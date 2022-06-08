Letter to the Editor: This is a Spiritual Contest and We Are not Alone

A reader reflects on the “Hot Lots” and why batches of Covid injections differ. He ends with words of encouragement, “we are not alone.”

To The Exposé,

Covid tyranny: Is it time for the youngest?

While Covid restrictions are disappearing, many may think the Covid tyranny is on life support. Uh, not so fast. Doctor Ashish Jha is Biden’s White House Covid Response Coordinator. Dr. Jha has continued his meteoric rise as he’s moved up from ABC news medical advisor.

For over a year, David Muir would interview the good doctor about Covid. Dr. Jha would be a cheerleader for the next booster as he would tell us that they are indeed safe. Congratulations to the good doctor on his promotion!

Dr. Jha recently stated that Pfizer and Moderna are seeking FDA approval for their Covid vaccine for, wait for it, infants to pre-schoolers. They hope this will be done by 6/15. If so, vaccinations will be available by 6/21.

This alone is diabolical. However, please allow me to think out loud. Is getting the kids jabbed one of the reasons for the different batches that were originally sent out? On 5/23 The Exposé ran a report that showed 90% of the jab related deaths came from only 5% of the batches that were sent out. This isn’t to say that the other 95% were safe. However, had all jabs been created equal, billions would have dropped like flies.

My original thinking was that it was a diabolical way to hide culpability. I know a dozen or so jabbed friends and/or relatives that are jabbed and doing fine. One is a 93-year-old that got the jab and is alive and kicking. Their problems may be down the road but culpability will be hidden.

Is there another agenda in play? What about the parents that gave the thumbs up on their social media after getting the jab? Will they welcome this about to be approved shot for their child? Was this one of the reasons the merchants of death didn’t want a mass die-off?

Isaiah 59:7 “Their feet run to evil, and they are swift to shed innocent blood. Their thoughts are thoughts, ruin and destruction lie in their wake.”

Operation warp speed continues. No politician will save us. No rising star running for office will save us. Satan’s minions are well-financed. They get paid to carry out his destruction, often with your tax dollars. They are addicted to power and money. They aren’t going away.

Jeremiah 15:21 “I will deliver you from the hand of the wicked and redeem you from the grasp of the ruthless.”

This is a spiritual contest. As we compete, we are not alone. When we move, God moves. He has the hard part. We have the easy part. We stand against the evil. Only God can defeat the evil.

Regards,

Stan Sylvester, USA

Note from The Expose: To check adverse reactions associated with Covid injection batches, visit the How Bad is My Batch tab which can be accessed from our home page. To find out more about “Hot Lots” there are articles on this topic previously published on our website HERE.

If you would like to publish a letter, please email it to contact@theexpose.uk addressed “Letter to the Editor.” At the end of your email, please indicate the name or pseudonym you would like shown when we publish your letter.