Vaccine shedding is real: Hormones’ role in vaccinated people causing symptoms in the unvaccinated

From the start of the mass covid vaccine campaign, many unvaccinated people noticed symptoms after being in contact with vaccinated people. In the following, Marc Girardot provides a biological explanation of how vaccine shedding occurs.
“Shedding is real,” he says. “ But the substance that can actually cause observable effects in the unvaccinated is overwhelmingly hormones (and in some cases unfiltered blood components), not spike protein or lipid nanoparticles.”
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Shedding Is Real – But It’s Not What You Think
By Marc Girardot, 27 April 2026
Table of Contents
Introduction
In 2022, I first wrote an article stating there was simply no way spike proteins or even lipid nanoparticles (“LNPs”) could be shedding in quantities or concentrations capable of harming unvaccinated people.
Many unvaccinated readers were unhappy with me. They wrote back, clearly frustrated, insisting they were not liars. They had suffered real conditions after interacting with vaccinated people. Negating the reality of decidual casts, or sudden heavy menstruation in unvaccinated women, would have made no sense.
So, I got curious, listened, and investigated.
I interacted with many of them and, notably, created a questionnaire to collect their direct input. 182 unvaccinated people responded. When I dug into the reports of decidual casts, it was immediately obvious to me: there had to be an excess of hormones delivered locally. The pattern was too consistent to ignore. It made a lot of sense.
A large part of the population had, hopefully transiently, become shedders of hormones – a bit like ants leaving pheromone trails. I would later get confirmation of hormonal leakage with the case of two teenagers who had died of epinephrine leakage. The vaccinated weren’t necessarily spreading vaccine particles. They were leaking normal body substances through damaged blood-tissue barriers (vascular leakage was widely proven and demonstrated in my book‘The Needle’s Secret’).
That single realisation changed everything for me. It explained why unvaccinated people were experiencing symptoms after close contact, after shared air in offices or churches, after massages and especially after unprotected sex, sometimes over weeks. It explained why the symptoms were often reproductive in nature and why they appeared to be dose and proximity-dependent.
Shedding is real. But the substance that can actually cause observable effects in the unvaccinated is overwhelmingly hormones (and in some cases unfiltered blood components), not spike protein or lipid nanoparticles.
The rest of this article explains the mechanistic why.
What Actual Testimonies Show
So, I decided to look closer. In June 2022, I created a detailed questionnaire and collected responses from 182 unvaccinated people who believed they had experienced shedding-related symptoms. The patterns were striking.
Many women reported sudden heavy menstrual bleeding, spotting, post-menopausal bleeding and even decidual casts after contact with recently [covid] vaccinated people. These symptoms often appeared within hours to a few days of exposure.
The most consistent and dramatic reports came from intimate contact. One woman described it clearly: “sex made it heavier than close contact and unprotected sex made it heaviest of all.” Another wrote that vertigo occurred “twice and both times after intercourse with my husband who had taken at least one Moderna shot.”
But symptoms were not limited to sexual contact. A large number of people also reported effects after shared indoor spaces – offices, churches, weddings, parties – or after prolonged skin-to-skin contact such as massages and chiropractic sessions.
These were not vague complaints. The timing, the nature of the symptoms (especially the reproductive ones in women), and the clear relationship with proximity and type of contact pointed to something real happening.
Denying these experiences would have been a mistake. The question was never “are people imagining things?” The real question was, “What is the actual mechanism behind what they are experiencing?”
Size and Quantity Matter
Once I understood that the symptoms pointed toward hormones, the next question became obvious: why hormones and not spike protein or LNPs? The answer is simple: size and quantity.
Hormones such as oestradiol, progesterone and dehydroepiandrosterone (“DHEA”) are extremely small molecules – roughly 0.8 to 1.0 nanometres (nm) in diameter. Spike proteins are about 18–21 nm, vaccine LNPs are 60–100 nm, and even immune cells such as T-cells are enormous by comparison (7,000–15,000 nm).
The difference in circulating concentration is equally dramatic. Hormones routinely reach meaningful levels in blood (progesterone can hit 5–20 ng/ml in the luteal phase and 100–300+ ng/ml in pregnancy). In stark contrast, the maximum free circulating spike protein ever measured was only 0.115 ng/ml (115 picograms/ml) on day 5 after the first dose, and LNPs quantities are extremely transient and peak at roughly 7% of the injected dose circulating in blood two-hours after the injection.
A tiny hormone can slip through even modest gaps in damaged barriers in quantities that can have local biological effects. A large LNP, spike trimer or whole immune cell is present in such minuscule concentrations that the absolute amount available to be shed is negligible.
This combination of size and low quantity explains why the survey symptoms lined up so cleanly with hormonal leakage and not with direct vaccine-particle or immune-cell shedding. The body’s own hormones can leak in meaningful local concentrations. The larger components simply don’t have enough material in circulation to cause harm, even if some leakage occurred.
The Dilution Cascade – How Concentration Collapses
Even with the size and quantity differences we just saw, the story doesn’t end there. Any substance that leaks out of the vaccinated person still has to survive a brutal series of dilution steps before it can possibly affect an unvaccinated person.
I call this the dilution cascade. It goes like this:
The substance starts at high concentration in the vaxed-shedder’s blood. Then it has to leak through damaged barriers into the “outside” – mucosa, skin, semen or milk. That first step already dilutes it significantly.
Next comes the exchange itself: breathing the same air in an office or church, skin-to-skin contact during a massage, kissing or unprotected sex. Each route adds its own dilution factor.
Then the substance lands on the unvaxxed sheddee’s mucosa or skin, where it mixes with saliva, nasal mucus or vaginal fluids, or gets swallowed into the digestive tract – another major dilution step, plus clearance.
Finally, whatever makes it through has to be absorbed into the unvaccinated person’s bloodstream. With roughly 5 litres of blood in an adult, that final dilution is enormous.
To make the numbers concrete, I put together a simple diagram showing what happens with the spike protein in a mouth-to-mouth (saliva) exchange. Even starting from the highest measured blood level of spike and even assuming some barrier leak, the concentration collapses dramatically at every single step.
The bottom line is clear: we are talking millions-fold dilution by the time any spike protein could theoretically reach the unvaccinated person’s blood. And that is before we even consider the trillions of antibodies already present that would neutralise whatever tiny amount remains.
This is why the survey symptoms lined up so cleanly with hormonal leakage and not with direct vaccine-particle shedding. Hormones are small enough and concentrated enough to survive some of these dilution steps in meaningful local amounts – especially via low-dilution routes like semen. Spike and LNPs simply do not have that luxury.
Where Shedding Can Actually Happen – The Anatomical View
To make all of this concrete, it helps to look at the actual anatomy.
The diagram below shows the main sites in both the male and female body where vaccine-induced barrier damage can lead to shedding.
The story starts inside the principal endocrine glands. In men, the testes have a blood-testis barrier (“BTB”) that can become leaky after vaccination (that most likely explains the drop in sperm count by the way). When that happens, hormones – and possibly increased numbers of immune cells – can escape into the semen. In women, the ovaries have their own blood-ovarian barrier that can allow excess hormones to leak out. The leaks are mostly transient, but can be partly permanent.
These substances can then reach the mucosa – the nose, mouth, and gastrointestinal tract – where they can be aerosolised or exchanged during normal daily contact.
In the nose and mouth, hormones can be aerosolised as tiny particles or droplets. In poorly ventilated spaces such as offices, churches, weddings, parties or even a small room with two people, these aerosolised hormones can accumulate over time. What starts as very low-level leakage can build up in concentration when the air is not refreshed.
But the most important routes are the abnormal, low-dilution ones. In men, a leaky blood-testis barrier can lead to meaningful concentrations of hormones and T-cells being delivered directly into semen during unprotected sex. In nursing mothers, a leaky blood-milk barrier can allow unfiltered toxic elements from the blood – cytokines, activated T-cells, metabolic waste, plasma proteins – to pass into the milk, making the milk poisonous.
Skin contact, such as during massages or chiropractic sessions, also appears in the survey data. However, it is a more moderate dilution route. The skin is not as highly vascularised as the lungs or reproductive mucosa, so the amount transferred per contact is limited, although repeated or prolonged exposure can likely still produce effects.
This anatomical picture explains why the survey showed the strongest and most specific symptoms after intimate contact, and why community exposure in offices, churches or weddings also produced noticeable effects. The low-dilution routes allow enough hormone (or in some cases other components) to reach sensitive tissues in quantities that can cause real symptoms. The higher-dilution routes usually require cumulative exposure to become noticeable.
Ranking the Routes by Real-World Plausibility
Now that we can see the anatomy and the dilution cascade, it becomes much easier to rank the different shedding routes by how plausible they actually are in real life.
At the top of the list – by far the most efficient and lowest-dilution route – is unprotected sex. Semen acts like a concentrated “hormone delivery system.” If the blood-testis barrier is leaky, hormones (and possibly extra T-cells) can accumulate in the semen and be delivered directly onto the highly sensitive vaginal and cervical mucosa. Several women in the survey described symptoms that were noticeably stronger after unprotected sex than after any other kind of contact. It’s not so much the systemic impact, but the localised direct impact on the woman’s reproductive system. One wrote that “unprotected sex made it heaviest of all.” It’s the equivalent of a precise, targeted dose rather than something sprayed into the wind.
Next comes breast milk in nursing mothers. When the blood-milk barrier is damaged, it can allow unfiltered blood components – cytokines, activated immune cells, metabolic waste and other elements that would be toxic by design since unfiltered – to pass straight into the milk. This is a highly concentrated route with almost no dilution for the infant. It remains the most concerning scenario for the smallest and most vulnerable recipients and explains why lactating women (and pregnant) women should never vaccinate.
The following are examples of green-blue coloured milk post-vaccination reported in VAERS:
Then we have cumulative aerosol exposure in unventilated or crowded spaces. Think of a closed office, a church service, a wedding or even two people sitting together in a small room. Hormones leaking into the nasal and oral mucosa can become aerosolised. In poorly ventilated air, they don’t just disappear – they slowly build up, much like cigarette smoke gradually fills rooms with the door shut when people continue smoking without opening the windows. The survey showed many people experiencing symptoms after exactly these kinds of prolonged shared-air situations. It’s low-level exposure, but the accumulation over hours makes it noticeable.
Prolonged skin-to-skin contact (massages, chiropractic sessions) sits in the middle. It’s a moderate-dilution route. The skin isn’t highly vascularised, so less material transfers per minute, but repeated or extended contact can presumably still add up.
Everything else – general breathing in well-ventilated areas, casual handshakes, distant shared spaces – falls into the high-dilution category. The amount that survives the full cascade is simply too small to matter.
This ranking matches exactly what the survey revealed: the strongest, most specific symptoms clustered around intimate contact and cumulative indoor exposure, exactly where the dilution is lowest, and the dose is highest.
Conclusion
The evidence – both from the survey and from basic biology – points to a clear and coherent mechanism.
Shedding is real. But what is actually being shed in quantities and concentrations capable of producing observable effects is overwhelmingly hormones leaking through damaged blood-tissue barriers, not spike protein or lipid nanoparticles. The low-dilution routes (semen during unprotected sex, breast milk when the blood-milk barrier is compromised) and the cumulative low-level exposure in poorly ventilated indoor spaces explain the patterns we see in the real world far better than any theory of vaccine-particle transmission.
Most of these effects appear to be transient. The body’s barriers have a remarkable capacity to repair and the dilution cascade is ruthless. Once the acute phase of barrier damage passes, the intensity of shedding tends to decrease.
Understanding this mechanism doesn’t mean dismissing people’s experiences – quite the opposite. It means we can look at the reports with clarity instead of fear. It means we can focus on supporting endothelial and barrier health rather than living in panic about “shedders.”
We must not forget to protect the children and their mothers from the harm of these ill-injected vaccines by informing them.
If this article helped you see the situation more clearly, I would be grateful if you shared it widely. The more people understand the actual biology, the less room there is for confusion and unnecessary fear.
As always, your support through a paid subscription on [Girardot’s] Substack makes a real difference. It helps me continue this work and supports my family. Every subscription counts more than you know. I have been working pro bono for six years now.
And if you haven’t yet, I invite you to check out my book ‘The Needle’s Secret’. It goes much deeper into the same mechanistic thinking that underlies this article and many others.
About the Author
Marc Girardot is a strategy consultant and a contributor to Pandemics Analytics & Data (“PANDA”), an international think-tank that began by bringing a science-based perspective on covid-19. He publishes articles on Substack pages titled ‘The Bolus Theory Series’ and ‘Covid Myth Buster (Version Française)’. You can also follow him on Twitter (now X) HERE.
Featured image taken from ‘Coronavirus: What is “Vaccine Shedding” and do covid vaccines pose any risks? All you need to know’, Times of India, 18 August 2021
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Hi Rhoda,
This article is a bit too complicated for me.
However, I would suggest it has more to do with the Chemtrails over us every day.
We do not know what they are dropping on us daily.
Yesterday, in Yorkshire UK, all the cars in the street were covered in strange dust, some said it was sand from the Sahara desert brought by wind.
After I cleaned the car, the colour was black on the rag. Any idea’s.
Yesterday was madness above the Derbyshire. All sky covered with chemtrails, no where to hide. Evil controllers are getting desperate. And BTW, don’t believe about the sand from Sahara desert, that’s a fairytale for adults.
Agree! Sand is all propaganda.
No. It’s well documented. Sounds like cognitive bias kicking in.
Hi Danny,
Thank you for that information.
Did you see the comments about todays Chemtrails- none to be seen over Yorkshire UK, how strange ?
No such thing as chemtrails. Water vapour seven miles up. Sand from the sahara is well documented
And the earth isn’t flat.
Not a plane in sight today. Weird that!
My colleague thinks allntge lines in the sky are exhaust fumes from the planes! Perhaps I should ask my colleague if perhaps there are no flights today, and nobody is going on holiday today.
Exasperating!
Contrails from the 1960’s when growing up are completely different. They dissipated within a short distance with no residue back then. Now they are thick and create thin cloud layers when distributed. No comparison. Some people just can’t think outside the box of what evil is doing to them!
Back then, it was normal for all planes to leave contrails under the right atmospheric conditions. Today’s planes have improved engines that don’t leave them. The chemtrails we see don’t come from the engines, but from sprayers along the wings.
Nope. Still coming from the engines as I look through my binoculars just south of Gatwick…in real time…try again..
Provide proof of that. Oh you cannot other than bloke said. Look up the USAAF WW2 study into contrails. Watch the documentary Memphis Belle, not the Hollywood movie, and you will see persistent contrails…there are also thousands of photos from WW2 showing them…and they haven’t been altered unless somehow the fairies got into my book collection…
The biological attacks on us are not limited to one cause. Different causes can result in the same symptoms, like a skin burn caused by sunshine or a flame or acid.
It’s not either-or, it’s all of them.
In New England, chemtrail flights usually seen daily were cut back to none on weekends for the past four weeks. We actually had partially blue skies and a few white-topped clouds, which I haven’t seen in years. There were fewer weekday flights but just as much haze on weekdays as ever. Are they running low on gas, or are we now completely saturated with whatever has been sprayed on us?
Chemtrails have been up there at least since 1990. The cumulative effects on our bodies after 36 years must be significant. Our immune systems must be so overworked by now that we can’t fight off all sorts of invasions we could have easily survived those many years ago.
Hi LouLou,
Thank you for that observation, same over Yorkshire UK.
Not one Chemtrail in sight all day, which is strange.
What are they planning next ?
I dread to think what is next. I don’t know about you, but on a day when the skies are clogged with wispy cloud, plazma cloud, thick spine like lines from the planes/drones, which go on to form blanket grey skies, it puts you in a very dmoralised state of mind. Helpless if you like. Have you heard of the Zero Geoengineering website. It has information about all the weather modification patents, and other reports on past and current weather modification experiments. It was interesting to learn that the silver iodide that is used to cloud seed contains carbon dioxide. Talk about gaslighting!
It all appears to be incredibly complex, perhaps deliberately so. All I know, is the evil intent behind it all is a heavy burden to live with. I know our lives are worthless to the power hungry deletes. I don’t understand how people don’t see it. Or, maybe they don’t want to?
60 billion cubic miles of atmosphere. Get a sense of scale. Water vapour.
Conditions not right for water vapour to become visible. Simple chemistry and meteorology. Do you imagine the 60 billion cubic miles of atmosphere is homogenous? It’s a chaotic system, un modelable. Why do you think the climate loonies are always wrong..
It’s water vapour. Only shows up if conditions are right. It’s a big sky. Just saying there are no flights makes you sound a little dim. You can look them up.
Hi Dave, had the same experience 2 years ago, came out to find all the cars in the hotel car park covered in dust. Weather was warm, clear(ish) and sunny. At the time, I thought maybe I should take a sample and get it analysed somewhere. Food for thought?
Ignorant people are also trying to blame volcanoes going off around the world but ignoring these spray planes everyday.
So volcanoes are fiction but chemtrails are real…hmmm…best get another booster….wanna buy London Bridge?
Yes, do take samples and have them analysed, if you can find a lab that will do it regardless of govt suppression of the facts. Test some right away and hide some for possible later testing if needed.
After 9/11, ordinary folks took samples of the dust that covered everything. That’s how the public discovered that nanothermites (military-grade explosives) were present in the debris, though the govt denied it.
get a few people together to cover the costs of testing. It is recommended to split the test into three samples and have them tested independently, for scientific conviction.
….and its…dust..15 million tons of which are blown around the world every single day….
15 million tons of dust are blown around the world every single day. Just because its calm in your little world at ground level doesn’t apply seven miles up. Unless you are from Gullible Island like the rest of the chem trailers…
Coal fly ash is the carrier of Aluminum, and barium etc. That’s why the residue is black. Check out http://www.geoengineering.org Dane Wiggington has done air samples in the actual chemtrails themselves. They are slowly killing us all. Lower reproduction rates, and shorter life spans are being proven as we speak!
Hi,
Seems Monday was Memorial day in US, for the military.
I have been saying it is the US military that has been spraying the Chemtrails. So is this why the last few days have been clear sky’s in the UK.
Consider endocrine disrupters in the water supply.If the above hypothesis is proven then that hormone pathway may well explain most other contagious transfer as not “germs”, or rogue exosomes, or RNA particulates, but hormone messaging that functions effectively as it is a messaging system not particularly dependent on concentration.
What other detrimental effects has hormones in the water supply?
https://www.dwi.gov.uk/consumers/learn-more-about-your-water/endocrine-disrupters-and-drinking-water/
Does water distillation kill or render harmless most of these biological substances?
“Organic Chemicals:Antibiotics, Fertilizers, Pesticides, Insecticides, Herbicides, Solvents, Growth Hormones.”
https://www.livingwhole.com.au/what-does-a-water-distiller-
remove/
As to solutions;
Charcoal filters absorb many harmful substances in water. They trap hormones and other chemicals on their surface.”
https://rosystemreviews.com/how-to-filter-hormones-out-of-water/
https://www.rosystemguides.com/does-reverse-osmosis-remove-hormones/
also
https://householdmag.com/water-filter/how-to-remove-estrogen-from-water/
All of which has not cosidered hormone messaging as the “contagion” pathway for Covid-Jab shedding.
besides the fluoridation of the drinking water
I was shed on twice, once I took a ride in a car with Kathy to the AMCA swap meet in PA 2 years ago and got super dizzy. She received the vaccines to see the Deep Purple concert on a cruise ship, but has passed away since, and another from when her friend went to visit her, she must have been shed on from her before she passed and came back, and I took a ride in the car with her and got super dizzy again. I took MMS health recovery guidebook by Jim Humble and felt a lot better since.
Happens to me every time I go to an indoor family reunion. Most have been vaccinated and I feel like crap during the event and several days after. I take IVM, DMSO, Hydroxy and a few other natural substances in an attempt to get back to normal. Works for me.
And yet, the pharmaceutical mafia, governments, and medical establishment continue to deny the deaths and injuries they have brought to the world. Doubtless due to liability concerns, but outrageous when you consider the extreme damage done to humans and our very civilization. Money is more important than any human consideration to them.
My legs were lower legs and ankles were swelling up for 2-3 hours after being in a closed area with her for 1 hour. Shared Air passage only. She has taken 3 – C-19 shots.
You need to take Nattokinase every day to prevent circulatory issues down the road from all this poison we’re exposed to.
This is very informative and makes a lot of sense it has prompted me to add the following
In the UK, we see the spreading of human waste on our fields to save money from using man-made fertilisers, which I am sure has contributed to the covid non-vaccinated being inadvertently damaged
I believe this method is how some non-meat eaters contracted mad cow disease. The field runoff is, of course, entering the water supply from the rivers too
Pink Floyd!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
BEWARE THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM….
Never trust established institution called “PANDA” or any other established institution. They just playing the narrative to gain people’s trust first and then decimate/crush the world.
No chemtrail means the previous spray was hiked dose to see the effects. Soon, higher dose will be added to see the effectiveness.
Shedding Smart protein in unvaccinated individuals comes from inhale ‘pathogen’ of snake Neuro toxins spayed from the sky. This is because the unvaccinated still runs free and need to catch them having same health problems with already vaccinated individuals.
This is the real cause of all health problems in today’s population. The sickness still minor and need to make sure we all in severe health conditions for pharmaceutical businesses booming with endless profits.