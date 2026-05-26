Metallic nanoparticles in vaccines can be activated by frequencies, and then they could say there is an Ebola outbreak

In 2025, Professor Dolores Cahill warned about metallic nanoparticles in vaccines that can be activated by radiation.
She had been aware of this since 2001, when she worked in a biosafety laboratory and accessed information about these nanoparticles. And these nanoparticles had been present in vaccines for years before covid. In 2017, an Italian professor demonstrated that 39 vaccines for babies, adults and one for cats contained titanium, steel and barium nanoparticles.
“They can modulate the frequency [to activate these nanoparticles] … [to cause] nosebleeds …[and] say there is an Ebola outbreak,” she said.
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In June 2025, Dolores Cahill, formerly Professor of Translational Science at the University College Dublin School of Medicine, Principal Investigator at the Conway Institute of Biomolecular & Biomedical Research and vice chair of the Scientific Committee of the Innovative Medicines Initiative, and founding member of World Doctors Alliance, participated in the ‘Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International’ webinar moderated by Charles Kovess.
Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International (“MD4CE International”), founded by UK medical whistle-blower Dr. Stephen Frost, is a global organisation composed of doctors, scientists, lawyers, journalists, economists, historians, politicians, philosophers, data analysts, bankers, military/intelligence experts and other professionals from across the world who advocate for medical ethics, patient safety and human rights in the context of the covid pandemic.
“[There are] … titanium, steel, barium nanoparticles [in vaccines]. And … those nanoparticles get into our organs [and] can be affected by radiation … they can modulate the frequency … [to cause] nosebleeds …[and] say there is an Ebola outbreak,” Prof. Cahill said.
You can watch the full webinar on Rumble HERE.
Note: We can’t be certain of the specific 2017 Italian study Prof. Cahill was referring to in the video clip (also see below), but there is THIS one, which is relevant. Read: All tested vaccines reveal toxic substances linked to autoimmune disease, Natural Health 365, 6 April 2018
In the clip above, Prof. Cahill said:
Because the nanoparticle and the radiation. I did publications on nanoparticles when I was researching. And there’s a publication from 2017, with an Italian professor showing that there were, she tested 40 different vaccines, 39 vaccines for human babies, adults and one for cats. And she showed all these metal or titanium, steel, barium nanoparticles. And it is those nanoparticles that get into our organs that can be affected by radiation. Exactly what you’re saying.
Now, when I gave evidence after 9-11 [in] 2001, right. I ran one of the so-called biosafety labs deliberately to get access to the information. And I gave evidence about the threats to people in Congress in October 2001. I was going through what was going to happen in the injections with fertility, with the peptides. And then I mentioned the nanoparticles, and the military said shut up and sit down. Right. Because obviously they didn’t want to. So, I was saying the threat isn’t these things flying into, it’s what’s going to be in the food and the vaccine, but particularly the nanoparticles.
I’m only mentioning that because within the system, everybody knew. But one of the major detoxes is it is possible to detox from the nano. It’s, you know, mainly not all of them, but what I was studying 20 years ago is that they can just modulate the frequency and that say if 40-year-olds or 20-year-olds have a specific metal in their organ, that can be, you know, in a university campus or it can be in a school, and there could be like where people have nosebleeds. Right? Because that’s why they rolled out the injections in different batches and different age groups.
And literally they could do that all across one or two countries and then wake up in the morning, you could have nosebleeds or serious deaths of teenagers. But then they could say there is an Ebola outbreak. Do you get it? Because there are different nanoparticles that resonate. So, it’s very specific. And I think some of the people that are being targeted to be seriously ill can be easily targeted so that they just die. You know, we die in our sleep or we drop dead or whatever. And I think it’s that kind of technology. So, it is a huge threat.
This is reminiscent of what American attorney Todd Callender and the late Dr. Rashid Buttar had previously warned about nanoparticles in vaccines, once inside the body, causing harm at a time that they will determine.
Ebola viruses, like Marburg viruses, are filoviruses which cause haemorrhagic fevers with clinically similar symptoms. It is difficult to distinguish Marburg virus and Ebola virus infections from other infectious diseases such as malaria, typhoid fever, meningitis, shigellosis and other viral haemorrhagic fevers (“VHFs”). Distinguishing between the diseases requires a patient history and physical examination, along with tests.
In September 2023, Callender told Seth Holehouse, host of the Man in America podcast, that he had evidence to prove that the contents of the covid “vaccines” which, using 5G as the trigger, could release the next pandemic.
“[The] lipid nanoparticles were filled with all kinds of different pathogens. It wasn’t just three different types of HIV proteins. It wasn’t just the spike proteins. It wasn’t just the coronavirus. It was these strange chimeric diseases … part viral part bacterial – staphylococcus Ebola, Marburg E.coli,” Callender said.
And explained that patents and scientific papers describe putting these chimeric pathogens into lipid nanoparticles for later – delayed, timed or remote – release. “That later release, we found in the scientific papers [ ] points to the use of an 18 gigahertz signal which causes those lipid nanoparticles to swell. And when they swell, they release their contents.”
In May 2022, Dr. Buttar published a video warning of his suspicions that they were introducing something into the “vaccines” that would somehow trigger a detrimental effect at a time of their choosing.
The component, Dr. Buttar explained, is a hydrogel containing a payload of three pathogens. The release of the payload will be activated by a sequence of three 16-18 GHz frequency bursts from 5G towers lasting for a minute. Dr. Buttar didn’t know which three pathogens were in the payload but he had heard that the Marburg virus was one of them.
Related: Covid “Tests” and “Vaccines” Are Delivering a Hybrid Biological/Technological Weapon Which is Activated By 5G, Fibre Optics and Light
More from Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International:
- Archbishop Vigano Shares His Message with Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International, The Gateway Pundit, 24 November 2022
- Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics, Hugh McCarthy, 2 January 2024
- Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International. “Covid-19 – Theft of the Spirit, Rape of the Soul”, Truth for Health Foundation, June 2025
- My Presentation to Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International, Elizabeth Hart, 8 March 2026
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I remember watching the show -Diamond and Silk the Antidote- stating that we need to take EDTA and some other vitamins to cleanse the blood, but it looks like it was taken down now. The show was with Dr Ana Mihelcea
EDTA and a high dose of vitamin C together will stop the synthetic clots forming in our bodies. Dr. Ana Mihalcea
Every good stuff that exposes truth and help people always will be taken down. This is the new rules of the New Totalitarian World Order government.
ONE WORLD government of new world order (NWO) was replaced by new TOTALITARIAN WORLD ORDER (TWO).
Next, THREE.. Luciferian agenda…
True Hell Ruler Enters Earth (THREE). The end.
Our own blood already rich in iron & salt content.
With high pitch frequency of Direct Energy Weapon (DEW) could trigger these molecules vibrating & making our body feels disconfort or sickness.
The only metallic particles exist in vaccines is Graphene oxide. Megnatic just like iron. Graphene oxide in liquid form could form certain shapes according to certain frequency blasted.
Spikes shape could injure blood vessels and other soft cell tissues. Bleeding is common results of so-called “infection” seem severe and deadly in every “pandemic” scenario.
No virus was used or harmed in any of recent PLANDEMIC or upcoming PLAN-AN-EPIDEMIC. Thank you, the end.
I’m glad to have seen the show and sorry that Diamond is no longer with us because it was in her diabetic medicine, and it was in the novocaine at the dentist’s office when I went there to have some work done. I started having my blood pressure go up
Every time someone mentioned “virus” either verbally or article, I will pretend I was in Advard Munch painting of the Scream. Gaping mouth, cover ears.
Any article STILL stating “virus” in explanation 100% FRAUD. No virus EVER exist. If these so called expert in virology or virology doctors still use virus in their explanation, confirmed a fraud.
Foundation of virology itself still shrouded in pseudo science of THEORY & zero real science fact to back up. So please stop the drama.
So you’re well and truly indoctrinated, I take it?
Then show me any scientific documentation on ISOLATION METHODS in virology.
The methods must PROOF that what tool & equipment was used to catch a virus in any samples.
Show me how was the virus picked (catch) using pitchfork? Ultra small suction needle same as vaccination needle? Or using alien flying saucer beam to select the designated viruses from many others subtences.
Until you do proven that, please stop the drama.
I’m aware that I’m not a PROFESSOR or a DOCTOR in indoctrinated education.
But I still have logic and sane brain to question every pseudo science that used as real science by either DOCTOR or PROFESSOR in related field. Too many fraudster in mainstream science to count.
Seriously Rhoda, what is wrong with you?
Why have you lost all ability to critically think when viruses are concerned? I’m sorry to say this, but it’s you who’s been ‘brainwashed’.
Like others have said, the burden of proof is with you, not us. Show us the scientific evidence that pathogenic viruses exist in nature.
Your comment is robotic, as are most of the “no virus” mantras bandied about. It’s almost as if there is a “no virus” instruction manual with a limited number of example responses and comments that “no virus” purveyors copy and paste at every opportunity. Are you certain it’s me that has “lost all ability to critically think”?
Yes, I’m very sure it’s you who, right now, demonstrably can’t critically think.
You throw out insults like a child when you should be challenging my argument – it’s not a good look and rather ironic for a journalist who runs a website called ‘expose news’.
My advice to you is to expose the fraud that is ‘virology’ to help scientists like me help others from the devastating consequences.
100%
MRI contrast agents as lanthanides are used to “light up” in Hospital scanners for targeting.
From Nanoparticles to Safe Imaging: Cytotoxicity Insights for Lanthanide-Based MRI Contrast Agents
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352952026000290
The dye used in Pet-Ct, and MRI scanners uses lanthanides (Gadolinium).
Gadolinium has also been found in the Covid Jab undisclosed ingredients.
The theory is all that have been mRNA jabbed are now accessible through Street light crossings Smart Traffic Management Systems that use 24kh radar and laser.(illegal >Class 3b).
Unconsented irradiation through laser-radar-lidar scanning at traffic lights road crossings that may increase that residual toxicity ( mRNA Nano lipids) for an already toxic Gadolinium MRI Pet scan targeting dye.
This opens the possibility that unsuspecting vehicle users, cyclists, and pedestrians can be irradiated by Smart Traffic Management Systems to then “excite” the residual nano particles-lipids toxins in all that were jabbed using 24khz radar and probably also by laser through the skin.
A Smart Fusion traffic system if weaponised could target the mRNA jabbified to excite the residual toxins to become significantly more toxic.
Some consider this a kill switch, and has already been a legal issue raised with Transport for London, and some Local Authorities that use Fusion Smart Traffic Management System’s using data collecting radar scanning and laser at these road crossings. Unconsented data farming)
Fusion Smart Traffic Management Systems
https://johnblundell.substack.com/p/fusion-smart-traffic-management-systems?r=3fft71
As this Exposé article confirms EMF can be targeted to increase the toxicity of residual and dormant toxins from vaccine adjuvants in those that have been jabbified!
Especially at traffic lights!!
A Fusion Smart Traffic Management System used by all Local Authorities in the UK capable of exploiting this vulnerability n the jabbified public.
Are our Local Authorities S.A.T.A.N.ic?
https://johnblundell.substack.com/p/are-our-local-authorities-satanic?r=3fft71
The Exposé article; “Metallic nanoparticles in vaccines can be activated by EMF frequencies, and then they could say there is an Ebola outbreak” has the UK wide availability of Smart Traffic Management Systems to excite adjuvant toxins and lethal ingredients in those targeted by carrying the gadolinium lanthanide.
Hi ,
Article mentioned Barium at top of article…
Back in The 1950s Barium a metal that was reduced to really small nano size was used in chem trail spraying in By the united states on North Korea…
And
The Nano Lipids that are like the container holding all the Junk of what’s in them..
Well I read that those Nano Lipids were really Anthrax.
This is why the military did a few years of Anthrax vaccines to found out if using Anthrax as a Nano Lipids would work / be sufficient…
And
Turns out The Shedding that was mentioned and talked about / reported was ALL because of Anthrax Was Being used as the Nano Lipids….
And that 5g and the Vaccines tie together to Control the public / people and to damage the people’s V-Mat2 God Gene…
And Articles claim it’s a conspiracy theory that the mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines damage the V-MAT2 GOD GENE , The Vaccines that were being rolled together for the H1N1 Flu back in 2009 to block people’s V-Mat2 God Gene ability to believe / understand God , Well these became the Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines…..
Because remember in 2018 Klaus Swab said By 2030 Each Person WILL HAVE TO TAKE AN OATH A PLEDGE TO LUCIFER THE DEVIL TO ENTER THE NEW WORLD ORDER
Would like citations to your sources for this info to get details.
Hi worry wart ,,
For now I only have handy the links for the V-MAT2 GOD GENE Handy cause I was reading up on it last night cause someone asked about me sharing a link..
I have 3 or for links about how The V-MAT2 GOD GENE Gets damaged by vaccines…like the mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines and Plain old Flu vaccines…
Experimenting with Spirituality: Analyzing The God Gene in a Nonmajors Laboratory Course – PMC
In 2008 a University / college was even doing a class on the information about it..
This link is what the class would teach…
And it comes from the medical public government website.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2262126/
Now I need to also say Some say it’s real some say it’s a conspiracy theory that vaccines can damage the V-MAT2 GOD GENE…
Each person should decide what to believe..
Me I believe it’s possibly true.
https://odysee.com/@science.nikipress.com:4/the-corona-jab-serum-amp-it-x27-s-effects-on-human-dna-amp-brain-hacking-are-you-ready-to-blow-your-mind:7
This video used to contain information on the V-MAT2 GOD GENE But it’s still worth viewing…
Next link Actually contains the part of video that was censored out of above link video..
You’ll recognize that when watching the video….
https://odysee.com/@InsurgencyNOW:4/GodGeNe:5
This Last video is six minutes and is halfway decent,, about what the Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines did….
https://www.brighteon.com/34364bd8-1238-4e8d-af58-0169726ca822
I had a six hours and 45 minutes video that tied the 5g , mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines and V-MAT2 GOD GENE and The Anti-Christ Control all tied together , But it’s censored off internet…
Here’s link if you’re interested,
About an Ex-FreeMason who explains Exactly how It’s intertwined to happen, to bring about…
https://rumble.com/vhgzmp-insider-exposes-freemasonry-as-worlds-oldest-religion-and-luciferian-plans-.html
Well, the lady aged in her nineties who lived near me said she was in bed for a week after her shot and that she wouldn’t have got it if she’d known it would be like that.
Then when I asked her again within a few weeks or so of that, she’d forgotten it completely and went from being a friendly independent lady to a cranky one requiring assistance round the clock very quickly (no offence to her). Not exactly the same as what you’re talking about but somewhat related.
Hi ,, From what I have read 1 in 3 of the mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines were Water , plain saline water…
The other two were tainted in different ways..
I heard Reasoning Skills and Curiosity Ability Skills were destroyed.
I also heard personality changes occurred in some folks..
Your neighbor definitely probably received a bad vaccine..
I noticed personality changes in a couple people that have told me they took the mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines….
One guy became more stingy with money before the mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines he was always very generous…
One other guy it’s like he became dumber…
I avoid those people for years now except for one I saw autumn and I speak with my brother occasionally but I can tell my brother is different…
They have other pharmacologic methods to decrease VMAT2, such as Ingrezza for TD
Hi ,,
Oh yeah , The Ex-FreeMason video is five hours and 45 minutes video,, Very Very Much Worth Watching…..
Barium is also in the chemtrails. So even if we haven’t been vaccinated for anything, we’ve breathed in enough by now to react to frequencies aimed at it.
They don’t put all their eggs in one basket; they don’t rely on only one tool to kill us all. They use everything they can figure out how to use.
It may be true what Dolores Cahill says about the Ebola outbreak but remember she also said, “‘Everybody who has an MRNA injection will die within 3 to 5 years even if they have only one injection…”.
Which, I’m starting to doubt somewhat as it’s way over 5 years since they started the injections. Feel free to downvote my comment to minus infinity, I’m ready for it :).
her quote at https://www.brighteon.com/e68fe6b9-ef09-4129-92e7-7db24eedfdde
Maybe they have? I’m sure I read somewhere that only certain batches were lethal.
Radiation is an area I’m very interested in as its the only way energy is transfered across space, its been a niggle that high energy magnets in scanning devices will react to metals and one should be confident in our physists to to be aware of this and advise.
Pretty much what I posted yesterday but with the details filled in, so thank you very much, I wasn’t imagining it. Interesting that the convid tests are mentioned because the NHS sent my friend a nose probe one and we examined it under magnification and discovered tiny black dots amongst the fibres…nanotech? Who knows, but highly suspicious. Of course it was not put to use.
The obvious reason the global Satan worshipping cult want to kill you is to reduce the populations of the world to a manageable amount. It was so stated in the Georgia Guidestones to reduce the world population to 200 million. Sound insane? Of course it is, but you should know who you are dealing with. They are laying the foundation for the coming of the Antichrist & False Prophet my friend. Pastor Boyd
Ebola (and all other ‘viral’ diseases) can’t be caused by a virus because they don’t exist.
However, can EMF cause diseases in humans?
Absolutely!
EMF cause DIS-EASE or dis-confort in human body same as sickness.
Water molecules vibrating uncontrollably when blasted with frequency based energy.
Wuhan in China already experience this experimental 5G pioneer rollouts. Water in lungs evaporated created a symptoms of severe flu or cardiovascular sickness. Then, declaring this as a CON-VID pandemic.