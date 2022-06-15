Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths since February in Canada

The Government of Canada has confirmed that the vaccinated population account for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 deaths to have occurred across the country since the middle of February 2022, and 70% of those deaths have been among the triple vaccinated population.

The Government of Canada produces a daily Covid-19 Epidemiology update, in which they sporadically provide new data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths as and when they feel like it.

The following table is taken from their 14th June update, found here, and shows the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status up to May 29th 2022 –

Unfortunately, the Government of Canada is attempting to deceive the public by providing a tally of cases, hospitalisations and deaths that stretches all the way back to December 14th 2020. By doing this they’re able to include a huge wave that occurred in January 2021 when just 0.3% of the population of Canada was considered fully vaccinated.

But thanks to the ‘Wayback Machine‘, we’re able to look at previously published reports by the Government of Canada and do the simple math ourselves to work out the current situation surrounding Covid-19 by vaccination status.

The following table is taken from a report published early March 2022, and it shows the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status between 14th Dec 2020 and 13th February 2022 –

Now, all we have to do is carry out simple subtraction to deduce who is accounting for the most recent wave of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths in Canada, and these are the results…

Covid-19 Cases

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 14th Feb and 29th May 22 –

Canada recorded 429,335 Covid-19 cases between 14th Feb and 29th May 2022, and 376,451 of those cases were among the vaccinated population. With 11,211 cases among the partly vaccinated, 138,086 cases among the double vaccinated, and 227,154 cases among the triple vaccinated.

This means the unvaccinated population accounted for 12% of Covid-19 cases between 14th Feb and 29th May, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 88%, 60% of which were among the triple jabbed.

Covid-19 Hospitalisations

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 14th Feb and 29th May 22 –

In the space of nearly 4 months, Canada’s hospitals suffered an influx of 25,332 Covid-19 patients, and 19,717 of them were vaccinated. With 855 hospitalisations among the partly vaccinated, 6,489 hospitalisations among the double vaccinated, and 12,373 hospitalisations among the triple vaccinated.

This means the unvaccinated population accounted for just 22% of hospitalisations, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 78%, 63% of which were among the triple jabbed.

Covid-19 Deaths

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 14th Feb and 29th May 22 –

Over these 15 weeks, there were 4,954 Covid-19 deaths across Canada and the vaccinated population accounted for 3,796 of them. With 135 deaths among the partly vaccinated, 1,174 deaths among the double vaccinated, and 2,487 deaths among the triple vaccinated.

The means the unvaccinated population accounted for just 23% of deaths, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 77%, 70% of which were among the triple jabbed.

If you don’t find these figures that concerning, perhaps you will once you realise between 30k and 50k Canadians are getting their third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine every single day, and this was how the pandemic was shaping out across the country a couple of months ago –

Because between 16th Jan and 22nd Jan 22, the vaccinated population accounted for just 41% of cases, 68% of hospitalisations, and 69% of deaths.

But now, despite the Government of Canada clearly trying desperately to conceal it, a bit of time, effort, and simple maths has revealed 88% of cases, 78% of hospitalisations and 77% of deaths were recorded among the fully vaccinated population between 14th Feb and 29th May 2022.

Should we be seeing this if the third jab is effective? Absolutely not, these figures strongly suggest the third jab has made the situation worse for the vaccinated.