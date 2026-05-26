Metallic nanoparticles in vaccines can be activated by frequencies, and then they could say there is an Ebola outbreak

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In 2025, Professor Dolores Cahill warned about metallic nanoparticles in vaccines that can be activated by radiation.

She had been aware of this since 2001, when she worked in a biosafety laboratory and accessed information about these nanoparticles. And these nanoparticles had been present in vaccines for years before covid. In 2017, an Italian professor demonstrated that 39 vaccines for babies, adults and one for cats contained titanium, steel and barium nanoparticles.

“They can modulate the frequency [to activate these nanoparticles] … [to cause] nosebleeds …[and] say there is an Ebola outbreak,” she said.

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In June 2025, Dolores Cahill, formerly Professor of Translational Science at the University College Dublin School of Medicine, Principal Investigator at the Conway Institute of Biomolecular & Biomedical Research and vice chair of the Scientific Committee of the Innovative Medicines Initiative, and founding member of World Doctors Alliance, participated in the ‘Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International’ webinar moderated by Charles Kovess.

Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International (“MD4CE International”), founded by UK medical whistle-blower Dr. Stephen Frost, is a global organisation composed of doctors, scientists, lawyers, journalists, economists, historians, politicians, philosophers, data analysts, bankers, military/intelligence experts and other professionals from across the world who advocate for medical ethics, patient safety and human rights in the context of the covid pandemic.

“[There are] … titanium, steel, barium nanoparticles [in vaccines]. And … those nanoparticles get into our organs [and] can be affected by radiation … they can modulate the frequency … [to cause] nosebleeds …[and] say there is an Ebola outbreak,” Prof. Cahill said.

Molecular Biologist Dolores Cahill:



"[There are]…titanium, steel, barium nanoparticles [in COVID jabs]. &…those nanoparticles get into our organs [&] can be affected by radiation…they can modulate the frequency…[& cause] nosebleeds…[&] say there is an Ebola outbreak."… pic.twitter.com/WfrsA1abJ6 — Sense Receptor (@SenseReceptor) June 20, 2025

You can watch the full webinar on Rumble HERE.

Note: We can’t be certain of the specific 2017 Italian study Prof. Cahill was referring to in the video clip (also see below), but there is THIS one, which is relevant. Read: All tested vaccines reveal toxic substances linked to autoimmune disease, Natural Health 365, 6 April 2018

In the clip above, Prof. Cahill said:

Because the nanoparticle and the radiation. I did publications on nanoparticles when I was researching. And there’s a publication from 2017, with an Italian professor showing that there were, she tested 40 different vaccines, 39 vaccines for human babies, adults and one for cats. And she showed all these metal or titanium, steel, barium nanoparticles. And it is those nanoparticles that get into our organs that can be affected by radiation. Exactly what you’re saying. Now, when I gave evidence after 9-11 [in] 2001, right. I ran one of the so-called biosafety labs deliberately to get access to the information. And I gave evidence about the threats to people in Congress in October 2001. I was going through what was going to happen in the injections with fertility, with the peptides. And then I mentioned the nanoparticles, and the military said shut up and sit down. Right. Because obviously they didn’t want to. So, I was saying the threat isn’t these things flying into, it’s what’s going to be in the food and the vaccine, but particularly the nanoparticles. I’m only mentioning that because within the system, everybody knew. But one of the major detoxes is it is possible to detox from the nano. It’s, you know, mainly not all of them, but what I was studying 20 years ago is that they can just modulate the frequency and that say if 40-year-olds or 20-year-olds have a specific metal in their organ, that can be, you know, in a university campus or it can be in a school, and there could be like where people have nosebleeds. Right? Because that’s why they rolled out the injections in different batches and different age groups. And literally they could do that all across one or two countries and then wake up in the morning, you could have nosebleeds or serious deaths of teenagers. But then they could say there is an Ebola outbreak. Do you get it? Because there are different nanoparticles that resonate. So, it’s very specific. And I think some of the people that are being targeted to be seriously ill can be easily targeted so that they just die. You know, we die in our sleep or we drop dead or whatever. And I think it’s that kind of technology. So, it is a huge threat.

This is reminiscent of what American attorney Todd Callender and the late Dr. Rashid Buttar had previously warned about nanoparticles in vaccines, once inside the body, causing harm at a time that they will determine.

Ebola viruses, like Marburg viruses, are filoviruses which cause haemorrhagic fevers with clinically similar symptoms. It is difficult to distinguish Marburg virus and Ebola virus infections from other infectious diseases such as malaria, typhoid fever, meningitis, shigellosis and other viral haemorrhagic fevers (“VHFs”). Distinguishing between the diseases requires a patient history and physical examination, along with tests.

In September 2023, Callender told Seth Holehouse, host of the Man in America podcast, that he had evidence to prove that the contents of the covid “vaccines” which, using 5G as the trigger, could release the next pandemic.

“[The] lipid nanoparticles were filled with all kinds of different pathogens. It wasn’t just three different types of HIV proteins. It wasn’t just the spike proteins. It wasn’t just the coronavirus. It was these strange chimeric diseases … part viral part bacterial – staphylococcus Ebola, Marburg E.coli,” Callender said.

And explained that patents and scientific papers describe putting these chimeric pathogens into lipid nanoparticles for later – delayed, timed or remote – release. “That later release, we found in the scientific papers [ ] points to the use of an 18 gigahertz signal which causes those lipid nanoparticles to swell. And when they swell, they release their contents.”

In May 2022, Dr. Buttar published a video warning of his suspicions that they were introducing something into the “vaccines” that would somehow trigger a detrimental effect at a time of their choosing.

The component, Dr. Buttar explained, is a hydrogel containing a payload of three pathogens. The release of the payload will be activated by a sequence of three 16-18 GHz frequency bursts from 5G towers lasting for a minute. Dr. Buttar didn’t know which three pathogens were in the payload but he had heard that the Marburg virus was one of them.

Related: Covid “Tests” and “Vaccines” Are Delivering a Hybrid Biological/Technological Weapon Which is Activated By 5G, Fibre Optics and Light

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