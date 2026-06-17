The hypocrisy of socialism: Socialists become rich from convincing others of the evils of capitalism

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For centuries, some of the most prominent advocates of socialism have spent their lives condemning the accumulation of wealth while privately amassing fortunes of their own. In many cases, they have even used revolutionary rhetoric as a vehicle to gain power and extract wealth from productive sectors of society.

Social media activist Hasan Piker is the latest in a long line of socialist figures who denounce capitalism while prospering from it, Emmanuel Rincon writes.

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By Emmanuel Rincon, as published by The Daily Economy on 5 June 2026

For centuries, some of the most prominent advocates of socialism have spent their lives condemning the accumulation of wealth while privately amassing fortunes of their own. In many cases, they have even used revolutionary rhetoric as a vehicle to gain power and extract wealth from productive sectors of society.

From Karl Marx to Vladimir Lenin, from Fidel Castro to Hugo Chávez, many of these figures denounced private wealth and entrepreneurship, despite the fact that few, if any, lived according to the austere principles they publicly promoted. Instead, many enjoyed lives marked by privilege, luxury and the very economic advantages they claimed to despise.

This pattern is not confined to communist regimes. In the United States, self-described socialists have often criticised wealth accumulation – until they themselves became wealthy. Senator Bernie Sanders is among the most notable examples. For years, Sanders condemned millionaires and argued that extreme wealth accumulation was immoral. Yet after purchasing multiple homes and earning millions of dollars through book sales criticising capitalism, his rhetoric shifted largely toward attacking billionaires instead.

Today, the methods have changed, but the underlying dynamic remains the same. In the past, activists and political leaders gathered in public squares to proclaim that society’s problems could be solved by restricting wealth accumulation and redistributing resources. In the digital era, many of these same ideas are promoted through livestreams, podcasts and social media platforms to audiences far larger than those of previous generations, while simultaneously generating substantial personal income through monetised content.

Hasan Piker: The Millionaire Socialist Activist

One of the clearest examples of this phenomenon is Hasan Piker, a political streamer known for his criticism of the United States, capitalism and private wealth accumulation.

Piker identifies as both a socialist and a Marxist, yet he has built a substantial fortune through highly profitable capitalist platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, as well as advertising and sponsorship deals. Today, he commands millions of followers and ranks among the most-watched political streamers in the world.

Controversy surrounding Piker intensified in 2021 after he purchased a mansion in West Hollywood, California, reportedly valued at approximately US$2.7 million. The purchase drew criticism even from some of his own supporters, many of whom viewed it as inconsistent to denounce wealth accumulation while enjoying luxury real estate and an affluent lifestyle.

Piker’s Background and Privileged Upbringing

Although Piker often presents himself as a champion of the working class and a self-made success story, he was born in the United States, spent much of his youth in a relatively affluent environment in Turkey and later returned to the United States to attend college. Media reports and interviews have noted that he benefited from privileged educational opportunities and media connections unavailable to most aspiring content creators.

He is also the nephew of Cenk Uygur, founder of The Young Turks, one of the most influential progressive political media platforms online. That family connection gave him early exposure to the digital political media ecosystem and helped increase his public visibility.

Piker later generated substantial income through Twitch subscriptions, viewer donations, advertising revenue, sponsorships and YouTube monetisation, relying heavily on the same capitalist institutions and market mechanisms he regularly criticises.

In response to accusations of hypocrisy, Piker has argued that he would rather be “a rich socialist” than “a broke person defending capitalism.”

The tension becomes even more apparent when considering that much of his wealth depends on large corporations such as Amazon, which owns Twitch, as well as Google’s YouTube advertising ecosystem and other forms of private content monetisation.

The Historical Contradiction of Elite Socialism

Piker’s case is far from unique. The history of socialism is filled with revolutionary figures who emerged from privileged or economically comfortable backgrounds.

Karl Marx spent much of his life financially dependent on Friedrich Engels, the heir to a wealthy industrial family whose fortune was built through the very capitalist system both men publicly denounced. Marx himself rarely held stable employment as an adult, while Engels used his family wealth to support him and help spread socialist theory throughout the world.

Vladimir Lenin also came from a relatively privileged family in Imperial Russia. After the Bolshevik Revolution, the promised economic equality quickly gave way to the emergence of a new Soviet elite. Communist Party officials, known as the “nomenklatura,” enjoyed access to special housing, exclusive stores, elite healthcare and privileges unavailable to ordinary citizens. While millions endured poverty, repression and chronic shortages, the communist ruling class lived within a parallel system reserved for the political elite.

In Cambodia, Pol Pot represents one of the most extreme examples of socialist hypocrisy. Before leading one of the deadliest regimes of the twentieth century, he studied in Paris through educational opportunities generally reserved for privileged segments of society. He later implemented a radical communist experiment aimed at abolishing private property and dismantling social classes, ultimately resulting in millions of deaths through executions, forced labour and famine.

“Our policy was to provide an affluent life for the people,” Pol Pot later said. “There were mistakes made in carrying it out.”

In Cuba, according to Forbes, Fidel Castro accumulated a fortune estimated at approximately $900 million while overseeing an economy that drove much of the island into severe poverty. In Venezuela, Hugo Chávez transformed a country with the world’s largest proven oil reserves into a nation where roughly 90 per cent of the population fell into poverty, contributing to the migration of millions of Venezuelans. His children, however, did not suffer from the poverty that Chavismo created. María Gabriela Chávez, the former president’s primary heir, reportedly amassed a fortune of more than $4 billion and, when asked about its source, claimed she earned it by selling Avon products.

Hasan Piker has not held political power in the United States, but he has used his media influence to support prominent American socialists such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders.

The modern socialist influencer no longer seizes factories or leads revolutions. Instead, he monetises anti-capitalism through subscription platforms, advertising revenue and algorithm-driven audiences while denouncing the very economic system that sustains his success.

Once again, socialism appears to confront the same recurring contradiction between theory and practice: many of its most prominent advocates have struggled to embody the principles they publicly demand of others.

What many socialist fanatics fail to understand is that their ideology collapses because its incentives run directly against human nature. It is that same human nature that drives even its loudest defenders to profit from capitalism to enrich their families and improve their own lives, while demanding that the wealth of others be redistributed – all while refusing to surrender any of their own.

About the Author

Emmanuel Rincon is a lawyer, political consultant and writer. Winner of various literary awards and author of the essay books ‘Westernism’, ‘Man Playing God’, and ‘The Ideological Reinvention of Latin America’, among other works. He is the founder of the consulting agency Regional Renaissance.

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