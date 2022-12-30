Victims of AstraZeneca: Tanya Smith

The knighting of the CEO of AstraZeneca gives cause to shine some light on his criminal company and the terrible impact its experimental “vaccine” continues to have on the UK public.

Last Saturday, we published an article written by Simon Elmer about awarding knighthoods to people whom the UK state wants to protect from prosecution for crimes against the British people. The latest example of this is AstraZeneca’s CEO Pascal Soriot. Elmer wrote:

“Pascal Soriot, KBE, is not only morally responsible for injuring nearly a quarter of a million Britons and killing 1,334 with his company’s viral-vector ‘vaccine’. He is also lying about the risks it continues to pose to those sufficiently terrorised into believing in the honour of knights, dames, kings and other figures of the British Establishment.”

As an addition to his article, Elmer has recalled details about some of the victims of the AstraZeneca poison which we’ll publish one story at a time so each of the victims’ voices can be heard and given the attention they deserve.

These personal stories need to be read, especially, by those who claim the only adverse effects of Covid “vaccines” are sore arms and headaches and so nothing to be concerned about.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Tanya Smith

On 21 March 2021, Tanya Smith, a 43-year-old mother of three children and childminder with no pre-existing medical conditions, had her first injection with the viral vector AstraZeneca “vaccine.” As a key worker and carer for her disabled child, Ms. Smith was contacted by her GP surgery to book an appointment to be “vaccinated.” According to her partner, she felt “pretty rough” for a couple of days afterwards, and then woke one morning in pain. She called 111 for help, and was admitted with severe stomach cramps to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, where she suffered a heart attack and cardiac arrest. Ms. Smith was diagnosed with multiple blood clots, which had caused the heart attack, and she was operated on to remove them. After initially improving, doctors said her blood platelet levels “went through the floor.” On 3 April, just 13 days after being “vaccinated,” Ms. Smith suffered a massive heart attack and died in hospital.

Having read about the recent death of BBC journalist Lisa Shaw after taking the same brand of “vaccine,” Ms. Smith’s partner, Kenneth Edwards, contacted the press about her death. In response, the MHRA commented: “Our detailed and rigorous review into reports of blood clots occurring together with thrombocytopenia [low blood platelet count] is ongoing.” The regulatory agency continues to insist that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks for most people. Ms. Smith’s death has been reported to the Coroner’s Office in Plymouth, but no inquest has been opened and the cause of death is not yet established. NHS England has declined to comment, but the fatal drug was administered by the University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, which runs the 1,000 beds in Derriford Hospital where Ms. Smith died. As chance would have it, on 15 January the Trust responded to a Freedom of Information request asking “how many people have died in your hospitals from Covid-19 alone?” This was its response:

The Trust considers five or fewer deaths were related to patients who died following a positive Covid-19 test result that did not have a pre-existing condition. University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust takes the view that the actual number requested is too low to be disclosed. The information is considered exempt from further supply in accordance with section 41(1)(a) and (b) of the 2000 [Freedom of Information] Act. The Trust received the information in confidence and it cannot be shared.

In what has become an increasingly common act of censorship, the response to this FOI (W20FOI417), originally published on the NHS University Hospitals Plymouth webpage ‘Disclosures (January 2021)’, was subsequently been removed from the Trust’s webpage. The NHS Trust hasn’t explained why.

What the Trust also has not explained is why, 10 months into a pandemic (the FOI request asked for deaths between 1 February and 20 December, 2020), ‘five or fewer’ patients without a pre-existing health condition had died there following a positive RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2. On its own website, however, the NHS did state that, as of 29 September 2021, 18 months since the first lockdown on 23 March 2020, just 4,060 patients without a pre-existing medical condition — of which only 742 were between 40 and 59, the age range into which Ms. Smith fell — had their deaths in hospitals in England and Wales attributed to Covid-19. Even with all the deliberate exaggerations to the official tally of “Covid-19 deaths,” that’s about two-fifths of overall deaths in England and Wales from any cause in any one week of the year. These are the risks against which the MHRA continues to authorise, and the NHS continues to administer, the Covid-19 “vaccines” to people like Tanya Smith.

About the Author

The above article is written by Simon Elmer who has a doctorate in the History and Theory of Art and is a co-founder and a director of Architects for Social Housing. Elmer is also the author of several books, his latest being ‘The Road to Fascism: For a Critique of the Global Biosecurity State’.

The Road to Fascism is not an attempt to contribute to an academic debate about the meaning of the term “fascism,” but rather to interrogate how and why the general and widespread moral collapse in the West over the past two-and-a-half years has been effected with such rapidity and ease, and to examine to what ends that collapse is being used.