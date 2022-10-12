Letter to the Editor: Can Love in The Face of Adversity Do Any Good?

Ian writes about Love. “What is it good for?” he asks and gives a personal account of the struggle to love as we should in the face of adversity. It’s how we overcome these adversities that can make all the difference. Every challenge we conquer strengthens us. So, the Love he refers to is not a mere action or thought but a way of life. Unconditional love, for example, is selfless – you’re not in it for yourself.

“If you can determine what the intentions of others are, you can make a decision on whether or not their actions are good for you or not … Mothers (as a rule) generally Love unconditionally and everything they do for their children is borne out of Love and by default normally good,” he writes.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

Dear The Exposé,

Love … what is it good for?

Some 20-odd years ago I had a spiritual awakening. Up until that point, I wouldn´t say I had been an ultra-spiritual or religious man. After a short period, I probably slumped back into that persona but for the fact that something had definitely changed inside me. Just as the Covid 19 plandemic was kicking off and lockdowns had started I settled down and revisited my spiritual awakening. I ended up writing a book about it all. As I wrote that book, I reawakened to the energy that is Love and the connection to God as I saw it. The apostle John spoke of God being Love and that if you live in Love you live in God and him in you. That statement was relevant to me in many ways and is what I have turned to, to support me as this whole Covid affair has evolved.

So, to my question, Love … what is it good for?

In the first instance, it is critical to make good decisions. If you can determine what the intentions of others are, you can make a decision on whether or not their actions are good for you or not. My point is that Mothers (as a rule) generally Love unconditionally and everything they do for their children is borne out of Love and by default normally good (unless of course, it´s taking them to be vaccinated!).

When I looked at the actions of my government and certain pharma companies I couldn´t see the Love. I didn´t see language or action that ticked any of the Love boxes. I saw a vaccine (gene therapy) agenda, a rush for profit, a crushing of the therapeutic narrative, a rush that bypassed normal safety channels, and a rush that sought to see an experimental gene therapy injected into every child. I didn´t see Love. There was no compassion, just an agenda from the off.

As this plandemic has continued all I´ve seen is an oozing evil in the eyes of Gates and Fauci. It is an evil that manifests as greed and a hunger for more power. It has an insatiable appetite. It is supported by lies, by censorship, and by corruption. Right now, they seek to rubber stamp their plans for future gene therapy programmes in the shape of the WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty. I wonder when it will all stop.

The second point is that Love is protective. People who live in Love will do all they can to protect their family and friends. It is for this reason that I and many others have been so vocal in our stance against these gene therapies. Many of those speaking out, I have noticed, have a strong spiritual belief system. To those unawakened souls – who trust in their governments and the supporting, corrupt, media messenger services – their faith has sadly been lost to the “material” world and their eyes remain closed. Only Love and the use of Love as a decision-making tool, as in my first point above, will save them. They turn to vitriol and attacks against us because they have lost their compassion, consumed by fear, a fear that fuels their rage and that brings us to point three.

The third thing that Love demands is that “Forgiveness” thing. It is the thing that probably comes hardest to many. I´ve been very forgiving in the past, but Covid -19 test has had me at my most unforgiving. I can forgive those who have been blinded by a force 10 storm of propaganda and lies – but for those in charge of the propaganda, I´m struggling.

The Love rules say I should pray for the likes of Gates and Fauci. Each day as I recite the Lord’s Prayer, I ask to forgive those who trespass against us. It´s hard. My brain is telling me to take up arms against them, so heinous are their crimes in my mind. I have a daily battle between continuing Gandhi-like, in peaceful protest, to waging all-out war on the perpetrators. For me, it is the ultimate test of Love. Like those parents who forgive the murderer of their child, it is an absolute test of faith.

Do I bear the cross of my tormentors, just as Jesus did against the tyranny of his Roman oppressors? Do I ask God to forgive them, for they know not what they do? I ask, do Fauci and Gates, Ardern and Trudeau, really not know what it is they do? Are their faithless lives so empty that their regard for human life is so full of contempt?

If nothing else, the WEF Young leaders programme seems to teach our bright young things to be soulless, compassionless, narcissistic monsters, it is a school that needs to be closed down … and quickly.

I´ve noticed many Christian folks turning to Revelation and talking of impending rapture. When I see patents for human interfaces with the 060606 number on them, it makes me wonder if we are at that point. I didn´t pay much attention to Revelation before. Even when I wrote my book, I was pretty dismissive of its content which seemed so meaningless in a modern world. I didn´t realise how things would pan out over the two subsequent years. Are the elites actually just mocking us for our faith with their patent application? I wonder that too. It would be ironic, if, in their mocking, they actually follow the script that was written for them. Perhaps that shows their stupidity. There is no denying, we are definitely at a turning point in history. If “Revelation” is to come, then I assume it´s about to get very messy.

Let me finish with this. I know from my own viewpoint that we are spiritual beings. We are experiencing a physical reality in the shape of our bodily selves to learn and grow, specifically to learn about Love. Our journeys, all individual, are there to bring our spirit closer to God (my personal conclusion). All these tests we go through will serve a purpose. I have noticed that many have awakened spiritually over the last two years.

Communities have grown. Support and Love for each other, within the persecuted community, have grown. How can that be a bad thing? Can we thank Bill and Tony for that? Maybe we should. It is only on that basis that I can forgive them. Before they came along with their devious plans, I hadn´t spoken to my neighbours in six years and now we have a close and supportive relationship.

Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. As their Evil grows so too does the force of opposition. It is a law of nature, a balancing mechanism that only God has the keys to. Maybe we will go through many more trials and tribulations before this episode is over. I can assure you that living in Love will offer you the greatest protection.

I still can´t answer the question in my head as to how it will end… The restoration of balance can come through various channels but if those channels are blocked by the opposition, war is probably inevitable. In saying that, war itself is just a manifestation of unawakened humanity. If we could all just unite on one day and say “enough is enough,” we might just start a new chapter for humanity. Old habits and structures die hard but I do believe the seeds of a new beginning are being planted and The Great Reset is actually playing its part in that process. I just don´t think it will end in the way that Uncle Klaus envisaged it. As John Lennon once said: “Everything will be ok in the end, if it´s not ok, it´s not the end”. We´ll be ok if we follow that advice and remember, each day of life is just a part of the soul journey. It´s probably better that we focus on each day rather than the final destination and make sure that we try to fill each day with Love. It will work wonders.

Freewill was given to mankind and freewill will decide the outcome. Choices are there to be made. I will continue to pray that they are the right ones and that all the lost souls return to Love.

To conclude my letter and answer my question, Love … it´s good for many things.

Kind regards,

Ian

If you would like to publish a letter, please email it to contact@theexpose.uk addressed “Letter to the Editor.” At the end of your email, please indicate the name or pseudonym you would like shown when we publish your letter.