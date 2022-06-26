Letter to the Editor: Retired UK Police Inspector Writes to Media Highlighting They Use Language That Stigmatises

Colin Edge, a retired UK Police Inspector, writes to thank The Exposé for publishing his correspondence to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) and his Member of Parliament (“MP”).

“I also wrote to many journalists, editors and media people who used language that stigmatised. Some of the political ideology displayed was reprehensible,” he writes.

In the event readers wish to do the same, Edge provided copies of a letter he wrote to his local councillors and a letter he wrote to corporate media which can be used as templates.

Dear The Exposé Team,

Using Language that Stigmatises

A big thank you to all of you. It was a great honour that you published the details of my letters that I sent to MHRA and local MP on 20th June 2022. These matters were further explored on UK Column News this week.*

I wrote to multiple MP’s last year; not only to raise awareness of PCR Protocols, but to challenge mandates for health care workers and wider society. I also wrote to many journalists, editors and media people who used language that stigmatised. Some of the political ideology displayed was reprehensible. I have attached the template letters that I used to address this behaviour.

Feel free to publish any of the templates.

Kind regards,

Colin Edge, Ret: Police Inspector, United Kingdom

*Note from The Exposé: Although Edge did not specify which of UK Column’s articles or video reports he refers to in his letter, there is coverage relating to this topic on UK Column’s news report on 23 June 2022 HERE [begin timestamp 01:06:50].

Colin Edge’s Templates Attached

To: Local Government Official

Dear Councillor,

… I recently discovered a number of you supported the use of vaccine passports in society and mandates for health care professionals. Your contribution to this ideology is causing stigmatisation, segregation and vilification of the very people we have depended on through the pandemic.

The term ‘anti-vaxxer’ has become flavour of the year among journalists and some of your cohort. As an officer who has investigated many hate crimes, I’m now seeing appalling political ideology that is reprehensible and destructive in the extreme …

To: Journalists who use ‘hate speech’ in their reporting

Dear Editor,

… I recently heard your view on ‘anti-vaxxers.’ Let me explain that as an officer who has investigated many hate crimes, I’m now seeing appalling political ideology that is reprehensible and destructive in the extreme.

The flawed PCR process inflates statistical case and death number. A Lancet study demonstrates, viral load in the vaccinated and unvaccinated are the same. The Lancet in a separate cohort study demonstrate the same is true in break out settings. It is likely what we are now seeing, are break through infections – due to vaccine escape and mutation.

I would encourage you to read my investigation report (Society in a Centrifuge), so that you are familiar with the true nature of the PCR test. So called “anti-vaxxers” in my view, are conscientious people who have taken the time to investigate.

You might be interested to know that Hitler and the Third Reich introduced sweeping health policies before they slid into fascist ideology and genocide. Whilst I never wanted to draw that comparison …

The phrase ‘anti-vaxxer’ is derogatory, causes segregation and in my view worthy of hate speech legislation …

