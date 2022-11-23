The number of FIFA Footballers who ‘Died Suddenly’ in 2021 was 300% higher than the previous 12-Year Average

Extensive research has revealed that deaths of professional football/soccer players due to cardiovascular issues doubled every three months in 2021, with the number of footballers who ‘died suddenly’ in December 2021 equalling the annual average over the previous 12 years.

Meaning as many players died suddenly in one month as had previously died on average over 12 months. In all, deaths among professional football/soccer players in 2021 were 4 times the average rate recorded between 2009 and 2020.

The following table shows the total number of listed Fifa football match deaths and male cardiovascular football match deaths to have occurred every year since 2009.

The data within the table was obtained from the following –

The data shows that professional football/soccer players died of cardiovascular problems during games (match or training) at 4 times the average rate recorded between 2009 and 2020.



It also reveals that there were more than 15x as many deaths due to cardiovascular issues in 2021 than there were in 2020.





But what’s most concerning is that there were 3.5 times as many deaths in December 2021 than there were in the whole of 2020, and there were almost as many deaths in December 2021 (7) as the annual average rate over the last 12 years (7.8 per year).

And the real problem is this…

Cardiovascular deaths among professional football/soccer players are doubling every quarter. So by the end of 2022, they may have risen to 320 per quarter (40, 80, 160, 320). The advice given to footballers who collapse but survive is that they should cease all strenuous activity for 3 months. These figures reveal that all athletes who are Covid-19 vaccinated should do the same thing.

Our investigation of available data shows that worldwide professional football/soccer match cardiovascular deaths in 2021 were 300% higher than the 12-year average, with the number of deaths occurring in December 2021 alone equalling the 2009-2020 average.

Will the relevant authorities also investigate this further before it is too late?

