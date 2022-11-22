Official Government Reports suggest COVID Vaccination may have caused shocking 19k Excess Deaths in Australia between January & July 2022

Official figures published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics confirm that Australia suffered nearly 19,000 excess deaths between January and July in 2022. Unfortunately, official statistics strongly suggest Covid-19 vaccination is to blame.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an intergovernmental organisation with 38 member countries founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade. And for some reason, theY host a wealth of data on excess deaths throughout 2022. You can find that data for yourself here.

The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OECD database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

And it shows excess deaths across Australia by week in 2022 up to week 30 (31st July) compared to the 2015 to 2019 five-year average.

As you can see from the above, Australia has suffered an incredible amount of excess deaths, week on week throughout 2022.

So many in fact that they total 18,973.

What on earth could be causing so many people to be dying across Australia in 2022?

Could it have anything to do with the Covid-19 injections?

Data published by the UK Government certainly suggests so.

The data was published in July by the UK Government organisation known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in a report titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

The following two charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England using figures extracted from the ONS dataset –

A more detailed breakdown of the above figures by individual age groups can be found here. But the following chart for 70 to 79-year-olds gives you a good idea of what the data reveals –

In January, partly vaccinated 60-69-year-olds were a shocking 256% more likely to die than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds. Whilst in the same month, double-vaccinated 60-69-year-olds were 223% more likely to die than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds.

By May, triple vaccinated 60-69-year-olds were a troubling 117% more likely to die than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 1801.3 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and a mortality rate of just 831.1 among the unvaccinated.

And it’s a similar story for every other age group, including children.

All of the above is, therefore, indisputable evidence that Covid-19 vaccination increases a person’s risk of death, and is causing more deaths than would have otherwise occurred if the Covid-19 vaccine has not been rolled-out.

So it looks like we’ve found the answer as to why Australia suffered nearly 19,000 excess deaths between January and July in 2022.