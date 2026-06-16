Swedish Parliament approves a temporary residence only for migrants bill, but this does not go far enough

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The Swedish Parliament has passed a bill ending the pathway to permanent residency for refugees and asylum seekers, effective 12 July 2026.

The legislation, approved on 9 June 2026, mandates that affected migrants receive only temporary residence permits.

However, solidifying that migrants entering Sweden after mid-July will not receive permanent residency doesn’t go far enough. It is not stemming the flow of migrants into the country, nor does it address the problem of migrants who are already entrenched. To address these issues, Sweden needs to secure its borders and enact a policy of re-immigration.

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The following are two articles discussing the bill passed by the Swedish Parliament relating to granting only temporary residence for illegal migrants. For the first, we have only included some extracts. For the second, we have shown a summary.

By The National Pulse

The Swedish Parliament has passed a bill ending permanent residence permits for migrants, including asylum seekers. Form 12 Uly, when the legislation takes effect, migrants will only be eligible to receive temporary residence permits.

The reform is expected to tighten Sweden’s immigration system, addressing public pressure over rising crime rates and demographic and cultural change, as well as the financial burden of mass immigration.

Financial costs of mass immigration and follows a report estimating that the country’s Somali population alone will cost Swedes approximately €117.3 billion over the next 50 years.

Note from The Exposé: The costs of mass immigration mentioned above is according to a tweet posted by the White Papers Policy Institute , which used data from the Danish Ministry of Finance. The graph tweeted by the White Papers Policy Institute was prepared by Jonatan Pallesen , a Danish societal data analyst and data scientist with a PhD in Statistical Genetics. Nordic welfare states are spending €23,000 a year on each Somali they are hosting.



This means that over the next 50 years Sweden will spend €117.3 billion on the 102,000 Somalis who live there.



Deporting the 46,000 without citizenship would save €53 billion.



Offering the… pic.twitter.com/JnsUxBmmdx — White Papers Policy Institute (@WhitePapersPol) March 8, 2026 “According to the data, migrants from certain conflict and crisis countries cause particularly high annual expenses. Somalia is at the top with around 23,000 euros per person per year. This is followed by Syria and Lebanon with about 19,000 euros each, Iraq with about 18,000 euros, Afghanistan with about 15,000 euros and Eritrea with about 13,000 euros. Countries of origin such as Morocco (11,000 euros) or Turkey (8,000 euros) also have negative values. Even for groups with lower values, such as Vietnam (4,000 euros) or North Macedonia (3,000 euros), annual net costs continue to be incurred,” Freilich Magazine said .

Summarised by Discern Report

In this Revolver News article, staff writers report that Sweden’s parliament has enacted a major shift by abolishing permanent residence permits for asylum seekers amid its devastating migration crisis, but the half-measure falls far short of the bold action needed to reverse years of cultural destruction and crime.

• The new law, effective 12 July, ends automatic pathways to permanent settlement for asylum seekers and certain migrants, restricting them to temporary permits in line with stricter European standards.

• This conservative-led reform follows a national crisis of gang violence, failed integration, welfare strain and collapsing public confidence after decades of open-door policies.

• Existing permanent residency permits remain untouched, allowing previously granted migrants to stay indefinitely despite the ongoing failures.

• Sweden, once one of Europe’s safest nations, now grapples with skyrocketing violent crime, including stabbings and rapes by unassimilated migrants from high-crime regions.

• Critics highlight cases like Sudanese migrant Abubaker Mohamad Awad, who murdered a heroic Swede trying to stop a rape and continued the assault beside the victim’s body.

• The article argues the policy channels a “Trump-like” crackdown but misses the mark by not halting inflows entirely or addressing entrenched migrant populations.

• Broader European examples, from France street chaos to Denmark’s disproportionate rape convictions among Syrian and Somali immigrants, underscore the civilisational risks of insufficient enforcement.

• Revolver warns that without going much harder – securing borders fully and prioritising remigration – Sweden risks permanent transformation and repeating US-style disasters from lax policies.

Read the full story: Sweden tries to go full ‘Trump,’ but misses the mark by a mile, Revolver News, 15 June 2026

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