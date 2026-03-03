Independent Rape Gang Inquiry exposes the depravity of perpetrators and involvement of staff in various UK public institutions

Last month, an independent inquiry into the Muslim rape gangs that have been preying on white girls for decades was held. To protect the identities of victims, only snippets and summaries of their testimonies have been released. The little that has been released is truly horrific.
Last month, Rupert Lowe, Member of Parliament for Great Yarmouth and leader of the Restore Britain party, launched a crowdfunded, independent ‘Rape Gang Inquiry’. In March 2025, he launched a campaign to raise funds, raising over £770,000 to investigate gang-based sexual exploitation across the UK.
The inquiry, which began hearings in London on 2 February 2026, focused on survivor testimonies, systemic failures by public authorities and cover-ups, particularly concerning cases involving predominantly white British girls and perpetrators from various ethnic backgrounds, including Pakistani men.
The 12th of February marked the final day to hear the victims’ testimony. “I simply have no words that describe the bravery and courage of these women who have come forward … What they have been through is indescribable,” Mr Lowe tweeted. “These men are so utterly depraved. If it were up to me, thousands of them would receive the death penalty.”
He continued: “Speaking honestly, I did not understand how deep this evil is rooted in our society. Police, politicians, council officials, the NHS, social workers, children’s homes – it is everywhere. IS everywhere. Not was. IS.”
One of the victims raised the spectre of rape gang members trafficking victims overseas:
After the testimony of three more witnesses, the inquiry concluded on 13 February 2026. On 23 February, Mr. Lowe issued a statement from the inquiry about one brave victim who wishes to remain anonymous but wants the public to know what was done to her:
Statement from the Rape Gang Inquiry
Our inquiry panel has heard extensive and deeply distressing testimony from a survivor detailing prolonged and extreme abuse, exploitation, and trafficking beginning in childhood and continuing over a number of years across multiple locations in the United Kingdom.
The panel wishes to place on record that we regard this testimony with the utmost seriousness. The survivor has provided detailed, consistent, and specific evidence over an extended period of engagement with our inquiry. She will remain anonymous and she is safe. She has made it abundantly clear that she wants the country to know her story. This is her decision, and her decision alone. Elements of her account have been independently corroborated through presented documentation and vast evidence.
The panel is also aware of additional material and supporting information that strengthens the credibility of the survivor’s account and warrants urgent and comprehensive investigation by the relevant statutory authorities.
Given the gravity of the allegations, we have thought long and hard about whether to release the following information. We believe, as does she, that the public deserves to know the truth about the rape gangs.
The survivor’s violent gang rape and abuse began at the age of 12, she was raped multiple times per day over many years. The rapes were filmed and were used as blackmail. The survivor has stated that multiple police officers were active perpetrators – money was exchanged openly and this destroyed her ability and willingness to seek help. Police vehicles were used to traffic her and some of the abuse events were called ‘cop nights.’
The extreme pain she suffered included filmed torture in places called ‘red rooms’.
The torture included waterboarding and strangulation by rope. Distressingly, she was raped by a dog, filmed, and forced to rewatch the footage as the men placed bets.
The co-ordination of this specific type of abuse was predominantly perpetrated by Pakistani-heritage men.
During this specific period of abuse, she witnessed the murder of at least three girls, one of whom was allegedly killed as a punishment for speaking to the police force.
Agencies made a number of referrals to the National Referral Mechanism. She received positive grounds in 2018 but was not made aware of this status until 2021. She finally received conclusive grounds in 2023.
The survivor is understandably wary of reporting the matter to the police so the panel is seeking an urgent meeting with the Home Secretary, including the survivor, to ensure that the Government is fully apprised of the seriousness of this evidence and to discuss the immediate steps required to ensure the survivor’s protection, to preserve evidence, and to secure justice.
Our overriding priority is the safety of survivors, and the pursuit of truth and justice without fear or favour.
We believe, along with the survivor herself, that the British people deserve to finally know what has been inflicted on innocent young girls in British towns and cities for many decades.
The Rape Gang Inquiry: Rupert Lowe MP, Esther McVey MP, Graham Smith, Barrister, Sammy Woodhouse
The Rape Gang Inquiry’s Twitter (now X) profile has posted several extracts from victims’ testimonies. Below are a few of them.
The BBC claims that they have been unable to report on Mr. Lowe’s inquiry because the corporation has “limited resources and it is not possible to report on every story which is of interest to [their] audiences”:
Has anyone ask “WHY?” Why had this been done? And for so long.
Why?? That’s what muslims are commanded to do by their false demonic prophet. And then when they have Imams telling them that females are like dogs, That they are only there to serve their sexual desires…and these demonic men have no conscience, no morals, no compassion, just demonic lust and they can’t get enough. And they are told to rape white virgins, because then these women won’t be able to to Heaven.
Not the first time…
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c07dnrgez84o
New studies show that eating pork reduces the chance of marrying a 6 year old by 100%….
The corruption is deep and systemic. Police, politicians and the rapists and trafficers must be put in jail. I sincerely hope people stop using BBC full stop. there is an urgent need for a thorough clean up.
This explains why Epstein has operated so freely for so long. Even the police are participating in it.
How can so many people enjoy inflicting so much pain and suffering on innocents? Do drugs silence their consciences so they can be lured into it? Or were they born this way, only awaiting the opportunity to act on it?
“My God, my God, why have you forsaken me? Why are you so far from saving me, from the words of my groaning? O my God, I cry by day, but you do not answer, and by night, but I find no rest… Be not far from me, for trouble is near, and there is none to help.”
It is as though we are prisoners in a new holocaust, in a concentration camp without walls, and we dare not try to help those chosen for the worst treatment.
Many in our military still hold our Christian values and would help us, but they have been sent far away and are kept occupied in the foreign wars our politicians have started and keep going.
Satan and his many, many servants have blocked us in. Perhaps Mr. Lowe is a leader who can rally us to rescue our children and ourselves. He needs all of us to support and protect him; there is no dirty trick the enemy will not try.
The crusader flags are out…so I thought of Kipling with a modern message and slant…’ when you are wounded and lying on a Birmingham train, and the women you raped gloat at your remains, curse your false gods as they b#sh in your br#ins!’ Karma is coming….and the useful idiots won’t see their fate coming either…read a history book…fools….the commies and lefties helped the mullahs come to power in 1970s Iran, and then they were executed. Same will happen here…the patriots are ready, no negotiations, no surrender, no quarter given.
Was anyone in the British Government at the nquiry?