Thomas Sowell: Global Warming Is a Classic Example of The Need for Crusades

During a 2009 interview with Peter Robinson, host of Uncommon Knowledge, Thomas Sowell argued that public demand for intellectuals is largely manufactured by intellectuals themselves. He said intellectuals make alarming predictions using causes like global warming to create a need for their services.
Thomas Sowell is an American economist and political commentator. He taught economics at Cornell University, the University of California, Los Angeles, and since 1980 at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, where he is currently a Senior Fellow.
Peter M. Robinson at the time of the interview was a research fellow and is now a Distinguished Policy Fellow at the Hoover Institution, where he writes about business and politics, edits Hoover’s quarterly journal, the Hoover Digest, and hosts Hoover’s television program, Uncommon Knowledge.
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here
Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here
Did you know that less than 0.1% of people who read this article will go on to support us even though we rely solely on your support?
Please support The Expose today by clicking here.
Sowell’s interview with Robinson was to discuss his 2009 book ‘Intellectuals and Society’. A book which examines the track record of intellectuals in the things they have advocated and analyses the incentives and constraints under which their views and visions have emerged. One of the most surprising aspects of this study is how often intellectuals have been proved not only wrong but grossly and disastrously wrong in their prescriptions for the ills of society – and how little their views have changed in response to empirical evidence of the disasters entailed by those views.
At the beginning of the interview, Sowell explained that “intellectuals” were people whose end products are ideas. “There are other people with great intelligence whose end products are things, like the Salk vaccine.” An engineer is not an intellectual, for example, because an engineer is judged by the end product which is not simply ideas. “If [an engineer] builds a building that collapses it doesn’t matter how brilliant his idea was, well, he’s ruined. Conversely, if an intellectual, who’s brilliant, has an idea for rearranging society and that ends in disaster, he pays no price at all,” Sowell said.
In the video below which is clipped from towards the end of the interview, Robinson asked how intellectuals manufacture demand for their own services, Sowell responded: “One thing is by making alarming predictions [then] offering solutions to our problems.”
On global warming, he said: “I think it’s a classic example of the need for Crusades … I read the original UN study years ago, and I was just curious with how they were going to deal with the question that the temperatures went up first and then there was the increase in carbon dioxide – because you can’t say A causes B if B happened first.”
The above clip was taken from the interview ‘Thomas Sowell on Intellectuals and Society’ on 11 December 2009. Watch the full interview HERE (clip begins at timestamp 29:13, ends at timestamp 32:24)
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
such as Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
are trying to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Donate Bitcoin
The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74
Categories: Breaking News, World News