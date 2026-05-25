Vaccine shedding is real: Hormones’ role in vaccinated people causing symptoms in the unvaccinated

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From the start of the mass covid vaccine campaign, many unvaccinated people noticed symptoms after being in contact with vaccinated people. In the following, Marc Girardot provides a biological explanation of how vaccine shedding occurs.

“Shedding is real,” he says. “ But the substance that can actually cause observable effects in the unvaccinated is overwhelmingly hormones (and in some cases unfiltered blood components), not spike protein or lipid nanoparticles.”

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By Marc Girardot, 27 April 2026

Table of Contents

Introduction

In 2022, I first wrote an article stating there was simply no way spike proteins or even lipid nanoparticles (“LNPs”) could be shedding in quantities or concentrations capable of harming unvaccinated people.

Many unvaccinated readers were unhappy with me. They wrote back, clearly frustrated, insisting they were not liars. They had suffered real conditions after interacting with vaccinated people. Negating the reality of decidual casts, or sudden heavy menstruation in unvaccinated women, would have made no sense.

So, I got curious, listened, and investigated.

I interacted with many of them and, notably, created a questionnaire to collect their direct input. 182 unvaccinated people responded. When I dug into the reports of decidual casts, it was immediately obvious to me: there had to be an excess of hormones delivered locally. The pattern was too consistent to ignore. It made a lot of sense.

A large part of the population had, hopefully transiently, become shedders of hormones – a bit like ants leaving pheromone trails. I would later get confirmation of hormonal leakage with the case of two teenagers who had died of epinephrine leakage. The vaccinated weren’t necessarily spreading vaccine particles. They were leaking normal body substances through damaged blood-tissue barriers (vascular leakage was widely proven and demonstrated in my book‘The Needle’s Secret’).

That single realisation changed everything for me. It explained why unvaccinated people were experiencing symptoms after close contact, after shared air in offices or churches, after massages and especially after unprotected sex, sometimes over weeks. It explained why the symptoms were often reproductive in nature and why they appeared to be dose and proximity-dependent.

Shedding is real. But the substance that can actually cause observable effects in the unvaccinated is overwhelmingly hormones (and in some cases unfiltered blood components), not spike protein or lipid nanoparticles.

The rest of this article explains the mechanistic why.

What Actual Testimonies Show

So, I decided to look closer. In June 2022, I created a detailed questionnaire and collected responses from 182 unvaccinated people who believed they had experienced shedding-related symptoms. The patterns were striking.

Many women reported sudden heavy menstrual bleeding, spotting, post-menopausal bleeding and even decidual casts after contact with recently [covid] vaccinated people. These symptoms often appeared within hours to a few days of exposure.

The most consistent and dramatic reports came from intimate contact. One woman described it clearly: “sex made it heavier than close contact and unprotected sex made it heaviest of all.” Another wrote that vertigo occurred “twice and both times after intercourse with my husband who had taken at least one Moderna shot.”

But symptoms were not limited to sexual contact. A large number of people also reported effects after shared indoor spaces – offices, churches, weddings, parties – or after prolonged skin-to-skin contact such as massages and chiropractic sessions.

These were not vague complaints. The timing, the nature of the symptoms (especially the reproductive ones in women), and the clear relationship with proximity and type of contact pointed to something real happening.

Denying these experiences would have been a mistake. The question was never “are people imagining things?” The real question was, “What is the actual mechanism behind what they are experiencing?”

Size and Quantity Matter

Once I understood that the symptoms pointed toward hormones, the next question became obvious: why hormones and not spike protein or LNPs? The answer is simple: size and quantity.

Hormones such as oestradiol, progesterone and dehydroepiandrosterone (“DHEA”) are extremely small molecules – roughly 0.8 to 1.0 nanometres (nm) in diameter. Spike proteins are about 18–21 nm, vaccine LNPs are 60–100 nm, and even immune cells such as T-cells are enormous by comparison (7,000–15,000 nm).

The difference in circulating concentration is equally dramatic. Hormones routinely reach meaningful levels in blood (progesterone can hit 5–20 ng/ml in the luteal phase and 100–300+ ng/ml in pregnancy). In stark contrast, the maximum free circulating spike protein ever measured was only 0.115 ng/ml (115 picograms/ml) on day 5 after the first dose, and LNPs quantities are extremely transient and peak at roughly 7% of the injected dose circulating in blood two-hours after the injection.

A tiny hormone can slip through even modest gaps in damaged barriers in quantities that can have local biological effects. A large LNP, spike trimer or whole immune cell is present in such minuscule concentrations that the absolute amount available to be shed is negligible.

This combination of size and low quantity explains why the survey symptoms lined up so cleanly with hormonal leakage and not with direct vaccine-particle or immune-cell shedding. The body’s own hormones can leak in meaningful local concentrations. The larger components simply don’t have enough material in circulation to cause harm, even if some leakage occurred.

The Dilution Cascade – How Concentration Collapses

Even with the size and quantity differences we just saw, the story doesn’t end there. Any substance that leaks out of the vaccinated person still has to survive a brutal series of dilution steps before it can possibly affect an unvaccinated person.

I call this the dilution cascade. It goes like this:

The substance starts at high concentration in the vaxed-shedder’s blood. Then it has to leak through damaged barriers into the “outside” – mucosa, skin, semen or milk. That first step already dilutes it significantly.

Next comes the exchange itself: breathing the same air in an office or church, skin-to-skin contact during a massage, kissing or unprotected sex. Each route adds its own dilution factor.

Then the substance lands on the unvaxxed sheddee’s mucosa or skin, where it mixes with saliva, nasal mucus or vaginal fluids, or gets swallowed into the digestive tract – another major dilution step, plus clearance.

Finally, whatever makes it through has to be absorbed into the unvaccinated person’s bloodstream. With roughly 5 litres of blood in an adult, that final dilution is enormous.

To make the numbers concrete, I put together a simple diagram showing what happens with the spike protein in a mouth-to-mouth (saliva) exchange. Even starting from the highest measured blood level of spike and even assuming some barrier leak, the concentration collapses dramatically at every single step.

The bottom line is clear: we are talking millions-fold dilution by the time any spike protein could theoretically reach the unvaccinated person’s blood. And that is before we even consider the trillions of antibodies already present that would neutralise whatever tiny amount remains.

This is why the survey symptoms lined up so cleanly with hormonal leakage and not with direct vaccine-particle shedding. Hormones are small enough and concentrated enough to survive some of these dilution steps in meaningful local amounts – especially via low-dilution routes like semen. Spike and LNPs simply do not have that luxury.

Where Shedding Can Actually Happen – The Anatomical View

To make all of this concrete, it helps to look at the actual anatomy.

The diagram below shows the main sites in both the male and female body where vaccine-induced barrier damage can lead to shedding.

The story starts inside the principal endocrine glands. In men, the testes have a blood-testis barrier (“BTB”) that can become leaky after vaccination (that most likely explains the drop in sperm count by the way). When that happens, hormones – and possibly increased numbers of immune cells – can escape into the semen. In women, the ovaries have their own blood-ovarian barrier that can allow excess hormones to leak out. The leaks are mostly transient, but can be partly permanent.

These substances can then reach the mucosa – the nose, mouth, and gastrointestinal tract – where they can be aerosolised or exchanged during normal daily contact.

In the nose and mouth, hormones can be aerosolised as tiny particles or droplets. In poorly ventilated spaces such as offices, churches, weddings, parties or even a small room with two people, these aerosolised hormones can accumulate over time. What starts as very low-level leakage can build up in concentration when the air is not refreshed.

But the most important routes are the abnormal, low-dilution ones. In men, a leaky blood-testis barrier can lead to meaningful concentrations of hormones and T-cells being delivered directly into semen during unprotected sex. In nursing mothers, a leaky blood-milk barrier can allow unfiltered toxic elements from the blood – cytokines, activated T-cells, metabolic waste, plasma proteins – to pass into the milk, making the milk poisonous.

Skin contact, such as during massages or chiropractic sessions, also appears in the survey data. However, it is a more moderate dilution route. The skin is not as highly vascularised as the lungs or reproductive mucosa, so the amount transferred per contact is limited, although repeated or prolonged exposure can likely still produce effects.

This anatomical picture explains why the survey showed the strongest and most specific symptoms after intimate contact, and why community exposure in offices, churches or weddings also produced noticeable effects. The low-dilution routes allow enough hormone (or in some cases other components) to reach sensitive tissues in quantities that can cause real symptoms. The higher-dilution routes usually require cumulative exposure to become noticeable.

Ranking the Routes by Real-World Plausibility

Now that we can see the anatomy and the dilution cascade, it becomes much easier to rank the different shedding routes by how plausible they actually are in real life.

At the top of the list – by far the most efficient and lowest-dilution route – is unprotected sex. Semen acts like a concentrated “hormone delivery system.” If the blood-testis barrier is leaky, hormones (and possibly extra T-cells) can accumulate in the semen and be delivered directly onto the highly sensitive vaginal and cervical mucosa. Several women in the survey described symptoms that were noticeably stronger after unprotected sex than after any other kind of contact. It’s not so much the systemic impact, but the localised direct impact on the woman’s reproductive system. One wrote that “unprotected sex made it heaviest of all.” It’s the equivalent of a precise, targeted dose rather than something sprayed into the wind.

Next comes breast milk in nursing mothers. When the blood-milk barrier is damaged, it can allow unfiltered blood components – cytokines, activated immune cells, metabolic waste and other elements that would be toxic by design since unfiltered – to pass straight into the milk. This is a highly concentrated route with almost no dilution for the infant. It remains the most concerning scenario for the smallest and most vulnerable recipients and explains why lactating women (and pregnant) women should never vaccinate.

The following are examples of green-blue coloured milk post-vaccination reported in VAERS:

Then we have cumulative aerosol exposure in unventilated or crowded spaces. Think of a closed office, a church service, a wedding or even two people sitting together in a small room. Hormones leaking into the nasal and oral mucosa can become aerosolised. In poorly ventilated air, they don’t just disappear – they slowly build up, much like cigarette smoke gradually fills rooms with the door shut when people continue smoking without opening the windows. The survey showed many people experiencing symptoms after exactly these kinds of prolonged shared-air situations. It’s low-level exposure, but the accumulation over hours makes it noticeable.

Prolonged skin-to-skin contact (massages, chiropractic sessions) sits in the middle. It’s a moderate-dilution route. The skin isn’t highly vascularised, so less material transfers per minute, but repeated or extended contact can presumably still add up.

Everything else – general breathing in well-ventilated areas, casual handshakes, distant shared spaces – falls into the high-dilution category. The amount that survives the full cascade is simply too small to matter.

This ranking matches exactly what the survey revealed: the strongest, most specific symptoms clustered around intimate contact and cumulative indoor exposure, exactly where the dilution is lowest, and the dose is highest.

Conclusion

The evidence – both from the survey and from basic biology – points to a clear and coherent mechanism.

Shedding is real. But what is actually being shed in quantities and concentrations capable of producing observable effects is overwhelmingly hormones leaking through damaged blood-tissue barriers, not spike protein or lipid nanoparticles. The low-dilution routes (semen during unprotected sex, breast milk when the blood-milk barrier is compromised) and the cumulative low-level exposure in poorly ventilated indoor spaces explain the patterns we see in the real world far better than any theory of vaccine-particle transmission.

Most of these effects appear to be transient. The body’s barriers have a remarkable capacity to repair and the dilution cascade is ruthless. Once the acute phase of barrier damage passes, the intensity of shedding tends to decrease.

Understanding this mechanism doesn’t mean dismissing people’s experiences – quite the opposite. It means we can look at the reports with clarity instead of fear. It means we can focus on supporting endothelial and barrier health rather than living in panic about “shedders.”

We must not forget to protect the children and their mothers from the harm of these ill-injected vaccines by informing them.

If this article helped you see the situation more clearly, I would be grateful if you shared it widely. The more people understand the actual biology, the less room there is for confusion and unnecessary fear.

As always, your support through a paid subscription on [Girardot’s] Substack makes a real difference. It helps me continue this work and supports my family. Every subscription counts more than you know. I have been working pro bono for six years now.

And if you haven’t yet, I invite you to check out my book ‘The Needle’s Secret’. It goes much deeper into the same mechanistic thinking that underlies this article and many others.

About the Author

Marc Girardot is a strategy consultant and a contributor to Pandemics Analytics & Data (“PANDA”), an international think-tank that began by bringing a science-based perspective on covid-19. He publishes articles on Substack pages titled ‘The Bolus Theory Series’ and ‘Covid Myth Buster (Version Française)’. You can also follow him on Twitter (now X) HERE.

Featured image taken from ‘Coronavirus: What is “Vaccine Shedding” and do covid vaccines pose any risks? All you need to know’, Times of India, 18 August 2021

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