Starmer announces intention to implement facial recognition and digital ID to access social media

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The UK government, reinforced by Keir Starmer at a press conference today, has announced its intention to ban social media access to under-16s from early next year.

The ban will be enforced using facial recognition software and digital IDs. To enable this, everyone wishing to use social media will be subject to facial recognition and digital IDs.

Aside from the obvious destruction to online privacy and freedom of speech, and the totalitarian control over every aspect of our lives which will ensue, how accurate is the technology that the UK government is imposing on the entire population?

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Today, the UK government announced a ban on social media access for all children under the age of 16. Starmer is hoping the regulation will be passed through Parliament before Christmas and the ban enforced in the Spring of 2027.

Sky News: Starmer announces social media ban for under-16s, 15 June 2026

Described as an “Australia plus” policy, this measure is one of the strictest online crackdowns in the democratic world and goes beyond the limits previously imposed in Australia.

The government plans to use “highly effective” age assurance systems, including age-recognition facial scans and digital IDs, to verify user ages.

Social media platforms that will require biometrics and digital IDs to be accessed will include:

Facebook

Instagram

X (formerly Twitter)

Snapchat

TikTok

YouTube

We should note that everyone, not just under-16s, will be subjected to facial scans and digital IDs – “to protect children online” is a ruse to implement control over the entire population using whatever digital technology they have at their disposal.

Apart from ending online privacy and aiming for complete control over the information we can share and have access to, their digital tools are not as fail-safe as they like to pretend.

Some might claim that some facial recognition software is 99% accurate. But this is under controlled environments with high-quality, cooperative images – i.e. under laboratory conditions. In real-world settings, the accuracy of facial recognition in sporting venues, for example, ranges from 36% to 87% depending on camera placement.

Related: Why We Shouldn’t Trust Facial Recognition’s Glowing Test Scores, Tech Policy Press, 18 August 2025

Coupled with facial recognition inaccuracies, social media platforms use artificial intelligence (“AI”) programmes to estimate user age through facial analysis. Apart from the “estimation” of age, AI programmes themselves are not accurate.

AI has inbuilt biases (all software is only as unbiased as its developer) and manipulations. But that’s not all. These computer programmes are prone to generating “hallucinations,” which are false, misleading or fabricated information that is confidently presented as factual even though it is incorrect. For example, a 2025 study found that 45% of AI queries regarding news and current affairs produce erroneous answers, with major platforms like ChatGPT, Copilot and Gemini frequently generating factual inaccuracies, hallucinations and biased outputs.

The following article shows how similar errors make their way into reports for large corporations and governments.

In one case, KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms, reproduced AI hallucinations as factual – ironically, the report, written by AI, was about agentic AI. Agentic AI is an artificial intelligence system that can accomplish a specific goal with limited human supervision.

In another example, a Big Four consultancy firm relied on inaccurate, unreliable AI-generated content to produce a report for the Australian government.

Related: Facial age estimation: Using AI to support initial age decisions (A guide), UK Government, 26 May 2026

By Carly Page, as published by The Register on 12 June 2026

KPMG’s October 2025 report on the wonders of agentic AI has been accused of demonstrating one of the technology’s less desirable talents: making things up.

Research outfit GPTZero claims a forensic review of the Big Four firm’s October 2025 report, ‘Total Experience: Redefining Excellence in the Age of Agentic AI’, found that only five of its 45 citations correctly pointed to the cited source; the rest ranged from mangled and misleading to partially fabricated or too vague to verify.

The consulting industry has form here. Last year, Deloitte ended up refunding the Australian government after AI-generated content slipped into a taxpayer-funded report.

GPTZero dubbed the phenomenon “vibe citing” – the citation equivalent of vibe coding – where generative AI appears to stitch together fragments of real sources, invent titles, or otherwise produce references that look convincing until someone actually clicks them.

GPTZero alleges that roughly half of the report’s factual claims were false, unsupported or attributed to the wrong source. Several case studies highlighting supposedly cutting-edge deployments of agentic AI appear to have been particularly creative.

Among the examples highlighted by GPTZero were purported agentic AI deployments at UBS, Swiss Federal Railways and Transport for London. According to GPTZero, the sources cited to support those case studies either did not substantiate the report’s claims or contained alterations and paraphrasing that undermined their reliability.

More Context:

“These factual errors are not confined to the report’s footnoted passages,” GPTZero said. “On page 42, the authors claim that Emirates airline has adopted a mobile chatbot named Sara (false) that can converse directly with passengers (partially true) and change their flights (false). In fact, Sara is a robot assistant introduced by Emirates in 2023 (not a chatbot) that lacks the ability to alter flight bookings.”

Not all of the alleged problems involved external sources. GPTZero noted that the report appears to contradict KPMG’s own research, citing a figure of 55 per cent of CEOs ranking AI as their top investment priority. KPMG’s 2025 CEO Outlook, released the same month, put the number at 71 per cent.

KPMG has since removed the report from some of its websites while it investigates how the publication made it into the wild, according to the Financial Times. [You can find an archived copy of the report HERE.]

A spokesperson at KPMG told The Register: “KPMG International takes the accuracy and integrity of its published content seriously. The report has been removed and we are reviewing the circumstances surrounding its publication. We expect all our people to follow our guidelines on the responsible use of AI, including human oversight to validate content and verify independent sources.”

Consulting firms have spent years warning clients about AI hallucinations. According to GPTZero, KPMG may have just provided a live demonstration.

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