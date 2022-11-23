The number of FIFA Footballers who ‘Died Suddenly’ in 2021 was 300% higher than the previous 12-Year Average

Extensive research has revealed that deaths of professional football/soccer players due to cardiovascular issues doubled every three months in 2021, with the number of footballers who ‘died suddenly’ in December 2021 equalling the annual average over the previous 12 years.
Meaning as many players died suddenly in one month as had previously died on average over 12 months. In all, deaths among professional football/soccer players in 2021 were 4 times the average rate recorded between 2009 and 2020.
The following table shows the total number of listed Fifa football match deaths and male cardiovascular football match deaths to have occurred every year since 2009.
The data within the table was obtained from the following –
The data shows that professional football/soccer players died of cardiovascular problems during games (match or training) at 4 times the average rate recorded between 2009 and 2020.
It also reveals that there were more than 15x as many deaths due to cardiovascular issues in 2021 than there were in 2020.
But what’s most concerning is that there were 3.5 times as many deaths in December 2021 than there were in the whole of 2020, and there were almost as many deaths in December 2021 (7) as the annual average rate over the last 12 years (7.8 per year).
And the real problem is this…
Cardiovascular deaths among professional football/soccer players are doubling every quarter. So by the end of 2022, they may have risen to 320 per quarter (40, 80, 160, 320). The advice given to footballers who collapse but survive is that they should cease all strenuous activity for 3 months. These figures reveal that all athletes who are Covid-19 vaccinated should do the same thing.
Our investigation of available data shows that worldwide professional football/soccer match cardiovascular deaths in 2021 were 300% higher than the 12-year average, with the number of deaths occurring in December 2021 alone equalling the 2009-2020 average.
Will the relevant authorities also investigate this further before it is too late?
|7 Jan 21
|Alex Apolinário
|24
|Alverca
|On 3 January 2021, went into cardiac arrest at the 27th minute of a league match. He was revived after several attempts and taken to the hospital, where he was put in an induced coma and died four days later. – Wikipedia List
|8 Mar 21
|Abdul Rahman Atef
|23
|Al Qanayat
|Died while playing a league match against El Rowad.- Swallowed his tongueWikipedia List (Excluded)
|11 Apr 21
|Dejan Oršuš
|24
|NK Otok
|Collapsed during a league match against Radnički after suffering a cardiac arrest, died in the hospital later that same day. Wikipedia List
|18 Apr 21
|Tremaine Stewart
|33
|Portmore United
|Stewart collapsed while playing football the morning of the 18th in Spanish town, and despite being rushed to the hospital he died later that day. Wikipedia List
|1 Jun 21
|Giuseppe Perrino
|29
|Parma
|Italian Footballer Dies Of Heart Attack During a Memorial Match For His Late Brother Wikipedia List
|22 Jun 21
|Viktor Marcell Hegedüs
|18
|Andráshida SC
|Collapsed during a training warm up. Defibrillator was used. Wikipedia List
|16 Jul 21
|Imad Bayumi
|45
|Retired
|Suffered from a circulatory collapse during a friendly match Wikipedia List (Excluded)
|23 Jul 21
|Tim Braun
|27
|SV Hamberge (Schleswig-Holstein)
|Collapsed and died after a football tournament. – https://www.sportbuzzer.de/artikel/deutschlandweiter-zuspruch-nach-der-tragodie-beim-sv-hamberge/
|12 Aug 21
|Lee Moses
|29
|Palmerston North Marist FC New Zealand
|He suffered chest pains during practice at the central energy trust arena in New Zealand, and died after an unexpected heart attack, leaving behind his partner Tori Batley, 26, and two young children. – https://www.stuff.co.nz/manawatu-standard/news/300387209/young-father-and-footballer-dies-of-heart-attack-during-training
|16 Aug 21
|Samuel Kalu
|24
|Bordeaux
|Pro footballer suffers cardiac arrest during a game News Story
|28 Aug 21
|Alexander Shishmarev
|23
|Krasnaya Zvezda
|Alexander Shishmarev, 23, was playing as goalkeeper in a Russian training match when he collided with an opponent, being treated for ‘more than an hour’ before passing away – He swallowed his tongue and suffocated – Wikipedia List (Excluded)
|2 Sep 21
|Dylan Rich
|17
|West Bridgford Colts
|A young footballer who died after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest during a match. Wikipedia List
|4 Sep 21
|Jens De Smet
|27
|FCC Filosoof
|Drama on Dutch football field, amateur player Jens (27) collapses and dies. Wikipedia List
|10 Sep 21
|Frederic Lartillot
|25
|Association of football veterans of Nurieux-Volognat.
|Collapses in changing room, passes away due to heart attack after game. https://www.leprogres.fr/culture-loisirs/2021/09/11/deces-d-un-joueur-de-foot-apres-un-match-ses-coequipiers-ont-tout-tente-pour-le-sauver
|25 Sep 21
|Guillermo Arias
|31
|Camaguán FC
|In the quarterfinals of the third division tournament Arias collapsed on the field and died of cardiac arrest. Wikipedia List
|1 Oct 21
|Bruno Stein
|15
|FC An der Fahner Höhe
|Young goalkeeper and amateur angler Bruno Stein from FC An der Fahner Höhe passed away at the age of 15. Wikipedia List
|3 Oct 21
|Nils de Wolf
|27
|Belgian football club White Star Sombeke
|Suffered a heart attack after playing against the Verrebroek. Underwent CPR using a defibrillator, but died at the hospital three days later. – https://new.in-24.com/sport/soccer/215813.html
|4 Oct 21
|Alexander Siegfried
|42
|VfB Moschendorf Germany
|Collapsed suddenly and died. – https://www.anpfiff.info/sites/cms/artikel.aspx?SK=10&Btr=95991&Rub=390
|8 Oct 21
|Benoît Sabard
|49
|SC Massay
|With 20 minutes to go before the end of the game, Benoît collapsed. Wikipedia List
|9 Oct 21
|Benjamin Taft
|31
|Captain of SC Großschwarzenlohe
|Collapsed from a heart attack after a game and died. https://www.sc-grossschwarzenlohe.de/wir-trauern-um-benjamin-taft/
|15 Oct 21
|Christophe Ramassamy
|54
|AS Saint Yves
|Christophe Ramassamy, a 54-year-old footballer, suffered a fatal heart attack. Barely after 20 minutes of play, he collapsed on the pitch. The emergency services could do nothing to revive him, Wikipedia List
|17 Oct 21
|Joao Santos Alankar
|38
|FC Bruski Brazil
|Sudden cardiac arrest in Blumenau in the Santa Catarina Championship and died. https://www.world-today-news.com/former-brusque-player-dies-after-suffering-a-heart-attack-during-game/
|29 Oct 21
|Mohammad Islam
|30
|Raqiz, Pakistan
|Raqiz were playing Millat in the Balochistan provincial commissioner’s cup tournament in Chaman. He collapsed during the game due to a heart attack and died on the way to hospital – https://www.gurualpha.com/news/players-die-of-heart-attack-during-football-match/
|7 Nov 21
|Neslon Solano
|21
|March1 Club St Antonio, Paraguay
|March1 club in Candida Achucarro neighbourhood of San Antonio in Paraguay. Solano played the first half then was taken off for the 2nd but went out to celebrate on the pitch with his team mates at the end of the game when he collapsed. He was taken to Nemby Hospital where he died – https://www.abc.com.py/nacionales/2021/11/07/joven-futbolista-fallece-de-un-infarto-despues-de-un-partido/
|12 Nov 21
|Jony López
|16
|Sol del Este Paraguay
|Suffered a fatal heart attack while playing football – Wikipedia List – https://radioconcierto.com.py/2021/11/12/futbolista-infarto-durante-practica/
|17 Nov 21
|Adonis Villanueva
|27
|Deportivo del Este
|Midfielder – “During a training session at Club Deportivo del Este, Villanueva received an impact in the skull. He retired from training, but a little later, while the player was having lunch, he suffered a heart attack for which he was admitted to a nearby medical center. According to various sources, the footballer’s incident was not due to a blow, but to a heart attack in the left middle cerebral artery, something strange in such a young player”. https://lanoticia.digital/espana/muere-adonis-villanueva-futbolista-panama-27-anos-tras-recibir-golpe
|17 Nov 21
|Aleksandar Krsić
|30
|FK Radnicki
|Football player from Ratkov collapsed with a cardiac arrest during training He died in the ambulance en route to Novi Sad Clinical Centre – https://www.b92.net/sport/fudbal/vesti.php?yyyy=2021&mm=11&dd=19&nav_id=2059126
|26 Nov 21
|Guimbala Tounkara
|34
|AS Police
|We started the workout at 8am and finished at 10am at the end of the training session he said: see you tomorrow coach. He died one hour later. Club AS police – https://www.afribone.com/disparition-guimbala-tounkara-le-petit-grand-milieu-de-terrain-sen-est-alle/
|17 Dec 21
|Karol Setniewski
|13
|Znicz Pruszków
|Headache and death after the game – Wikipedia List – https://sport.interia.pl/pilka-nozna/news-zmarl-mlody-pilkarz-karol-setniewski,nId,5715824 only 13 years old (Excluded)
|22 Dec 21
|Ahmed Amin
|23
|Al Rebat & Al Anwar SC
|Goalkeeper Ahmed Amin collapsed in the team locker room due to having suffered a sudden cardiac arrest after a training session. Immediately, attempts to resuscitate the player failed. The player was then rushed to a hospital nearby but it is reported he died along the way – Wikipedia List – https://afroballers.com/egyptian-player-dies-after-collapsing-in-dressing-room/amp/
|22 Dec 21
|Taufik Ramsyah
|20
|Tornado FC Pekanbaru
|Goalkeeper suffered a fractured skull after colliding with a Wahana FC player in a Liga3 Riau game. Taufik succumbed to his injuries after being in a coma for several days as well as undergoing surgery for his fractured skull. Wikipedia List (Excluded)
|22 Dec 21
|Adrien Sandjo
|18
|Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta
|U19 Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta regional team footballer collapsed on the pitch with a cardiac arrest, declared brain dead after six hours of observation in Molinette hospital. – https://www.italy24news.com/sports/news/181944.html and https://tg24.sky.it/torino/2021/12/24/torino-malore-calciatore-ragazzo
|23 Dec 21
|Mukhaled Al-Raqadi
|29
|Muscat Club
|Collapsed during the warm up, for the game vs Suwaiq Club in the Omantel league – Wikipedia List . https://www.marca.com/en/football/2021/12/25/61c7671ce2704eac9d8b45c2.html
|23 Dec 21
|Marin Ćaćić
|23
|NK Nehaj
|Died in hospital, after a cardiac arrest on 21 December 2021 during training – Wikipedia List. https://g3.football/marin-cacic-dead-aged-23-croatian-defender-dies-in-hospital-just-days-after-collapsing-during-training-session/
|25 Dec 21
|Sofiane Loukar
|30
|MC Saïda
|Collapsed in the middle of a match and died instantly – Wikipedia List – https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/marcos-menaldo-dead-heart-attack-25850291.amp
|30 Dec 21
|Alioune Badara Wade
|28
|Dakar University Club
|Football striker with Senegalese second division club Dakar University Club. He collapsed during training with cardiac arrest and could not be revived.
