EXCLUSIVE – Official Documents confirm real reason Moderna is suing Pfizer: Moderna created & patented COVID Virus in 2013 following Gain of Function Research which allowed Moderna to develop COVID Vaccine before World knew COVID-19 existed

Your Government has given companies like Pfizer and Moderna immunity from liability if you are injured by their Covid-19 vaccines. With this law, they cannot be taken to court for damages.

So if you are one of the many who have been injured, or lost a loved one due to Covid-19 vaccination, then you may feel frustrated that Moderna is now suing Pfizer for alleged patent infringement over mRNA Covid-19 injections.

But that frustration will turn to anger and disbelief once you discover the real reason Moderna is now suing Pfizer for its Covid-19 vaccine.

That’s because official documents suggest the real reason Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement is that Moderna helped to create the Covid-19 virus as early as 2013 during gain of function research and then patented parts of the virus. This means Moderna essentially owns SARS-CoV-2.

This may explain why further documents prove Moderna had developed its Covid-19 vaccine months before the world was aware that Covid-19 even existed.

Moderna has filed patent infringement lawsuits in the U.S. and Germany accusing Pfizer and its partner BioNTech of stepping on patents that Moderna says it filed between 2010 and 2016.

Pfizer says it has not “fully reviewed the complaint” but is “surprised by the litigation given the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine was based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology and developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer.”

But official documents and evidence suggest the patent infringement may be due to Moderna helping to create the Covid-19 virus in a lab during gain of function research. Moderna then patented parts of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as early as 2013. And this may explain why further official documents prove Moderna had a Covid-19 vaccine candidate months before Covid-19 was known to exist officially.

Let’s start by looking at the confidential agreement proving Moderna had a Coronavirus vaccine candidate at least nineteen days before the alleged emergence of SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan, China.

The confidential agreement which can be viewed here states that providers ‘Moderna’ alongside the ‘National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) agreed to transfer ‘mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates’ developed and jointly-owned by NIAID and Moderna to recipients ‘The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’ on the 12th December 2019.

The material transfer agreement was signed the December 12th 2019 by Ralph Baric, PhD, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and then signed by Jacqueline Quay, Director of Licensing and Innovation Support at the University of North Carolina on December 16th 2019.

The agreement was also signed by two representatives of the NIAID, one of whom was Amy F. Petrik PhD, a technology transfer specialist who signed the agreement on December 12th 2019 at 8:05 am. The other signatory was Barney Graham MD PhD, an investigator for the NIAID, however, this signature was not dated.

The final signatories of the agreement were Sunny Himansu, Moderna’s Investigator, and Shaun Ryan, Moderna’s Deputy General Counsel. Both signatures were made on December 17th 2019.

All of these signatures were made prior to any knowledge of the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus. It wasn’t until December 31st 2019 that the World Health Organisation (WHO) became aware of an alleged cluster of viral pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China. But even at this point, they had not determined that an alleged new coronavirus was to blame, instead stating the pneumonia was of “unknown cause”.

It was not until January 9th 2020 that the WHO reported Chinese authorities had determined the outbreak was due to a novel coronavirus which later became known as SARS-CoV-2 with the alleged resultant disease dubbed COVID-19.

So why was an mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Moderna being transferred to the University of North Carolina on December 12th 2019?

What did Moderna know that we didn’t?

Could it have something to do with the fact that Covid-19 is a manmade “virus”, and Moderna Inc., the American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company that has made billions through the sale of an experimental Covid-19 injection, is responsible for creating it?

On February 23 the Daily Mail ran an article showing that Moderna has patented the 19 base letter (nucleotide) sequence which codes for the Furin Cleavage site in Covid-19.

They cited a Paper by Scientists in India, Switzerland, Italy and the US (cautiously entitled: MSH3 Homology and Potential Recombination Link to SARS-CoV-2 Furin Cleavage Site) in which they calculated that the chances of a 19 nucleotide sequence patented by Moderna randomly appearing in Covid-19 in circumstances where it does not appear anywhere else in nature are 1 in 3 trillion.

However, research shows that Moderna did not merely apply for a patent in 2016 with US9587003B2: as reported in the Daily Mail. They actually applied in 2013 for 4 patents with US9149506B2, US9216205B2, US9255129B2, US9301993B2, as well.

So in effect, Moderna had developed the 19 nucleotide gene sequence containing the Furin Cleavage Site which gives Covid-19 its infectivity to humans by patented gain of function research as early as 2013, 6 years before the Wuhan outbreak took place. Not 3 years, as reported in the Mail and virally elsewhere.

The final codon completed inserted gene sequence, ‘CTCCTCGGCGGGCA’, patented by Moderna, does not exist in natural viruses and neither does the CGG-coded Furin Cleavage site CCTCGGCGGGCACGT.

But they do exist naturally in bacteria and in humans and in cows and in plants. Viruses can invade bacteria and insert their genes into them. But bacteria cannot insert their genes into viruses. Nature has had plenty of opportunities to put them into viruses and has refused to do so.

Therefore, the only way for bacterial DNA to end up in a virus is by human intervention. So the Covid-19 virus must have been man-made.

We published two previous articles on this subject in March 2022 that contain much more scientific detail on the subject at hand. You can read Part One here, and Part Two here. Part Two contains the complete method of using the BLAST database to fact-check this for yourself.

The Covid-19 virus was not discovered or made in 2019. It was made from the 19 nucleotide Moderna specific chimeric (CGG for AGA) furin cleavage site which does not occur anywhere in nature as early as 2013.

That is why Moderna was able to create an mRNA Coronavirus candidate before Covid-19 officially existed, and it is most likely the reason why they are now suing Pfizer for patent infringement.

