban Scoop said, “This isn’t just music – it’s the heartbeat of our kingdom, a rallying cry that strengthens our resolve and forges our collective identity.”
At the end of March, Tommy Robinson released a short video in which he explained that the Unite the Kingdom rally is expanding and joining with similar movements in mainland Europe and further afield, as a fight for the West. He promoted the idea of a Make Europe Great Again (“MEGA”) movement inspired by the Make America Great Again (“MAGA”) movement in the US.
Glenn Beck, an American broadcaster, will be joining the rally. In the video below, Beck highlighted that the UTK rally is more than just a local protest; it is a pivotal stand for the future of Europe and the entire Western world.
To get a better understanding of the sentiments behind Saturday’s rally, the following is one of the anthems written for it:
But to get a flavour of the true nature of the UTK’s upcoming rally, below is its official anthem:
Featured image taken from ‘Four Nations. One Kingdom. Under God’, featuring a song written and produced by WATPATRIOTS
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Categories: Breaking News, UK News
It is too late – “Britain’s population replacement has passed the point of no return”
https://www.rt.com/news/639646-britain-population-replacement-no-return/
I had second thoughts about “It’s too late”. If the Spanish could kick out the Moors after seven hundred years of occupation, then it is not too late, but we need a political party that is serious about the task.
Starmer has now admitted he will stop ‘Right wing’ agitators coming to the UK to attend the Unite the Kingdom March on Saturday.
https://x.com/Artemisfornow/status/2053772881511759922?s=20
Harmer Starmer is running scared. He’s afraid of the millions of Britons he claims gave him an overwhelming “mandate” for “change” in 2024.
The man is a paid agitator. He also advocates and supports the criminal state that calls itself Israel.
If he calls for one god why does he support Judaism by going there and not criticising their abomination? They hold complete contempt and hatred of the Christian faith and Jesus Christ.
Because he is a idolator who worships himself. He thinks he is wonderfully clever to be able to say whatever they want to hear to anybody if it will win their support. No religion has spiritual meaning to him; he sees religions as only a variety of tools he can use to promote his own interests among different groups.
https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/x2Jv2-agXoU Canadian land rights
May all go well! Be safe.
get rid of the god diatribe which is as bad as the politics you’re trying to change.
Hi Steve Vasseur, “Diatribe”? Are you sure that’s the word you meant to use? If so, I wholehearted agree: people would do well not to rant and rave against or bitterly denounce God.