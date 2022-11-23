DIED SUDDENLY: Official figures show at least Three-Quarters of a Million People have “Died Suddenly” across just 20% of all Countries throughout 2022 & Official Government Reports prove COVID Vaccination is to blame

If you type ‘Died Suddenly’ into Google then you’ll find several news articles posted daily of young adults and children who have unfortunately suffered that very fate.

It’s a trend which has unfortunately been increasing over the past two years, and it is showing no sings of slowing down.

In fact, official Government figures published by just 38 countries, including the USA, the UK, Australia, and most of Europe. show that there are at least three-quarters of a million people who have died suddenly in 2022 alone.

No, we’re not making this up. Just 20% of the countries in the entire world have recorded 0.75 million excess deaths so far this year. And there is one thing all these countries have in common. They all coerced millions of their citizens into getting the Covid-19 injection.

Why is that significant? It’s significant because official government reports prove that Covid-19 vaccination increases the risk of death. We know this because the unvaccinated population in the UK have the lowest mortality rates per 100,000 population in every single age group. Even children.

This probably explains why Europe has recorded a 552% increase in children who have “died suddenly” ever since the European Medicines Agency (EMA) decided they should be offered and coerced into getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look at the figures taken from all the official Government reports yourselves…

The United States of America

Compared to other countries, the data provided by the US Government is far from transparent and hidden deep within their publications. However, we have finally managed to stumble upon it thanks to an institution known as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OEC).

The OEC is an intergovernmental organisation with 38 member countries founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade. And for some reason, the host a wealth of data on excess deaths throughout 2022. You can find that data for yourself here.

The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OEC database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). And it shows excess deaths across the USA by week in 2022 up to week 38 (25th September).

As you can see from the above, the USA has suffered an incredible amount of excess deaths, week on week throughout 2022.

So many in fact that they total 349,398.

Great Britain

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes weekly figures on deaths registered in England and Wales. The most recent data shows deaths up to 4th November 2022.

Meanwhile, Public Health Scotland (PHS) published excess deaths in Scotland separately on their COVID-19 Dashboard found here.

The following chart shows the weekly number of deaths between week 16 and week 44 of 2022 and the 2015-2019 five-year average number of deaths between week 16 and week 44 –

Based on the data provided, the two countries have recorded an average of 1,298 excess deaths every single week since the 18th of April 2022.

The following chart is taken from Public Health Scotland’s Covid-19 Dashboard, and it shows the weekly number of deaths compared to the 2015-2019 five-year average –

According to the data, Scotland has suffered 3,398 excess deaths against the five-year average over the past 28 weeks.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths and excess deaths in England, Wales & Scotland –

The five-year average number of deaths over these 29 weeks equates to 302,881. Meanwhile, the total number of deaths in 2022 over these 29 weeks equates to 343,906.

Therefore, Great Britain has suffered 41,025 excess deaths since the middle of April 2022.

Germany

The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OEC database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by Eurostat, the official EU statistics department. And it shows excess deaths across Germany by week in 2022 up to week 38 (25th September).

As you can see from the above, Germany has also suffered an incredible amount of excess deaths, almost week on week throughout 2022.

So many in fact that they total 59,894.

France

The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OEC database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by Eurostat, the official EU statistics department. And it shows excess deaths across France by week in 2022 up to week 38 (25th September).

As you can see from the above, France has also suffered an incredible amount of excess deaths throughout 2022. With the grand total equating to 41,861 as of 25th September.

Canada

The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OEC database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by Statistics Canada, the official EU statistics department. And it shows excess deaths across Canada by week in 2022 up to week 28 (17th July).

Canada has suffered excess deaths week on week just like the USA, and the grand total as of 17th July equates to 21,063

Australia

Next up we have Australia.

The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OEC database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. And it shows excess deaths across Australia by week in 2022 up to week 30 (31st July).

Australia is another country that has suffered excess deaths on a weekly basis, with the grand total equating to 18,973.

Europe

EuroMOMO is a European mortality monitoring activity. The organisation states that its aim is to “detect and measure excess deaths related to seasonal influenza, pandemics and other public health threats”.

In the week ending 30th October 2022, EuroMOMO published its latest mortality dataset containing figures from 28 participating countries across Europe.

The following chart shows the total number of deaths between week 0 and week 42 of each year according to EuroMOMO (please note EuroMOMO update the figures on a weekly basis so they will have now increased) –

Despite a “miraculous” Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out, Europe suffered a further increase in excess deaths by week 42 of 2021, with a total of 257,760 deaths being recorded. Unfortunately, that “surprising” trend has then continued into this year, with Europe recording 283,457 excess deaths as of week 42, 2022.

This means Europe has suffered 28,896 more excess deaths in 2022 so far than it did during the same time frame at the height of the alleged pandemic in 2020, suggesting the Covid-19 injection has done the complete opposite of its alleged intended effect if we are to believe that Covid-19 was really to blame for so many people dying in 2020.

It also means Europe has suffered 120,880 more excess deaths in 2022 so far than it did during the same time frame in 2018. But even that statistic may not reveal the true severity of the situation, because 2018 was a bad year for deaths due to an alleged severe 2017/2018 winter flu season.

This means the only normal year we have to compare to is 2019, and we can reveal that Europe has recorded 193,363 more excess deaths in 2022 so far than it did during the same period in 2019.

38 Member Countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OEC database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by the Government of each country. The only country that has been altered is Great Britain due to being able to obtain more up-to-date figures from the ONS. And it shows excess deaths across those countries so far in 2022.

As you can see from the above, every single member country has suffered significant excess deaths throughout 2022, and every single member country has coerced millions of its citizens into getting the Covid-19 injection.

All in all, the total number of excess deaths across the 38 countries, which include the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, some of South America & most of Europe (NOT Ukraine), equates to a shocking 752,743.6 in 2022 so far. That’s over three-quarters of a million more people who have died than expected.

Evidence Covid-19 Vaccination is to blame for over Three-Quarter of a Million Excess Deaths

The following chart is taken directly from the EuroMOMO publication and shows the number of excess deaths (not total deaths) among children aged 0 to 14 across Europe –

As you can see from the above, 2022 has been a record-breaking year for excess deaths among children, beating the previous five years by a mile, and recording deaths way above expected levels.

But what’s most curious about the above chart is when this substantial increase in excess deaths among children started.

According to EuroMOMO, the increase in excess deaths started to occur around week 2022 of 2021.

And it just so happens that this directly coincides with the European Medicines Agency extending emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to children aged 12 to 15.

Prior to this extended emergency use approval, there had been 270 fewer deaths than expected among children in 2021. But following the approval, there were 848 more deaths than expected by the end of the year.

But if you look a the above chart, you’ll see a slight levelling off at week 48 in terms of excess deaths, before they begin to rise again 1 to 2 weeks later.

It just so happens that this directly coincides with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) extending emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to children aged 5 to 11.

Is this just a coincidence? It seems far too good to be true if it is.

The following chart shows the combined figures from week 22 of one year to week 44 of the next year for the past five years. (E.g. Week 22 2017 to Week 44 2018 and Week 22 2021 to Week 44 2022)

The chart also shows the average number of deaths over the previous 4 periods. The numbers have been extracted from the EuroMOMO website and can be accessed here.

As you can see, there have been substantially more deaths among children ever since the EMA first approved the Covid-19 injection for 12 to 15-year-olds, with 1,777 excess deaths (not total deaths) recorded between week 22 of 2021 and week 44 of 2022.

The average number of excess deaths over the previous four periods from 2017 to 2021 equates to 272.5 excess deaths.

Therefore, excess deaths among children in 27 countries across Europe have increased by 552% ever since the European Medicines Agency first extended the emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to children.

Based on this official data alone, we can therefore conclude that the Covid-19 injection is killing children.

But there is even stronger evidence available that actually makes it officially indefensible to suggest that the Covid-19 injections are not killing people because we have official data published by the UK Government that confirms it.

This data proves that mortality rates per 100,000 are lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group and highest among the vaccinated population.

The data was published in July by the UK Government organisation known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in a report titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

The following two charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England using figures extracted from the ONS dataset –

Source

Click to enlarge

A more detailed breakdown of the above figures by individual age groups can be found here. But the following chart for 70 to 79-year-olds gives you a good idea of what the data reveals –

In January 2022, the partly vaccinated were 198% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, whilst the double vaccinated were a shocking 267% more likely to die than the unvaccinated.

The worst figures however come in May, which saw triple vaccinated 70-79-year-olds a disturbing 332% more likely to die than unvaccinated 70-79-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 9417.2 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and just 2181 per 100k among the unvaccinated.

And it’s a similar story for every other age group, including children.

The following chart shows the mortality rates by vaccination status per 100,000 person-years among children aged 10 to 14 in England for the period 1st January 2021 to 31st May 2022, according to the figures provided by the ONS –

These figures reveal that unvaccinated children are much less likely to die of Covid-19 than children who have had the Covid-19 injection. And unfortunately, there is little improvement when it comes to non-Covid-19 deaths.

According to the UK Governments own official data, double-vaccinated children are 1422% / 15.22x more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children. Whilst triple vaccinated children are 4423% / 45.23x more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children.

All of the above is indisputable evidence that Covid-19 vaccination increases a person’s risk of death, and is, therefore, causing more deaths than would have otherwise occurred if the Covid-19 vaccine had not been rolled out.

So with that said, it should come as no surprise to find that every country that has coerced millions of its citizens into getting the Covid-19 injection, has suffered tens to hundreds of thousands of excess deaths so far in 2022.

How many more people will have to “Die Suddenly” before our Governments take action and ban the Covid-19 injections from being administered to the general population?