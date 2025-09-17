Tommy Robinson: Unite the Kingdom protest proved the establishment has lost its power to silence the majority

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Please share our story!

Yesterday, Tommy Robinson joined Patrick Bet-David for a no-holds-barred conversation on the Unite the Kingdom rally, immigration, free speech, Elon Musk’s support, the monarchy, Qatar and what’s next for the UK’s political future.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 1 + 8 =



On Saturday, Reuters claimed that 110,000 joined the Unite for Freedom festival. This figure was echoed across various corporate media outlets, with some stating “over 100,000” and others claiming “up to 150,000.” But The Guardian was the worst offender in downplaying the numbers.

According to the description underneath the video below, The Guardian wrote: “aerial footage shows a crowd of tens of thousands of people marching through central London on Saturday” in a protest organised by Tommy Robinson.

The Guardian: Aerial footage shows scale of ‘unite the kingdom’ rally, 13 September 2025 (1 min)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Rumble HERE.

Last Saturday, “we had millions of Brits, millions” on the streets, Robinson told Bet-David. “We had two million people watching live on X … and then [we] had millions that [ ] attended.”

“Everyone there, and anyone watching the videos, which are now reaching tens and tens and if not hundreds of millions of people, can see it wasn’t 110,000,” he said. “So, they just exposed themselves, time and time again.”

“This was the biggest protest in British history ever.”

For 20 years, the establishment instilled fear into the population and had them whispering about the replacement of the British people and culture using mass migration, he said. But the massive turnout on Saturday proved that the “power [they had over the population] has gone.”

On Saturday, millions let the establishment know: “We’re not being replaced and staying silent anymore. You’re not having uncontrolled mass immigration endangering our daughters, endangering our wives, whilst then beating us down with your racist labels, your fascist labels or your Islamophobic labels. It doesn’t wash anymore,” Robinson said.

“Every move they make – it’s just backfired. It’s literally like a fire’s burning and they just keep pouring gasoline on it. Even their response to Saturday, they’re just blowing the fire up even more. They’re giving us more supporters. Every move they make. I just sit there and think there’s nothing [they] can actually do here.”

After talking about the Unite the Kingdom festival, Robinson and Bet-David discussed Elon Musk, Nigel Farage, Charlie Kirk, King Charles and more. You can listen to the interview below; we have included a chapter and timestamp below that to help readers navigate through the interview.

PBD Podcast: “Largest Protest In UK History” | Tommy Robinson: Defending UK Against The Islamic Revolution, 16 September 2025 (73 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Rumble HERE. You can find out more about where you can watch full coverage of the Unite the Kingdom rally HERE.

Chapter and timestamps:

00:00 – Intro

01:09 – Unite The Kingdom Protest

06:03 – Elon Musk Support

09:18 – Revolution in the UK

13:21 – Nigel Farage & Reform Lies

19:42 – Reaction to Charlie Kirk

23:30 – Banned on Minnect

27:37 – Shabana Mahmood

30:42 – UK Concerns

34:01 – Prince Charles & Qatar

46:15 – Mohammed Hijab Intimidation

51:33 – U.K. Islamist Conflict

1:00:17 – Trump’s Role

1:04:59 – Banksy & Public Support

Please share our story!