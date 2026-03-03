Independent Rape Gang Inquiry exposes the depravity of perpetrators and involvement of staff in various UK public institutions

Please share our story!

Last month, an independent inquiry into the Muslim rape gangs that have been preying on white girls for decades was held. To protect the identities of victims, only snippets and summaries of their testimonies have been released. The little that has been released is truly horrific.

Last month, Rupert Lowe, Member of Parliament for Great Yarmouth and leader of the Restore Britain party, launched a crowdfunded, independent ‘Rape Gang Inquiry’. In March 2025, he launched a campaign to raise funds, raising over £770,000 to investigate gang-based sexual exploitation across the UK.

The inquiry, which began hearings in London on 2 February 2026, focused on survivor testimonies, systemic failures by public authorities and cover-ups, particularly concerning cases involving predominantly white British girls and perpetrators from various ethnic backgrounds, including Pakistani men.

My speech to open the hearings of our Rape Gang Inquiry. pic.twitter.com/385X6TjNp3 — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) February 2, 2026

The 12th of February marked the final day to hear the victims’ testimony. “I simply have no words that describe the bravery and courage of these women who have come forward … What they have been through is indescribable,” Mr Lowe tweeted. “These men are so utterly depraved. If it were up to me, thousands of them would receive the death penalty.”

He continued: “Speaking honestly, I did not understand how deep this evil is rooted in our society. Police, politicians, council officials, the NHS, social workers, children’s homes – it is everywhere. IS everywhere. Not was. IS.”

Today marks the end of the survivor participation for our rape gang inquiry hearings. I simply have no words that describe the bravery and courage of these women who have come forward.



No words.



What they have been through is indescribable.



It has been a life-changing… pic.twitter.com/HuOSGkHmNh — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) February 12, 2026

One of the victims raised the spectre of rape gang members trafficking victims overseas:

How many vulnerable girls have been trafficked overseas by the rape gangs?



This is a question that must be urgently explored. pic.twitter.com/SCHC33iHHQ — The Rape Gang Inquiry (@rapeganginquiry) February 5, 2026

After the testimony of three more witnesses, the inquiry concluded on 13 February 2026. On 23 February, Mr. Lowe issued a statement from the inquiry about one brave victim who wishes to remain anonymous but wants the public to know what was done to her:

Statement from the Rape Gang Inquiry Our inquiry panel has heard extensive and deeply distressing testimony from a survivor detailing prolonged and extreme abuse, exploitation, and trafficking beginning in childhood and continuing over a number of years across multiple locations in the United Kingdom. The panel wishes to place on record that we regard this testimony with the utmost seriousness. The survivor has provided detailed, consistent, and specific evidence over an extended period of engagement with our inquiry. She will remain anonymous and she is safe. She has made it abundantly clear that she wants the country to know her story. This is her decision, and her decision alone. Elements of her account have been independently corroborated through presented documentation and vast evidence. The panel is also aware of additional material and supporting information that strengthens the credibility of the survivor’s account and warrants urgent and comprehensive investigation by the relevant statutory authorities. Given the gravity of the allegations, we have thought long and hard about whether to release the following information. We believe, as does she, that the public deserves to know the truth about the rape gangs. The survivor’s violent gang rape and abuse began at the age of 12, she was raped multiple times per day over many years. The rapes were filmed and were used as blackmail. The survivor has stated that multiple police officers were active perpetrators – money was exchanged openly and this destroyed her ability and willingness to seek help. Police vehicles were used to traffic her and some of the abuse events were called ‘cop nights.’ The extreme pain she suffered included filmed torture in places called ‘red rooms’. The torture included waterboarding and strangulation by rope. Distressingly, she was raped by a dog, filmed, and forced to rewatch the footage as the men placed bets. The co-ordination of this specific type of abuse was predominantly perpetrated by Pakistani-heritage men. During this specific period of abuse, she witnessed the murder of at least three girls, one of whom was allegedly killed as a punishment for speaking to the police force. Agencies made a number of referrals to the National Referral Mechanism. She received positive grounds in 2018 but was not made aware of this status until 2021. She finally received conclusive grounds in 2023. The survivor is understandably wary of reporting the matter to the police so the panel is seeking an urgent meeting with the Home Secretary, including the survivor, to ensure that the Government is fully apprised of the seriousness of this evidence and to discuss the immediate steps required to ensure the survivor’s protection, to preserve evidence, and to secure justice. Our overriding priority is the safety of survivors, and the pursuit of truth and justice without fear or favour. We believe, along with the survivor herself, that the British people deserve to finally know what has been inflicted on innocent young girls in British towns and cities for many decades. The Rape Gang Inquiry: Rupert Lowe MP, Esther McVey MP, Graham Smith, Barrister, Sammy Woodhouse

The Rape Gang Inquiry’s Twitter (now X) profile has posted several extracts from victims’ testimonies. Below are a few of them.

It is all so much worse than anybody realises. pic.twitter.com/Cqm4wdBwgH — The Rape Gang Inquiry (@rapeganginquiry) February 12, 2026

"Hundreds. Hundreds and hundreds and hundreds." pic.twitter.com/r47xjOANk4 — The Rape Gang Inquiry (@rapeganginquiry) March 2, 2026

The BBC claims that they have been unable to report on Mr. Lowe’s inquiry because the corporation has “limited resources and it is not possible to report on every story which is of interest to [their] audiences”:

The BBC’s response to not reporting on the Rape Gang Inquiry is absolutely pathetic. @RupertLowe10 @rapeganginquiry pic.twitter.com/tOoSmjYkqo — S A M M Y Woodhouse (@officialsammyuk) February 20, 2026

