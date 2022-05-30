Covid Lies: Prescient Testimonies

“I doubt just talking to a group of people who hold the dominant narrative view as “true” would respond at all well to this, delivered as a lecture. Nobody wants to accept that they’ve been fooled, even if the blow is softened by telling them that this has been brought about by highly experienced professionals in the covert services and has required huge amounts of money to buy off several groups.

“On the positive side, an increasing number of people have detected that fraud is ongoing. A particularly good example comes from the financial analyst community and refers to life insurance claims among many other pieces of evidence of wrong-doing.24” – Dr. Mike Yeadon, The Covid Lies

Although not all central, there are a large number of ancillary points that reinforce Dr. Yeadon’s conclusions. He assembled some of these points, “additional observations,” and included them towards the end of his paper titled ‘The Covid Lies’.

Dr. Yeadon’s additional observations include fraud assessed; fraud rehearsed; autopsies; PCR test; cause of death; hospital protocols; experimental vaccines; revised definitions; bizarre statements; boosters and antibodies; Neil Ferguson’s track record; and, prescient testimonies. “This list is not exhaustive,” he wrote.

This article relates to Dr. Yeadon’s additional observations: prescient testimonies.

The Exposé reports the facts the mainstream refuse to. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox… Follow The Exposé on Telegram

Join The Exposé’s Telegram Discussion Group

By Dr. Mike Yeadon, 10 April 2022

Prescient Testimony

A former WHO staffer, Jane Bürgermeister, shared frighteningly prescient testimony in 2010. Her understanding was that respiratory virus pandemics will be used to force near-universal vaccination and that this had sinister motives.21 I dismissed this the first time I saw it. Many of us turn away instinctively from evil because we cannot or do not want to believe that other humans are capable of that which our logic tells us is happening. I now no longer reject it. It fits far too well with the totally independent Paul Schreyer documentary.11

Click on the image below to watch the video on Brand New Tube.

Jane Bürgermeister, Forced Vax Warning, February 15, 2010 (60 mins)

More Prescient Testimony

Another doctor, Dr. Rima Laibow, made similar claims.22 This testimony speaks of population rejection, and like Jane Bürgermeister, locates the fraud in a conceptual world government. Again, one can reject it, or consider it alongside other pieces of information.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Brand New Tube.

Jesse Ventura meets Dr. Rima Laibow (11 mins)

References

11 “Paul Schreyer: Pandemic simulation games – Preparation for a new era?” https://wissen-ist-relevant.de/vortrage/paul-schreyer-pandemic-simulation-games-preparation-for-a-new-era/

“Paul Schreyer: Pandemic simulation games – Preparation for a new era?” https://wissen-ist-relevant.de/vortrage/paul-schreyer-pandemic-simulation-games-preparation-for-a-new-era/ 21 “Jane Bürgermeister | Forced vax warning – February 15, 2010.” https://brandnewtube.com/watch/jane-bu-rgermeister-forced-vax-warning-february-15-2010_Con7FXMOCvgW8Or.html

“Jane Bürgermeister | Forced vax warning – February 15, 2010.” https://brandnewtube.com/watch/jane-bu-rgermeister-forced-vax-warning-february-15-2010_Con7FXMOCvgW8Or.html 22 “Jesse Ventura meets Dr. Rima Laibow.” https://www.brandnewtube.com/watch/jesse-ventura-meets-dr-rima-laibow_kL2AlRqtejqXMr1.html

“Jesse Ventura meets Dr. Rima Laibow.” https://www.brandnewtube.com/watch/jesse-ventura-meets-dr-rima-laibow_kL2AlRqtejqXMr1.html 24 “Bombshell: Naomi Wolf interviews Edward Dowd about Pfizer fraud & criminal ramifications.” https://rumble.com/vwjmjm-bombshell-naomi-wolf-interviews-edward-dowd-about-pfizer-fraud-and-criminal.html

Source

Dr. Mike Yeadon wrote a paper titled ‘The Covid Lies’ which was published on the Doctors for Covid Ethics website. This paper is a working draft dated 10 April 2022.

At 31 pages long the paper is longer than most would read in one sitting. As it details vital information for all of us, we are republishing his paper in more easily digestible portions in a series of articles, one each day. This is the twelfth in our series, ‘Covid Lies’, and covers topics included in the section of Dr. Yeadon’s paper titled ‘Additional Observations’.

You can read Dr. Yeadon’s full paper by following this LINK.