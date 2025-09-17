Tommy Robinson: Unite the Kingdom protest proved the establishment has lost its power to silence the majority

|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Yesterday, Tommy Robinson joined Patrick Bet-David for a no-holds-barred conversation on the Unite the Kingdom rally, immigration, free speech, Elon Musk’s support, the monarchy, Qatar and what’s next for the UK’s political future.
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
On Saturday, Reuters claimed that 110,000 joined the Unite for Freedom festival. This figure was echoed across various corporate media outlets, with some stating “over 100,000” and others claiming “up to 150,000.” But The Guardian was the worst offender in downplaying the numbers.
According to the description underneath the video below, The Guardian wrote: “aerial footage shows a crowd of tens of thousands of people marching through central London on Saturday” in a protest organised by Tommy Robinson.
If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Rumble HERE.
Last Saturday, “we had millions of Brits, millions” on the streets, Robinson told Bet-David. “We had two million people watching live on X … and then [we] had millions that [ ] attended.”
“Everyone there, and anyone watching the videos, which are now reaching tens and tens and if not hundreds of millions of people, can see it wasn’t 110,000,” he said. “So, they just exposed themselves, time and time again.”
“This was the biggest protest in British history ever.”
For 20 years, the establishment instilled fear into the population and had them whispering about the replacement of the British people and culture using mass migration, he said. But the massive turnout on Saturday proved that the “power [they had over the population] has gone.”
On Saturday, millions let the establishment know: “We’re not being replaced and staying silent anymore. You’re not having uncontrolled mass immigration endangering our daughters, endangering our wives, whilst then beating us down with your racist labels, your fascist labels or your Islamophobic labels. It doesn’t wash anymore,” Robinson said.
“Every move they make – it’s just backfired. It’s literally like a fire’s burning and they just keep pouring gasoline on it. Even their response to Saturday, they’re just blowing the fire up even more. They’re giving us more supporters. Every move they make. I just sit there and think there’s nothing [they] can actually do here.”
After talking about the Unite the Kingdom festival, Robinson and Bet-David discussed Elon Musk, Nigel Farage, Charlie Kirk, King Charles and more. You can listen to the interview below; we have included a chapter and timestamp below that to help readers navigate through the interview.
If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Rumble HERE. You can find out more about where you can watch full coverage of the Unite the Kingdom rally HERE.
Chapter and timestamps:
- 00:00 – Intro
- 01:09 – Unite The Kingdom Protest
- 06:03 – Elon Musk Support
- 09:18 – Revolution in the UK
- 13:21 – Nigel Farage & Reform Lies
- 19:42 – Reaction to Charlie Kirk
- 23:30 – Banned on Minnect
- 27:37 – Shabana Mahmood
- 30:42 – UK Concerns
- 34:01 – Prince Charles & Qatar
- 46:15 – Mohammed Hijab Intimidation
- 51:33 – U.K. Islamist Conflict
- 1:00:17 – Trump’s Role
- 1:04:59 – Banksy & Public Support
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…
Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.
The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.
Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.
Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.
Categories: Breaking News, UK News
Tommy Robinson is a zionist shill & mossad agent.
Zero empirical evidence for your claim. Dismissed. Are you Starmer agent?
WOW！There is hope now ! Yeah!