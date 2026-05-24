Five Men Stabbed in Broad Daylight in London: Didn’t Labour Promise to Stop This?

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Five men were stabbed on Horn Lane in Acton shortly before 3pm on Friday 22 May, turning a busy west London road into the latest scene in the UK’s unresolved knife crime crisis. The government says knife crime is falling and insists it is working towards the Labour promise to halve the problem within a decade. Yet the attack, in daylight, on an ordinary London street, emphasises the chasm separating ministerial claims of progress and the level of violence still confronting the capital.

Five Men Stabbed in London in Broad Daylight Despite Labour Knife Crime Promise

Metropolitan Police officers were already patrolling Horn Lane when they were alerted to a violent altercation at 2.47pm. In broad daylight, five men were assaulted and stabbed, with four victims aged 20, 22, 42 and 47 taken to hospital suffering stab wounds. A fifth man, aged 26, was also taken to hospital and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs. Police said the injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers gave emergency first aid at the scene before the injured men were taken to hospital. Chief Superintendent Jill Horsfall, Acton’s policing lead, said: “We recognise this will be concerning for the local community and want to reassure them that our detectives are working quickly to establish exactly what has taken place”, continuing that “residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.”

Before entering government, Labour described knife crime as a “national crisis” and said it would “halve knife crime in a decade”. Its policy page, titled “Take Back Our Streets“, promised that every young person caught carrying a knife would face referral to a Youth Offending Team and a mandatory plan to prevent reoffending, with penalties including curfews, tagging and custody in the most serious cases. Its pledge promises: “In short, Labour will stop the Conservative chaos and return law and order to our streets.”

This commitment was carried into government. On 7 April 2026, the Home Office published “Protecting Lives, Building Hope: a plan to halve knife crime“, setting out four broad aims: supporting young people, stopping those at risk from turning to knife crime, policing streets to punish perpetrators and prevent offending, and ending the cycle of knife crime.

One week later, on 14 April 2026, ministers put the pledge formally before Parliament. In a Commons statement, the Government described it as “the plan to halve knife crime in a decade” and said the commitment had been made in Labour’s manifesto. The statement acknowledged that “fear and violence feed off each other” in too many places, leaving young people feeling they have no choice but to carry weapons to stay safe.

The promise has not been met, and on the latest national figures the scale of the problem remains severe. The Office for National Statistics recorded 49,151 knife or sharp-instrument offences in England and Wales in the year ending December 2025. That was reportedly down 10% on the previous year, but still amounted to almost 50,000 recorded offences in twelve months. Knife or sharp-instrument homicides amounted to 172, with total homicides at 503.

London remains disproportionately exposed. The Metropolitan Police recorded 13,994 knife-enabled offences in the year ending December 2025, accounting for 28% of all knife-enabled offences in England and Wales. Almost 14,000 knife-enabled crimes in one police force area remains a grave measure of public disorder.

Donald Trump has repeatedly highlighted London’s crime problem as a political weapon against Sadiq Khan, sharpening a dispute that has run for years. During his September 2025 visit and subsequent UN remarks, Trump claimed that crime in London was “through the roof”, called Khan a “terrible mayor”, and later told the UN that London had “been changed” under its leadership, adding the claim that the city wanted to “go to sharia law”.

Khan dismissed the attacks as “absurd” and accused Trump of being “racist, sexist and Islamophobic”, while City Hall pointed to London’s falling homicide rate and argued that the capital remains safer than major US cities. Yet Trump’s comments landed because they touched a political nerve: the statistics may show improvement, but high-profile attacks and routine knife-enabled violence reveal that London is a city in which public order is slipping.

A further complication in this debate – while Labour, City Hall, and Sadiq Khan point to decreasing figures – is the ONS report titled “Crime in England and Wales: year ending December 2025“. One notable clarification says: “Police crime does not tend to be a good indicator of general trends in crime, because of changes in how crimes are recorded over time.”

In short, a fall in recorded knife crime does not necessarily mean the same fall in knife-related violence. Changes in police recording practices, offence classifications, and new counting rules can push incidents out of the headline category, meaning the official trend may look cleaner than the reality experienced on the streets.

Police, in the meantime, point to targeted operations, and City Hall can celebrate statistical improvements. But London is still producing the kind of violence in which five men are stabbed in the middle of the day in public. A fall from a shocking 2024 level is not the same as “taking back our streets”, and pointing to potentially skewed figures as progress does not reassure those who see knife crime as a recurring feature of daily life rather than a policy category.

The UK government’s language is expansive, combining prevention, enforcement, youth support, hotspot policing, school intervention, and tougher controls on dangerous weapons. Its “protecting lives” paper says that the government and wider partners will contribute to reducing knife crime, informed by evidence, delivery partners, and people with lived experience. Labour’s recent catastrophic polling results may have been heavily influenced by the cost of living crisis, what we’re seeing with violent crime reflects a broader problem for Starmer’s administration: large promises made in opposition, and conditions voters do not believe have improved.

So, while the government deals in annualised percentages, the public sees police tape, ambulance crews, and closed roads. The Acton case will now proceed through investigation and the facts of the altercation will be established. The bigger picture here is that Labour promised to halve knife crime within a decade, repeated the pledge in government, and has seemingly made no in-roads whatsoever. Even if recorded knife crime is genuinely down, the current level remains appalling. The public does not care about the government publishing another plan, but instead will judge its success on whether streets like Horn Lane stop producing scenes like Friday.

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