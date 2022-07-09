Whilst Trudeau had Covid-19 again, his Government revealed the Vaccinated account for 93% of COVID Deaths in Canada; 50% of which were Quadruple Jabbed

Despite allegedly being triple vaccinated, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, recently tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time, and it looks like he was lucky to survive it.

Because according to his own Government, the fully vaccinated now account for 93% of all Covid-19 deaths across Canada, and 50% of the most recent deaths have been among Canadians who had been given four doses of a Covid-19 injection.

The Government of Canada produces a daily Covid-19 Epidemiology update, in which they sporadically provide new data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths as and when they feel like it.

The following table is taken from their 8th July update, found here, and shows the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status up to June 12th 2022 –

Unfortunately, the Government of Canada is attempting to deceive the public by providing a tally of cases, hospitalisations and deaths that stretches all the way back to December 14th 2020. By doing this they’re able to include a huge wave that occurred in January 2021 when just 0.3% of the population of Canada was considered fully vaccinated.

But thanks to the ‘Wayback Machine‘, we’re able to look at previously published reports by the Government of Canada and do the simple math ourselves to work out the current situation surrounding Covid-19 by vaccination status.

The following table is taken from a report published late June 2022, and it shows the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status between 14th Dec 2020 and 5th June 2022 –

Now, all we have to do is carry out simple subtraction to deduce who is accounting for the most recent wave of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths in Canada, and these are the results…

Covid-19 Cases

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 6th June and 12th June 2022 –

The most recent figures show that there were 17,904 Covid-19 cases between 6th and 12th June, and the vaccinated population accounted for 17,040 of them, with 13,147 cases among the quadruple vaccinated population.

This means the unvaccinated population accounted for 5% of Covid-19 cases, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 95%, 77% of which were among the quadruple jabbed.

Covid-19 Hospitalisations

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 6th June and 12th June 2022 –

The most recent figures show that there were 1,041 Covid-19 hospitalisations between 6th and 12th June, and the vaccinated population accounted for 938 of them, with 694 hospitalisations among the quadruple vaccinated population.

This means the unvaccinated population accounted for 10% of Covid-19 hospitalisations, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 90%, 74% of which were among the quadruple jabbed.

Covid-19 Deaths

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 6th June and 12th June 2022 –

The most recent figures show that there were 521 Covid-19 deaths between 6th and 12th June, and the vaccinated population accounted for 485 of them, with a shocking 242 deaths among the quadruple vaccinated population, and 200 deaths among the triple vaccinated population.

This means the unvaccinated population accounted for just 7% of Covid-19 deaths, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 93%, 50% of which were among the quadruple jabbed, and 41% of which were among the triple jabbed.

Despite a mass booster campaign, and the Government of Canada trying to desperately conceal it, a bit of time, effort, and simple maths has revealed that 9 in every 10 Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths were recorded among the fully vaccinated population between 6th and 12th June 2022, and the vast majority of those were among the quadruple jabbed.

Should we really be seeing this if the Covid-19 injections are effective?

Absolutely not. These figures suggest the more jabs you have, the more likely you are to be hospitalised or lose your life if exposed to the alleged Covid-19 virus.