Rupert Lowe’s independent Rape Gang Inquiry Report has been released

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Yesterday, Rupert Lowe, Member of Parliament for Great Yarmouth and leader of Restore Britain, released the full report from the independent Rape Gang Inquiry.

“I urge all Britons to read this report in full. Lessons need to be learned and prosecutions need to follow for the appalling cowardice of those responsible for refusing to resist such horrors. The strongest possible penalties, up to and including death, must also be sought for those yet to be properly punished or indeed punished at all for their vile, unspeakable crimes,” he said.

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Because the Government has failed the victims and the public, last year Rupert Lowe MP launched a campaign to hold an independent national inquiry into the UK’s Muslim rape gangs.

The Inquiry began hearings in London on 2 February 2026. It focused on survivor testimonies, systemic failures by public authorities and cover-ups, particularly concerning cases involving predominantly white British girls and perpetrators from various ethnic backgrounds, including Pakistani men. The hearings ended on 12 February.

Related:

Since the Inquiry, some information has been released on The Rape Gang Inquiry’s Twitter (now X) profile with promises that a full report will be released to the public in due course.

At the beginning of this month, Mr. Lowe gave a speech in a Westminster Hall debate. The debate was initiated by a petition signed by 260,974 members of the public.

He shared harrowing survivor testimonies from his independent Rape Gang Inquiry. Instances of abuse included girls being locked in dog cages in the back of a van, a girl who was raped by a dog and a girl who had been raped by 600–700 different men over three years.

Mr. Lowe highlighted severe institutional failures, citing accounts where police officers allegedly participated in sexual abuse, people in charge of children’s care homes trafficking girls in their care to the rape gangs and where hospital staff failed to intervene despite visible injuries.

He emphasised that perpetrators used anti-white and anti-Christian language to psychologically break down and control victims, noting that victims were almost exclusively white British girls.

He ended by saying, “All of us in this building have a responsibility to finally act – not to talk, but to act. Our rape gang inquiry report will be released in the coming days, and it will change Britain for good.”

You can read his speech in Hansard HERE or watch the video of it below.

I want the world to hear what we heard. pic.twitter.com/2DtCS0QztE — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) June 1, 2026

Related: ‘Raped By 600-700 Men’: UK MP Shares ‘Pak Grooming Gang’ Testimonies, NDTV World, 2 June 2026

As promised, the report from the independent Rape Gang Inquiry has now been released. Specifics, such as names, have been redacted.

In an update posted on The Rape Gang Inquiry Crowdfunder page yesterday, Mr. Lowe said, “The Rape Gang Inquiry report has been released. It makes for harrowing reading … We now aim to pursue private prosecutions, and I intend to use parliamentary privilege to name perpetrators and those who enabled their crimes.”

You can read the full 218-page report HERE. We have also attached it at the end of this article in the event the webpage is moved or removed sometime in the future.

The last 4 pages of the report are an appendix, Appendix IV, listing the 149 local authority districts and a further 11 counties in the UK where the rape gangs are known to have operated. The following is the foreword of the report written by Rupert Lowe MP.

The Rape Gang Inquiry Report: Foreword

Britain doesn’t have a racism problem, it has an immigration problem.

By Rupert Lowe

As is the case with many decent, hard-working Britons, I was unaware of the sheer scale of the evil that has been, and continues to be, perpetrated by chiefly Pakistani Muslim men against vulnerable young white women and girls in communities up and down our country. But a single court transcript from one such horrific case – amplified by Elon Musk early last year – set in motion a long overdue national reckoning on the matter that inspired over 20,000 British patriots to help fund our Rape Gang Inquiry. What follows is a comprehensive report of its findings. It is essential that all related court documents are securely preserved, both for legal and historical reasons.

I am grateful to everyone on my team who has contributed to exposing this demonic chapter in Britain’s history. A combination of the paralysing fear of ‘racism’ accusations and the scramble for votes from imported foreign sub-cultures meant that pure evil was allowed to metastasise. Nor is the horrendous ordeal over. The root cause was immigration, beginning with the British Nationality Act 1948 and escalating under Tony Blair from 1997 onwards. Believing proud nations to be responsible for the mid-20th century destruction of Europe, our post-war leaders embraced diversity and multiculturalism as the supposedly civilised alternative. This report establishes beyond any doubt that this ‘open society’ obsession has in fact enabled untold barbarism of its own. Oil and water do not mix and cultural differences, going back centuries, are the genesis of this problem.

I urge all Britons to read this report in full. Lessons need to be learned and prosecutions need to follow for the appalling cowardice of those responsible for refusing to resist such horrors. The strongest possible penalties, up to and including death, must also be sought for those yet to be properly punished or indeed punished at all for their vile, unspeakable crimes.

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