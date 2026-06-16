Sudden calls to return to hydrocarbon-generated energy expose the climate crisis hoax

Please share our story!

In a monologue about artificial intelligence, which he describes as a metastasising cancer on societies, Neil Oliver highlights how Net Zero rhetoric has gone a bit quiet now that technocratic elites need dependable energy for massive data centres, which are the building blocks of a digital cage.

Tony Blair’s calls to return to oil and gas, after years of global elites promoting wind and solar energy, expose the climate crisis hoax for all to see, he said.

GB News: ‘Menticide’ Neil Oliver launches scathing attack on elites for ‘cancerous’ AI, 12 June 2026 (16 mins)

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 6 + 1 =



Transcript

We need to talk about cancer, by which I mean the metastasising cancer that is artificial intelligence, AI. Cancer is the multiplication of cells that have gone wrong, failed and should have died. Instead, the process gets out of control, dangerous, unwanted, rogue cells multiplying faster and faster.

I say the hard tumours of the cancer of AI are the data centres, popping up everywhere, almost always where they are least wanted. Like malignant tumours, data centres demand and monopolise more and more of the world’s precious resources. As the tumours grow and the cancer spreads, that malign hunger leaves less and less for that body, so to speak, that the body finally dies. Malignant cancerous tumours take more and more without giving.

Blackrock CEO Larry Fink says everyone must invest in AI, whether they want to or not. Eventually, all the water, all the energy, all the nutrients, if you like, will be co-opted and diverted to more and more data centres.

According to figures published by the Environmental Rights Centre for Scotland, the country where I live, projected energy requirements for data centres already planned or proposed for Scotland are between 4,450 and 4,950 megawatts. That’s more than peak demand for the whole country of Scotland in the depths of a typical winter. That is a doubling of demand for electricity before so much as a single kettle has been boiled.

Just one of those data centres planned for the county of Fife in Scotland will be among the biggest in the world and is projected to demand a fifth, that is 20 per cent of all the energy available in Scotland when in operation. If, if data centres were intended to make better the lives of ordinary people, then that would be something we, the people, might want to have a conversation about, at least talk about. But the available information makes plain that this infrastructure is proposed to put into private hands public resources with the intention of making possible mass surveillance of the people and enabling the further enrichment of billionaires, soon to be trillionaires, from what I can make out.

According to 2026 projections from the International Energy Agency, the IEA, and United Nations University researchers, global data centre electricity consumption is projected to roughly double from the 2024 levels to reach approximately 945 terawatt hours by 2030. This means, for those paying attention to such things, a carbon footprint of 400 million tonnes of CO 2 requiring 6.7 billion trees to offset. The water requirement of the data centres will equal the needs of 1.3 billion people in sub-Saharan Africa.

Last year, global data centre electricity consumption was 448 terawatt hours. If the data centres collectively were a country on their own, it would have been the 11th biggest electricity-consuming country in the entire world, and that was, as I say, last year.

Billions and trillions of money will be taken by the data centres, but all the profits, we can be sure, will go not to the people paying the price but to the oligarchs and technocrats empowered to spend our money.

[Advert]

When it comes to cancer in the human body, no one asks: what’s in it for me? The best a sufferer might hope for is to survive, to see the tumours excised and the cancer driven off, if only for a while. Left unchecked, cancer metastasises, which is to say it spreads. So it is with the data centres and the infrastructure for what we are being relentlessly browbeaten into calling “artificial intelligence.”

You’ll have noticed by now, or if you haven’t you might be beyond help, that now the technocrats and oligarchs want easy energy for their data centres, which are of course the building blocks of the digital cage they want to lock us inside.

Suddenly, the Net Zero Agenda 2030 malarkey has gone a bit quiet. Data centres need round-the-clock, uninterrupted energy. So those pesky wind turbines that do nothing without wind and the obscenely polluting fields of solar panels that do nothing when it’s dark just, won’t cut it for Larry Fink and Co.

Those energy-hungry, malignant data centres need the services of oil and gas and so, on cue, up pops the likes of the unflushable former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to say the time may have come to ease off a bit on all that Net Zero talk and get down to the business of securing more oil and gas and the rest. You can’t build a prison without bricks, and you can’t have data centres running round the clock forever and watching every thought and move of the citizenry without ready access to oil and gas. So, surprise, surprise, it’s time to turn on the taps again and forget all that pseudo-green palaver.

The transparency of the climate crisis hoax, the one that traumatised a couple of generations, is truly a wonder to behold. Out with the old fangled fake care for “Mother Earth” and in with the revived appetite for energy that delivers without hiccup.

We also need to talk about menticide, which is the deliberate murder of the mind or perhaps the consciousness. Menticide is achieved, not to put too fine a point on it, by brainwashing.

It seems to me the signs and symptoms of menticide for the species homo sapiens are everywhere. Fewer and fewer people seem capable of critical thinking. More and more people are so overwhelmed by ceaseless propaganda from the state, they’re punch drunk, stumbling from one confected crisis to another so-called pandemic, war, more war, more war still.

The Sun stays out for more than two days in a row and the word, from on high, is that the planet is set to catch fire, where weather maps used to be coloured blue, green, white, now they’re orange, red and black, despite carrying the same old numbers for spring and summer temperatures.

Menticide, brainwashing, has the effect in this context of leaving more and more people incapable of defending themselves from fiction. So depleted are their mental immune systems, so to speak, they’re herded helplessly from one crisis to the next without the chance to catch a breath in between.

And all the while this is happening, yet more propaganda sets race against race, religion against religion, nation against nation, so that individual and national temperatures rise ever higher.

I see none of this is organic or accidental; I see the state of mind being engendered as the carefully choreographed consequence of years of malign planning.

We see more metastasising of malignancy in what’s happening regarding that hitherto uninhabited island in the Adriatic Sea, it’s called Cezanne, it’s off the coast of Albania and for the longest time it was home only to migratory birds and to frozen-in-time Soviet era nuclear bunkers and other preparations for the war to end all wars.

Cezanne and a five-mile stretch of previously public beach on the Albanian mainland has somehow been acquired by power couple Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

The deal involves Rothschilds and Saudis, too, and contracts approved by the so-called socialist Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. You couldn’t make it up is a largely worn-out phrase now, but you couldn’t make it up.

Albanian people are protesting in their thousands, the deal’s been in the making for years, but finally attracted general attention in Albania when razor wire went up closing off the beach to locals.

The way Ivanka tells it, and she’s providing the soft soap PR for the private investment companies involved, the plan is to build 10,000 hotel rooms and associated infrastructure.

Read more broadly around the subject, however, and you quickly come across suggestions the purchase and proposals have more to do with taking and securing advantage in a in an ideal location overlooking an approach for seaborne traffic, making for the ports of southern Europe.

If the cancer afflicting the body of humanity started out years ago with just a persistent cough of protest largely smothered and an inexplicable lump in the human breast, by now the extent of the spread is undeniable.

By this metaphor, I have no wish or intention to upset anyone fighting illness, but when the mass of people must be made to see, then strong images are essential.

The technocrats and oligarchs, aided and abetted by their outrider political class, are a long way from hidden now. The people are sick, sick and tired. The symptoms that finally made the illness obvious were the exposed, accidental or on purpose, activities of those we have learned to call the “Epstein class.” Bad enough that some of us had long suspected we needed to ask a qualified person, as it were, about the unchecked paedophilia, the genocide, the faked pandemics, and that’s before we get to the climate hoax and the endless metastasising spread of war, but by now it’s time for the flashing blue lights of whatever might be services for this emergency.

A provision in the 2027 draft US defence bill, we read now, could tie the militaries of the United States of America and Israel more closely together than ever. There’s another worrying sign of a deeply troubling sort. The official line is that the move, if it makes its way through Congress, would, as they say, deepen the two countries’ cooperation on weapons research, production and technology. Some commentators suggest it means Israel and the United States of America truly are one and the same tied to the same destiny.

The most pernicious tactic of those that would commit the menticide of the people is isolation. While the mood music has been to forget the so-called pandemic, to put it behind us, to memory hole it. I say the truth is that because the lockdowns worked so well for the would-be totalitarian technocrats and oligarchs, they will look for ways to achieve the same isolation as soon as possible. Isolated individuals, deprived access to others who might reassure them and restore their faith in themselves and in their own judgement, their own critical thinking, are dangerously vulnerable to promises from on high that everything that seems to threaten, everything that frightens them can be chased away in exchange for their rights and freedoms.

If the world seems chaotic, frightening. If the world seems to make no sense. If it seems morality and human dignity are visible only in the rear-view mirror as we hurtle faster and faster into the future, then that is because the would-be totalitarians are using ceaseless propaganda and optical illusions to make the world seem that way.

Any observer already kept awake nights by the nagging fear of the development of an interconnectedness of ailments in what passes for civilisation in the West, of something soon to be regarded as inoperable and ultimately terminal, made of the digital cage of the relentless spread of data centres and artificial intelligence, the constant threat of central bank digital currencies (“CBDCs”), the insatiable appetite for war and the menace posed to our children from every conceivable angle. Anyone reaching the point of reality, of acceptance of the need to act, might see that that time is most definitely now.

Thanks for watching this content from me, Neil Oliver, on GB News Originals. If you’ve enjoyed it don’t forget to click and subscribe and, if you haven’t already done so, go to the app store and download the GB News app.

Please share our story!