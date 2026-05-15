CIA whistle-blower testifies that Fauci and CIA covered up the origins of covid

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On Wednesday, a CIA officer testified in the US Senate that the US Central Intelligence Agency (“CIA”) knew SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease known as covid, came from a laboratory, but buried the information.

Anthony Fauci intentionally helped cover up covid’s laboratory origin, inserting himself into the intelligence process and influencing the conclusion.

The cover-up involved a broader effort by intelligence community leaders, NIH-linked scientists and other groups, and had significant policy consequences, including the harmful pandemic response and deadly mRNA injections.

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By Europe Reloaded, 14 May 2026

Europe Reloaded Editor: Here we are posting a tweet which has 11 minutes of testimony from CIA veteran, James Erdman III. Dr. Hulscher provides a 50-second extract of this in his Substack article. Readers can find this 50-second extract starting at 1:57 mins below:

BOMBSHELL: Here is the entire opening statement from CIA whistleblower James Erdman lll. He testifies that Dr. Fauci's role in the COVID cover-up was INTENTIONAL.



He stacked the intelligence community's analysis with conflicted scientists funded by NIAID who pushed the natural… pic.twitter.com/S1ZP9FlZGl — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) May 13, 2026

Commenting on Erdman’s testimony, Mr. Pool wrote on Twitter (now X):

“Intentional.” That’s the word a CIA officer used. Under oath. In the United States Senate. Yesterday. Not “negligent.” Not “misguided.” Not “a failure of communication.” INTENTIONAL. James Erdman III. Twenty years inside the CIA. Firsthand knowledge. He sat in front of Congress and said what got you banned, fired, and silenced in 2020: The lab made it. Fauci knew. The CIA knew. THEY BURIED IT. Their own analysts said lab leak was the most likely origin. They were overruled. Not by science. By ONE MAN who funded the lab, hid the receipts and stacked the investigation so the conclusion was written before the first page was read. You lost your job for saying this. You lost family for saying this. They deleted your posts. They locked your accounts. They called you a DANGER TO PUBLIC HEALTH for repeating what the CIA’s own scientists believed from day one. Yesterday – under oath – the United States government admitted YOU WERE RIGHT. Not partially. Not “in hindsight.” From the BEGINNING. Every censored post. Every banned account. Every “fact-check” that buried the truth. Every doctor who was silenced. Every funeral that didn’t have to happen. INTENTIONAL. They didn’t make a mistake. They made a CHOICE. And yesterday that choice was entered into the Congressional record with a name attached to it. Remember who lied. Remember who obeyed. Remember who KNEW.

The CIA knew SARS-CoV-2 came from a lab in 2020, buried it, and Anthony Fauci helped make it happen.

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, 13 May 2026

Today, a twenty-year CIA veteran still employed by the agency – James Erdman III – testified under oath before Sen. Rand Paul and confirmed what we’ve known for five years: the Intelligence Community knew SARS-CoV-2 came from a lab in 2020, buried it, and Anthony Fauci helped make it happen.

Here is exactly what James (Jim) Erdman III laid out in public testimony.

Timeline & Key Points from Today’s Hearing

• Early 2020: CIA scientific analysts assessed that a Wuhan lab leak was the most likely origin of SARS-CoV-2. Internal vote: 5-1 in favour of lab leak.

• 2021–2023: Analysts repeatedly reached the same conclusion in multiple reviews. Those findings were buried, softened, or rewritten by CIA/IC leadership into the public “neutral / we don’t know” stance given to Congress and the American people.

• August 2021 (The Smoking-Gun Flip):

12 August 2021: The CIA was actively prepping a public announcement declaring the origin a lab leak (following the 90-day review). 17 August 2021 (just five days later): The position was suddenly scrapped and flipped to neutral. The agency has provided zero documentation explaining why.

• Fauci’s Direct Intervention: Erdman testified point-blank: “Dr. Fauci’s role in the cover-up was intentional.” Fauci inserted himself into the intelligence process on at least two documented occasions (February 2020 and June 2021), supplied a curated list of conflicted experts (including several authors of the infamous “Proximal Origin” paper), and helped steer the IC away from the lab-leak conclusion.

• Broader Multi-Agency Effort: The whistle-blower described a “concerted” cover-up involving intelligence community leaders, NIH-linked scientists, and the Biological Sciences Experts Group (BSEG). Conflicts of interest were rampant — many of the same people cycling between NIH grants, Wuhan research ties, and shaping public/intel messaging.

• Post-Election “Clean-Up”: A final CIA assessment conceding lab leak as likely was only issued after the 2024 election – not because of new intelligence, but so outgoing officials could close the book and claim “nothing left to find.”

• Policy Consequences: Erdman noted the suppressed findings directly influenced pandemic response, including emergency-use authorisations for mRNA injections and the entire “lab leak = conspiracy theory” narrative that dominated 2020–2023.

CIA Response: The agency immediately condemned the hearing as “dishonest political theatre” and emphasised that Erdman appeared via subpoena, not voluntarily.

The American people were lied to for years while millions suffered. Today’s testimony represents on-the-record confirmation from inside the CIA that the covid cover-up was real, deliberate and coordinated at the highest levels of public health and intelligence leadership.

The five-year statute of limitations to prosecute Fauci for verified perjury expired just two days ago. However, conspiracy-related charges and other serious crimes are still on the table.

Watch the full hearing here: ‘Whistleblower Testimony on the Covid Coverup’

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org. Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

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