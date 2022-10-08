Propaganda: Government & Mainstream Media try to convince you “Climate Change” has killed the Elderly by cherry-picking summer Death data & ignoring 26k Excess Deaths recorded since April over 22 consecutive weeks

The UK Government has just published blatant propaganda that is now being promoted by mainstream media organisations such as Sky News and The Guardian.

The propaganda claims that the UK summer heatwave caused 2,800 excess deaths among the over 65’s.

But what the propaganda fails to mention is that the UK has suffered an average of 1,180 excess deaths for 22 consecutive weeks since the middle of April, with the worst week for excess deaths (2,208) actually occurring during the middle of May, two months prior to the UK recording a temperature of 40 degrees Celcius for a single day.

This is clear-cut evidence that the Government and mainstream media are cherrypicking data and trying to con you into believing that we are in a climate change crisis that is already killing thousands.

On Friday, the 7th of October, the UK Government published a press release written by the UK Health Security Agency. It is titled – ‘UKHSA and ONS release estimates of excess deaths during summer of 2022‘.

The key word here is estimates, meaning they actually have no idea.

The press release has since been picked up by The Guardian and the Climate Change Propaganda channel formerly known as Sky News.

UKHSA chief scientific officer Isabel Oliver claimed the following in the UK Governments press release –

“These estimates show clearly that high temperatures can lead to premature death for those who are vulnerable. Higher excess deaths occurred during the hottest days this year and a warming climate means we must adapt to living safely with hotter summers in the future”.

This claim has also been taken as gospel and published in both The Guardian and Sky News.

But this is blatant propaganda and we can prove it.

The UK Government, its institutions and the mainstream media all fail to mention that excluding the Jubilee Bank Holiday in early June, England and Wales recorded significant numbers of excess deaths every week for 22 weeks up to 16th September 2022, and it’s not just the over 65’s who are dying.

How do we know this?

Because the Office for National Statistics, the very same organisation that has estimated the heatwave death propaganda alongside the UKHSA, has been publishing excess deaths figures on a weekly basis.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes weekly figures on deaths registered in England and Wales.

In the week ending 16th September, there were 10,673 deaths in England and Wales, equating to 1,009 excess deaths against the five-year average.

This is a 10.4% increase on the 2016-2019 + 2021 five-year average.

The increase during this week can not be blamed on Covid-19 because just 309 deaths were attributed to the alleged disease. This equates to 30% of the excess deaths, and 2.8% of all deaths during that week.

It also can’t be blamed on an “apocalyptic” heatwave, because the average temperature across the country during the whole of September was just 13.4°C.

The following chart, created by the ONS, shows the number of deaths per week compared to the 5-year average since the beginning of 2020 and it proves the trend of weekly excess deaths in 2022 began towards the end of April –

Because the graph provided by the ONS is poor for dissecting the death figures, we have downloaded the official ONS figures on deaths, which you can do so yourself here, and have created charts to uncover the true severity of the situation since April 2022.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths each week and the five-year average (2016-2019 + 2021) number of deaths each week –

Click to enlarge

The only week England and Wales did not record any excess deaths in those 22 weeks is week 22. However, this is most likely due to underreporting of deaths due to this week being the extended bank holiday weekend for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

The following chart shows the number of excess deaths each week between week 16 and week 37 of 2022 compared to the five-year average –

The worst week for excess deaths during this period was week 19. This was the week ending 15th May and it saw 2,208 excess deaths across England and Wales.

Since then the average number of excess deaths per week has equated to 1,145.1, mainly ranging from around 1,000 to 1,700+ per week.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths between week 16 and week 37 of 2022 vs the five-year average number of deaths and the overall number of excess deaths in 2022 –

Sadly, nearly 26,000 more people died than expected.

Figures like these should be headline news, but instead, you and the rest of the public are only being fed cherry-picked figures and have manipulated them to suit the climate change agenda,

It is blatant propaganda. The UK Government, its institutions and the mainstream media are scare-mongering and trying to condition you into believing climate change is a real problem that is already killing people.

By doing so they are sweeping the real cause of these excess deaths under the carpet.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among each age group for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022, using figures contained in table 2 of a recently published dataset collated by the UK Government agency, the Office for National Statistics –

Click to expand

The above figures reveal that for months on end, mortality rates per 100,000 have been the lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group.

A more detailed analysis of the figures broken down by age group can be read here.

These are age-standardised figures. There is no other conclusion that can be found for the fact mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated other than that the Covid-19 injections are killing people.

Therefore, this strongly suggests that Covid-19 vaccination is at the very least partly to blame for the 26,000 excess deaths across England and Wales since the end of April 2022.

But the Government doesn’t want you to know that, so instead, with the help of the mainstream media, you are being fed propaganda and lies, misdirecting your attention to a rampant climate change agenda that will be used to obtain even more power and control over all of our lives.