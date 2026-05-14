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Unless you sweep mouse droppings in New Mexico, you have no chance of contracting hantavirus

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Public health messaging around the hantavirus cruise ship outbreak has been, “there is an extremely low risk to the general public.”  This is misleading, some might say it is misinformation.

The truthful messaging should be, “there is no chance this will become a pandemic. You have no risk of contracting hantavirus, unless you decide to sweep mice droppings in New Mexico,” Vinjay Prasad says.

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Hantavirus, What You Need to Know

By Vinay Prasad, as published by Sensible Medicine on 13 May 2026

Public health messaging around the hantavirus cruise ship outbreak has been, “there is an extremely low risk to the general public,” but this is suboptimal. Instead, messaging should be, “there is no chance this will become a pandemic. You have no risk of contracting hantavirus, unless you decide to sweep mice droppings in New Mexico.”

Ten years ago, this would have been natural. No one would be burdening the public with a discussion of whether hantavirus was once spread by saying “Hello.” The media would be broadly disinterested in the topic and would not cover it beyond the broader context of cruise ships spreading infectious disease, and being a supposedly fun thing I will never do again.

Of course, the covid pandemic has altered that. SARS-CoV-2, a new virus, had all the properties that guaranteed a global pandemic (Andes hantavirus doesn’t[1]). With covid, the concern among many Sensible Medicine columnists was that our response choices – prolonged school closure, cloth masking kids, Paxlovid for healthy, vaccinated people, booster mandates for college students, or those who just recovered from covid – were pointless theatre, and worse: very likely, on balance, harmful. Two things were true: covid killed many Americans [2], and we did a lot of harmful, pointless, self-defeating (and kid-defeating) things in response.

[1] Author’s note: Human-to-human spread is a necessary but not sufficient prerequisite for a global pandemic. There may yet be more cases of hantavirus, but there will not be a global pandemic.

[[2] Note from The Exposé:  We have published numerous articles over the years to demonstrate we do not agree with the statement “covid killed many,” and why.  In short, the evidence shows the idea of a pandemic was created using false narratives and lies marketed to the public as “the science.” Instead, what the world has witnessed is a pandemic of the vaccinated.]

What is hantavirus and how does it spread BBC 4 May 2026

But just like the doctor who makes a medical error because they are hung up on the last patient they saw – Tommy had appendicitis, so we have to be extra careful not to miss it – a phenomenon called “recent case bias,” the entire biomedical ecosystem is suffering from a “recent case bias.” Many can’t think objectively – because covid is still on the top of their mind.

We saw this with monkeypox [later renamed Mpox]. Monkeypox affected men who had sex with men. In fact, data showed it disproportionately affected a subgroup – men who had sex with a lot of different men. It didn’t affect school children. Kids at school didn’t have to wear masks to avoid it, and all those obvious things. And yet, my research laboratory documented how hysteria spread across social media – even by distinguished experts, such as former Surgeon Generals, who relentlessly fear mongered about kids.

BMJ Paediatrics Open article page displaying the study title about mpox risk in children, with an Abstract panel on the left and an Overview menu on the right.
Analysis of tweets discussing the risk of Mpox among children and young people in school May October 2022 a retrospective observational study BMJ Paediatrics 31 January 2024

The same pattern has emerged with hantavirus.

Some argue that hantavirus shows how “unprepared we are for the next pandemic.” I don’t follow this logic. You can believe we are prepared or not, but it is hard to see how hantavirus points in any direction. The response has been (appropriately) minuscule in comparison to covid. It’s like saying a pizza deliveryman is unprepared after he gets just a single order.

This argument is often a preface to a call for greater funding of public health agencies. In the absence of a serious reflection of covid policy errors – school closure, cloth masking, kids masking, vaccine mandates, beach closure, invented 6’ distancing, censorship of origins discussion, buying unproven Paxlovid – this will continue to be a hot-button political (and not scientific) question of the first half of this century. There is no middle ground, and I suspect the pendulum will swing back and forth wildly in the next decade.

“Never say never,” I imagine a reader cautioning me. That is always true in life, but practically no way to live. We have to worry about our blood pressure, weight and waist circumference, about our kids making it to soccer practice on time and paying the bills – spending mental energy on hantavirus is a waste of time for average Americans.

The BBC figure above alerts readers that hantavirus can cause internal bleeding. Yet, car accidents will be a far more common cause of internal bleeding than hantavirus – likely by many orders. Thus, it’s better to raise awareness about driving more cautiously. Hantavirus should be forgotten by average Americans, just like those experts have already forgotten about their monkeypox tweets.

About the Author

Vinjay Prasad is a haematologist oncologist and Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco, USA.  He served as the Director of the Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research (“CBER”) at the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) from May 2025 to April 2026.

Banner-style image with the headline about cleaning mouse droppings in New Mexico to prevent hantavirus; turquoise virus graphic on the left and a The Exposé watermark on the bottom right.

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Rhoda Wilson
While previously it was a hobby culminating in writing articles for Wikipedia (until things made a drastic and undeniable turn in 2020) and a few books for private consumption, since March 2020 I have become a full-time researcher and writer in reaction to the global takeover that came into full view with the introduction of covid-19. For most of my life, I have tried to raise awareness that a small group of people planned to take over the world for their own benefit. There was no way I was going to sit back quietly and simply let them do it once they made their final move.
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Jeff
Jeff
18 hours ago

Another fake virus to scare people.

4
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history
history
Reply to  Jeff
14 hours ago

Canada,s MAID is based off Nazi germanys “ model. “

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history
history
Reply to  history
14 hours ago

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/C4l8ESFgL9Y

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history
history
Reply to  history
9 hours ago

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/fhO1-NbVh7o

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Carol A
Carol A
17 hours ago

In Alberta Canada we have seen cases of it. We have had a few people did of the respiratory complications from it and died. I live in a rural, deer mouse habitat area, but haven’t panicked over this virus. The biggest thing be aware and take precautions. No, life doesn’t end because of this rare virus.

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history
history
Reply to  Carol A
14 hours ago

air hole opening N 95 dust mask 0.3 microns , the published size of a virus is 0.125 microns that says all that needs to be said . If people wake-up I’d hate to be one .. that preached dust masks 😷 doctors , nurses especially with an oath involved .

1
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history
history
Reply to  Carol A
14 hours ago

u mean them thingies that have never been isolated ? I wonder if them peoples were vaccinated ?

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A Yousleh Zeeter
A Yousleh Zeeter
Reply to  Carol A
11 hours ago

There are no viruses, rare or common!…

-1
Reply
Britta
Britta
Reply to  Carol A
6 hours ago

Maybe 5G and 6G were deployed on them to make it look like Hantavirus fatalities and scare people. No viruses exist

1
Reply
history
history
14 hours ago

big wages and big bonuses for doctors and nurses ? I wonder wonder why $$$

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Britta
Britta
6 hours ago

Soon nurses are going to dance around and sing a Hanta song.

Hanta in Hebrew = scam/fake

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