CIA whistle-blower testifies that Fauci and CIA covered up the origins of covid

On Wednesday, a CIA officer testified in the US Senate that the US Central Intelligence Agency (“CIA”) knew SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease known as covid, came from a laboratory, but buried the information.
Anthony Fauci intentionally helped cover up covid’s laboratory origin, inserting himself into the intelligence process and influencing the conclusion.
The cover-up involved a broader effort by intelligence community leaders, NIH-linked scientists and other groups, and had significant policy consequences, including the harmful pandemic response and deadly mRNA injections.
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20-Year CIA Veteran Confirms Fauci and the CIA Intentionally Covered Up Covid’s Lab Origin
By Europe Reloaded, 14 May 2026
Europe Reloaded Editor: Here we are posting a tweet which has 11 minutes of testimony from CIA veteran, James Erdman III. Dr. Hulscher provides a 50-second extract of this in his Substack article. Readers can find this 50-second extract starting at 1:57 mins below:
Commenting on Erdman’s testimony, Mr. Pool wrote on Twitter (now X):
“Intentional.” That’s the word a CIA officer used. Under oath. In the United States Senate. Yesterday. Not “negligent.” Not “misguided.” Not “a failure of communication.”
INTENTIONAL.
James Erdman III. Twenty years inside the CIA. Firsthand knowledge. He sat in front of Congress and said what got you banned, fired, and silenced in 2020: The lab made it. Fauci knew. The CIA knew.
THEY BURIED IT.
Their own analysts said lab leak was the most likely origin. They were overruled. Not by science. By ONE MAN who funded the lab, hid the receipts and stacked the investigation so the conclusion was written before the first page was read.
You lost your job for saying this. You lost family for saying this. They deleted your posts. They locked your accounts. They called you a DANGER TO PUBLIC HEALTH for repeating what the CIA’s own scientists believed from day one.
Yesterday – under oath – the United States government admitted YOU WERE RIGHT. Not partially. Not “in hindsight.” From the BEGINNING.
Every censored post. Every banned account. Every “fact-check” that buried the truth. Every doctor who was silenced. Every funeral that didn’t have to happen.
INTENTIONAL.
They didn’t make a mistake. They made a CHOICE. And yesterday that choice was entered into the Congressional record with a name attached to it. Remember who lied. Remember who obeyed. Remember who KNEW.
20-Year CIA Veteran Confirms Anthony Fauci and the CIA Intentionally Covered Up Covid’s Lab Origin
The CIA knew SARS-CoV-2 came from a lab in 2020, buried it, and Anthony Fauci helped make it happen.
By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, 13 May 2026
Today, a twenty-year CIA veteran still employed by the agency – James Erdman III – testified under oath before Sen. Rand Paul and confirmed what we’ve known for five years: the Intelligence Community knew SARS-CoV-2 came from a lab in 2020, buried it, and Anthony Fauci helped make it happen.
Here is exactly what James (Jim) Erdman III laid out in public testimony.
Timeline & Key Points from Today’s Hearing
• Early 2020: CIA scientific analysts assessed that a Wuhan lab leak was the most likely origin of SARS-CoV-2. Internal vote: 5-1 in favour of lab leak.
• 2021–2023: Analysts repeatedly reached the same conclusion in multiple reviews. Those findings were buried, softened, or rewritten by CIA/IC leadership into the public “neutral / we don’t know” stance given to Congress and the American people.
• August 2021 (The Smoking-Gun Flip):
- 12 August 2021: The CIA was actively prepping a public announcement declaring the origin a lab leak (following the 90-day review).
- 17 August 2021 (just five days later): The position was suddenly scrapped and flipped to neutral. The agency has provided zero documentation explaining why.
• Fauci’s Direct Intervention: Erdman testified point-blank: “Dr. Fauci’s role in the cover-up was intentional.” Fauci inserted himself into the intelligence process on at least two documented occasions (February 2020 and June 2021), supplied a curated list of conflicted experts (including several authors of the infamous “Proximal Origin” paper), and helped steer the IC away from the lab-leak conclusion.
• Broader Multi-Agency Effort: The whistle-blower described a “concerted” cover-up involving intelligence community leaders, NIH-linked scientists, and the Biological Sciences Experts Group (BSEG). Conflicts of interest were rampant — many of the same people cycling between NIH grants, Wuhan research ties, and shaping public/intel messaging.
• Post-Election “Clean-Up”: A final CIA assessment conceding lab leak as likely was only issued after the 2024 election – not because of new intelligence, but so outgoing officials could close the book and claim “nothing left to find.”
• Policy Consequences: Erdman noted the suppressed findings directly influenced pandemic response, including emergency-use authorisations for mRNA injections and the entire “lab leak = conspiracy theory” narrative that dominated 2020–2023.
CIA Response: The agency immediately condemned the hearing as “dishonest political theatre” and emphasised that Erdman appeared via subpoena, not voluntarily.
The American people were lied to for years while millions suffered. Today’s testimony represents on-the-record confirmation from inside the CIA that the covid cover-up was real, deliberate and coordinated at the highest levels of public health and intelligence leadership.
The five-year statute of limitations to prosecute Fauci for verified perjury expired just two days ago. However, conspiracy-related charges and other serious crimes are still on the table.
Watch the full hearing here: ‘Whistleblower Testimony on the Covid Coverup’
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org. Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.
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All this does is keep the ‘virus’ psy-op going. It wasn’t made in a lab, or has it ever been truly isolated in the real world. This all started with thousands of elderly people removed from hospitals and euthanised in care homes. Mask wearing, being kept in doors and away from family and friends, the radiation from all the newly installed 5G towers and the 24/7 fear campaign, will cause even the healthiest of people to become ill, with respiratory and stress related issues.
Add in ventilators, powerful respiratory depressive drugs, a test not fit for purpose and people being signed of with SARS-CoV-2 on their death certificates, even if they were, shot, run over, or died of a pre-existing illness and bingo, you now have a pandemic and a disease that can be transmitted from person to person….
A lot of people have woken up but most still believe in ‘novel viruses’ and will still fall for the same playbook. Eat healthily, get close to nature, especially water, turn off your indoctrination boxes and be around your friends and family and hopefully the next ‘deadly virus’ will return to where it came from, the land of fantasies!…
Hi A Yousleh Zeeter, are you trying to protect Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak etc from being held to account? Could it be that you don’t want them exposed so they can continue with what they’re doing, i.e. make bioweapons?
Hi Rhoda.
We’re being bombarded with radiation (EMF’s) and toxins in our food and water supplies and chemical spraying from the skies. If people learnt the truth about ‘viruses’, these bio-weapons being produced under the guise of vaccines would be defunct….
So I’m not protecting anybody. I just want people to understand, that all these enquiries and court cases are for show and nothing will happen to the perpetrators involved….It just keeps the ‘virus’ theory going and keeps people in fear of an invisible enemy, that has never been proven to exist in nature….
Hi A Yousleh Zeeter, you say “We’re being bombarded with radiation (EMF’s) and toxins in our food and water supplies and chemical spraying from the skies.”
This is true, but it’s naive to think that is the only thing happening, to the exclusion of all else.
You say, “I just want people to understand, that all these enquiries and court cases are for show.” That is your opinion.
You say, “nothing will happen to the perpetrators involved.” I believe you are referring to a specific justice in a specific way. You need to broaden your perception of justice and how justice is served.
You say, “[a virus] has never been proven to exist in nature.” This statement is entirely untrue and is a mantra from a PsyOp. A PsyOp that is attempting to divert people’s attention away from the perpetrators and seeking the justice that you make out you desperately desire.
You say, “[a virus] has never been proven to exist in nature.”
“This statement is entirely untrue”.
Isolation: The action of isolating; the fact or condition of being isolated or standing alone; separation from other things or persons; solitariness….
So can you give me proof of a true isolation of a virus, that in the methods sections has no mention of Vero cells or any other culture method being used? Then, can you give me proof of transmission of this ‘isolated virus’ that can make someone else sick?…
If pathogenic viruses don’t exist, what would be the purpose of vaccines?…
This is why the ‘Psyop’ is actually about the existence of viruses and not the other way round!…
Hi Yousleh Zeeter, you say, “can you give me proof of a true isolation of a virus.”
“True isolation of a virus”?
One red flag of a PsyOp (psychological operation) is the changing of the definition and use of words/terms. Which you have done to the point that it has become gobbledegook and renders your request for “proof” meaningless. Are you able to recognise that this is what the “no virus” dogma regularly does to make the idea sound plausible, draw unthinking/unquestioning minds in or cause confusion?
I have not changed the meaning of ‘isolation’….
Isolation means isolation, or for something or someone to stand alone. Virology is a pseudo science and has changed the definition of ‘isolation’ because virologists have never isolated a virus or proved person to person, or person to animal transmission….
So my “gobbledegook” as you call it, renders you incapable of citing any studies, to prove the existence of viruses….
Where in reality the only reason you can’t, is because there aren’t any studies….
Keep pushing the ‘virus theory’ Rhoda and people will keep wearing masks and rolling up their sleeves for another toxic shot….
Hi Yousleh Zeeter, what does “true isolation” mean. As it stands it is gobbledegook. The implication is that “true isolation” means something different to “isolation.” So perhaps you have a definition that you’ve made up for “true isolation” that fits in nicely with your belief?
You say, “Keep pushing the ‘virus theory’ Rhoda and people will keep wearing masks and rolling up their sleeves for another toxic shot.” As with all “no virus” dogmatics, you are conflating more than one issue in the hopes you will gain a few more converts – another red flag of a PsyOp.
I say ‘true’ isolation because virology’s definition of isolation is not true….
Hi A Yousleh Zeeter, so, as I said, you are inventing new meanings of words/terms – and as I said, this is one of the tactics that PsyOps use.
In as concise terms as possible, here’s the proper way to isolate, characterise and demonstrate a new virus. First, one takes samples (blood, sputum, secretions) from many people (e.g. 500) with symptoms which are unique and specific enough to characterise an illness. Without mixing these samples with ANY tissue or products that also contain genetic material, the virologist macerates, filters and ultracentrifuges i.e. purifies the specimen. This common virology technique, done for decades to isolate bacteriophages and so-called giant viruses in every virology lab, then allows the virologist to demonstrate with electron microscopy thousands of identically sized and shaped particles. These particles are the isolated and purified virus.
These identical particles are then checked for uniformity by physical and/or microscopic techniques. Once the purity is determined, the particles may be further characterised. This would include examining the structure, morphology, and chemical composition of the particles. Next, their genetic makeup is characterised by extracting the genetic material directly from the purified particles and using genetic-sequencing techniques, such as Sanger sequencing, that have also been around for decades. Then one does an analysis to confirm that these uniform particles are exogenous (outside) in origin as a virus is conceptualised to be, and not the normal breakdown products of dead and dying tissues.
(As of May 2026, it is known that virologists have no way to determine whether the particles they’re seeing are viruses or just normal break-down products of dead and dying tissues.
If we have come this far then we have fully isolated, characterised, and genetically sequenced an exogenous virus particle. However, we still have to show it is causally related to a disease. This is carried out by exposing a group of healthy subjects (animals are usually used) to this isolated, purified virus in the manner in which the disease is thought to be transmitted. If the animals get sick with the same disease, as confirmed by clinical and autopsy findings, one has now shown that the virus actually causes a disease. This demonstrates infectivity and transmission of an infectious agent.
None of these steps has even been attempted with any ‘‘virus’’, nor have all these steps been successfully performed for any so-called pathogenic virus. Research indicates that not one single study showing these steps exists in any medical literature.
Instead, since 1954, virologists have taken unpurified samples from a relatively few people, often less than ten, with a similar disease. They then minimally process this sample and inoculate this unpurified sample onto tissue culture containing usually four to six other types of material — all of which contain identical genetic material as to what is called a “virus.” The tissue culture is starved and poisoned and naturally disintegrates into many types of particles, some of which contain genetic material. Against all common sense, logic, use of the English language and scientific integrity, this process is called “virus isolation.” This brew containing fragments of genetic material from many sources is then subjected to genetic analysis, which then creates in a computer-simulation process the alleged sequence of the alleged virus, a so called in silico genome. At no time is an actual virus confirmed by electron microscopy. At no time is a genome extracted and sequenced from an actual virus. This is scientific fraud.
The observation that the unpurified specimen — inoculated onto tissue culture along with toxic antibiotics, bovine fetal tissue, amniotic fluid and other tissues — destroys the kidney tissue onto which it is inoculated is given as evidence of the virus’ existence and pathogenicity. This is scientific fraud.
From now on, when anyone gives you a paper that suggests that any virus has been isolated, please check the methods sections. If the researchers used Vero cells or any other culture method, you know that their process was not isolation. You will hear the following excuses for why actual isolation isn’t done:
1. There were not enough virus particles found in samples from patients to analyse.
2. Viruses are intracellular parasites; they can’t be found outside the cell in this manner.
If No.1 is correct, and we can’t find the virus in the sputum of sick people, then on what evidence do we think the virus is dangerous or even lethal? If No. 2 is correct, then how is the virus spread from person to person? We are told it emerges from the cell to infect others. Then why isn’t it possible to find it?
So who’s changed the definition of ‘isolation’?
Keep promoting the virus theory Psyop Rhoda and let people live in fear and be controlled by governments, health organisations and pharmaceutical companies….
Hi A Yousleh Zeeter, so in many more words, you are confirming that you have a definition of what you think is “true isolation.” If it doesn’t meet your specific criteria it is not “true isolation,” and if it does, let me guess, you will change your criteria.
Unfortunately for you, many viruses have been isolated, you just don’t know what you’re looking for or where to look for it – so you are likely looking for the wrong thing in the wrong place.
Let’s cut the story short, because I’m sure you’ve re-defined a virus in such a way as to deny their existence as well. So let’s stick to basics that you will will easily get your mind around.
A virus is DNA or RNA enclosed in a protective protein coating called a capsid, and some viruses also have an outer lipid envelope. And what do we find in virus vaccines? You guessed it, a virus. The new versions of virus vaccines (mRNA vaccines, such as Moderna or Pfizer) have a synthetic virus (RNA enveloped in a lipid nanoparticle, the genetic sequence for which has been designed in silico, or a computer model, after gain-of-function research in laboratory settings has tested their effectiveness in e.g. humanised mice). That is how you know viruses exist, and why people get the very disease Big Pharma claims their vaccines are designed to protect against. They are injecting people, and have been from the first virus vaccine, with the virus.
To simplify it further, and this might just blow your mind because of the PsyOp being run about vaccines/pandemics etc that has been run for the last couple of hundred years: virus = vaccine, i.e. vaccine is doublespeak for virus.
I will say it again: The “no virus” dogma is a PsyOp. It is a PsyOp being run by the same people who brought you the covid PsyOp – they are controlling both sides of the narrative. Make no mistake about it, those who are manipulating/ engineering/ designing viruses to put into vaccines, and injecting them into people, are criminals and they must be brought to account. Edward Jenner was no hero, he was a criminal.
There is no medical literature for any virus having ever been isolated….
I’ll take my chances with some airborne virus, that will supposedly infect me. I didn’t wear masks, I was out everyday during lockdown, had friends and family gatherings and did not once get ill….
Oh and no poison went in my arm….
Hi A Yousleh Zeeter, I think you’re not understanding what a virus is.
“Airborne” or natural viruses, of which there are only a handful that infect humans out of (who knows) 30,000 viruses identified and isolated, are not dangerous. Of the handful of natural viruses that do infect humans, the majority cause seasonal colds and flus – they do not kill people. People do not die from the flu or the common cold – they usually die from pneumonia, a secondary/opportunistic infection resulting from a weakened immune system (the main type being bacterial). You have nothing to fear from natural viruses – unless they have (been manipulated) and injected into you. People get severely ill and die from viruses that have bypassed their innate immune system – i.e. have been injected into us.
Virus = vaccine. The viruses you should be afraid of are in the vaccines. So there is no “taking my chances” about it. It’s a choice, people choose to have a vaccine and in so doing are infecting themselves with a virus. Can that virus from a vaccinated person then infect others, yes, but our innate immune systems will kick in and it will not be the same as if you are injected with it. If you have low immunity, then do what you can to strengthen it: exercise, keep stress levels down, eat healthily etc. Keep ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine & zinc in your medicine cabinet just in case.
Wow! Virus definition is Poison…. Colds and flu’s are a seasonal detoxification process, ridding our bodies of toxins, not viruses as you seem to imagine them….
There you go again – changing the meaning of words/terms.
A virus is genetic material (either DNA or RNA) enclosed in a protective protein coating called a capsid, and some viruses also have an outer lipid envelope. A virus causes harm through biological action.
A poison causes harm, injury or death through a chemical reaction when introduced or absorbed into the body.
If you’ve had flu and had ever done a detox you would know they are not the same thing.
They are not off the shelves yet, but soon. https://www.thekingstonreport.com/p/opinion-the-covid-mrna-injections
Hi James, unfortunately, the link for Karen Kingston’s episode that you’ve shared is behind a paywall.
I can assure to every readers on this article that about CIA whistleblower are confirmed THIS IS A 100% TELE-NOVELA SOAP OPERA DRAMA to keep distracting the masses with false hopes & gaslighting drama.
Every high IQ & Vigilant people knows CIA is actually TERRORIST organization in disguise. A Double age sword of knight Templar.
Capish..?!!