Covid Lies: Prescient Testimonies

“I doubt just talking to a group of people who hold the dominant narrative view as “true” would respond at all well to this, delivered as a lecture. Nobody wants to accept that they’ve been fooled, even if the blow is softened by telling them that this has been brought about by highly experienced professionals in the covert services and has required huge amounts of money to buy off several groups.
“On the positive side, an increasing number of people have detected that fraud is ongoing. A particularly good example comes from the financial analyst community and refers to life insurance claims among many other pieces of evidence of wrong-doing.24” – Dr. Mike Yeadon, The Covid Lies
Although not all central, there are a large number of ancillary points that reinforce Dr. Yeadon’s conclusions. He assembled some of these points, “additional observations,” and included them towards the end of his paper titled ‘The Covid Lies’.
Dr. Yeadon’s additional observations include fraud assessed; fraud rehearsed; autopsies; PCR test; cause of death; hospital protocols; experimental vaccines; revised definitions; bizarre statements; boosters and antibodies; Neil Ferguson’s track record; and, prescient testimonies. “This list is not exhaustive,” he wrote.
This article relates to Dr. Yeadon’s additional observations: prescient testimonies.
By Dr. Mike Yeadon, 10 April 2022
Prescient Testimony
A former WHO staffer, Jane Bürgermeister, shared frighteningly prescient testimony in 2010. Her understanding was that respiratory virus pandemics will be used to force near-universal vaccination and that this had sinister motives.21 I dismissed this the first time I saw it. Many of us turn away instinctively from evil because we cannot or do not want to believe that other humans are capable of that which our logic tells us is happening. I now no longer reject it. It fits far too well with the totally independent Paul Schreyer documentary.11
More Prescient Testimony
Another doctor, Dr. Rima Laibow, made similar claims.22 This testimony speaks of population rejection, and like Jane Bürgermeister, locates the fraud in a conceptual world government. Again, one can reject it, or consider it alongside other pieces of information.
References
- 11 “Paul Schreyer: Pandemic simulation games – Preparation for a new era?” https://wissen-ist-relevant.de/vortrage/paul-schreyer-pandemic-simulation-games-preparation-for-a-new-era/
- 21 “Jane Bürgermeister | Forced vax warning – February 15, 2010.” https://brandnewtube.com/watch/jane-bu-rgermeister-forced-vax-warning-february-15-2010_Con7FXMOCvgW8Or.html
- 22 “Jesse Ventura meets Dr. Rima Laibow.” https://www.brandnewtube.com/watch/jesse-ventura-meets-dr-rima-laibow_kL2AlRqtejqXMr1.html
- 24 “Bombshell: Naomi Wolf interviews Edward Dowd about Pfizer fraud & criminal ramifications.” https://rumble.com/vwjmjm-bombshell-naomi-wolf-interviews-edward-dowd-about-pfizer-fraud-and-criminal.html
Source
Dr. Mike Yeadon wrote a paper titled ‘The Covid Lies’ which was published on the Doctors for Covid Ethics website. This paper is a working draft dated 10 April 2022.
At 31 pages long the paper is longer than most would read in one sitting. As it details vital information for all of us, we are republishing his paper in more easily digestible portions in a series of articles, one each day. This is the twelfth in our series, ‘Covid Lies’, and covers topics included in the section of Dr. Yeadon’s paper titled ‘Additional Observations’.
You can read Dr. Yeadon’s full paper by following this LINK.
these “globalists” are incapable of taking a “global” view.
at the global level
the first injections were administered on 10 december 2020,
from here: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/worldwide-graphs/#total-cases
and here: https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations
on 10 december 2020, cases = 70 million, deaths with covid19 present 1.7 million
on 29 may 2022, cases 532 million, deaths 6.3 million
number of global injections 12 billion. so, as 12 billion doses have been administered globally, cases have increased by 7.5 times and deaths 3.7 times.
had cases and deaths increased at the same rate as prior to 10 december 2020, annualizing the rate of cases and deaths cumulative cases to 29 may 2022 would have been around 180 million instead of 530 million and cumulative deaths would have been around 4.2 million instead of 6.3 million.
the impact of the 12 billion injections has been to increase the number of cases by 350 million in the last 18 months and the number of deaths by 2.1 million.
the EU + US stabbed their populations once on average by mid-July 2021, europe is now double stabbed on average and each person in the US has been injected 1.75 times. by mid-july 2021 on a global basis, half of people had received a single injection, now it is 1.5 stabs per person.
this is the global view.
now, what would these “globalists” say if it was shown that the infection and the injection do the same thing – that is, infect the body with a cyto-toxic spike protein IOW the injection IS an infection?
How can the “performance” of injections be measured?
Well, in active investment world, performance is measured in absolute and relative terms. Absolute performance is how much you made; relative performance is how much you made relative to a benchmark. What goes in the benchmark is a subjective decision. It can consist of any combination of assets. The design of the benchmark is generally held to make up around 80% of absolute returns and risks. Benchmark design is crucial in matching expected liabilities.
In the pension fund world, 60% in equities and 40% in bonds, based on long run correlation, risk and return characteristics, is a traditional benchmark. Fund managers are given discretion to vary these equity and bond weightings to pursue excess returns over a benchmark.
Excess returns over any period can be “attributed” to asset allocation effects, stock selection effects and the interaction of these two effects (gross and net of management fees and other costs).
The arithmetic for this attribution is straightforward. It can be applied over any benchmark and any period, though it relies on “average exposure” and a money-weighted rate of return (closing market value – opening market value – purchases + sales) divided by (opening market value plus weighted cash flow) for each component up to and including total return. Weighted cash flow reflects the proportion of a measurement period that purchases were held, or sales were not held. (E.g., a purchase made on the 10th of a 30 day month is 20/30 weighted as a positive adjustment to the opening market value to determine the “average sector value”, whereas a sale made on the 10th is 20/30 is a negative adjustment to the opening market value to determine the “average sector value”).
Asset allocation effect = Sector weight relative to benchmark x (sector index return – benchmark return)
Stock selection effect = Benchmark sector weight x (actual sector return – sector index return)
Interaction = (Actual sector weight – benchmark sector weight) x Actual sector return – sector index return).
The attribution is an accounting identity that sums to the overall relative return. There are other performance analyses – such as “contribution to total return” (where the average sector weight is multiplied by the sector return) and risk adjusted returns (most commonly, Information Ratio = excess return divided by the standard deviation of that excess return – the higher and more stable the better).
Let’s stick with the attribution of returns for now and figure out a way to apply that to injections.
This data is most likely to be available for the US and EU.
Firstly, the overall “top-down” view where the benchmark is the control group of those that lived through the pandemic without being injected but suffered infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Excess returns are the impact of injections on cases, hospitalizations and deaths for all manufacturers, then the impact of two injections and then the impact of boosters.
For ease, the rates of each factor of cases, hospitalization and deaths can be standardized as the rate per 100,000 or per million.
This analysis should be repeated each manufacturer.
This analysis should be repeated for each major cause of death and disease.
This analysis should be repeated for each key demographic – first age and sex, then ethnicity, then income bracket, employment status.
The wealth of information that this analysis would reveal can be reconciled to adverse events, which, of course, also need to be analysed in the same way as these relative cases, hospitalizations and deaths against the control group (benchmark).
Once this has been done, a relative risk analysis can be undertaken to come up with a rational cost/benefit analysis of the roll-out of injections.