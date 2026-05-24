Gates-funded GAVI identified Ebola as “the next pandemic” in 2021

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Globally, vaccines are big business – and the pandemic industry, led by GAVI, CEPI, WHO and Bill Gates, believes it is onto a fail-proof business model and is not going to let up.

The latest virus that could potentially lead to WHO declaring a pandemic is Ebola. But the pattern is becoming predictable. In 2021, GAVI asked whether Ebola could be the cause of the next pandemic. In May 2026, WHO declared Ebola a PHEIC.

Previously, CEPI had entered into strategic partnerships with Oxford University (in 2023) and Merck (in January 2026) to develop a new Ebola vaccine. These are the two vaccine candidates that GAVI and CEPI are evaluating to tackle the current Ebola outbreak.

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GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, is a public-private global health partnership founded in 2000 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is funded by donor governments, foundations and private entities. Industrialised countries are the principal donors, providing roughly three-quarters of the total funding, with the United Kingdom, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (now called the Gates Foundation), and the United States historically being the largest contributors.

The World Health Organisation (“WHO”), along with United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (“UNICEF”) and the Gates Foundation, is one of GAVI’s core founding members and strategic partners. The Gates Foundation has long been WHO’s second-largest donor.

Related: Who’s leading WHO? A quantitative analysis of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s grants to WHO, 2000-2024, BMJ, 28 October 2025

WHO is a specialised agency of the United Nations (“UN”) and, as such, acts as the UN’s “health cluster lead,” but WHO, GAVI and The Global Fund work together in close partnership to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 3 (“SDG 3”).

“Gavi helps vaccinate more than half the world’s children,” The Global Fund said in a 2024 report.

The Global Fund, or The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, is primarily funded by donor governments. But about 4% to 6% of funding comes from the private sector, including the Gates Foundation, which is the largest private sector supporter of the Fund. It was created to be a major source of funding in the push to achieve the UN’s Millennium Development Goals (“MDGs”). The MDGs were a set of 8 goals established in 2000 with a deadline of 2015. They were succeeded by the 17 SDGs of Agenda 2030.

You will have noted that there are two common characteristics of the organisations mentioned. Firstly, Bill Gates. Secondly, the UN’s global goals.

Related: Four organisations of the pandemic-vaccine industry are seeking to raise $123 billion; the money for their schemes will be coming from you

Currently, GAVI is coordinating an international response to the Bundibugyo Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (“DRC”) and Uganda.

“Gavi is actively coordinating with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), WHO, Africa CDC, UNICEF, World Bank, Pandemic Fund and other partners, as well as the affected countries to assess needs and define how best we can both support outbreak response efforts and help countries safeguard essential public health services such as routine immunisation,” GAVI states in a “news” report.

GAVI is also working with WHO and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (“CEPI”) to assess Ebola vaccine candidates.

“Gavi is also working with CEPI – with whom we have an established coordination agreement for such situations – and other partners, including the private sector, to assess the suitability and feasibility of various candidate vaccines currently in the research and development (R&D) pipeline, including how R&D could be accelerated to support outbreak response. This pipeline includes two candidates highlighted by WHO,” the Gates-funded organisation said.

With CEPI’s involvement, the pattern of Bill Gates’ funding and UN control continues. CEPI is a global partnership launched in January 2017 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. It is funded by a coalition of public, private, and “philanthropic” organisations, including the Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, governments of Norway, India, the UK and the European Union.

CEPI was established to accelerate the development of vaccines. It focuses on pathogens identified by WHO as blueprint priority diseases, including MERS, Lassa fever, Nipah virus, Rift Valley fever, chikungunya and the hypothetical “Disease X.” It played a key role in the rapid development of covid vaccines. Central to CEPI’s pandemic-beating plan is the “100 Days Mission,” a G7-led initiative, spearheaded by the UK, to develop a vaccine within 100 days of a pandemic threat being identified by WHO.

The two vaccine candidates that WHO has put forward and GAVI/CEPI are currently assessing for Ebola are:

• A variation of the rVSV-ZEBOV vaccine (trade name Ervebo), the development of which was spearheaded by a collaboration between Merck and the Public Health Agency of Canada (“PHAC”). In January 2026, Merck entered into a strategic partnership with CEPI to develop a new version of Merck’s Ebola vaccine, Ervebo.

• A vaccine developed using the ChAdOx platform (which was used for covid vaccines marketed by AstraZeneca), developed by the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute and The Oxford Vaccine Group. In 2023, the University of Oxford and CEPI entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of vaccines to “counter the threat of future pandemics.”

Related: Undeniable links between the Oxford / AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine & the British Eugenics Society

Additionally, GAVI is currently funding the rollout of oral cholera vaccination campaigns in the DRC, which began in late March 2026. Presumably, this relates to what GAVI refers to as “help countries safeguard essential public health services such as routine immunisation.” We have to wonder what is in the “routine immunisations” that GAVI is imposing on half the world’s children, and others, and what adverse effects these vaccines are causing.

An Ebola outbreak must have come as no surprise to GAVI. In March 2021, GAVI highlighted the potential for the “next pandemic” to be caused by an Ebola virus.

Read more: The next pandemic: Ebola? GAVI, 19 March 2021

“Ebola has so far only affected African countries, and occasional cases outside of the continent have been rapidly contained. But the virus could mutate to spread more easily between people, making it more of a pandemic threat,” GAVI said on 19 March 2021.

In January 2026, Merck and CEPI entered into a strategic agreement for a new Ebola vaccine. On 15 March 2026, the first cases of a new Ebola virus were reported as “confirmed.” Two days later, on 17 March WHO declared the “outbreak” a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (“PHEIC”), 5 years almost to the day after GAVI first suggested the possibility.

Ebola is not the only future pandemic GAVI wrote about. Over the three months March to May 2021, GAVI also highlighted that several other viral “outbreaks” had pandemic potential (in no particular order):

Related: Disease Outbreak News (DONs)|All Hazards Public Health Events, World Health Organisation

Comparing GAVI’s list to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s (“CDC’s”) ‘Select Agents and Toxins List’ is, perhaps, revealing.

The CDC’s list comprises “biological agents and toxins [that] have been determined to have the potential to pose a severe threat to both human and animal health, to plant health, or to animal and plant products.” In other words, agents and toxins that have the potential to be used as biological and chemical weapons. The list includes:

Ebolavirus

SARS (i.e. coronaviruses)

Lassa fever virus

Marburg virus

Avian influenza virus (i.e. includes H5N1 and H7N9)

Nipah virus

Rift Valley fever virus

Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever virus

There are only three on GAVI’s list of potential causes of the “next pandemic” that are not noted on the CDC’s biological weapon list.

Yellow fever and chikungunya are both mosquito-borne diseases, from which, if a “pandemic” were to break out, The Global Fund et al will no doubt profit hugely. The third is hantavirus, which should be on the CDC’s list, according to Dr. Meryl Nass, as the US military has been experimenting with hantaviruses for 40 years.

Related: Genetically modified mosquitoes as “flying vaccinators” or “flying syringes” on The Exposé

It doesn’t take much to work out what is going on. Vaccines are big business. If they want or need more money to fund their schemes, they will cause a pandemic – by releasing a virus (biological weapon) into a population and/or by manufacturing the idea of a pandemic through a psychological operation – to sell more vaccines.

Featured image taken from ‘‘Every health facility said they were full’: alarm over rapid spread of Ebola in DRC’, The Guardian, 23 May 2026

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