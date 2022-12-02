NZDSOS Call on Health Services to Put Personal Beliefs Aside and Do the Right Thing for Baby Will

Due to events surrounding Baby Will, Dr. Nikki Turner of the Immunisation Advisory Centre at Auckland University has been busy doing interviews to deflect concerns about blood from vaccinated donors.

Dr. Turner seems to be avoiding the main concerns in her interviews and appears confused or mistaken. New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out With Science (“NZDSOS”) has complained officially before, about her misleading the public on vital issues of safety, and an eminent US maternofoetal medicine specialist has been extremely critical of her statements, claiming they have led to unnecessary deaths.

Can we really trust that Dr. Turner is up to speed on all this, including the issue of vaccinated blood, or is she just following orders, like so many, to discourage vaccine hesitancy? NZDSOS asked. “Dr. Turner is once again being rolled out to do the government’s bidding – or is it Pfizer’s?”

Not only is Health New Zealand/Te Whatu Ora threatening to remove Baby Will from the care of his parents but the persecution continues. After court on Wednesday, Sam and Cole Savage-Reeves, Baby Will’s parents, were called to a meeting which included the surgeon at Starship Hospital who would operate on Will and a representative from New Zealand Blood Service. Sam and Cole concluded from the meeting that “they won’t do it, but they can do it, but they just won’t do it … because they never told us why they couldn’t do it, they just told us they wouldn’t do it.”

FreeNZ Media: Baby Will update – Thursday 1st Dec (30 mins)

Yesterday, NZDSOS issued a press statement calling for Dr. Turner, hospital staff and New Zealand Blood Service to do the right thing.

As the face of the safe-in-pregnancy campaign, once again Dr. Turner is spouting the “completely safe” mantra without any evidence whatsoever to back up her statements, while studiously ignoring not only the mounting evidence of harm but also the precautionary principle, never more important than for the smallest and most vulnerable.

We are talking about a four-month-old baby here. “It is not enough to say there is no evidence of harm,” a spokesperson for NZDSOS said.

“Even if there was no evidence either way, which is not the case, the ‘absence of evidence’ is not the same as ‘evidence of absence’.

“With increasing calls in New Zealand and across the world for unvaccinated blood, it would surely behoove the authorities to stop and listen.”

How much destruction will it take before New Zealand’s leaders, “experts” and regulators have the courage to admit that what they have said may have done harm? The story of baby Will is now international news. “Do Dr. Nikki Turner and the rest of the covid cabal, including Corin Dann from RNZ [Radio New Zealand], really want their names in headlines across the world for being part of the group that took a child away from its parents, who want nothing more than the best for him?” NZDSOS asked.

In essence, this is about parents’ rights to choose what they feel is the absolute best care. They are seeking to improve on what the state can provide, in their view.

“We thought we had seen it all,” the spokesperson said, “but the government continue to outdo themselves in one jaw-dropping action after the next.”

What has happened to First Do No Harm? What has happened to protect the most vulnerable? Indeed, what has happened to democracy in New Zealand?

NZDSOS have looked at Dr. Turner’s interviews and the only way to describe her pronouncements is “that we can drive a bus through them.” NZDSOS has drilled down into the detail and provided actual science, not to speak of raising the precautionary principle and the fundamentals of modern medicine. Read their report HERE.

All the reassurances that New Zealanders were given, that NZDSOS have questioned from the start, have turned out to be little more than hopeful guesses in the service of Pfizer that are proving wrong, wrong, wrong! The jab does not stay in the arm for a start. It goes everywhere and persists for months.

NZDSOS again calls for a real debate and discussion, rather than entrenched views. “As doctors, it is our duty to provide as much evidence as we can and, to the best of our abilities, take into account the wishes of the patient and/or their caregivers. It is Dr. Nikki Turner’s duty too,” NZDSOS said.

As NZDSOS noted, the New Zealand Blood Service screen for all manner of infectious diseases, have a stand-down period following other vaccines and do not allow donations from persons who may have been exposed to mad cow disease 30 years ago.

“How is it that they can say so dogmatically that blood from vaccinated people is safe? The truth is they can’t – or more likely won’t. It is NZDSOS’ position that it is possible to provide blood and blood products from unvaccinated donors whose blood is screened in the usual manner anyway. Until recently, NZ Blood provided support for directed donations. The supportive information has now been removed from their website.

“Dr. Nikki Turner must do the right thing. Just pause. Think about who you are as a doctor and as a parent. Think about what these parents are going through. The same goes for the rest of the team – at Starship and the New Zealand Blood Service. We urge you to look past your beliefs, pause, take a breath, listen to the parents and do the right thing.”