Church Leaders Call Out Globalists’ Plans

“What we’ve just seen in England is a globalist coup d’etat. The globalists … have operated a skilful manoeuvre by which they have got their puppets into power, the puppets they want in power.”

These were the words of Bishop Richard Williamson during a sermon at the end of October:

Bishop Richard Williamson speaks out against globalism, 30 October 2022 (2 mins)

You can watch the full sermon ‘Bishop Williamson sermon for the feast of Christ the King, 30th October 2022’ on his Odysee channel Truth Unchained HERE. The clip above begins at timestamp 15:18. Bishop Williamson also maintains a Telegram channel which you can follow HERE.

He is not the only man or woman of the cloth who has been speaking out about a Globalist takeover. During a sermon in mid-August 2021, Australian Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel called for leaders to stop enslaving people and to resign if they were unable to do the right thing.

“If you’re a president or a king or a prime minister or a leader and you see you cannot make a change and you see you cannot speak the truth then respect yourself and resign from that position. Resign,” Bishop Emmanuel said. Regarding the experimental vaccines “done with evil intentions,” he said: “Let Bill Gates jab himself with it. Let the Rockefellers jab themselves with it. Let the Rothschilds jab themselves with it. Let Klaus Schwab jab himself with it. Let George Soros jab himself with it.”

Mother Miriam has also called out Bill Gates and George Soros. Mother Miriam of the Lamb of God is an American who entered the Catholic Church in 1995. She runs a website called ‘Daughters of Mary, Mother of Israel’s Hope’. She also hosts a daily weekday program on the Catholic radio station The Station of the Cross Catholic Media Network. Since mid-2019, Mother Miriam has been posting her program live on her Facebook page, after which the video is published on LifeSite News.

As seen in the video clip below, during a radio program in October 2021 Mother Miriam said:

“What I think is going on, and this is my summary … is that a group of Globalists, everyone involved in this new ‘reset’, global economy, one world order … what I’ve gathered from all of the reports is that George Soros, Bill Gates, everybody involved in this ‘reset’ so to speak – and the Holy Father is their spiritual leader – want to control the world population. Completely have us under their control.”

By using the term “Holy Father,” Mother Miriam is referring to the Pope.

During this clip, she refers to an article published regarding what vaccines do to the body. It’s not clear which article she is referring to but there is the article ‘We’re in the middle of a major biological catastrophe’: Covid expert Dr. Peter McCullough published by LifeSite News on 6 October 2021 which is relevant.

Mother Miriam Live, 7 October 2021 (2 mins)

You can watch Mother Miriam’s full program aired on 7 October 2021 on Rumble HERE or Facebook HERE. The clip above begins at timestamp 4:18.

In a Twitter thread, Martin Place Bets shared 9 video clips from an 86-minute interview with Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò. In the fifth tweet of the thread is a clip where Archbishop Viganò said:

“The responsibility for this crisis lays precisely in a betrayal carried out by those who hold authority. We cannot ask for justice … if the judge … is their accomplice. We cannot turn to a politician … if they are the very ones voting for [ ] violations [of our fundamental freedoms] in parliaments – because they obey those who pay them or blackmail them.”

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, 29 September 2022 (2 mins)

The clips in Martin Place Bets’ Twitter thread were taken from ‘The Vigano Tapes: The Complete Interview’ published by Inside the Vatican and Urbi et Orbi Communications on 29 September 2021. You can watch the full interview with Archbishop Viganò on Rumble HERE.