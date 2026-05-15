Danish researcher who co-authored studies undermining claims that MMR vaccines cause autism is extradited to US and charged with money laundering

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Poul Thorsen, a Danish researcher, diverted funds from the CDC and NIH to personal accounts and a private company he controlled. The funds were intended for research into autism and birth defects at universities in Denmark and the US.

Thorsen co-authored studies that are cited to undermine claims that measles vaccines cause autism.

Last week, Thorsen was extradited from Germany to the US and has been charged in a court in Atlanta with wire fraud and money laundering.

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By Morgan S. Verity, as published by Natural News on 14 May 2026

A researcher who co-authored studies cited as undercutting claims that measles vaccination causes autism has been extradited to the United States on fraud charges 15 years after he was indicted, according to court filings and US prosecutors.

Poul Thorsen, 65, a Danish national, was transported from Germany to the US on 7 May and arraigned in federal court in Atlanta on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, records show. Thorsen is accused of stealing more than $1 million in grant money from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention(“CDC”) and the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) over a period of about 15 years.

The Charges and Alleged Fraud Scheme

The indictment, initially unsealed in 2011, charged Thorsen with 20 counts of wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors allege that he diverted funds intended for research into autism and birth defects at universities in Denmark and the US to personal accounts and a private company he controlled, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court documents cited in news reports, Thorsen submitted false invoices and fabricated expenses to obtain the grant money. The book ‘Master Manipulator’ by investigative journalist James Ottar Grundvig details that a Jutland police indictment sought to charge Thorsen with five counts of theft totalling 6.5 million Danish kroner ($1.02 million) [1]. The funds were meant for research conducted through his NANEA research group at Aarhus University, the book states.

Thorsen’s Research and the Autism-Vaccine Controversy

Thorsen was a co-author on multiple studies produced in collaboration with CDC researchers that reported no link between the measles-mumps-rubella (“MMR”) vaccine or the mercury-based preservative thimerosal and autism. One well-known paper was titled ‘Thimerosal and the Occurrence of Autism: Negative Ecological Evidence from Danish Population-Based Data’.[2] Public health officials have frequently cited these studies to counter concerns about vaccine safety.

However, health freedom advocates have questioned the integrity of that research because of Thorsen’s alleged fraud. Reports indicate that Thorsen’s studies were used to help deny more than 5,000 vaccine injury claims.[3] The book ‘The Tainted Pillar’ describes how Thorsen’s work “remains uncited” and continues to define vaccine safety orthodoxy despite his conviction.[5]

Extradition and Legal Proceedings

Thorsen was arrested in Germany in 2025 after what authorities described as a decade on the run. His extradition was delayed by appeals but was ultimately completed on 7 May when he was handed over to US marshals, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) Office of Inspector General.

He appeared in federal court in Atlanta before a magistrate judge. Prosecutors requested that Thorsen be detained pending trial, citing the severity of the charges and his history as a flight risk. A bond hearing was set for a later date, court records show. Thorsen’s defence attorney declined to comment on the case, according to the Epoch Times.[4]

Conclusion and Current Status

Thorsen remains in federal custody as the case proceeds. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on each wire fraud count and up to 10 years on each money laundering count, according to sentencing guidelines.

The case highlights ongoing scrutiny of grant management and oversight within public health research, particularly when studies are used to shape federal vaccine policy. No trial date has been set, and Thorsen is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

References

James Ottar Grundvig. “Master Manipulator – The Explosive True Story of Fraud Embezzlement at the CDC.” NaturalNews.com. “CDC vaccine scientist who downplayed links to autism indicted by DOJ in alleged fraud scheme.” May 6, 2016. Cassie B. “Vaccine-Autism Researcher Arrested After Decade on the Run for Stealing $1M from CDC.” NaturalNews.com. September 17, 2025. Zachary Stieber. “Vaccine Researcher Extradited to US, Arraigned on Fraud Charges.” The Epoch Times. May 12, 2026. “The Tainted Pillar: How a Convicted Fraudster’s Study Still Defines Vaccine Safety.” BrightLearn.ai. May 9, 2026. James Ottar Grundvig. “Master Manipulator The Explosive True Story of Fraud Embezzlement and Government Betrayal at the CDC 2016.” Zachary Stieber. “Vaccine Researcher Trying To Debunk Measles-Autism Claims Extradited To US On CDC Fraud Charges.” ZeroHedge. May 13, 2026.

Explainer Infographic

Featured image: Poul Thorsen (left) taken from ‘Former CDC Autism Scientist Extradited to U.S. on Fraud, Money Laundering Charges’, The Defender, 11 May 2026. Screenshot from ‘Poul Thorsen Extradition: 7 Shocking Fraud Counts’, Extradition, 10 May 2026 (right).

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