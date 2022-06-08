Letter to the Editor: This is a Spiritual Contest and We Are not Alone

A reader reflects on the “Hot Lots” and why batches of Covid injections differ. He ends with words of encouragement, “we are not alone.”
To The Exposé,
Covid tyranny: Is it time for the youngest?
While Covid restrictions are disappearing, many may think the Covid tyranny is on life support. Uh, not so fast. Doctor Ashish Jha is Biden’s White House Covid Response Coordinator. Dr. Jha has continued his meteoric rise as he’s moved up from ABC news medical advisor.
For over a year, David Muir would interview the good doctor about Covid. Dr. Jha would be a cheerleader for the next booster as he would tell us that they are indeed safe. Congratulations to the good doctor on his promotion!
Dr. Jha recently stated that Pfizer and Moderna are seeking FDA approval for their Covid vaccine for, wait for it, infants to pre-schoolers. They hope this will be done by 6/15. If so, vaccinations will be available by 6/21.
This alone is diabolical. However, please allow me to think out loud. Is getting the kids jabbed one of the reasons for the different batches that were originally sent out? On 5/23 The Exposé ran a report that showed 90% of the jab related deaths came from only 5% of the batches that were sent out. This isn’t to say that the other 95% were safe. However, had all jabs been created equal, billions would have dropped like flies.
My original thinking was that it was a diabolical way to hide culpability. I know a dozen or so jabbed friends and/or relatives that are jabbed and doing fine. One is a 93-year-old that got the jab and is alive and kicking. Their problems may be down the road but culpability will be hidden.
Is there another agenda in play? What about the parents that gave the thumbs up on their social media after getting the jab? Will they welcome this about to be approved shot for their child? Was this one of the reasons the merchants of death didn’t want a mass die-off?
Isaiah 59:7
“Their feet run to evil, and they are swift to shed innocent blood. Their thoughts are thoughts, ruin and destruction lie in their wake.”
Operation warp speed continues. No politician will save us. No rising star running for office will save us. Satan’s minions are well-financed. They get paid to carry out his destruction, often with your tax dollars. They are addicted to power and money. They aren’t going away.
Jeremiah 15:21
“I will deliver you from the hand of the wicked and redeem you from the grasp of the ruthless.”
This is a spiritual contest. As we compete, we are not alone. When we move, God moves. He has the hard part. We have the easy part. We stand against the evil. Only God can defeat the evil.
Regards,
Stan Sylvester, USA
Note from The Expose: To check adverse reactions associated with Covid injection batches, visit the How Bad is My Batch tab which can be accessed from our home page. To find out more about “Hot Lots” there are articles on this topic previously published on our website HERE.
If you would like to publish a letter, please email it to contact@theexpose.uk addressed “Letter to the Editor.” At the end of your email, please indicate the name or pseudonym you would like shown when we publish your letter.
The fact that the power elite and the power elite institutions of this world are controlled by Satan has always been a basic tenet of Christianity. This is clearly seen in the third temptation of Christ. “And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time. And the devil said unto him, All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it. If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine.” (Luke 4:5-7 KJV).
Christian bullshit. If the devil exists, Popes like Innocent III and Pius II have outdone him. Screw Jesus and his old man.
David,
Bravo! Adam had dominion in the garden of Eden, [Genesis 1:26- 28.] Adam had free will and doubted God’s word. Without free will, love and obedience cannot exist. Jesus Christ righted the wrong with his incredible free will obedience.
“This is a spiritual contest. As we compete, we are not alone. When we move, God moves. He has the hard part. We have the easy part. We stand against the evil. Only God can defeat the evil.”
Please spare me the Bronze Age fairy tales.
There are no gods. And the universe is indifferent to us.
Hawks eat baby rabbits alive; wasp eggs hatch inside caterpillars and the larvae eats the caterpillar alive from the inside out; both the Catholic Church and American soldiers have used torture to make victims confess. When you die, there will be no victims nor virgins to welcome you to Paradise.
We only have each other. We’re on our own. If we can’t find some way to keep “them”—whoever “they’ are—from blowing up the world, no one can: Not Jesus, Yahweh, Allah, the Virgin Mary, nor La Puta Madre.
Corrections: “larvae eat“; “there will be no angels nor virgins”
I don’t want to argue about the existence of God or the teachings of Christianity, and I’m happy to accept the help of Christians in this battle. I think our opponents are evil, in the way that a religious person would understand the meaning of that word, so I share that with the religious people. But we shouldn’t expect God or any other existential force to help us. We are on our own, we are a minority, this is now a fight to the death, and if we don’t win it I suspect death will be a release. That would be sad for me because I don’t think that after my death I will wake up in an afterlife with my personality and memories intact.