UK and Europe are Facing Soaring Energy Costs; 70,000 Czechs Take to The Streets in Protest

Energy rationing has already been introduced in Germany and in the UK, amidst threats of a choice between “rationing or blackouts,” a tsunami of pubs and restaurants face closure due to soaring energy bills.

In Prague, on Friday, a large crowd gathered on the streets to protest primarily against soaring energy prices, but also against the European Union, NATO and EU climate change plans. Protesters also wanted the country to be neutral militarily.

70 000 protesting against EU and energy prices in Czechia

By Peter Imanuelsen

Some of the groups at the Prague demonstration include the populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist party.

”The aim of our demonstration is to demand change, mainly in solving the issue of energy prices, especially electricity and gas, which will destroy our economy this autumn” said Jiri Havel, co-organizer of the event.

The police estimate that the number of protesters were around 70 000 and they say that the protest was peaceful.

In Prague in 100,000 people for freedom. They require direct gas supplies from Russia and food and energy guarantees for the Czech Republic. They hold the EU solely responsible for the European economic disaster and the rise in energy bills. pic.twitter.com/3LlflMsJBZ — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) September 3, 2022

The protesters also demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by the conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Not unsurprisingly, the government accused the protesters of being ”pro-Russian” and that they did not have the country’s best interests at heart, all though the group that organized the protests is called ”Czech Republic First”.

”The protests in Wenceslas Square was called by forces that are pro-Russian, are close to extreme positions and are against the interests of the Czech Republic” said Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

This protest has gotten some traction in the media, but just like with the massive protests against covid passports last year, it isn’t being covered very much.

Europe is facing a winter with soaring electricity costs. In Norway, we recently had a peak at almost $1 per kwh.

Electricity prices in Norway are set to reach around $1 per kwh.



At these prices it would cost $100 to fully charge a Tesla.



In other words it is cheaper to fill up a tank of petrol, even with these crazy petrol prices.



So what is the point of an electric car? — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) August 28, 2022

Things have gotten so bad that in Germany there is already energy rationing, with people getting their hot showers and indoor temperatures limited.

Further reading: Energy rationing has arrived in Germany, Peter Imanuelsen, 9 July 2022

With the way things are looking, many small businesses risk going out of business because of the insane electricity prices, and winter isn’t even here yet.

Of course, large corporations will be able to pay these prices, it will be the small businesses that will suffer because of this energy crisis.

And now people in the Czech Republic have taken to the streets to protest. It seems like we are seeing more and more protests in Europe lately, from the farmers protest in the Netherlands that spread to Germany and Belgium, and now these protests in Czechia.

The above is the article ‘70 000 protesting against EU and energy prices in Czechia’ republished from The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden.

Energy rationing ‘very possible’ for the UK this winter

On Friday Daily Mail reported that Britons could be asked to limit energy use this winter to head off blackouts by avoiding using gas and electricity at peak times in a move that will hit every part of life.

According to an energy consultant at Watt-Logic, Kathryn Porter, it’s ‘very possible’ the UK will see plans for energy rationing: “you either have rationing or you have blackouts.” Homes, hospitals, schools, businesses and councils will have to reduce gas and electricity use and millions could be asked to avoid cooking and using appliances in peak evening hours until after 8 pm.

And councils may choose to copy Germany where street lights are being dimmed, traffic lights at quieter junctions are turned off, hot water and central heating is off in public buildings and monuments will no longer be lit overnight. Life in Blackout Britain: Experts warn energy rationing this winter could see people told not to cook until after 8pm, pubs close at 9pm, ‘three-day-a-week’ school, care homes cancel outings for residents and swimming pools left unheated, Daily Mail, 2 September 2022

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that about 24 million British households will be paying nearly three times the price for energy this winter than what they paid last year.

This comes a week after Bloomberg reported that according to James Cooper, a partner at Baringa Partners, the severity of the UK’s energy crisis in terms of its impact on households could be worse than the 2008 financial collapse.

Meanwhile, Britain’s pubs face a “tsunami of closures” over crippling energy bills. ZeroHedge reported that a survey by trade publication the Morning Advisor found, “70% of respondents say if electricity prices continue to soar, they will be unable to operate and forced to close up shop.”

And it’s not only pubs that are facing closure. Restaurants will also have to close due to extraordinarily high energy costs.

Here’s mine. I have two meters in my business. Jointly, currently, £21,000. Quoted to go to a combined £91,000. What on earth do I do? 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DSlK7nQDly — Premier Seafoods Ltd / kingcrab.co.uk (@Premierseafoods) September 2, 2022

Further reading: