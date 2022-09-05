Israeli Government Lied and Covered Up Long-Lasting Harmful Effects of Covid Injections and Corporate Media Refuses to Cover the Story

In an article published yesterday, Steve Kirsch detailed the proof that Israel found serious safety problems with the Covid “vaccines” and then deliberately covered it up. “Israel didn’t start to gather safety data until a year into the vaccine program. They gathered 6 months’ worth of data and found that the vaccines weren’t safe so they lied to the world about it,” he wrote. “This is the single most important article on my Substack”

The Israeli Ministry of Health (“MoH”) was informed by their own hand-selected outside expert group headed by Prof. Mati Berkowitz that the Covid injections are not as safe as the MoH had been claiming to the Israeli people. It was just the opposite. Adverse events were not mild and short-term but were serious and long-lasting. Instead of admitting their mistake, the MoH covered it up by issuing a report that distorted the expert report.

On 20 August, the news finally broke that the government hadn’t been monitoring adverse reactions for a year and then – after they finally gathered the adverse safety data – that they deliberately manipulated the data to make the “vaccine” appear safe when it wasn’t.

Only one news outlet in the world, UK’s GB News, was willing to cover the story. In the video below Neil Oliver discusses the breaking news of the leaked video of an internal meeting of Israel’s Ministry of Health discussing the effects of the Pfizer vaccine: “We have obtained a recording of a video call which seems to suggest that some side effects caused by that vaccine are not rare mild or short-term but serious and long-lasting,” Oliver said introducing Yaffa Shir-Raz, a journalist and specialist health reporter, and Professor Retsef Levy, an expert in health systems from MIT.

GB News: Neil Oliver Live, Saturday 20 August 2022

Further reading: Researcher appointed by the Israeli MOH to investigate COVID-19 vaccine side effects warned the ministry it could be open to lawsuits for encouraging the public to get vaccinated while claiming that side effects are mild and transient, Yaffa Shir-Raz, 22 August 2022

The whole scam was fully exposed on 1 Sept 2022 in a Twitter thread by Yaffa Shir-Raz.

🇮🇱In a leaked video, a research team commissioned by the Israeli MoH warns: "We’ll have to think medical-legal – how to present our findings to avoid lawsuits. Why? Because of quite a few side effects we said: 'OK, it exists and reports exist, BUT STILL GET VACCINATED'". pic.twitter.com/IgXavuYaSH — Yaffa Shir-Raz (@YaffaRaz) September 1, 2022

In the event Shir-Raz’s thread is removed from Twitter we have attached a copy below.

This is a story of corruption, pure and simple, Steve Kirsch wrote.

“There is no way to put a positive spin on this. Anyone in power who is not calling for an investigation and heads to roll is just as corrupt as the people who engaged in the original cover-up of the safety report.

“This story is the “smoking gun” we’ve been waiting for: an official government agency was caught on tape as having received a damaging report from scientists and then deliberately lied to the public about it.”

Kirsch has helpfully provided a bullet point summary at the beginning of his article which we have included below. We encourage you to read Kirsch’s full article: ‘Proof that Israel found serious safety problems with the Covid vaccines then deliberately covered it up’ HERE.

The key facts in a nutshell:

The Israeli health authority knew the vaccines were harming people: the side effects of the vaccine are neither mild nor short-term. In fact, in 65% of the neurological cases, the symptoms are all ongoing.

They also established causality: the side effects were caused by the vaccine. This is something no one else had been able to establish before.

They don’t know how serious the harm is are because they only looked at the data for the top five categories. Cardiovascular was #6. So, they have only looked at a fraction of the data.

The Israeli authorities deliberately covered up the safety issues and hid it from the world issuing a false report essentially saying “there is nothing new to see here folks, move along.”

As of 4 September 2022, no one is being held accountable and everyone is ignoring this bombshell story:

There is a press blackout on coverage in Israel of this. The Israeli media refuses to even look at the evidence.

Nobody in Israel is being held accountable for this corruption. There isn’t even an investigation.

Nobody in the worldwide medical community is speaking out about the corruption either hhhhhhhhhhh it affects people everywhere in the world.

There is no coverage of this in any worldwide mainstream media.

No public official (or mainstream media) anywhere in the world is even calling for an investigation, nobody wants to see the original expert report, and nobody wants to see the safety data they gathered.

This isn’t surprising that they ignore this. All negative data on the vaccine is ignored. For example, when I discovered that young Canadian doctors were dying at a more than 12X normal after the second booster, the Canadian Medical Association, whose job it is to be an advocate for the health of doctors, refused to comment. I sent five requests and they ignored all requests. They should change their website to say that they are an advocate for the drug companies, not the health of doctors.

Specifically:

The Israel Ministry of Health (MoH) took 18 months from the launch date of the vaccine before they looked at the Covid vaccine safety data to see what it said.

They only started collecting safety data in December 2021, one year after rolling out the vaccines to the public. Few people knew this.

In December 2021, they tasked an outside expert panel led by Prof. Mati Berkowitz, a leading Israeli expert on pharmacology and toxicology from Asaf Harofe hospital, to examine the safety data they collected over the next 6 months (from early December to the end of May 2022).

The panel presented their findings to MoH personnel on or about 6 June 2022 in a Zoom call that was secretly recorded. They found that the Covid vaccines were much more dangerous to people than the world authorities admitted. They found serious adverse events that were never disclosed by Pfizer or any world government. These adverse events were also not found to be short-term as the public was told.

They also determined causality, something no other world health authority has ever been willing to do (because other governments never looked at the data either). Causality was both obvious and easy to prove using the re-challenge data that was collected (you can’t do this using the US VAERS data, for example).

In short, the panel determined that the government was misleading the people of Israel.

We still don’t know the whole extent of how dangerous the vaccines are because the outside team only looked at the top 5 most frequently cited events.

Both the Israeli authorities and scientists analysing the Ministry of Health (“MoH”) data acted to cover up the harms by releasing a fabricated report to the public to make the vaccine look perfectly safe and claim that there was nothing wrong …

It is only thanks to the efforts of one courageous individual who released the recording of the full Zoom meeting between the MoH and their expert panel that we now know what was said at that meeting and what the data actually showed. Otherwise, the world would still be in the dark.

Leaders of our “trusted institutions” all over the world said absolutely nothing after the news broke on August 20, 2022. This suggests that there is widespread corruption in the medical community, government agencies, among public health officials, the mainstream media, and social media companies worldwide: they will not acknowledge any event that goes against the mainstream narrative.

This is a level of corruption that is unprecedented. The atrocities here are clear-cut. Everyone should be speaking out and calling for a full investigation and fully evaluating the safety data collected by the Israeli government.