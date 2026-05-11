Unite the Kingdom Rally 16 May: “Four Nations. One Kingdom. Under God.”

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A Unite the Kingdom (“UTK”) rally is scheduled to take place this weekend, on Saturday, 16 May 2026, in London.

Although details of the rally were yet to be released, according to an April article by The Guardian, who were quoting Islamo-communists calling themselves “the pro-Palestinian movement,” the Metropolitan Police approved a route through central London, including Kingsway, the Strand, Trafalgar Square, Whitehall and Parliament Square.

Last week, Tommy Robinson released details of the route.

⚠️OFFICIAL MARCH ROUTE⚠️



One week until we carve our names into history with our Unite The Kingdom and the West rally in central London.



Listen, carry, and share this important information with everyone attending.



The time is now.



See you next week 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/sNqee8SiG5 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) May 9, 2026

Organised by Tommy Robinson, the UTK event is a peaceful, people-led demonstration advocating for national unity, free speech and cultural preservation across the UK’s Four Nations – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Using slogans such as “Four Nations. One Kingdom. Under God,” the rally builds on momentum from a previous September 2025 rally, which drew millions (although official estimates claimed attendees numbered between 110,000 and 150,000).

Related:

Below is the UTK Collective’s latest Unite The Kingdom anthem. UTK events are part of Urban Scoop, a UK-based independent media platform and news outlet associated with Tommy Robinson. Sharing the video in an email campaign, Urban Scoop said, “This isn’t just music – it’s the heartbeat of our kingdom, a rallying cry that strengthens our resolve and forges our collective identity.”

Tommy Robinson: Unite The Kingdom by The UTK Collective, 10 May 2026 (3 mins

At the end of March, Tommy Robinson released a short video in which he explained that the Unite the Kingdom rally is expanding and joining with similar movements in mainland Europe and further afield, as a fight for the West. He promoted the idea of a Make Europe Great Again (“MEGA”) movement inspired by the Make America Great Again (“MAGA”) movement in the US.

May 16th – London: The Global Fight to Unite the West, 30 March 2026, (1 min)

Glenn Beck, an American broadcaster, will be joining the rally. In the video below, Beck highlighted that the UTK rally is more than just a local protest; it is a pivotal stand for the future of Europe and the entire Western world.

Tommy Robinson: Unite the Kingdom | Glenn Beck Joins the Fight for the West, 8 May 2026 (1 min)

To get a better understanding of the sentiments behind Saturday’s rally, the following is one of the anthems written for it:

We Are True Patriots: Unite the Kingdom | The Official Rally Anthem (May 16th), 10 April 2026 (4 mins)

But to get a flavour of the true nature of the UTK’s upcoming rally, below is its official anthem:

Tommy Robinson: Our Official Anthem for May 16th – God’s Kingdom by The UTK Collective, 22 April 2026 (3 mins)

Featured image taken from ‘Four Nations. One Kingdom. Under God’, featuring a song written and produced by WATPATRIOTS

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